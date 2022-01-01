Matjoa Korean BBQ imageView gallery

Matjoa Korean BBQ

141 Reviews

$$

3580 Ulmerton Road

Clearwater, FL 33762

Popular Items

KOREAN CORN DOG
STONE BOWL BIBIMBOP
BEEF BULGOGI Skillet

Anju [Appetizers]

MANDU

$9.95

Vegetable dumplings

KIMCHI PANCAKE

$14.95

Kimchi, egg, vegetables

SEAFOOD PANCAKE

$17.95

Seafood, egg, vegetables

TTEOKBOKKI

$12.95

Spicy rice cake, fishcakes, boiled egg, vegetables.

KOREAN CORN DOG

$7.95

Beef and mozzarella cheese, sugar

KFC

$16.95

Choice of Korean style spicy(+1) or fried wings

JJAM PPONG

$17.95

Spicy seafood soup, vegetables, noodle

Tang & Jjigae [Soup]

KIMCHI SOUP

$14.95

Kimchi soup, pork, tofu, vegetables

BUDAE JJIGAE SOUP

$15.95

Kimchi soup, pork, spam, tofu, vegetables, ramyeon noodles

SOONTOFU SOUP

$14.95

Spicy soft tofu soup, choice of kimchi/Beef/ Seafood(+1), vegetables, and egg slightly poached

DWENJANG SOUP

$15.95

Fermented soybean soup, clams, tofu, vegetables

SEOLUNG TANG

$15.95

Beef bone marrow soup, sliced beef, green onions, potato noodles

DOHGANITANG

$17.95

Beef bone marrow soup, sliced beef, beef tendons, green onions, potato noodles

GALBITANG

$17.95

Braised thick beef short rib soup, vegetables, potato noodles

YOOKGAEJANG SOUP

$15.95

Shredded Beef soup, egg, vegetables, potato noodles

Bokkeum [Stir-fry]

BEEF BULGOGI Skillet

$21.95

Korean BBQ marinated sliced beef, vegetables

SPICY PORK Skillet

$20.95

Sweet & Spicy marinated sliced pork, vegetables

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$20.95

Teriyaki sauce marinated chicken, vegetables

SPICY CHICKEN Skillet

$20.95

Sweet & Spicy marinated chicken, vegetables

SQUID MIX FOR TWO

$24.95

Spicy marinated squid mix, vegetables

Bop [Rice]

FRIED RICE

$13.95

Choice of tofu/beef/ ̈ ̈spicy chicken/ ̈ ̈spicy pork/shrimp(+1), egg, vegetables

STONE BOWL BIBIMBOP

$16.95

Choice of beef/ ̈ ̈spicy chicken/ ̈ ̈spicy pork, vegetables, egg, seaweed paper, hot sauce on side

DONKATSU

$15.95

Breaded, deep-fried pork cutlet

EEMYUNSOO

$18.95

Pan-fried Alaskan mackerel lightly salted

KKANGPOONGI

$18.95Out of stock

Choice of fried beef/pork/chicken/shrimp(+1), sweet and spicy sauce

TANGSOOWOOK

$18.95Out of stock

Choice of beef/pork/chicken/shrimp(+1), sweet and sour sauce

Galbi [Ribs]

Galbi skillet

$25.95

Myeon [Noodle]

RAMYEON NOODLE

$7.95

Spicy Ramyeon noodle soup, egg, vegetables

STIR FRIED JAPACHE NOODLE

$15.95

Beef, vegetables, potato noodles

Lunch Bowls Stop At 2:30

BEEF BULGOGI LUNCH

$12.95

Korean BBQ marinated sliced beef, vegetables

SPICY PORK BULGOGI LUNCH

$12.95

Sweet & Spicy marinated sliced pork, vegetables

CHICKEN TERIYAKI LUNCH

$11.95

Teriyaki sauce marinated chicken, vegetables

SPICY CHICKEN BULGOGI LUNCH

$12.95

Sweet & Spicy marinated chicken, vegetables

BEEF SHORT RIBS LUNCH

$15.95

Korean BBQ marinated short ribs, white onion, green onion

DONKATSU BOWL LUNCH

$11.95

Breaded, deep-fried pork cutlet

STIR FRIED JAPACHE NOODLE BOWL

$12.95

Sides & Extras

FRIED EGG

$1.00

KOREAN STYLE STEAMED EGG

$5.00

CORN WITH CHEESE

$5.00

LETTUCE WRAP

$3.00

WHITE RICE

$2.00

MISO SOUP

$3.00

SIDE DISHES

$5.00

Beer To Go (32OZ Growler)

BUDWEISER

$7.00

BUD LIGHT

$7.00

COORS LIGHT

$3.75

MILLER LIGHT

$7.00

SHOCK TOP

$7.00

MICHELOB AMBERBOCK

$6.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$7.00

PABST BLUE RIBBON

$6.00

YUENGLING

$7.00

FUNKY BUDDA FLORIDIAN

$8.75

ELYSSIAN SPACE DUST

$8.75

SEVEN SUN PALE ALE

$8.75

You're My Blue Boy

$9.00

ABITA STRAWBERRY LAGER

$9.00

CC JAI ALAI

$8.75

CC MADURO BROWN ALE

$8.00

CROOKED THUMB GRAPEFRUIT SOUR

$8.00

PBR

$7.00

SWEETWATER 420

$10.00

ESCAPE

$9.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$10.00

STELLA ARTOIS CIDER

$8.95

GUINNESS

$10.00

KIRIN ICHIBAN

$10.00

MANGO CART

$9.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
AUTHENTIC KOREAN COMFORT FOOD , OFFERING CURBSIDE PICKUP.

3580 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater, FL 33762

Matjoa Korean BBQ image

