Restaurant header imageView gallery

Matchbox Diner & Drinks - Eastown

review star

No reviews yet

1345 Lake Dr. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kids Bev

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Water

Mocktails

Mango Mockarita

$6.00

Virgin Tropical Mule

$6.00

Virgin Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Matchbox Diner & Drinks is a neighborhood restaurant located in the heart of Eastown in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Our old school diner and delicatessen serves breakfast all day alongside mile-high deli sandwiches, burgers, milkshakes and malts, and a handful of seasonal entrees. Matchbox Diner & Drinks is meant to be an extension of our home and our family, so expect good food and good people all year round.

Website

Location

1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Directions

Gallery
Matchbox Diner & Drinks image
Matchbox Diner & Drinks image
Matchbox Diner & Drinks image
Matchbox Diner & Drinks image

Similar restaurants in your area

Danzón Kitchen
orange star4.0 • 1,123
1 Carlton Avenue South East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen & Cognac Bar
orange star4.0 • 248
1059 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Madcap Coffee - Fulton
orange star4.5 • 59
1041 Fulton St E Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Hancock
orange starNo Reviews
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Paddock Place
orange star4.1 • 1,355
1033 Lake Dr. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Zivio - 724 Wealthy St SE
orange star4.8 • 330
724 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Paddock Place
orange star4.1 • 1,355
1033 Lake Dr. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston