- Home
- /
- Stevens Point
- /
- Matsu Ya
Matsu Ya
No reviews yet
5725 Windy Drive Suite A
Stevens Point, WI 54482
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Soy Sauce & Utensils
Add Soy Sauce & Utensils Below
🌟SPECIAL ROLLS🌟
Seasonal Rolls
X Haru *NEW*
Smoked salmon, cooked shrimp, escolar, cream cheese, avocado and asparagus inside. Finished with grand rising sauce (cilantro mayo), onion fritz, scallions, orange masago and black sesame seeds. (12pcs)
X Cherry Bomb
INSIDE Shrimp tempura and avocado ON TOP Red tuna, albacore tuna and cream cheese, seared with garlic butter FINISHED WITH Eel sauce, tempura flakes, orange masago and red tobiko (10 pcs)
X Golden Armor
INSIDE Deep-fried soft-shell crab, avocado and cream cheese ON TOP Kani salad, albacore tuna and mango FINISHED WITH Eel sauce, yum-yum sauce, gold tobiko and chopped cucumbers (10 pcs)
X Grand Canyon
INSIDE Crab meat tempura, cream cheese and avocado ON TOP Spicy tuna layer FINISHED WITH Eel sauce, yum-yum sauce, tempura flakes, red and black tobiko (10 pcs)
X Grasshopper
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, cucumber and tamago inside. On top: Cream cheese and a layer of avocado. Finished with wasabi mayo, eel sauce, green tobiko, tempura flakes and green onions. (10pcs) *Contains imitation crabmeat.
X Kirin
INSIDE Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and kanpyo ON TOP Red snapper, red tuna, escolar and mango FINISHED WITH Eel sauce, yum-yum sauce, orange masago and black tobiko (10 pcs)
X Last Jedi
INSIDE Deep-fried soft-shell crab, avocado and cream cheese ON TOP Albacore tuna and broiled eel, seared with cheddar cheese, kewpie mayo, and katsu sauce FINISHED WITH Onion fritz and green tobiko (10 pcs)
X Lorax
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, kanpyo inside. Topped with fresh salmon and mango. Dressed with eel sauce, yum yum sauce, black sesame seeds, and orange masago. (10pcs)
X Tiger
INSIDE Fish tempura, cream cheese and crab meat ON TOP Yellowtail, spicy tuna and avocado FINISHED WITH Wasabi mayo, eel sauce, orange masago and black tobiko (10pcs)
Spice Girl Rolls
X Baby Spice Roll
INSIDE Shrimp tempura, inari (tofu skin) and candied walnuts ON TOP Kani salad and strawberry layer FINISHED WITH Plum mayo, tempura flakes and black sesame seeds (10pcs)
X Ginger Spice Roll
INSIDE Soft-shell crab, cucumber, and avocado ON TOP Fresh salmon, seared with ginger-miso sauce and shichimi FINISHED WITH green onions and green tobiko (10pcs)
X Posh Spice Roll
INSIDE Shrimp tempura, soft-shell crab, eel, avocado and cucumber ON TOP Orange, red and green FINISHED WITH Spicy scallops, eel sauce, salmon roe and black sesame seeds (6 or 12pcs)
X Scary Spice Roll
INSIDE Fish tempura, cream cheese and imitation crab meat ON TOP Red tuna, escolar, albacore tuna and mango FINISHED WITH Eel sauce, tempura flakes, scary spice sauce, black tobiko and black sesame seeds (10pcs) *Escolar can cause digestive discomfort to some individuals. If you are pregnant, have a bowel problem or malasbsorption , you are not advised to consume this fish.
X Sporty Spice Roll
INSIDE Sweet potato tempura, cream cheese and tomago ON TOP Spicy tuna, avocado and ebi FINISHED WITH Eel sauce, Kewpie, Sriracha, onion fritz, gold and green (10pcs)
🥟KITCHEN🍤 *Please call if you have a shellfish allergy!*
Appetizers
Age Tofu App
Deep-fried tofu topped with katsu sauce, Kewpie mayo and green seaweed powder. (5pcs)
Agedashi Tofu App
Deep-fried tofu with tempura sauce. Topped with fish flakes and scallions. (5pcs)
X Beef Tataki
Thinly-sliced, rare pieces of beef topped with scallions, white onion and ponzu sauce.
