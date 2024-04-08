MattChews
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We offer Asian fusion cuisine consisting of hibachi plates, sandwiches, burgers, small bites, and more
Location
209 Edgewood Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30303
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Anh's Kitchen Downtown - 16 Jesse Hill Jr Dr
No Reviews
16 Jesse Hill Jr Dr Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurant
Hudson Grille - Tucker - 2075 Northlake Parkway
No Reviews
2075 Northlake Parkway Tucker, GA 30084
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant