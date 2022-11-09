Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses
Seafood

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen 525 Short St

review star

No reviews yet

525 Short St

Columbus, OH 43215

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Hand Cut Fries
Wood Fired Old Fashioned Bacon Cheeseburger

Starters

Cheese Steak Egg rolls

$17.29

With Chimichurri sauce

Crudit'e

Crudit'e

$10.50

With hummus, tzatziki, naan & assorted vegetables

Deviled Egg Toast

Deviled Egg Toast

$9.29

Deviled egg spread on toast points.

Flash Fried Calamari and Shrimp

Flash Fried Calamari and Shrimp

$16.99

Fresh calamari lightly breaded with lemon aioli

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$11.50

with fries

Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$15.99

Fresh wings, chili powder rub, homemade hot sauce, side of bleu cheese dressing

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$10.99

with marinara sauce

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$11.59

Spinach, artichokes, garlic, Monterey Jack, Romano & parmesan cheeses, salsa and tortilla chips

White Queso

$10.50

White Queso with salsa & warm tortilla chips

Salads

Caprese Salad

$11.99

Buffalo Mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze with Italian dressing

Charleston Fried Chicken Salad

Charleston Fried Chicken Salad

$12.99

Spring mix, fried chicken tenders, mixed cheeses, tomatoes, smoked bacon, red onion, cucumber, egg

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Spring mix, grilled chicken, carrots, thin tortilla strips with honey lime vinaigrette dressing & peanut sauce drizzle.

Roasted Beet & Pecan Salad

$12.99

Field greens, roasted beets, almonds, strawberries, goat cheese with lemon vinaigrette.

Signature Salad

$11.99

Spring mix, feta, tomato, carrots, celery, onion, egg croutons

Spinach Salad

$10.99

Baby spinach, boiled egg, parmesan cheese, bacon, onion & tomato with sherry vinaigrette.

Soup

French Onion

$6.50

Soup of the Day

$5.50

Sandwiches

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$13.59

Grilled chicken, spinach basil pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, fresh basil, on a ciabatta roll drizzled with balsamic vinegar glaze. **Contains nuts

Chicken Salad Club Sandwich

$11.99

House-made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo and smoked bacon on sourdough.

Hickory Chicken Sandwich

$12.59

Grilled chicken breast with BBQ sauce, Monterey jack cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato on a toasted buttered bun.

Prime Rib French Dip

$19.99

Thinly sliced prime rib on a ciabatta, horseradish sauce and au jus for dipping.

Spicy Habanero Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried chicken breast topped with green habanero sauce, cheddar, lettuce & tomato on a toasted buttered bun.

Wood Fired BBQ Burger

$13.99

8oz hand pattied, fresh ground chuck, grilled over hardwood with BBQ sauce, cheddar & fresh onion crisp

Wood Fired Old Fashioned Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.59

Hand pattied, fresh ground chuck, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, smoked bacon on a toasted buttered bun.

Wood Fired Salmon BLT

$17.99

Cajun rubbed salmon, lettuce, tomato, smoked bacon, sriracha mayo on sourdough.

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$16.50

Fresh boneless chicken breast, pan fried & panko breaded served with house made tomato sauce & mozzarella on a bed of garlic parmesan spaghetti.

Fennel Crusted Rotisserie Chicken

$17.50

Half a roasted chicken with crushed herbs, lemon butter. Served with mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables.

Fish & Chips

$16.50

Fresh cod, beer battered with fries & slaw

Fork N' Knife BBQ Ribs

$33.99

Slow cooked, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs, mac n' cheese & slaw.

Fork N' Knife BBQ Ribs - Half Rack

$18.99

Slow cooked, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs, fries & slaw

Grilled Chicken Rigatoni Florentine

$15.50

Pulled chicken, spinach & mushrooms tossed in alfredo.

Madeline's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.99

Mom's secret recipe. House-made sauce & meatballs

Side Salad - First

Wood Fire Grilled Pork Chop

$17.99

8oz bone-in pork chop with mashed potatoes & broccoli

Wood Fired Filet

$44.99

Grilled over hard wood, served with baked potato & side salad.

Wood Fired New York Strip

$38.99

Grilled over hard wood with baked potato & side salad.

Wood Grilled Salmon

$23.59

Grilled over hardwood with baked potato & side salad.

Oscar Style

$9.00

Shrimp Surf & Turf

$7.00

Surf & Turf

$14.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$8.99

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Giant Chocolate Cake

$10.99

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.50

Coleslaw

$4.50

Creamed Spinach

$4.50

Hand Cut Fries

$4.50

Mac N Cheese

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Seasonal Vegetable

$4.50

Side Salad

$5.50

Broccoli

$4.50

Extra Sauces

BBQ

$0.59

Honey Mustard

$0.59

Spicy Green

$0.59

Chimi Sauce

$0.59

Buffalo

$0.59

Blue Cheese

$0.59

Ranch

$0.59

Honey Lime Vinaigrette

$0.59

Sherry Vinaigrette

$0.59

Horseradish Sauce

$0.59

Marinara

$0.75

Wednesday Special

Jambalaya Pasta

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

525 Short St, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Gallery
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen image