Chicken Tempura App
Crispy, deep-fried chicken. (4pcs)
Edamame
Steamed, salted soybeans.
Gyoza
Pork-dumplings. Deep-fried, pan-fried or steamed. (6pcs)
Shrimp Tempura App
Crispy, deep-fried shrimp. (3 pcs)
Shumai
Deep-fried dumplings. *Wasabi shumai contain pork while the regular shumai contain shrimp. (6pcs)
Soft Shell Crab App
Deep-fried, light and crispy soft shell crab. Served with katsu sauce.
Squid Tempura App
Battered squid deep-fried til crispy.
Tako Yaki
Deep-fried balls of octopus with cabbage, ginger, scallions and spices. Topped with Kewpie mayo, katsu sauce, green seaweed powder and fish flakes. (5pcs)
Tofu Teriyaki App
Deep-fried tofu with teriyaki sauce and topped with sesame seeds.
Veggie Tempura App
Deep-fried vegetables. (8pcs)
Grill
Chicken Teriyaki
8 oz. grilled chicken, topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. Served with a side of sautéed vegetables and white rice.
Steak Teriyaki
8 oz. portion grilled and topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. Served with a side of sauteed vegetables and white rice.
Shrimp Teriyaki
10 pieces shrimp, grilled and topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. Served with sides of sauteed vegetables, qp mayo and white rice.
Salmon Teriyaki
8 oz. portion, grilled and topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. Served with a side of sauteed vegetables and white rice.
Tofu Teriyaki
6 pieces of deep-fried tofu with teriyaki sauce and topped with sesame seeds. Served with sides of sautéed vegetables and white rice.
Hibachi Chicken
8 oz. portion, served with a side of sautéed vegetables and white rice.
Hibachi Shrimp
10 pieces hibachi shrimp served with sides of sautéed vegetables, qp mayo and white rice.
Hibachi Steak
8 oz. portion served with a side of sautéed vegetables and white rice.
Salmon Shioyaki
8 oz. portion lightly salted and grilled, served with a lemon and sides of sautéed vegetables and white rice.
Ika Sugata Shioyaki
Lightly salted and grilled squid. Served with a lemon wedge and sides of gyoza sauce, sautéed vegetables and white rice.
Entrees
Chicken Tempura Dinner
With assorted vegetables. Served with a side of tempura sauce and white rice.
Shrimp Tempura Dinner
With assorted vegetables. Served with a side of tempura sauce and white rice.
Veggie Tempura Dinner
Served with a side of tempura sauce and white rice.
Age Tofu Dinner
Deep-fried tofu topped with katsu sauce, Kewpie mayo and green seaweed powder. Served with a side of sautéed vegetables and white rice.
Chicken Katsu Dinner
Japanese-style, deep-fried, breaded chicken cutlet with barbecue sauce, katsu sauce, sautéed vegetables and a side of white rice.
Tonkatsu Dinner
Japanese-style, deep-fried, breaded pork cutlet with barbecue sauce, katsu sauce, sautéed vegetables and a side of white rice.
Fried Rice
Rice with egg, carrot, onion, mushroom and scallions, fried to perfection.
Udon/ Ramen
Chicken Tempura Udon
Noodle soup topped with scallions, paired with chicken and vegetable tempura.
Nabeyaki Udon
Noodle soup topped with scallions, paired with shrimp, fish cake, chicken, lettuce, mussel and a poached egg.
Tempura Udon
Noodle soup topped with scallions, paired with shrimp and vegetables tempura.
Veggie Udon
Noodle soup topped with scallions, paired with vegetable tempura.
Miso Ramen
Miso based broth, topped with a little bit of butter, char siu pork, scallions, fish cake, soy egg, sweet corn, wakame, nori and inari.
Tonkotsu Ramen
Thick and creamy, pork bone based broth, topped with a little bit of butter, char siu pork, scallions, fish cake, soy egg, sweet corn, wakame, nori and inari.
