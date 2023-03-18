Restaurant header imageView gallery

Matt the Miller's Tavern - Carmel

11 W City Center Dr

Carmel, IN 46032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Pretzel Bites
2-piece Fish & Chips


Appetizers*

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$12.25

Bavarian-style pretzels, sea salt, roasted garlic sauce, ale mustard sauce

Risotto Tots

Risotto Tots

$11.99

smoky ancho chile ketchup, lemon truffle aioli, shaved parmesan

Sauteed Edamame

$11.99

garlic sesame oil, toasted sesame seeds

Dip Duo

Dip Duo

$13.99

pimento cheese dip, street corn salsa, warm pita, tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Strips

Buffalo Chicken Strips

$14.99

house breaded chicken strips, crumbled blue cheese, buffalo sauce, celery, blue cheese dipping sauce

Ahi Tuna Tostadas

Ahi Tuna Tostadas

$11.99

crispy corn torillas, chipotle aiolli, cilantro slaw, ahi tuna, miso ponzu, cilantro, heirloom tomatoes, avocado Crema

Soups and Salads*

Tomato Basil Bisque

$7.49

Beer Cheese Soup

$7.49
Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.49

Small House Salad

$8.99

mixed greens, white cheddar, spiced walnuts, dried apricots, maple mustard vinaigrette

Small Miller Salad

$8.99

mixed greens, bacon, red onion, crumbled bleu cheese, grape tomatoes, sweet & sour dressing

Small Chopped Salad

$9.99

mixed greens, tomatoes, edamame, cucumbers, bacon, crumbled goat cheese, pomme frites, red champagne vinaigrette

Large Miller Salad

$11.99

mixed greens, bacon, red onion, crumbled bleu cheese, grape tomatoes, sweet & sour dressing

Large Chopped Salad

$12.99

mixed greens, tomatoes, edamame, cucumbers, bacon, crumbled goat cheese, pomme frites, red champagne vinaigrette

Large House Salad

$11.99

mixed greens, white cheddar, spiced walnuts, dried apricots, maple mustard vinaigrette

Lemon Peppercorn Smoked Salmon Salad

Lemon Peppercorn Smoked Salmon Salad

$13.99

mixed greens, house smoked salmon, shaved brussels sprouts, quinoa, toasted pepinos, shaved parmesan, lemon peppercorn vinaigrette

Burgers and Sandwiches*

Served with fries, sweet potato fries, side house salad, or side Miller salad
Matt's Burger

Matt's Burger

$14.99

pepper-jack cheese, crispy onion straws, lettuce, tomato, Marie Rose sauce, toasted brioche bun

Garlic Burger

Garlic Burger

$14.99

garlic buttered patty, gorgonzola, pickled red onions, arugula, creamy garlic sauce, toasted brioche bun

Truffle Mushroom Burger

$15.99

seared mushrooms, Swiss cheese, fried egg, truffle chive aioli, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bun

Smoky Avocado Burger

Smoky Avocado Burger

$15.99

avocado, bacon, smoked cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bun

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$17.99

thin sliced ribeye steak, Swiss cheese, pub aioli, rosemary caramelized onions, arugula, tomato, toasted roll

Crispy Fried Honey Chicken

$14.99

scallion aioli, arugula, tomato, pepper-jack cheese, candided jalapenos, toasted brioche bun

California Turkey Club

California Turkey Club

$14.99

oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, herb aioli, toasted whole grain bread

Basic Burger

$13.49

lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted brioche bun

Basic Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted brioche bun

Flatbreads*

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$21.99

creamy miso mousse, avocado slices, Asian slaw, rare sliced Ahi tuna, toasted sesame seeds, wasabi aioli, Guinness-soy reduction

Margherita

Margherita

$14.29

fresh, creamy mozzarella, sweet basil, sliced plum tomatoes, Parmesan cheese

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$16.99

honey hot cream cheese, smoked provolone, fresh mozzarella, red onion, Nashville hot chicken, pickles

Black & Bleu

Black & Bleu

$16.99

grilled beef tenderloin, roasted red pepper pesto, bred onion, red peppers, provolone,bleu cheese, Guinness reduction

Wild Mushroom

$15.99

goat cheese & ricotta mousse, cremini mushrooms, baby arugula, shaved parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

"Everything" Smoked Salmon

"Everything" Smoked Salmon

$13.99

house smoked salmon, everything cream cheese mousse, cucumber, red onion, capers, hard boiled egg, fresh dill, lemon aioli

Entrees*

2-piece Fish & Chips

2-piece Fish & Chips

$17.99

two pieces of beer-battered Cod, fries, creamy slaw, tartar sauce

3-Piece Fish & Chips

3-Piece Fish & Chips

$21.99

three pieces of beer-battered Cod, fries, creamy slaw, tartar sauce

Potato Chip Crusted Walleye

$27.99

malt vinegar tarragon aioli, oven-roasted fingerling potatoes, green beans

Chicken Fettuccini Pasta

$15.99

herb roasted chicken, seared cremini mushroom, sundried tomato, asparagus, sherry parmesan cream sauce

Shrimp & Grits

$19.99

white corn & cheddar grit cakes, sautéed shrimp, Tasso ham, peppers, onions, creamy cajun sau

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$22.99

roasted in a blend of smoke seasonings, apple-whiskey sauce, mashed potatoes, asparagus

Kids*

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Creamy house made mac and cheese. Served with applesauce and a drink

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.50

White meat chicken, breaded and served with fries. Served with applesauce and a drink

Kid's Flatbread

$5.99

1/2 flatbread, marinara, and mozzarella cheese. Served with applesauce and a drink

Kids 1 Piece Fish&Chip

$9.00

One piece of battered North Atlantic Cod, fries, creamy slaw, tartar sauce

Desserts*

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$9.00

Pie malted milk custard, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, candied walnuts, walnut graham cracker crust

Coconut Key Lime Pie

Coconut Key Lime Pie

$8.75

coconut Key lime pastry cream, whipped cream, graham cracker walnut crust, toasted coconut

Chocolate Mousse Shooter

$4.99

A few sweet bites to end your meal. Decadent chocolate mousse, whipped cream, chocolate sauce

Banana Cream Pie Shooter

Banana Cream Pie Shooter

$4.99

A few sweet bites to end your meal. Malted milk custard, whipped cream, candied walnuts

Coconut Key Lime Shooter

Coconut Key Lime Shooter

$4.99

A few sweet bites to end your meal. Coconut Key lime pastry cream, whipped cream, graham cracker and walnut crust, toasted coconut

One Scoop

$2.00

one scoop of vanilla ice cream

Two Scoops

$4.00

two scoops of vanilla ice cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

11 W City Center Dr, Carmel, IN 46032

Directions

