Matiki Island BBQ Fullerton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Best Island BBQ since 1996!
Location
1015 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92832
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Garcia's South of the Border
No Reviews
136 West Commonwealth Avenue Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurant