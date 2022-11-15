Main picView gallery

Mateos Mexican Restaurant 31439 State Route 20

No reviews yet

31439 North Cascades Highway

Lyman, WA 98284

Popular Items

Popular Items

TACOS PLATE
ASADA FRIES
KIDS BURGER

APPETIZERS

ASADA FRIES

$13.00

FRIES WITH MELTED CHEESE, ASADA, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAMA AND GUACAMOLE SAUCE.

NACHOS

$12.00

FRESHLY MADE CHIPS WITH MELTED CHEESE, NACHO CHEESE, MEAT OF YOUR CHOICE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREMA AND GUACAMOLE SAUCE.

QUESADILLA

$11.00

LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH CHEESE, YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT. SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE.

BONE-IN WINGS

$13.00

WINGS SERVED WITH CARROTS AND CELERY. TOSSED IN FRANKS, HONEY BBQ, BBQ OR PLAIN. SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE

CHICKEN STRIPS

$14.00

CHICKEN STRIPS SERVED WITH FRIES AND A DIPPING SAUCE OF YOUR CHOICE. RANCH, TARTAR, HONEY MUSTARD OR BBQ.

BONLESS WINGS

$13.00

BONELESS WINGS SERVED WITH CELERY AND CARROTS. TOSSED IN FRANKS, HONEY BBQ, BQQ OR PLAIN. SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE

BASKET OF FRIES

$6.00

BASKET OF FRIES SERVED WITH A DIPPING SAUCE OF YOUR CHOICE. RANCH, TARTAR, HONEY MUSTARD AND BBQ.

ENTREES

STREET TACO

1 TACO, ONIONS, CILANTRO AND LIME. REMEMBER TO CHANGE THE QUANTITY OF TACOS IF YOU WANT MORE THAN ONE.

TACOS PLATE

3 TACOS AND YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT, TOPPED W/ ONIONS, CILANTRO AND LIME. ON YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLA WITH REFRIED BEANS AND RICE.

BURRITO

$12.00

LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT, CHEESE, RICE, BEANS, SOUR CREAMA AND GUACAMOLE SAUCE.

TORTA

$13.00

LOCALLY FRESH MADE TORTA BREAD, YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT, BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, GUACAMOLE SAUCE AND SOUR CREAMA.

CARNE ASADA PLATE

$21.00

CARNE ASADA, GRILLED ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, RICE AND BEANS. TORTILLA CHOICE

ENTREE SIDES

SIDE OF TORTILLAS

CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS. (3)

SIDE OF RICE

$3.00

SIDE OF RICE.

SIDE OF BEANS

$3.00

SIDE OF BEANS.

SIDE OF RICE & BEANS

$6.00

SIDE OF RICE AND BEANS.

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM

$1.50+

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$2.00+

SIDE OF CHIPS

$1.00

FRESHLY MADE TORTILLA CHIPS SERVED WITH PICO DE GALLO.

SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO

$1.00

FRIED JALAPEÑO

$3.00

FRESH FRIED JALAPENO.

BURGERS

CHEESEBURGER

$16.00

1/2 LB PATTY, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, PICKLES, MAYO, GRILLED ONION, ON A TOASTED BUN. SERVED WITH FRIES.

HAMBURGER

$15.00

1/2 LB PATTY, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, PICKLES, MAYO, GRILLED ONIONS, ON TOASTED BUN. SERVED WITH FRIES.

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$18.00

1/2 LB PATTY, CHEESE, 2 STRIPS OF APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, PICKLES, MAYO, GRILLED ONIONS, ON TOASTED BUN. SERVED WITH FRIES.

CHICKEN BURGER

$15.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, GRILLED ONIONS, ON A TOASTED BUN. SERVED WITH FRIES

ADD PATTY

$5.00

KIDS

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.00

1 CHICKEN STRIP & FRIES

KIDS BURGER

$8.00

1/4LB PATTY ON TOASTED BUN WITH FRIES. SERVED PLAIN AND DRY

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.00

FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH CHEESE. SERVED WITH BEANS AND RICE

KIDS TACO

$6.00

TORTILLA CHOICE WITH MEAT CHOICE SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS. NO ONIONS OR CILANTRO.

DESSERT

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$2.50

CHEESECAKE CHIMMIES

$4.95

CHESSECAKE CHIMMIES WITH ICE CREAM

$5.95

DINING OPTIONS

TAKE OUT

$1.00

DAILY ALL-DAY SPECIALS

FRIDAY: NACHOS

$9.99

SATURDAY: CARNE ASADA

$15.00

BEVERAGES

APPLE JUICE

$2.00+

COFFEE

$2.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.00+

DIET PEPSI

$2.00+

DR. PEPPER

$2.00+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$2.00

ICE TEA

$2.00+

JORRITOS

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.00+

MILK

$3.00+

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.00+

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00+

PEPSI

$2.00+

ROOTBEER

$2.00+

SHERLY TEMPLE

$2.00+

SIERRA MIST

$2.00+

SODA

$2.00+

SQUIRT

$2.00+

WATER

$0.00+

REDBULL ORIGINAL

$4.00

GLASS COLA

$3.00

GLASS SPRITE

$3.00

TOMATO JUICE

$3.00

CLAMATO

$2.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.50+

Cocktails

SEX ON THE BEACH

$7.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE MIMOSA

$7.50

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$5.50

LONG ISLAND

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mateo's Mexican Restaurant is a small authentic family taqueria style restaurant with generations of family recipes passed down to us. We are now sharing with you!! Come experience what we have to offer in our soft opening, let us know what you think and what you would like to see!!

Location

31439 North Cascades Highway, Lyman, WA 98284

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

