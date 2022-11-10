Restaurant header imageView gallery

Matsu

422 Reviews

$$

501 Stadium Place S

Seattle, WA 98104

Order Again

Popular Items

Seattle Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Knockout

Rolls

Hand roll

007 roll

$21.00

spicy tuna avocado, cucumber & cilantro topped w/ atlantic salmon, lime, jalapeno & shishito peppers

12TH Man

$21.00

shrimp tempura, avocado & cucumber topped w/ spicy tuna, tobiko & spicy aioli

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Bad Boy

$15.00

bbq eel, avocado, cream cheese, snow crab mix fried

California Roll

$11.00

snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame seeds

Caterpillar

$21.00

eel & cucumber topped w/ tobiko, avocado, sesame seeds & soy glaze

Creamy Hotate Roll

$13.00

Crunchy Cali

$14.00

snow crab mix, avocado, cream cheese

Crunchy Lizard

$22.00

shrimp tempura, avocado & cream cheese topped w/ eel & soy glaze

Crunchy Seattle

$14.00

salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Flaming Tuna

$20.00

spicy tuna, avocado & cucumber topped w/ spicy yellowtail, black tobiko & spicy aioli

Geisha

$22.00

spicy yellowtail, avocado & cucumber topped w/ atlantic salmon, mango, tobiko, habanero-citrus-truffle oil, yuzu citrus ponzu

Gladiator

$25.00

shrimp tempura, avocado & spring mix topped w/ seared yellowtail, scallions & spicy ginger ponzu

Green Decadence Roll

$18.00

asparagus & green onion tempura topped w/ avocado, cherry tomatoes, sweet aioli

Hotter Than Hell

$22.00

spicy tuna, yamagobo & cilantro topped w/ 7-spice seared tuna, scallions, habanero tobiko & habanero-citrus-truffle oil

King Street Roll

$23.00

spicy creamy scallop, cucumber & avocado, topped w/ seared atlantic salmon, white onions, sweet and spicy onion sauce

Knockout

$22.00

spicy yellowtail, cilantro & shibazuke topped w/ seared spicy snow crab mix, scallions, habanero tobiko, habanero-jalapeno-citrus-truffle oil

Lucky Leprechaun

$18.00

takuan, shibazuke, yamagobo, cucumber, cilantro, topped w/ mango, avocado & mango-shiso sauce

Matsu Roll

$25.00

snow crab legs, shibazuke, cilantro & cucumber topped w/ sockeye salmon, black tobiko, scallion & yuzu miso citrus

Moonraker

$22.00

spicy yellowtail, cucumber & cilantro, topped w/ seared spicy snow crab mix, black tobiko, scallions jalapeno-citrus-truffle oil

Mr. Perfect

$21.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, yamagobo & cilantro topped w/ 7-spice seared albacore, scallions & garlic ponzu

Negi Hama Roll

$7.00

Negi Toro Roll

$12.00

Pike Place

$20.00

salmon skin & cucumber topped w/ avocado, smoked salmon, scallions, sesame seeds & soy glaze

Poke Roll

$22.00

spicy tuna, avocado & cucumber topped w/ tuna, white onions, cilantro & 7-spice sesame soy

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$10.00

salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, soy glaze

Seattle Roll

$10.00

salmon, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame seeds

Spicy California

$12.00

Spicy Rainbow

$21.00

spicy snow crab mix & cucumber topped w/ tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado, tobiko & spicy aioli

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds

Spider Roll

$13.00

blue crab tempura, snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber, tobiko

Street Fighter

$22.00

spicy snow crab mix, cucumber & cilantro, topped w/ 7-spice seared tuna, jalapeno, shishito peppers & garlic ponzu

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Ultimate Dragon

$27.00

snow crab mix, avocado & cucumber topped w/ half an eel, tobiko, sesame seeds & soy glaze

Unagi Roll

$11.00

eel, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, soy glaze

Veggie Roll

$10.00

avocado, cucumber, takuan, yamagobo, shibazuke, sesame seeds

White Tiger

$23.00

spicy yellowtail, cucumber & asparagus topped w/ white king salmon, lime, tobiko & yuzu citrus ponzu

