Mattenga's Pizzeria - Schertz
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mattenga's Pizzeria is all about family. Matt & Enga wanted to create the best pizza atmosphere as possible for families to comfortably eat and drink with their little ones. We know how important high quality food is to parents, so we make all our dough fresh daily, use only the finest ingredients and hand toss each pizza to create a crisp baked pizza pie. Enga's mom makes our made from scratch alfredo and Enga's dad came up with our famous Zeppole recipe.
Location
3140 Pinecone Cove, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Gallery