On Side Sauces
Gluten Free
Edamame GF
Steamed, salted soybeans.
Green Salad GF
Romaine lettuce served with carrots and gluten-free sesame dressing.
Hibachi Chicken GF
Served with a salad and rice. Entree is grilled with garlic and butter and served with a mustard sauce and sautéed vegetables. (8 oz)
Hibachi Shrimp GF
Served with a salad and rice. Entree is grilled with garlic and butter and served with a mustard sauce and sautéed vegetables. (10 pcs)
Hibachi Steak GF
Served with a salad and rice. Entree is grilled with garlic and butter and served with a mustard sauce and sautéed vegetables. (8 oz)
Salmon Shioyaki GF
Served with salad and rice. Entree is grilled with salt and served with sautéed vegetables. (8 oz)
Ika Sugata Shioyaki GF
Served with salad and rice. Entree is grilled with salt and served with sautéed vegetables. (Squid)
Fried Rice GF
🍣SUSHI BAR🍥 *Items marked with an X contain raw/undercooked meats - Please call if you have a shellfish allergy!*
Salad/Rice
Avocado Salad
Sliced avocado over romaine with carrots, sesame seeds and sesame dressing.
Kani Salad
A mixture of crab meat, masago, scallions and Kewpie mayo. Served on a bed of chopped cucumbers and topped with tempura flakes. *contains imitation crabmeat
Salmon Skin Salad
Salmon skin pieces served over romaine with carrots, sesame seeds and sesame dressing.
Seaweed Salad
Seasoned seaweed mix.
Squid Salad
Seasoned squid mix.
Side Sushi Rice
Appetizers
X Albacore Tuna Tataki
Lightly-seared Albacore tuna, served with scallions, onion fritz, masago and ponzu sauce. (6pcs)
X Pepper Tuna Tataki
Red tuna lightly-seared with black pepper, served with scallions, onion fritz, masago and ponzu sauce. (6pcs)
X Salmon Aburi
Salmon nigiri seared with eel sauce and Kewpie mayo, then topped with scallions. (3pcs)
X Sashimi App
Chef’s choice of assorted raw fish over radish. (5pcs) *Escolar can cause digestive discomfort to some individuals. If you are pregnant, have a bowel problem or malasbsorption , you are not advised to consume this fish.
X Spicy Tuna Tataki
Red tuna lightly-seared with shijimi, served with scallions, onion fritz, masago, ponzu sauce and Sriracha. (6pcs)
X Sunomono
Marinated tako, imitation crab meat, shrimp and mackerel in ponzu, served with seaweed and cucumber.
X Sushi App
Chef’s choice of assorted raw fish over rice. (3pcs) *Escolar can cause digestive discomfort to some individuals. If you are pregnant, have a bowel problem or malasbsorption , you are not advised to consume this fish.
X Tai Usuzukuri
Thinly-sliced red snapper, served with ponzu sauce, Sriracha, onion fritz, masago and scallions. (6pcs)
X Treasure Island
Half of an avocado underneath mixed raw fish. Finished with yum-yum sauce and ponzu sauce. *Escolar can cause digestive discomfort to some individuals. If you are pregnant, have a bowel problem or malasbsorption , you are not advised to consume this fish.
Nigiri/ Sashimi A la Carte
X Albacore Tuna
Avocado
Crabmeat
*Imitation Crabmeat
Ebi (Shrimp)
Egg Omlet
X Escolar
*Escolar can cause digestive discomfort to some individuals. If you are pregnant, have a bowel problem or malasbsorption , you are not advised to consume this fish.
X Flying Fish Roe
X Fresh Salmon
X Mackerel
X Masago
X
Octopus
Oshinko
X Red Snapper
X Salmon Roe
X Scallop
Sea Eel
X Sea Urchin
X Serf Clam
X Smoked Salmon
X Spicy Salmon
X Spicy Tuna
X Spicy Yellowtail
X Squid
X Sweet Shrimp
Tofu Skin
X Tuna
X Yellowtail
Entrees
X Nigiri Sushi A
6 pieces chef's choice nigiri sushi and one choice of listed sushi rolls. No substitutions.
