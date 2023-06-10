Restaurant header imageView gallery

Matsu Ya

review star

No reviews yet

5725 Windy Drive Suite A

Stevens Point, WI 54482

Popular Items

Gyoza

$5.50

Pork-dumplings. Deep-fried, pan-fried or steamed. (6pcs)

X Godzilla Roll

$10.95

Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside. Topped with scallions, two kinds of tobiko and wasabi mayo. (8pcs)

Cali Roll

$4.95

Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber inside. (8pcs)

Soy Sauce & Utensils

Add Soy Sauce & Utensils Below

Chopsticks

Kids Chopsticks

Plastic Fork

Plastic Spoon

Soy Sauce

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

Low Sodium Soy Sauce

Extra Napkins

🌟SPECIAL ROLLS🌟

Seasonal Rolls

X Haru *NEW*

X Haru *NEW*

$18.95

Smoked salmon, cooked shrimp, escolar, cream cheese, avocado and asparagus inside. Finished with grand rising sauce (cilantro mayo), onion fritz, scallions, orange masago and black sesame seeds. (12pcs)

X Cherry Bomb

$15.95

INSIDE Shrimp tempura and avocado ON TOP Red tuna, albacore tuna and cream cheese, seared with garlic butter FINISHED WITH Eel sauce, tempura flakes, orange masago and red tobiko (10 pcs)

X Golden Armor

$16.95

INSIDE Deep-fried soft-shell crab, avocado and cream cheese ON TOP Kani salad, albacore tuna and mango FINISHED WITH Eel sauce, yum-yum sauce, gold tobiko and chopped cucumbers (10 pcs)

X Grand Canyon

$15.95

INSIDE Crab meat tempura, cream cheese and avocado ON TOP Spicy tuna layer FINISHED WITH Eel sauce, yum-yum sauce, tempura flakes, red and black tobiko (10 pcs)

X Grasshopper

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, cucumber and tamago inside. On top: Cream cheese and a layer of avocado. Finished with wasabi mayo, eel sauce, green tobiko, tempura flakes and green onions. (10pcs) *Contains imitation crabmeat.

X Kirin

$15.95

INSIDE Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and kanpyo ON TOP Red snapper, red tuna, escolar and mango FINISHED WITH Eel sauce, yum-yum sauce, orange masago and black tobiko (10 pcs)

X Last Jedi

$16.95

INSIDE Deep-fried soft-shell crab, avocado and cream cheese ON TOP Albacore tuna and broiled eel, seared with cheddar cheese, kewpie mayo, and katsu sauce FINISHED WITH Onion fritz and green tobiko (10 pcs)

X Lorax

X Lorax

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, kanpyo inside. Topped with fresh salmon and mango. Dressed with eel sauce, yum yum sauce, black sesame seeds, and orange masago. (10pcs)

X Tiger

$16.95

INSIDE Fish tempura, cream cheese and crab meat ON TOP Yellowtail, spicy tuna and avocado FINISHED WITH Wasabi mayo, eel sauce, orange masago and black tobiko (10pcs)

Spice Girl Rolls

X Baby Spice Roll

X Baby Spice Roll

$16.95Out of stock

INSIDE Shrimp tempura, inari (tofu skin) and candied walnuts ON TOP Kani salad and strawberry layer FINISHED WITH Plum mayo, tempura flakes and black sesame seeds (10pcs)

X Ginger Spice Roll

X Ginger Spice Roll

$16.95

INSIDE Soft-shell crab, cucumber, and avocado ON TOP Fresh salmon, seared with ginger-miso sauce and shichimi FINISHED WITH green onions and green tobiko (10pcs)

X Posh Spice Roll

X Posh Spice Roll

$20.95

INSIDE Shrimp tempura, soft-shell crab, eel, avocado and cucumber ON TOP Orange, red and green FINISHED WITH Spicy scallops, eel sauce, salmon roe and black sesame seeds (6 or 12pcs)

X Scary Spice Roll

X Scary Spice Roll

$16.95

INSIDE Fish tempura, cream cheese and imitation crab meat ON TOP Red tuna, escolar, albacore tuna and mango FINISHED WITH Eel sauce, tempura flakes, scary spice sauce, black tobiko and black sesame seeds (10pcs) *Escolar can cause digestive discomfort to some individuals. If you are pregnant, have a bowel problem or malasbsorption , you are not advised to consume this fish.

