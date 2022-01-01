Matchbox Diner & Drinks - Eastown
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Matchbox Diner & Drinks is a neighborhood restaurant located in the heart of Eastown in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Our old school diner and delicatessen serves breakfast all day alongside mile-high deli sandwiches, burgers, milkshakes and malts, and a handful of seasonal entrees. Matchbox Diner & Drinks is meant to be an extension of our home and our family, so expect good food and good people all year round.
1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
