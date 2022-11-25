Restaurant header imageView gallery

Les Matines Café

89 Bethlehem Pike

Philadelphia, PA 19118

Popular Items

Versailles Baguette
Chocolate Croissant
Truffle Breakfast Croissant

Pastries & Bread

Butter Croissant

$3.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Berry Pie

$6.00
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$6.00

Blueberry & Cream Plait

$4.00

Cherry & Cream Plait

$4.00Out of stock
Strawberry & Cream Plait

Strawberry & Cream Plait

$4.00

French Baguette

$5.00

Muffin

$4.00

Double Chocolate Muffin

GF Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

GF Pumpkin Cheesecake Danish

$6.00

GF Bagel

$4.00

Butter & Preserves

$2.00

Side of butter & 2 Bonne Maman preserves

Belgian Waffle

$5.00

authentic belgian waffle, powdered sugar

Apple Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Cheese Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Cherry Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Almond & Caramel Plait

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Swirl

$2.25Out of stock

Breakfast Favorites

Matines Breakfast Croissant

Matines Breakfast Croissant

$11.00

our signature scrambled eggs with cheddar, Swiss or brie cheese

Truffle Breakfast Croissant

Truffle Breakfast Croissant

$14.00

white truffled scrambled eggs, shaved parmesan, bacon, black pepper

Quiche Lorraine

$13.00

bacon, caramelized onions, cheese quiche

Quiche aux Légumes

$12.00

roasted veggies, basil pesto & cheese quiche

Very Berry Belgian Waffle

Very Berry Belgian Waffle

$12.00

authentic Belgian waffle topped with berries, whipped cream, raspberry drizzle

Decadent Belgian Waffle

Decadent Belgian Waffle

$12.00

authentic Belgian waffle topped with Nutella, candied walnuts, whipped cream, caramel drizzle

Le Parfait

Le Parfait

$9.00

low-fat greek vanilla yogurt, honey roasted granola, berries, honey, pumpkin seeds

Nutella & Banana Croissant

$6.00

Sandwiches

Provence Baguette

Provence Baguette

$14.00

mozzarella, prosciutto ham, sun-dried tomatoes, shaved parmesan, basil pesto, arugula

Riviera Baguette

Riviera Baguette

$13.00

grilled veggies, *feta cheese, evoo, herbs de Provence, arugula. *Can sub with plant-based feta, under Guest Request

Normandie Baguette

Normandie Baguette

$14.00

brie cheese, fig jam, pear, ham, candied walnuts, mixed greens

Versailles Baguette

Versailles Baguette

$14.00

grilled chicken, smashed avocado, shaved parmesan cheese, white truffle aioli, arugula

Parisian Baguette

$12.00

ham, Swiss cheese, bacon, salted butter (served warm)

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.00

rotisserie chicken, pecans, cranberries, mixed greens

Smoked Salmon Croissant

$14.00

smashed avocado, tzatziki cream, cucumber, lemon pepper, mixed greens

Brie, Honey & Walnut Croissant Melt

Brie, Honey & Walnut Croissant Melt

$9.00
Mozzarella Croissant Melt

Mozzarella Croissant Melt

$9.00

mozzarella, basil pesto, sundried tomatoes

Ham & Swiss Croissant Melt

Ham & Swiss Croissant Melt

$8.00

Tartines

Smashed Avocado Tartine

Smashed Avocado Tartine

$14.00

smashed avocado, *feta cheese, radish, pumpkin seeds, chili flakes, arugula *can sub with plant-based feta, under Guest Request

Smoked Salmon Tartine

Smoked Salmon Tartine

$15.00

smoked salmon, cucumber, tzatziki cream, lemon pepper, microgreens, evoo

Cottage Cheese Tartine

Cottage Cheese Tartine

$13.00

cottage cheese, fresh blueberries, fig jam, candied walnuts, black pepper

Salads

Jardin

Jardin

$14.00

mixed greens, cucumber, *feta cheese, avocado, herbes de provence - served with baguette *can sub with plant-based feta, under Guest Request

Soleil

Soleil

$15.00

arugula, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto ham, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto - served with baguette

Caesar

Caesar

$16.00

mixed greens, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, bacon, croutons - served with baguette

Grain Medley

Grain Medley

$14.00

brown rice & red quinoa, grilled veggies, *feta cheese, radish, cucumber, mixed greens - served with baguette *can sub with plant-based feta, under Guest Request

Sides & Soups

Tomato Bisque

$6.00Out of stock
Cheese & Charcuterie Board

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$18.00

seasonal assortment of cheese & charcuterie for two. Served with fruit, nuts, spreads & baguette

Bread & Jam Basket

$9.00

Toasted 1/2 baguette & sourdough bread. Served with butter & French preserves.