Nigiri/Sashimi

Amaebi Sushi

$5.00

sweet shrimp

Atama

Avocado Sushi

$3.00

Bell Pepper Sushi

$3.00

Beni Sake Sushi

$5.00

Creamy Hotate Sushi

$5.00

Ebi Sushi

$3.00

shrimp

Hamachi Sushi

$4.00

yellowtail

Hotate Sushi

$5.00

scallop

Ikura Sushi

$4.00

salmon roe

Inari Sushi

$3.00

Maguro Sushi

$5.00

tuna

Portabella Mushroom Sushi

$3.00

Saba Sushi

$4.00

mackerel

Sake Sushi

$4.00

salmon

Shiitake Mushroom

$3.00

Shiro Maguro Sushi

$4.00

albacore

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Sushi Set A

$26.00

Sushi Set B

$26.00

Tako Sushi

$4.00

octopus

Tamago Sushi

$3.00

egg omelet

Tarabagani

$10.00

Tobiko Sushi

$4.00

flying fish roe

Unagi Sushi

$5.00

eel

Vegetable Sushi Sampler

$24.00

Amaebi F/S

$22.00

Amaebi H/S

$12.00

Beni Sake F/S

$24.00

Beni Sake H/S

$12.00

Ebi F/S

$14.00

Ebi H/S

$8.00

Hamachi F/S

$18.00

Hamachi H/S

$10.00

Hotate F/S

$22.00

Hotate H/S

$12.00

Ikura F/S

$18.00

Ikura H/S

$10.00

Maguro F/S

$22.00

Maguro H/S

$12.00

Saba F/S

$18.00

Saba H/S

$10.00

Sake F/S

$18.00

Sake H/S

$10.00

Shiro Maguro F/S

$18.00

Shiro Maguro H/S

$10.00

Tako F/S

$18.00

Tako H/S

$10.00

Tamago F/s

$14.00

Tamago H/S

$8.00

Tarabagani F/S

$40.00

Tarabagani H/S

$22.00

Tobiko F/S

$18.00

Tobiko H/S

$10.00

Unagi F/S

$22.00

Unagi H/S

$12.00

White King Salmon F/S

$24.00

Raw Bar

Ankimo

$13.00

monkfish liver, scallions, tobiko, wasabi aioli & ponzu

Jalapeno Hamachi

$16.00

yellowtail sashimi, jalapeno, cilantro, tosaka & garlic paste w/ yuzu citrus ponzu

King Crab Tower

$25.00

Matsu Sashimi

$14.00

two piece tuna, two piece yellowtail, two piece salmon sashimi

Rainbow Tartare

$16.00

finely chopped tuna, yellowtail & salmon w/ shrimp, avocado, tobiko, scallions over sushi rice w/ wasabi aioli & spicy ponzu

Tuna Poke

$14.00

diced tuna, onions, cucumber & wakame w/ 7 spice sesame soy

Uzusukuri

$15.00

Hot Plates

Agedashi Tofu

$9.00

fried tofu in dashi broth topped w/ daikon, ginger, nori, scallions & bonito flakes

Baby Back Ribs

$16.00

sapporo braised, spicy chili glaze

Beef Tataki

$16.00

Black Cod Kasuzuke

$18.00

marinated in sake kasu w/ sesame seeds, saikyo miso glaze

Chicken Karaage

$12.00

fried chicken marinated in ginger & 7 spice w/ yuzu aioli

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

fried squid w/ sweet onion miso, tossed wild greens in sweet aioli

Crispy Rice

$16.00

Ebi & Vegetable Tempura

$16.00

lightly battered & flash-fried shrimp & assorted vegetables w/ house tempura sauce

Edamame

$4.00

Fried Oysters

$10.00

fried Japanese oysters w/ katsu sauce

Garlic Short Ribs

$16.00

garlic-soy marinated beef short ribs grilled w/ house spring mix salad & pickled ginger

KFC Wings

$14.00

spicy honey glaze, toasted sesame, scallion

Mushroom Gyoza

$12.00

house-made shitake & enoki mushroom dumplings w/ onions, celery, carrot & sanbaizu sauce

Rice

$3.00

Seafood Gyoza

$12.00

house-made shrimp & scallop dumplings w/ ponzu & chili oil

Shishito Yaki

$8.00

Special Kama

$16.00

choice of grilled yellowtail or salmon collar w/ garlic ponzu, dressed wild greens & ponzu

Spicy Ginger Chicken

$13.00

Sautéed chicken, spinach & onions w/ spicy ginger sauce

Soups/Salads

House Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes & cucumber w/ spicy garlic ponzu

Wakame Salad

$9.00

seaweed medley of wakame, kaiso & nori w/ yuzu dressing

Ohitashi Spinach

$7.00

blanched spinach w/ sesame dressing, bonito flakes

Seafood Sunomono

$12.00

snow crab, octopus, scallop & shrimp, cucumber, wakame w/ sanbaizu & sesame seeds

Miso

$3.00

tofu, shiitake, wakame, scallions

Asari Miso

$5.00

manila clams, enoki mushroom, spinach, scallions

Omakase

Sushi Omakase Small

$40.00

Sushi Omakase Medium

$60.00

Sushi Omakase Large

$100.00

Sashimi Omakase Small

$40.00

Sashimi Omakase Medium

$60.00

Sashimi Omakase Large

$100.00

Chirashi Bowl

$34.00

Vegetable Sushi Sampler

$24.00

Noodles

Yakisoba

$22.00

hoice of chicken, seafood, tofu, veggie, stir fried w/ wheat noodles & vegetables

Yakiudon

$22.00

choice of chicken, seafood, tofu, veggie, stir fried w/ wheat noodles & vegetables

