Matsu
422 Reviews
$$
501 Stadium Place S
Seattle, WA 98104
Rolls
Hand roll
007 roll
spicy tuna avocado, cucumber & cilantro topped w/ atlantic salmon, lime, jalapeno & shishito peppers
12TH Man
shrimp tempura, avocado & cucumber topped w/ spicy tuna, tobiko & spicy aioli
Avocado & Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Bad Boy
bbq eel, avocado, cream cheese, snow crab mix fried
California Roll
snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame seeds
Caterpillar
eel & cucumber topped w/ tobiko, avocado, sesame seeds & soy glaze
Creamy Hotate Roll
Crunchy Cali
snow crab mix, avocado, cream cheese
Crunchy Lizard
shrimp tempura, avocado & cream cheese topped w/ eel & soy glaze
Crunchy Seattle
salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Cucumber Roll
Flaming Tuna
spicy tuna, avocado & cucumber topped w/ spicy yellowtail, black tobiko & spicy aioli
Geisha
spicy yellowtail, avocado & cucumber topped w/ atlantic salmon, mango, tobiko, habanero-citrus-truffle oil, yuzu citrus ponzu
Gladiator
shrimp tempura, avocado & spring mix topped w/ seared yellowtail, scallions & spicy ginger ponzu
Green Decadence Roll
asparagus & green onion tempura topped w/ avocado, cherry tomatoes, sweet aioli
Hotter Than Hell
spicy tuna, yamagobo & cilantro topped w/ 7-spice seared tuna, scallions, habanero tobiko & habanero-citrus-truffle oil
King Street Roll
spicy creamy scallop, cucumber & avocado, topped w/ seared atlantic salmon, white onions, sweet and spicy onion sauce
Knockout
spicy yellowtail, cilantro & shibazuke topped w/ seared spicy snow crab mix, scallions, habanero tobiko, habanero-jalapeno-citrus-truffle oil
Lucky Leprechaun
takuan, shibazuke, yamagobo, cucumber, cilantro, topped w/ mango, avocado & mango-shiso sauce
Matsu Roll
snow crab legs, shibazuke, cilantro & cucumber topped w/ sockeye salmon, black tobiko, scallion & yuzu miso citrus
Moonraker
spicy yellowtail, cucumber & cilantro, topped w/ seared spicy snow crab mix, black tobiko, scallions jalapeno-citrus-truffle oil
Mr. Perfect
spicy tuna, cucumber, yamagobo & cilantro topped w/ 7-spice seared albacore, scallions & garlic ponzu
Negi Hama Roll
Negi Toro Roll
Pike Place
salmon skin & cucumber topped w/ avocado, smoked salmon, scallions, sesame seeds & soy glaze
Poke Roll
spicy tuna, avocado & cucumber topped w/ tuna, white onions, cilantro & 7-spice sesame soy
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, soy glaze
Seattle Roll
salmon, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame seeds
Spicy California
Spicy Rainbow
spicy snow crab mix & cucumber topped w/ tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado, tobiko & spicy aioli
Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
Spider Roll
blue crab tempura, snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
Street Fighter
spicy snow crab mix, cucumber & cilantro, topped w/ 7-spice seared tuna, jalapeno, shishito peppers & garlic ponzu
Tuna Roll
Ultimate Dragon
snow crab mix, avocado & cucumber topped w/ half an eel, tobiko, sesame seeds & soy glaze
Unagi Roll
eel, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, soy glaze
Veggie Roll
avocado, cucumber, takuan, yamagobo, shibazuke, sesame seeds
White Tiger
spicy yellowtail, cucumber & asparagus topped w/ white king salmon, lime, tobiko & yuzu citrus ponzu
Nigiri/Sashimi
Amaebi Sushi
sweet shrimp
Atama
Avocado Sushi
Bell Pepper Sushi
Beni Sake Sushi
Creamy Hotate Sushi
Ebi Sushi
shrimp
Hamachi Sushi
yellowtail
Hotate Sushi
scallop
Ikura Sushi
salmon roe
Inari Sushi
Maguro Sushi
tuna
Portabella Mushroom Sushi
Saba Sushi
mackerel
Sake Sushi