X Nigiri Sushi B
8 pieces of chef's choice nigiri sushi and one choice of select rolls. No substitutions.
X Nigiri Sushi Deluxe
12 pieces of chef's choice nigiri sushi and one choice of select rolls. No substitutions.
X Sushi Sashimi Combo
6 pieces of nigiri sushi, 9 pieces of sashimi sushi and one choice of select rolls. No substitutions.
X Sashimi Dinner A
9 pieces chef's choice sashimi pieces with a side of white rice. No substitutions.
X Sashimi Dinner B
12 pieces of chef's choice sashimi and a side of white rice.
X Sashimi Dinner Deluxe
15 pieces chef's choice sashimi and a side of white rice. No substitutions.
X Tuna Lovers Special
8 pieces red tuna over radish, served with a side of white rice.
X Salmon Lovers Special
8 pieces fresh salmon over radish, served with a side of white rice..
X Yellowtail Lovers Special
8 pieces of yellowtail sashimi over radish, served with a side of white rice.
X Matsu Ya Love Boat
8 pieces of sushi and 12 pieces of sashimi. Served with one Dragon roll, one Rainbow roll, two soups and two salads.
Oven Baked Rolls
X Brewers Roll
Imitation crab meat, cucumber and avocado inside. Topped with fresh salmon and baked with Kewpie mayo. Finished with eel sauce. (8pcs)
X TNT Roll
Imitation crab meat, cucumber and cream cheese inside. Baked with scallop and yum-yum sauce. Finished with eel sauce and masago. (8pcs)
X Red Dragon Roll
Imitation crab meat, cream cheese and avocado inside. Topped with tuna and baked with plum mayo. Finished with eel sauce, tempura flakes and masago. (8pcs)
X Seafood Dynamite Roll
Yellowtail, spicy tuna, red snapper and escolar inside. Deep-fried and baked with yum-yum sauce and cheddar cheese. Finished with eel sauce and masago. (6pcs) *Escolar can cause digestive discomfort to some individuals. If you are pregnant, have a bowel problem or malabsorption, you are not advised to consume this fish.
X Fire Phoenix Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside. Topped with broiled eel and spicy tuna and baked with yum-yum sauce. Finished with eel sauce and masago. (8pcs)
Rolls
X Alaskan Roll
Smoked salmon and avocado. (8pcs)
Boston Roll
Cooked shrimp, avocado, cucumber and lettuce inside. Topped with Kewpie mayo. (5pcs)
Cali Roll
Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber inside. (8pcs)
X Caterpillar Roll
Broiled eel and cucumber inside. Topped with an avocado layer, masago and eel sauce. (8pcs)
X Chicago Roll
Imitation crab meat, cucumber, avocado and cream cheese inside. Topped with fresh salmon and sesame seeds. (8pcs)
Chicken Special Roll
Chicken tempura and cucumber inside. Topped with an avocado layer, eel sauce and sesame seeds. (8pcs)
Chicken Temp Roll
Chicken tempura inside. Topped with eel sauce. (8pcs)
Crabmeat Roll
Crab meat tempura and cucumber inside. (8pcs)
X Crazy Crunch Roll
Deep-fried roll with imitation crab meat, tuna and masago inside. Topped with eel sauce. (6pcs)
Crunchy Cali Roll
Deep-fried roll with imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber inside. (6pcs)
Crunchy Spicy Crab
Deep-fried roll with spicy (imitation) crab mixture inside. (6pcs)
X Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll
Deep-fried roll with spicy salmon mixture inside. (6pcs)
X Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
Deep-fried roll with spicy tuna mixture inside. (6pcs)
X Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside. Topped with broiled eel, avocado, masago and eel sauce. (8pcs)
Dynasty Roll
Broiled eel and cucumber inside. Topped with cooked shrimp, avocado, tempura flakes and eel sauce. (8pcs)
Eel Roll
Broiled eel and cucumber inside. Topped with eel sauce. (8pcs)
X Fire Dragon Roll