Tempura Udon

$20.00

wheat noodle soup w / tempura shrimp, vegetables, kamaboko

Nabeyaki Udon

$22.00

wheat noodle soup w/ king crab, shrimp, scallop, clam, shrimp tempura, kamaboko, vegetables

NIGIRI/SASHIMI

Uni Sushi

$10.00

sea urchin from Boston

Uni F/S

$40.00

sea urchin from Boston

Otoro Sushi

$11.00

fatty tuna from Mexico

Otoro F/S

$44.00

fatty tuna from Mexico

Chutoro Sushi

$9.00

medium fatty tuna from Mexico

Chutoro F/S

$36.00

medium fatty tuna from Mexico

Akami Sushi

$6.00

bluefin tuna from Mexico

Akami F/S

$24.00

bluefin tuna from Mexico

WKS Sushi

$6.00

wild white king salmon troll caught from Alaska

WKS F/S

$24.00

wild white king salmon troll caught from Alaska

Bluefin Tuna Sampler

$28.00

otoro, chutoro, akami, negi toro

Salmon Trio

$14.00

atlantic, wild sockeye, wild white king

ROLLS

Barcelona Roll

$25.00

Chopped fatty tuna, shiso, cucumber & takuan topped w/ bluefin tuna, black tobiko & miso mustard sauce

Uni Shiso Roll

$15.00

Nigiri/Sashimi

Salmon Sampler Nigiri

$18.00

Amaebi Sushi

$5.00

sweet shrimp

Ebi Sushi

$3.00

shrimp

Hamachi Sushi

$4.00

yellowtail

Hokkigai Sushi

$3.00Out of stock

surf clam

Hotate Sushi

$5.00

scallop

Ika Sushi

$3.00Out of stock

squid

Ikura Sushi

$4.00

salmon roe

Kani Sushi

$5.00

snow crab

Maguro Sushi

$5.00

tuna

Ora King Salmon Sushi

$6.50Out of stock

Saba Sushi

$4.00

mackerel

Sake Sushi

$4.00

salmon

Shiro Maguro Sushi

$4.00

albacore

Beni Sake Sushi

$5.00

Tako Sushi

$4.00

octopus

Tamago Sushi

$3.00

egg omelet

Tarabagani Sushi

$9.00Out of stock

king crab

Tobiko Sushi

$4.00

flying fish roe

Toro Sushi

$10.00

Unagi Sushi

$5.00

eel

White King Salmon Sushi

$6.50

Uzura Sushi

$2.00

quail egg

Avocado Sushi

$3.00

Bell Pepper Sushi

$3.00

Enoki Mushroom Sushi

$3.00

Inari Sushi

$3.00

Okra Sushi

$3.00

Portabella Mushroom Sushi

$3.00

Shishito Pepper Sushi

$3.00

Shiso Kaiware Sushi

$3.00

Vegetable Sushi Sampler

$24.00

True Wasabi

$4.00

Atama

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Salmon Sampler Sashimi

$24.00

Amaebi H/S

$12.00

Amaebi F/S

$22.00

Ebi H/S

$8.00

Ebi F/S

$14.00

Hamachi H/S

$10.00

Hamachi F/S

$18.00

Hokkigai H/S

$8.00

Hokkigai F/S

$14.00

Hotate H/S

$12.00

Hotate F/S

$22.00

Ika H/S

$8.00

Ika F/S

$14.00

Ikura H/S

$10.00

Ikura F/S

$18.00

Kani H/S

$12.00

Kani F/S

$22.00

Maguro H/S

$12.00

Maguro F/S

$22.00

Ora King Salmon F/S

$26.00

Saba H/S

$10.00

Saba F/S

$18.00

Sake H/S

$10.00

Sake F/S

$18.00

Shiro Maguro H/S

$10.00

Shiro Maguro F/S

$18.00

Beni Sake F/S

$24.00

Tako H/S

$10.00

Tako F/S

$18.00

Tamago H/S

$8.00

Tamago F/S

$14.00

Tarabagani H/S

$20.00Out of stock

Taragabani F/S

$36.00Out of stock

Tobiko H/S

$10.00

Tobiko F/S

$18.00

Toro F/S

$42.00

Unagi H/S

$12.00

Unagi F/S

$22.00

White King Salmon F/S

$24.00

Noodles

Yakisoba

$22.00

hoice of chicken, seafood, tofu, veggie, stir fried w/ wheat noodles & vegetables

Yakiudon

$22.00

choice of chicken, seafood, tofu, veggie, stir fried w/ wheat noodles & vegetables

Tempura Udon

$20.00

wheat noodle soup w / tempura shrimp, vegetables, kamaboko

Nabeyaki Udon

$22.00

wheat noodle soup w/ king crab, shrimp, scallop, clam, shrimp tempura, kamaboko, vegetables

Spicy King Crab Udon

$26.00Out of stock

wheat noodle soup w/ Alaskan king crab & onions, simmered in a savory dashi broth, vegetables

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

501 Stadium Place S, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