salmon
Shiitake Mushroom
Shiro Maguro Sushi
albacore
Sushi Rice
Sushi Set A
Sushi Set B
Tako Sushi
octopus
Tamago Sushi
egg omelet
Tarabagani
Tobiko Sushi
flying fish roe
Unagi Sushi
eel
Vegetable Sushi Sampler
Amaebi F/S
Amaebi H/S
Beni Sake F/S
Beni Sake H/S
Ebi F/S
Ebi H/S
Hamachi F/S
Hamachi H/S
Hotate F/S
Hotate H/S
Ikura F/S
Ikura H/S
Maguro F/S
Maguro H/S
Saba F/S
Saba H/S
Sake F/S
Sake H/S
Shiro Maguro F/S
Shiro Maguro H/S
Tako F/S
Tako H/S
Tamago F/s
Tamago H/S
Tarabagani F/S
Tarabagani H/S
Tobiko F/S
Tobiko H/S
Unagi F/S
Unagi H/S
White King Salmon F/S
Raw Bar
Ankimo
monkfish liver, scallions, tobiko, wasabi aioli & ponzu
Jalapeno Hamachi
yellowtail sashimi, jalapeno, cilantro, tosaka & garlic paste w/ yuzu citrus ponzu
King Crab Tower
Matsu Sashimi
two piece tuna, two piece yellowtail, two piece salmon sashimi
Rainbow Tartare
finely chopped tuna, yellowtail & salmon w/ shrimp, avocado, tobiko, scallions over sushi rice w/ wasabi aioli & spicy ponzu
Tuna Poke
diced tuna, onions, cucumber & wakame w/ 7 spice sesame soy
Uzusukuri
Hot Plates
Agedashi Tofu
fried tofu in dashi broth topped w/ daikon, ginger, nori, scallions & bonito flakes
Baby Back Ribs
sapporo braised, spicy chili glaze
Beef Tataki
Black Cod Kasuzuke
marinated in sake kasu w/ sesame seeds, saikyo miso glaze
Chicken Karaage
fried chicken marinated in ginger & 7 spice w/ yuzu aioli
Crispy Calamari
fried squid w/ sweet onion miso, tossed wild greens in sweet aioli
Crispy Rice
Ebi & Vegetable Tempura
lightly battered & flash-fried shrimp & assorted vegetables w/ house tempura sauce
Edamame
Fried Oysters
fried Japanese oysters w/ katsu sauce
Garlic Short Ribs
garlic-soy marinated beef short ribs grilled w/ house spring mix salad & pickled ginger
KFC Wings
spicy honey glaze, toasted sesame, scallion
Mushroom Gyoza
house-made shitake & enoki mushroom dumplings w/ onions, celery, carrot & sanbaizu sauce
Rice
Seafood Gyoza
house-made shrimp & scallop dumplings w/ ponzu & chili oil
Shishito Yaki
Special Kama
choice of grilled yellowtail or salmon collar w/ garlic ponzu, dressed wild greens & ponzu
Spicy Ginger Chicken
Sautéed chicken, spinach & onions w/ spicy ginger sauce
Soups/Salads
House Salad
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes & cucumber w/ spicy garlic ponzu
Wakame Salad
seaweed medley of wakame, kaiso & nori w/ yuzu dressing
Ohitashi Spinach
blanched spinach w/ sesame dressing, bonito flakes
Seafood Sunomono
snow crab, octopus, scallop & shrimp, cucumber, wakame w/ sanbaizu & sesame seeds
Miso
tofu, shiitake, wakame, scallions
Asari Miso
manila clams, enoki mushroom, spinach, scallions
Omakase
Noodles
Yakisoba
hoice of chicken, seafood, tofu, veggie, stir fried w/ wheat noodles & vegetables
Yakiudon
choice of chicken, seafood, tofu, veggie, stir fried w/ wheat noodles & vegetables
Tempura Udon
wheat noodle soup w / tempura shrimp, vegetables, kamaboko
Nabeyaki Udon
wheat noodle soup w/ king crab, shrimp, scallop, clam, shrimp tempura, kamaboko, vegetables
NIGIRI/SASHIMI
Uni Sushi
sea urchin from Boston
Uni F/S
sea urchin from Boston
Otoro Sushi
fatty tuna from Mexico
Otoro F/S
fatty tuna from Mexico
Chutoro Sushi
medium fatty tuna from Mexico
Chutoro F/S
medium fatty tuna from Mexico
Akami Sushi
bluefin tuna from Mexico
Akami F/S
bluefin tuna from Mexico
WKS Sushi
wild white king salmon troll caught from Alaska
WKS F/S
wild white king salmon troll caught from Alaska
Bluefin Tuna Sampler
otoro, chutoro, akami, negi toro
Salmon Trio
atlantic, wild sockeye, wild white king
ROLLS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
501 Stadium Place S, Seattle, WA 98104