Deep-fried roll with imitation crab meat, broiled eel, smoked salmon and cream cheese inside. Topped with yum-yum sauce, eel sauce and masago. (12pcs)
X Fisherman Roll
Spicy salmon and avocado inside. Topped with crab meat and black tobiko. (8pcs)
X Florida Roll
Tuna or escolar and avocado inside. Topped with masago. (8pcs)
X Fujiyama Roll
Smoked salmon and cream cheese inside. Topped with spicy tuna and tempura flakes. (8pcs)
Futo Maki
Imitation crab meat, cucumber, tamago, avocado and kanpyo inside. (6pcs)
X Geisha Roll
Escolar and avocado inside. Wrapped on top with crab meat and green tobiko. (8pcs)
X Godzilla Roll
Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside. Topped with scallions, two kinds of tobiko and wasabi mayo. (8pcs)
X Mackerel Roll
Mackerel and scallion inside. (6pcs)
X Monster Roll
Imitation crab meat tempura, yellowtail and cream cheese inside. Topped with tuna and broiled eel and seared with black pepper. Finished with eel sauce and sesame seeds. (8pcs)
New York Roll
Cooked shrimp, avocado and cucumber inside. (8pcs)
X Packer Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside. Topped with red tuna. (8pcs)
X Philly Roll
Fresh salmon, cucumber and cream cheese inside. (8pcs)
X Rainbow Roll
Imitation crab meat and cucumber inside. Topped with alternating tuna, fresh salmon, escolar, red snapper and avocado. (8pcs) *Escolar can cause digestive discomfort to some individuals. If you are pregnant, have a bowel problem or malasbsorption , you are not advised to consume this fish.
X Reef Roll
Smoked salmon, broiled eel and cream cheese inside. Topped with tempura flakes, black tobiko and eel sauce. (5pcs)
X Rock'N Roll
Broiled eel and avocado inside. Topped with masago and eel sauce. (8pcs)
X Royal Roll
Imitation crab meat and cucumber inside. Topped with smoked salmon, broiled eel, avocado, masago and eel sauce. (8pcs)
X Salmon Roll
Smoked or fresh salmon. (6pcs)
X Salmon Skin Roll
Broiled salmon skin, cucumber and scallion inside. Topped with masago and eel sauce. (8pcs)
Salmon Temp Roll
Salmon tempura, lettuce, cucumber and avocado inside. Topped with eel sauce. (5pcs)
Shrimp Temp Roll
Shrimp tempura inside. Topped with eel sauce. (8pcs)
X Snow Maiden Roll
Spicy yellowtail and avocado inside. Topped with salmon and red tobiko. (8pcs)
X Snow White Roll
Spicy yellowtail and avocado inside. Topped with escolar and black tobiko. (8pcs)
X Spicy Cali Roll
Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber inside. Topped with masago and yum-yum sauce. (8pcs)
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy crab mixture inside. *imitation crabmeat (8pcs)
X Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon mixture inside. (8pcs)
X Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy scallop mixture inside. (8pcs)
X Spicy Shrimp Roll
Cooked shrimp, cream cheese and avocado inside. Topped with masago, yum-yum sauce and scallions. (5pcs)
X Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna mixture inside. (8pcs)
X Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy yellowtail mixture inside. (8pcs)
X Spider Roll
Deep-fried soft-shell crab, lettuce, cucumber and avocado inside. Topped with eel sauce and masago. (5pcs)
Tori Roll
Chicken tempura, lettuce, avocado and cucumber inside. Topped with eel sauce. (5pcs)
X Tuna Roll
(6pcs)
X Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail, scallions and cucumber inside. (8pcs)
Asparagus Roll
(6 pcs)
Avocado Roll
(6 pcs)
Cucumber Roll
(6pcs)
Oshinko Roll
( 6 pcs)
Seaweed Salad Roll
(8 pcs)
Sweet Potato Roll
(8pcs)
Veggie Roll
Avocado, cucumber, lettuce and asparagus inside. (5pcs)
X Alaskan Hand Roll
Smoked salmon and avocado.
Avocado Hand Roll
Cali Hand Roll
Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber inside.
