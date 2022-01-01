Mattenga's Pizza Delivery - Lombrano

Protein Pizza

No, you’re not dreaming! It’s really true! This dough only contains 3.8 grams of carbs and 53 grams of Protein with 444 calories (includes crust, cheese and sauce) and 20 grams fat. It’s made with clean ingredients including freshly ground chicken, fresh parmesan cheese, shell egg (not from carton) and Italian seasoning. Plus, it’s grain free and gluten free. That makes it guilt free too! (toppings shown are optional, build your own with whatever toppings you want, up to 3 included)