X Sporty Spice Roll

X Sporty Spice Roll

$16.95

INSIDE Sweet potato tempura, cream cheese and tomago ON TOP Spicy tuna, avocado and ebi FINISHED WITH Eel sauce, Kewpie, Sriracha, onion fritz, gold and green (10pcs)

🥟KITCHEN🍤 *Please call if you have a shellfish allergy!*

Soup/Salad/Rice

Miso Soup

$2.75

Clear Soup

$2.75

Green Salad

$2.95

Side White Rice

$2.50

Appetizers

Taiwanese style, crunchy bite-sized chicken marinaded in flavorful sauce and dusted with a special mix of seasoning.

Age Tofu App

$5.50

Deep-fried tofu topped with katsu sauce, Kewpie mayo and green seaweed powder. (5pcs)

Agedashi Tofu App

$5.50

Deep-fried tofu with tempura sauce. Topped with fish flakes and scallions. (5pcs)

X Beef Tataki

$19.95

Thinly-sliced, rare pieces of beef topped with scallions, white onion and ponzu sauce.

Chicken Tempura App

$6.95

Crispy, deep-fried chicken. (4pcs)

Edamame

$5.50

Steamed, salted soybeans.

Gyoza

$5.50

Pork-dumplings. Deep-fried, pan-fried or steamed. (6pcs)

Shrimp Tempura App

$6.95

Crispy, deep-fried shrimp. (3 pcs)

Shumai

$5.50

Deep-fried dumplings. *Wasabi shumai contain pork while the regular shumai contain shrimp. (6pcs)

Soft Shell Crab App

$7.50

Deep-fried, light and crispy soft shell crab. Served with katsu sauce.

Squid Tempura App

$9.95

Battered squid deep-fried til crispy.

Tako Yaki

$7.50

Deep-fried balls of octopus with cabbage, ginger, scallions and spices. Topped with Kewpie mayo, katsu sauce, green seaweed powder and fish flakes. (5pcs)

Tofu Teriyaki App

$5.50

Deep-fried tofu with teriyaki sauce and topped with sesame seeds.

Veggie Tempura App

$6.25

Deep-fried vegetables. (8pcs)

Grill

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.95

8 oz. grilled chicken, topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. Served with a side of sautéed vegetables and white rice.

Steak Teriyaki

$25.95

8 oz. portion grilled and topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. Served with a side of sauteed vegetables and white rice.

Shrimp Teriyaki

$18.50

10 pieces shrimp, grilled and topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. Served with sides of sauteed vegetables, qp mayo and white rice.

Salmon Teriyaki

$16.95

8 oz. portion, grilled and topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. Served with a side of sauteed vegetables and white rice.

Tofu Teriyaki

$11.95

6 pieces of deep-fried tofu with teriyaki sauce and topped with sesame seeds. Served with sides of sautéed vegetables and white rice.

Hibachi Chicken

$16.95

8 oz. portion, served with a side of sautéed vegetables and white rice.

Hibachi Shrimp

$18.50

10 pieces hibachi shrimp served with sides of sautéed vegetables, qp mayo and white rice.

Hibachi Steak

$25.95

8 oz. portion served with a side of sautéed vegetables and white rice.

Salmon Shioyaki

$16.95

8 oz. portion lightly salted and grilled, served with a lemon and sides of sautéed vegetables and white rice.

Ika Sugata Shioyaki

$16.95

Lightly salted and grilled squid. Served with a lemon wedge and sides of gyoza sauce, sautéed vegetables and white rice.

Entrees

Chicken Tempura Dinner

$16.95

With assorted vegetables. Served with a side of tempura sauce and white rice.

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

$16.95

With assorted vegetables. Served with a side of tempura sauce and white rice.

Veggie Tempura Dinner

$11.95

Served with a side of tempura sauce and white rice.

Age Tofu Dinner

$11.95

Deep-fried tofu topped with katsu sauce, Kewpie mayo and green seaweed powder. Served with a side of sautéed vegetables and white rice.

Chicken Katsu Dinner

$16.95

Japanese-style, deep-fried, breaded chicken cutlet with barbecue sauce, katsu sauce, sautéed vegetables and a side of white rice.

Tonkatsu Dinner

$16.95

Japanese-style, deep-fried, breaded pork cutlet with barbecue sauce, katsu sauce, sautéed vegetables and a side of white rice.

Fried Rice

$8.50

Rice with egg, carrot, onion, mushroom and scallions, fried to perfection.