Cucumber Hand Roll
X Eel Hand Roll
Broiled eel and cucumber inside. Topped with eel sauce.
X Florida Hand Roll
X Mackerel Hand Roll
New York Hand Roll
Oshinko Hand Roll
X Rock N' Hand Roll
Spicy Crab Hand Roll
Spicy crab mixture inside. *crabmeat is imitation
X Salmon Hand Roll
X Salmon Skin Hand Roll
Broiled salmon skin, cucumber and scallion inside. Topped with masago and eel sauce.
X Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
Spicy salmon mixture inside.
X Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Spicy tuna mixture inside.
X Spicy Scallop Hand Roll
X Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll
Spicy yellowtail mixture inside.
X Spicy Cali Hand Roll
Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber inside. Topped with masago and yum-yum sauce.
X Tuna Hand Roll
X Yellowtail Hand Roll
Yellowtail, scallions and cucumber inside.
Donburi
X Chirashi Regular
Assortment of raw fish over sushi rice. (12 pieces)
X Chirashi Deluxe
Assortment of raw fish over sushi rice. (15 pcs)
X Tekka Don
8 pieces of sliced tuna over sushi rice.
Una Jyu
6 pieces of broiled eel over rice, finished with eel sauce and sesame seeds, garnished with oshinko and pickled ginger.
On Side Sauces
Gluten Free
Avocado Salad GF
Salmon Skin Salad GF
X Sushi Appetizer GF
X Sashimi Appetizer GF
X Nigiri Sushi A GF
X Nigiri Sushi B GF
X Nigiri Sushi Deluxe GF
X Sushi Sashimi Combo GF
X Sashimi Dinner A GF
X Sashimi Dinner B GF
X Sashimi Dinner Deluxe GF
X Tuna Lovers Special GF
X Salmon Lovers Special GF
X Yellowtail Lovers Special GF
X Gluten Free Alaskan
Smoked salmon and avocado. (8pcs)
Gluten Free Asparagus
(6 pcs)
Gluten Free Avocado Roll
(6 pcs)
X Gluten Free Boston
Cooked shrimp, avocado, cucumber and lettuce inside. Topped with Kewpie mayo. (5pcs)
X Gluten Free Brewers
Cooked shrimp, cucumber and avocado inside. Topped with fresh salmon and Kewpie mayo. (8 pcs)
X Gluten Free Chicago
Cooked shrimp, cucumber, avocado and cream cheese inside. Topped with fresh salmon and sesame seeds. (8pcs)
Gluten Free Cucumber Roll
(6 pcs)
X Gluten Free Florida
Tuna and avocado inside. (8pcs)
X Gluten Free Godzilla
Cooked shrimp and cream cheese inside. Topped with scallions, wasabi mayo and black sesame seeds. (8 pcs)
X Gluten Free Mackerel
Mackerel and scallions inside. (6 pcs)
Gluten Free New York
Cooked shrimp, avocado and cucumber inside. (8 pcs)
Gluten Free Oshinko Roll
(6 pcs)
X Gluten Free Packer
Cooked shrimp and cucumber inside. Topped with red tuna. (8 pcs)
X Gluten Free Philly
Fresh salmon, cucumber and cream cheese inside. (8 pcs)
X Gluten Free Rainbow
Cooked shrimp and cucumber inside. Topped with alternating tuna, fresh salmon, escolar, red snapper and avocado. (8 pcs)
X Gluten Free Red Dragon
Cooked shrimp, cream cheese and avocado inside. Topped with red tuna and plum mayo. (8 pcs)
X Gluten Free Salmon Roll
(6 pcs)
X Gluten Free Salmon Skin
Broiled salmon skin, cucumber and scallion inside. (8 pcs)
X Gluten Free Spicy Shrimp
Cooked shrimp, cream cheese and avocado inside. Topped with yum-yum sauce and scallions. (5 pcs)
X Gluten Free TNT
Cooked shrimp, cream cheese and cucumber inside. Topped with scallops and yum-yum sauce. (8 pcs)
X Gluten Free Tuna Roll
(6 pcs)
Gluten Free Veggie Roll
Avocado, cucumber, lettuce and asparagus inside. (5 pcs)
X Gluten Free Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail, scallions and cucumber inside. (8 pcs)
X Albacore Tuna GF
Avocado GF
Ebi (Shrimp) GF
X Escolar GF
X Fresh Salmon GF
X Mackerel GF
Octopus GF
Oshinko GF
X Red Snapper GF
X Scallop GF
X Sea Urchin GF
X Serf Clam GF
X Smoked Salmon GF
X Squid GF
X Sweet Shrimp GF
X Tuna GF
X Yellowtail GF
X Tekka Don GF
X Chirashi Regular GF
X Chirashi Deluxe GF
🍶DRINKS🥤
NA Beverages
Beer/Malt/Chu-Hi
Wine
Btl Butternut Cabernet
Plenty of cedar, cinnamon and black fruit on the nose. Silky notes of melted dark chocolate on the palate. Distinguished and velvety.