Fresh Fruit Cup

$6.00

Belgian Waffle

$5.00

authentic belgian waffle, powdered sugar

Cheddar & Broccoli Soup

$6.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Scrambled Eggs (side)

$5.00

Hot Coffee Bar

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

monaco medium roast - 12oz or 16oz cup

Latte

$4.00+

double shot espresso, 8oz steamed milk - 12oz cup triple shot espresso, 10oz steamed milk - 16oz cup

Cappucccino

$4.00+

double espresso shot, 6oz frothed milk, cocoa dust - 12oz cup triple espresso shot, 8oz frothed milk, cocoa dust - 16oz cup

Mocha Latte

$4.75+

double shot espresso, cocoa, 8oz steamed milk - 12oz cup triple shot espresso, cocoa, 10oz steamed milk - 16oz cup

Americano

$3.50+

double shot espresso over hot water - 12oz cup triple shot espresso over hot water - 16oz cup

Macchiato

$3.25

double shot espresso & a touch of micro-foamed milk - 4oz cup

Café au Lait

$3.50+

half drip, half steamed milk - 12oz or 16oz cup

Espresso

$2.75

nizza medium roast - double shot - 4oz cup

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.00+

12oz or 16oz cup

White Choconut Latte

$5.00+

12oz or 16oz cup

Iced Coffee Bar

Iced Coffee

$3.25+Out of stock

monaco medium roast - 16 or 20 oz cup

Cold Brew

$3.75+Out of stock

cold-pressed brazilian espresso - 16 or 20 oz cup

Iced Latte

$4.50+

double shot espresso, 10oz steamed milk over ice - 16 oz cup triple shot espresso, 12oz steamed milk over ice - 20 oz cup

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.25+

double shot espresso, cocoa, 10 oz steamed milk over - 16 oz cup triple shot espresso, cocoa, 12 oz steamed milk over - 20 oz cup

Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.50+

16 or 20 oz cup

Iced Cappuccino

$4.50+

double shot espresso, 6oz frothed milk over ice, cocoa dust - 16 oz cup triple shot espresso, 6oz frothed milk over ice, cocoa dust - 20 oz cup

Iced Americano

$4.00+

double espresso shot over iced water - 16oz cup triple espresso shot over iced water- 20oz

Iced Café au Lait

$4.00+

half drip, half steamed milk - 16 or 20 oz cup

Espresso Over Ice

$3.00

double shot espresso over ice - 4oz cup

Iced White Choconut Latte

$5.50+

16 or 20 oz cup

Tea Bar

Tea Over Ice

$4.00+

Tea Forté hand-poured artisan crafter tea over ice - 16 or 20oz cup

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Tea Forté whole leaf tea in silken pyramid - 12oz or 16oz cup

Bombay Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Tea Forté spiced chai tea (b), vanilla, steamed milk hot 12oz - 16oz iced 16oz - 20oz

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.50+

matcha tea (g), simple syrup, steamed milk hot 12oz - 16oz iced 16oz - 20oz

London Fog Tea Latte

$4.50+

Tea Forté earl grey tea (b), vanilla, steamed milk, lavender buds hot 12oz - 16oz iced 16oz - 20oz

Sweet Blossom Tea Latte

$4.50+

sweet berries and blossoms rooibos (h), honey, steamed milk, rose buds hot 12oz - 16oz iced 16oz - 20oz

Other Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

cocoa, steamed milk, whipped cream, cocoa dust - 12 or 16 oz cup

Chocolate Milk

$3.75+

cocoa, milk, whipped cream, cocoa dust - 16 or 20 oz cup

Orange Juice

$2.75

10oz Tropicana bottle

OJ Carafe

$6.00

Apple Juice

$2.75

10oz Tropicana bottle

Coke

$2.00

12oz can

Diet Coke

$2.00

12oz can

Evian

$3.00

16.9oz bottle

Perrier

$3.00Out of stock

16.9oz bottle

Milk

$2.00

8oz cup

Petite Meal

- for your little ones - $7.99 served with cucumber sticks, fruit pouch or a vanilla macaron & apple juice, milk or chocolate milk - or a petite drink +.75