Donburi

Ten Don

$12.50

Crispy shrimp and vegetables over rice.

Udon/ Ramen

Chicken Tempura Udon

$14.95

Noodle soup topped with scallions, paired with chicken and vegetable tempura.

Nabeyaki Udon

$15.95

Noodle soup topped with scallions, paired with shrimp, fish cake, chicken, lettuce, mussel and a poached egg.

Tempura Udon

$14.95

Noodle soup topped with scallions, paired with shrimp and vegetables tempura.

Veggie Udon

$11.95

Noodle soup topped with scallions, paired with vegetable tempura.

Miso Ramen

$14.95

Miso based broth, topped with a little bit of butter, char siu pork, scallions, fish cake, soy egg, sweet corn, wakame, nori and inari.

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.95

Thick and creamy, pork bone based broth, topped with a little bit of butter, char siu pork, scallions, fish cake, soy egg, sweet corn, wakame, nori and inari.

On Side Sauces

GF Sesame Dressing

$0.75

Ginger Dressing

$0.75

Gyoza Sauce

$0.75

Hibachi Ginger Sauce

$0.75

Hibachi Mustard Sauce

$0.75

Katsu Sauce

$0.75

Kewpie Mayo

$0.75

Ponzu Sauce

$0.75

Sesame Dressing

$0.75

Tempura Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.25

Gluten Free

Edamame GF

$5.50

Steamed, salted soybeans.

Green Salad GF

$2.95

Romaine lettuce served with carrots and gluten-free sesame dressing.

Hibachi Chicken GF

$16.95

Served with a salad and rice. Entree is grilled with garlic and butter and served with a mustard sauce and sautéed vegetables. (8 oz)

Hibachi Shrimp GF

$18.50

Served with a salad and rice. Entree is grilled with garlic and butter and served with a mustard sauce and sautéed vegetables. (10 pcs)

Hibachi Steak GF

$25.95

Served with a salad and rice. Entree is grilled with garlic and butter and served with a mustard sauce and sautéed vegetables. (8 oz)

Salmon Shioyaki GF

$16.95

Served with salad and rice. Entree is grilled with salt and served with sautéed vegetables. (8 oz)

Ika Sugata Shioyaki GF

$16.95

Served with salad and rice. Entree is grilled with salt and served with sautéed vegetables. (Squid)

Fried Rice GF

$8.50

🍣SUSHI BAR🍥 *Items marked with an X contain raw/undercooked meats - Please call if you have a shellfish allergy!*

Salad/Rice

Avocado Salad

$5.50

Sliced avocado over romaine with carrots, sesame seeds and sesame dressing.

Kani Salad

$5.50

A mixture of crab meat, masago, scallions and Kewpie mayo. Served on a bed of chopped cucumbers and topped with tempura flakes. *contains imitation crabmeat

Salmon Skin Salad

$5.95

Salmon skin pieces served over romaine with carrots, sesame seeds and sesame dressing.

Seaweed Salad

$4.95

Seasoned seaweed mix.

Squid Salad

$5.50

Seasoned squid mix.

Side Sushi Rice

$3.50

Appetizers

X Albacore Tuna Tataki

$13.95

Lightly-seared Albacore tuna, served with scallions, onion fritz, masago and ponzu sauce. (6pcs)

X Pepper Tuna Tataki

$13.95

Red tuna lightly-seared with black pepper, served with scallions, onion fritz, masago and ponzu sauce. (6pcs)

X Salmon Aburi

$9.50

Salmon nigiri seared with eel sauce and Kewpie mayo, then topped with scallions. (3pcs)

X Sashimi App

$10.50

Chef’s choice of assorted raw fish over radish. (5pcs) *Escolar can cause digestive discomfort to some individuals. If you are pregnant, have a bowel problem or malasbsorption , you are not advised to consume this fish.

X Spicy Tuna Tataki

$13.95

Red tuna lightly-seared with shijimi, served with scallions, onion fritz, masago, ponzu sauce and Sriracha. (6pcs)

X Sunomono

$7.50

Marinated tako, imitation crab meat, shrimp and mackerel in ponzu, served with seaweed and cucumber.

X Sushi App

$7.50

Chef’s choice of assorted raw fish over rice. (3pcs) *Escolar can cause digestive discomfort to some individuals. If you are pregnant, have a bowel problem or malasbsorption , you are not advised to consume this fish.