Btl Avalon Cabernet
Fruit forward, delicious dark cherry and black raspberry flavors balanced with toasty oak and a hint of vanilla.
Btl Finca Las Moras Malbec
Soft, full bodied wine with ripe red berry and plum flavors. Complex aromas with hints of mint and spices. Balance between fruit and oak.
Btl Oliver Cherry Moscato
Luxurious sweetness and tropical character is balanced by the bright, fresh flavor of Montmorency cherries.
Btl Oliver Blueberry Moscato
Deep, flavorful Oregon blueberries are brought to life in this moscato.
Btl Oliver Lemon Moscato
Refreshingly light and tart. This blend of moscato and all-natural lemon flavor create a friendly and exciting wine.
Btl Ballard Lane Chardonnay
Aromas of green apple, buttery pie crust, white flowers, and lime zest. Full-body with excellent balance.
Btl Hoshi
Taste of succulent plums with hints of orange blossoms. Light and sweet.
Btl Kinsen
Sweet with intense summer fruit flavor. Unique, complex and irresistible.
Sake
720 mL Hakutsuru Dai Ginjo
Using only the finest rice polished to the highest standard, and Nada’s famed spring water from Mt. Rokko produces this supreme Japanese sake. Fruity scents and velvety smoothness makes this graceful sake not to be missed.
G Joy Sake 300 mL
A rich genshu style sake (undiluted) that is big and bold with fruit aromas supported on the palate with a velvety dense body featuring melon, cherry, and pepper finish.
G Joy Sake 750 mL
A rich genshu style sake (undiluted) that is big and bold with fruit aromas supported on the palate with a velvety dense body featuring melon, cherry, and pepper finish.
Hakutsuru Sho-Une Junmai Dai Ginjo
Using only the finest rice polished to the highest standard, and Nada’s famed spring water from Mt. Rokko produces this supreme Japanese sake. Fruity scents and velvety smoothness makes this graceful sake not to be missed.
Hana Fuji Apple
Rich apple flavor with crisp tartness. A lingering finish continues the taste of rich Fjui apple.
Hana Lychee
Intense flavor of this exotic fruit, similar to wild berry, captivates you with a palate full of lychee, yellow peach, and lemon-lime.
Hana White Peach
Delightful aromas and fruit flavors of just-ripe white peaches and cream with a sweet, full-bodied palate.
Kibo Junmai Sake
A medium-bodied sake with aromatic and floral honey notes balanced with hints of almond and a clean finish.
Sayuri Nigori
The #1 selling Nigori sake in the U.S. Refreshing aroma, natural sweetness and a smooth aftertaste.
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori
Unfiltered, with fruity aromas and flavors of ripe banana, vanilla, melon, strawberry and creamy sweet rice custard.
Yuki Mango Nigori
Undiluted with lovely aromas of fresh tropical mangoes and yellow peaches. It is full-bodied and creamy in the mouth with well-balanced sweetness and long lasting flavors.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Matsu-Ya is a sushi bar and grill that caters to customers that crave for Japanese cuisine. Along with our sushi, we also offer traditional Japanese entrees as well as wine, beer, and sake.
5725 Windy Drive Suite A, Stevens Point, WI 54482