Mateos Mexican Restaurant 31439 State Route 20
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Mateo's Mexican Restaurant is a small authentic family taqueria style restaurant with generations of family recipes passed down to us. We are now sharing with you!! Come experience what we have to offer in our soft opening, let us know what you think and what you would like to see!!
31439 North Cascades Highway, Lyman, WA 98284