X Tai Usuzukuri

$14.95

Thinly-sliced red snapper, served with ponzu sauce, Sriracha, onion fritz, masago and scallions. (6pcs)

X Treasure Island

$10.95

Half of an avocado underneath mixed raw fish. Finished with yum-yum sauce and ponzu sauce. *Escolar can cause digestive discomfort to some individuals. If you are pregnant, have a bowel problem or malasbsorption , you are not advised to consume this fish.

Nigiri/ Sashimi A la Carte

X Albacore Tuna

$2.75

Avocado

$2.25

Crabmeat

$2.25

*Imitation Crabmeat

Ebi (Shrimp)

$2.75

Egg Omlet

$2.25

X Escolar

$2.75

*Escolar can cause digestive discomfort to some individuals. If you are pregnant, have a bowel problem or malasbsorption , you are not advised to consume this fish.

X Flying Fish Roe

$2.75

X Fresh Salmon

$2.75

X Mackerel

$2.25

X Masago

$2.75

X

Octopus

$2.75

Oshinko

$2.25

X Red Snapper

$2.25

X Salmon Roe

$3.25

X Scallop

$3.75

Sea Eel

$3.25

X Sea Urchin

$6.25Out of stock

X Serf Clam

$3.25

X Smoked Salmon

$2.75

X Spicy Salmon

$3.25

X Spicy Tuna

$3.25

X Spicy Yellowtail

$3.75

X Squid

$3.25

X Sweet Shrimp

$3.75

Tofu Skin

$2.25

X Tuna

$2.75

X Yellowtail

$3.25

Entrees

X Nigiri Sushi A

$18.95

6 pieces chef's choice nigiri sushi and one choice of listed sushi rolls. No substitutions.

X Nigiri Sushi B

$22.95

8 pieces of chef's choice nigiri sushi and one choice of select rolls. No substitutions.

X Nigiri Sushi Deluxe

$27.95

12 pieces of chef's choice nigiri sushi and one choice of select rolls. No substitutions.

X Sushi Sashimi Combo

$29.95

6 pieces of nigiri sushi, 9 pieces of sashimi sushi and one choice of select rolls. No substitutions.

X Sashimi Dinner A

$18.95

9 pieces chef's choice sashimi pieces with a side of white rice. No substitutions.

X Sashimi Dinner B

$22.95

12 pieces of chef's choice sashimi and a side of white rice.

X Sashimi Dinner Deluxe

$27.95

15 pieces chef's choice sashimi and a side of white rice. No substitutions.

X Tuna Lovers Special

$18.95

8 pieces red tuna over radish, served with a side of white rice.

X Salmon Lovers Special

$18.95

8 pieces fresh salmon over radish, served with a side of white rice..

X Yellowtail Lovers Special

$20.95

8 pieces of yellowtail sashimi over radish, served with a side of white rice.

X Matsu Ya Love Boat

$65.95

8 pieces of sushi and 12 pieces of sashimi. Served with one Dragon roll, one Rainbow roll, two soups and two salads.

Oven Baked Rolls

X Brewers Roll

$14.95

Imitation crab meat, cucumber and avocado inside. Topped with fresh salmon and baked with Kewpie mayo. Finished with eel sauce. (8pcs)

X TNT Roll

$13.95

Imitation crab meat, cucumber and cream cheese inside. Baked with scallop and yum-yum sauce. Finished with eel sauce and masago. (8pcs)

X Red Dragon Roll

$14.95

Imitation crab meat, cream cheese and avocado inside. Topped with tuna and baked with plum mayo. Finished with eel sauce, tempura flakes and masago. (8pcs)

X Seafood Dynamite Roll

$14.95

Yellowtail, spicy tuna, red snapper and escolar inside. Deep-fried and baked with yum-yum sauce and cheddar cheese. Finished with eel sauce and masago. (6pcs) *Escolar can cause digestive discomfort to some individuals. If you are pregnant, have a bowel problem or malabsorption, you are not advised to consume this fish.