Kid Grilled Cheese Croissant

$8.99

with cheddar & Swiss cheese - served with a side & a drink

Kid Cheesy Scrambled Eggs

$8.99

grilled chicken & scrambled eggs - served with a side & a drink

Kid Nutella Croissant

$8.99

- served with a side & a drink

Kid Strawberry Jam Croissant

$8.99

- served with a side & a drink

Kid Mini Parfait

$8.99

- served with a side & a drink

Petite Drinks

Babyccino

$2.00

frothy milk dusted with cocoa powder - 8oz cup

Unicorn Chocolate Milk

$3.00

cocoa, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles - 8oz cup

Crazy Raspberry Milk

$3.00

raspberry syrup, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles - 8oz cup

Petite Apple Juice

$2.00

Petite Milk

$2.00

Gourmet Foods

Anis Flavigny Tin

$6.00

Balsamic

$8.00Out of stock

Canasuc - Morning in Paris

$14.00

Canasuc - Paris Sugar Charms

$14.00

Caramel Lollipop

$0.75

Chocolate Truffle Tin

$14.00

Groix & Nature - Lobster Rillettes

$15.00

Groix & Nature - Salmon Rillettes

$12.00

Groix & Nature - Scallop Rillettes

$12.00

L'ami Provencal - Herbes de Provence

$14.00

L'Epicurien - Appetizer Spread

$8.00

L'Epicurien - Flower Confit Set

$12.00

La Sablesienne - Chocolate Chip Cookies

$8.00

La Sablesienne - Natural Cookies

$8.00

La Sablesienne - Raspberry Cookies

$8.00

La Trinitaine - Blue Van Palet Cookies

$24.00

Monin Syrup

$14.00

Nina's Paris - Fête de Versailles

$32.00

Fete de Versailles - w/ Orange & Spice

Nina's Paris - Marie-Antoinette

$32.00

Marie Antoinette Loose Leaf Gift Tin

Pebeyre - Truffle Honey

$22.00

Pebeyre - Truffle Mayo

$18.00

Pebeyre - Truffle Salt

$18.00

Pebeyre - Truffle Trio Gift Pack

$38.00

Truffle Trio - Honey 4.23oz, Salt 1.76oz, White Truffle Oil 3.35oz

Pommery Mustard - Fireman's Spicy Hot Mustard

$14.00

Pommery Mustard - Grain mustard with Cognac

$22.00

Pommery Mustard - Meaux Grain Mustard

$14.00

Canasuc - Red Hearts

$14.00

Canasuc - Pink Roses

$14.00

Canasuc - Bon Thé Angels

$14.00

Canasuc - Large Macarons Sugars

$32.00

Tea Forté

Large Tea Tasting Assortment

$35.00

Black Assortment

$25.00

Green Assortment

$25.00

Herbal Assortment

$25.00

Paradis

$28.00

Wellbeing

$28.00

Soleil

$28.00

Warming Joy

$28.00

Warming Joy - Tea Tree

$12.00

Tea Over Ice - Pitcher Set

$48.00

Tea Over Ice - Sampler

$14.00

Tea Over Ice - Ceylon Gold

$14.00

Tea Over Ice - Mango Peach

$14.00

Tea Over Ice - Ginger Pear

$14.00

Tea Over Ice - Raspberry

$14.00

Accessories - Tea Infuser

$14.00

Home & Decor

French Tea Towel

$18.00

Matines - Coffee Mug

$20.00

Matines - Latte Mug & Saucer

$30.00

Matines - Tote Bag

$25.00

Nyons - French Tin Soap Individual

$9.00

Nyons - French Tin Soap Large Box

$24.00

Paris Key Chain

$10.00

Paris Pocket Purse

$10.00

Rice Organics - Children Plate

$12.00

Gift Card 60

$60.00Out of stock

Gift Card 25

$25.00

Lavender Sachet

$4.00

Prints

Image Republic - Notebook

$12.00

Image Republic - 30x40cm Print

Henry Rivers - 30x40cm Print

Gift card 25

$25.00

Gift card 60

$60.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

La vie est belle, à Chestnut Hill! Matines Café is a modern French eatery located in the vibrant Chestnut Hill neighborhood. Push the door open to a quaint Parisian décor and a unique café experience, pairing specialty coffee drinks with an innovative selection of delicious baked goods, gourmet breakfast, brunch and lunch options.

Location

89 Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia, PA 19118

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