X Fire Phoenix Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside. Topped with broiled eel and spicy tuna and baked with yum-yum sauce. Finished with eel sauce and masago. (8pcs)

Rolls

*Items marked with an X contain raw/undercooked meats

X Alaskan Roll

$5.95

Smoked salmon and avocado. (8pcs)

Boston Roll

$6.95

Cooked shrimp, avocado, cucumber and lettuce inside. Topped with Kewpie mayo. (5pcs)

Cali Roll

$4.95

Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber inside. (8pcs)

X Caterpillar Roll

$10.95

Broiled eel and cucumber inside. Topped with an avocado layer, masago and eel sauce. (8pcs)

X Chicago Roll

$10.95

Imitation crab meat, cucumber, avocado and cream cheese inside. Topped with fresh salmon and sesame seeds. (8pcs)

Chicken Special Roll

$10.50

Chicken tempura and cucumber inside. Topped with an avocado layer, eel sauce and sesame seeds. (8pcs)

Chicken Temp Roll

$5.95

Chicken tempura inside. Topped with eel sauce. (8pcs)

Crabmeat Roll

$5.95

Crab meat tempura and cucumber inside. (8pcs)

X Crazy Crunch Roll

$6.95

Deep-fried roll with imitation crab meat, tuna and masago inside. Topped with eel sauce. (6pcs)

Crunchy Cali Roll

$6.95

Deep-fried roll with imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber inside. (6pcs)

Crunchy Spicy Crab

$6.50

Deep-fried roll with spicy (imitation) crab mixture inside. (6pcs)

X Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.50

Deep-fried roll with spicy salmon mixture inside. (6pcs)

X Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

Deep-fried roll with spicy tuna mixture inside. (6pcs)

X Dragon Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside. Topped with broiled eel, avocado, masago and eel sauce. (8pcs)

Dynasty Roll

$10.95

Broiled eel and cucumber inside. Topped with cooked shrimp, avocado, tempura flakes and eel sauce. (8pcs)

Eel Roll

$6.25

Broiled eel and cucumber inside. Topped with eel sauce. (8pcs)

X Fire Dragon Roll

$14.95

Deep-fried roll with imitation crab meat, broiled eel, smoked salmon and cream cheese inside. Topped with yum-yum sauce, eel sauce and masago. (12pcs)

X Fisherman Roll

$10.95

Spicy salmon and avocado inside. Topped with crab meat and black tobiko. (8pcs)

X Florida Roll

$6.00

Tuna or escolar and avocado inside. Topped with masago. (8pcs)

X Fujiyama Roll

$10.95

Smoked salmon and cream cheese inside. Topped with spicy tuna and tempura flakes. (8pcs)

Futo Maki

$6.95

Imitation crab meat, cucumber, tamago, avocado and kanpyo inside. (6pcs)

X Geisha Roll

$10.95

Escolar and avocado inside. Wrapped on top with crab meat and green tobiko. (8pcs)

X Godzilla Roll

$10.95

Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside. Topped with scallions, two kinds of tobiko and wasabi mayo. (8pcs)

X Mackerel Roll

$4.25

Mackerel and scallion inside. (6pcs)

X Monster Roll

$14.95

Imitation crab meat tempura, yellowtail and cream cheese inside. Topped with tuna and broiled eel and seared with black pepper. Finished with eel sauce and sesame seeds. (8pcs)

New York Roll

$6.95

Cooked shrimp, avocado and cucumber inside. (8pcs)

X Packer Roll

$10.95

Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside. Topped with red tuna. (8pcs)

X Philly Roll

$8.25

Fresh salmon, cucumber and cream cheese inside. (8pcs)

X Rainbow Roll

$14.95

Imitation crab meat and cucumber inside. Topped with alternating tuna, fresh salmon, escolar, red snapper and avocado. (8pcs) *Escolar can cause digestive discomfort to some individuals. If you are pregnant, have a bowel problem or malasbsorption , you are not advised to consume this fish.

X Reef Roll

$6.95

Smoked salmon, broiled eel and cream cheese inside. Topped with tempura flakes, black tobiko and eel sauce. (5pcs)

X Rock'N Roll

$6.50

Broiled eel and avocado inside. Topped with masago and eel sauce. (8pcs)

X Royal Roll

$14.95

Imitation crab meat and cucumber inside. Topped with smoked salmon, broiled eel, avocado, masago and eel sauce. (8pcs)

X Salmon Roll

$4.25

Smoked or fresh salmon. (6pcs)

X Salmon Skin Roll

$5.95

Broiled salmon skin, cucumber and scallion inside. Topped with masago and eel sauce. (8pcs)

Salmon Temp Roll

$7.50

Salmon tempura, lettuce, cucumber and avocado inside. Topped with eel sauce. (5pcs)

Shrimp Temp Roll

$5.95

Shrimp tempura inside. Topped with eel sauce. (8pcs)

X Snow Maiden Roll

$10.95

Spicy yellowtail and avocado inside. Topped with salmon and red tobiko. (8pcs)

X Snow White Roll

$10.95

Spicy yellowtail and avocado inside. Topped with escolar and black tobiko. (8pcs)

X Spicy Cali Roll

$6.25

Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber inside. Topped with masago and yum-yum sauce. (8pcs)

Spicy Crab Roll

$6.00

Spicy crab mixture inside. *imitation crabmeat (8pcs)

X Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.00

Spicy salmon mixture inside. (8pcs)

X Spicy Scallop Roll

$10.95

Spicy scallop mixture inside. (8pcs)

X Spicy Shrimp Roll

$7.95

Cooked shrimp, cream cheese and avocado inside. Topped with masago, yum-yum sauce and scallions. (5pcs)

X Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.00

Spicy tuna mixture inside. (8pcs)

X Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$6.95

Spicy yellowtail mixture inside. (8pcs)

X Spider Roll

$7.95

Deep-fried soft-shell crab, lettuce, cucumber and avocado inside. Topped with eel sauce and masago. (5pcs)

Tori Roll

$7.95

Chicken tempura, lettuce, avocado and cucumber inside. Topped with eel sauce. (5pcs)

X Tuna Roll

$4.25

(6pcs)

X Yellowtail Roll

$6.95

Yellowtail, scallions and cucumber inside. (8pcs)

Asparagus Roll

$3.95

(6 pcs)

Avocado Roll

$3.95

(6 pcs)

Cucumber Roll

$3.95

(6pcs)

Oshinko Roll

$3.95

( 6 pcs)

Seaweed Salad Roll

$5.95

(8 pcs)

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.50

(8pcs)

Veggie Roll

$5.95

Avocado, cucumber, lettuce and asparagus inside. (5pcs)

X Alaskan Hand Roll

$5.95

Smoked salmon and avocado.

Avocado Hand Roll

$3.95

Cali Hand Roll

$4.95

Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber inside.

Cucumber Hand Roll

$3.95

X Eel Hand Roll

$6.25

Broiled eel and cucumber inside. Topped with eel sauce.

X Florida Hand Roll

$6.00

X Mackerel Hand Roll

$4.25

New York Hand Roll

$6.95

Oshinko Hand Roll

$3.95

X Rock N' Hand Roll

$6.50

Spicy Crab Hand Roll

$6.00

Spicy crab mixture inside. *crabmeat is imitation

X Salmon Hand Roll

$4.25

X Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$5.95

Broiled salmon skin, cucumber and scallion inside. Topped with masago and eel sauce.

X Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$6.00

Spicy salmon mixture inside.

X Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.00

Spicy tuna mixture inside.

X Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$10.95

X Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll

$6.95

Spicy yellowtail mixture inside.

X Spicy Cali Hand Roll

$6.25

Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber inside. Topped with masago and yum-yum sauce.

X Tuna Hand Roll

$4.25

X Yellowtail Hand Roll

$6.95

Yellowtail, scallions and cucumber inside.

Donburi

X Chirashi Regular

$20.95

Assortment of raw fish over sushi rice. (12 pieces)

X Chirashi Deluxe

$27.95

Assortment of raw fish over sushi rice. (15 pcs)

X Tekka Don

$18.95

8 pieces of sliced tuna over sushi rice.

Una Jyu

$18.95

6 pieces of broiled eel over rice, finished with eel sauce and sesame seeds, garnished with oshinko and pickled ginger.

On Side Sauces

Chili Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Eel Sauce

$0.75

Ginger Spice Sauce

$1.00

Grand Rising Sauce

$1.25

Cilantro Mayo

Kewpie Mayo

$0.75

Plum Mayo Sauce

$0.75

Plum Sauce

$0.75

Ponzu Sauce

$0.75

Scary Spice Sauce

$1.00

Sriracha Sauce

$2.00

Wasabi Mayo Sauce

$0.75

Yum Yum Sauce

$0.75

Gluten Free

Avocado Salad GF

$5.50

Salmon Skin Salad GF

$5.95

X Sushi Appetizer GF

$7.50

X Sashimi Appetizer GF

$10.50

X Nigiri Sushi A GF

$18.95

X Nigiri Sushi B GF

$22.95

X Nigiri Sushi Deluxe GF

$27.95

X Sushi Sashimi Combo GF

$29.95

X Sashimi Dinner A GF

$18.95

X Sashimi Dinner B GF

$22.95

X Sashimi Dinner Deluxe GF

$27.95

X Tuna Lovers Special GF

$18.95

X Salmon Lovers Special GF

$18.95

X Yellowtail Lovers Special GF

$20.95

X Gluten Free Alaskan

$5.95

Smoked salmon and avocado. (8pcs)

Gluten Free Asparagus

$3.95

(6 pcs)

Gluten Free Avocado Roll

$3.95

(6 pcs)

X Gluten Free Boston

$6.95

Cooked shrimp, avocado, cucumber and lettuce inside. Topped with Kewpie mayo. (5pcs)

X Gluten Free Brewers

$16.95

Cooked shrimp, cucumber and avocado inside. Topped with fresh salmon and Kewpie mayo. (8 pcs)

X Gluten Free Chicago

$12.95

Cooked shrimp, cucumber, avocado and cream cheese inside. Topped with fresh salmon and sesame seeds. (8pcs)

Gluten Free Cucumber Roll

$3.95

(6 pcs)

X Gluten Free Florida

$6.00

Tuna and avocado inside. (8pcs)

X Gluten Free Godzilla

$10.95

Cooked shrimp and cream cheese inside. Topped with scallions, wasabi mayo and black sesame seeds. (8 pcs)

X Gluten Free Mackerel

$4.25

Mackerel and scallions inside. (6 pcs)

Gluten Free New York

$6.95

Cooked shrimp, avocado and cucumber inside. (8 pcs)

Gluten Free Oshinko Roll

$3.95

(6 pcs)

X Gluten Free Packer

$10.95

Cooked shrimp and cucumber inside. Topped with red tuna. (8 pcs)

X Gluten Free Philly

$8.25

Fresh salmon, cucumber and cream cheese inside. (8 pcs)

X Gluten Free Rainbow

$16.95

Cooked shrimp and cucumber inside. Topped with alternating tuna, fresh salmon, escolar, red snapper and avocado. (8 pcs)

X Gluten Free Red Dragon

$16.95

Cooked shrimp, cream cheese and avocado inside. Topped with red tuna and plum mayo. (8 pcs)

X Gluten Free Salmon Roll

$4.25

(6 pcs)

X Gluten Free Salmon Skin

$5.95

Broiled salmon skin, cucumber and scallion inside. (8 pcs)

X Gluten Free Spicy Shrimp

$7.95

Cooked shrimp, cream cheese and avocado inside. Topped with yum-yum sauce and scallions. (5 pcs)

X Gluten Free TNT

$13.50

Cooked shrimp, cream cheese and cucumber inside. Topped with scallops and yum-yum sauce. (8 pcs)

X Gluten Free Tuna Roll

$4.25

(6 pcs)

Gluten Free Veggie Roll

$5.95

Avocado, cucumber, lettuce and asparagus inside. (5 pcs)

X Gluten Free Yellowtail Roll

$6.95

Yellowtail, scallions and cucumber inside. (8 pcs)

X Albacore Tuna GF

$2.75

Avocado GF

$2.25

Ebi (Shrimp) GF

$2.75

X Escolar GF

$2.75

X Fresh Salmon GF

$2.75

X Mackerel GF

$2.25

Octopus GF

$2.75

Oshinko GF

$2.25

X Red Snapper GF

$2.25

X Scallop GF

$3.75

X Sea Urchin GF

$6.25

X Serf Clam GF

$3.25

X Smoked Salmon GF

$2.75

X Squid GF

$3.25

X Sweet Shrimp GF

$3.75

X Tuna GF

$2.75

X Yellowtail GF

$3.25

X Tekka Don GF

$18.95

X Chirashi Regular GF

$20.95

X Chirashi Deluxe GF

$27.95

🍶DRINKS🥤

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00
Japanese Soda

Japanese Soda

$3.25
White Peach Sparkling Water

White Peach Sparkling Water

$3.00
Iced Unsweetened Green Tea

Iced Unsweetened Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Beer/Malt/Chu-Hi

Bud Light

Bud Light

$2.95
J-Pop Grapefruit

J-Pop Grapefruit

$3.50

These are Japan’s most popular “highball beverage!”

J-Pop White Peach

J-Pop White Peach

$3.50

These are Japan’s most popular “highball beverage!”

Kirin Ichiban

Kirin Ichiban

$3.50
Michelob Amber Bock

Michelob Amber Bock

$2.95
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$2.95
Sapporo

Sapporo

$3.50
Shiner Peach Wheat

Shiner Peach Wheat

$3.00

Wine

Btl Butternut Cabernet

Btl Butternut Cabernet

$20.00

Plenty of cedar, cinnamon and black fruit on the nose. Silky notes of melted dark chocolate on the palate. Distinguished and velvety.

Btl Avalon Cabernet

Btl Avalon Cabernet

$16.00

Fruit forward, delicious dark cherry and black raspberry flavors balanced with toasty oak and a hint of vanilla.

Btl Finca Las Moras Malbec

Btl Finca Las Moras Malbec

$18.00

Soft, full bodied wine with ripe red berry and plum flavors. Complex aromas with hints of mint and spices. Balance between fruit and oak.

Btl Oliver Cherry Moscato

Btl Oliver Cherry Moscato

$16.00

Luxurious sweetness and tropical character is balanced by the bright, fresh flavor of Montmorency cherries.

Btl Oliver Blueberry Moscato

Btl Oliver Blueberry Moscato

$16.00

Deep, flavorful Oregon blueberries are brought to life in this moscato.

Btl Oliver Lemon Moscato

Btl Oliver Lemon Moscato

$16.00

Refreshingly light and tart. This blend of moscato and all-natural lemon flavor create a friendly and exciting wine.

Btl Ballard Lane Chardonnay

Btl Ballard Lane Chardonnay

$18.00

Aromas of green apple, buttery pie crust, white flowers, and lime zest. Full-body with excellent balance.

Btl Hoshi

Btl Hoshi

$16.00

Taste of succulent plums with hints of orange blossoms. Light and sweet.

Btl Kinsen

Btl Kinsen

$16.00

Sweet with intense summer fruit flavor. Unique, complex and irresistible.

Sake

720 mL Hakutsuru Dai Ginjo

720 mL Hakutsuru Dai Ginjo

$45.00Out of stock

Using only the finest rice polished to the highest standard, and Nada’s famed spring water from Mt. Rokko produces this supreme Japanese sake. Fruity scents and velvety smoothness makes this graceful sake not to be missed.

G Joy Sake 300 mL

G Joy Sake 300 mL

$18.00

A rich genshu style sake (undiluted) that is big and bold with fruit aromas supported on the palate with a velvety dense body featuring melon, cherry, and pepper finish.

G Joy Sake 750 mL

G Joy Sake 750 mL

$45.00Out of stock

A rich genshu style sake (undiluted) that is big and bold with fruit aromas supported on the palate with a velvety dense body featuring melon, cherry, and pepper finish.

Hakutsuru Sho-Une Junmai Dai Ginjo

Hakutsuru Sho-Une Junmai Dai Ginjo

$18.00Out of stock

Using only the finest rice polished to the highest standard, and Nada’s famed spring water from Mt. Rokko produces this supreme Japanese sake. Fruity scents and velvety smoothness makes this graceful sake not to be missed.

Hana Fuji Apple

Hana Fuji Apple

Rich apple flavor with crisp tartness. A lingering finish continues the taste of rich Fjui apple.

Hana Lychee

Hana Lychee

Intense flavor of this exotic fruit, similar to wild berry, captivates you with a palate full of lychee, yellow peach, and lemon-lime.

Hana White Peach

Hana White Peach

Delightful aromas and fruit flavors of just-ripe white peaches and cream with a sweet, full-bodied palate.

Kibo Junmai Sake

Kibo Junmai Sake

$7.00

A medium-bodied sake with aromatic and floral honey notes balanced with hints of almond and a clean finish.

Sayuri Nigori

Sayuri Nigori

$9.50

The #1 selling Nigori sake in the U.S. Refreshing aroma, natural sweetness and a smooth aftertaste.

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$7.95

Unfiltered, with fruity aromas and flavors of ripe banana, vanilla, melon, strawberry and creamy sweet rice custard.

Yuki Mango Nigori

Yuki Mango Nigori

$9.50

Undiluted with lovely aromas of fresh tropical mangoes and yellow peaches. It is full-bodied and creamy in the mouth with well-balanced sweetness and long lasting flavors.

🍨DESSERT🍡

Dessert

Ice Cream

$2.50

Vanilla or green tea.

Mochi

$3.50

Ice cream ball, wrapped with thin, sticky rice-flour wraps.

