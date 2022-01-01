Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mattenga's Pizza Delivery - Lombrano

review star

No reviews yet

427 Lombrano St

San Antonio, TX 78207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Deal Pizza
Lemon Pepper Wings
Calzone (includes Mozz and Ricotta Cheese)

16" Deal pizza

Enjoy a 16" ONE Topping Pizza for only $12! (tax NOT included)
16" Deal Pizza

16" Deal Pizza

$12.00

Enjoy a 16" ONE Topping Pizza for only $12! (tax NOT included)

Appetizers

Our appetizers feature Caprese salad, Bruschetta dip and bread sticks.
Pretzels and Beer Cheese Dip

Pretzels and Beer Cheese Dip

$5.99

Our warm, soft pretzels are the perfect dippers for our tangy, rich beer cheese sauce.

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$4.47+

Warm & garlicky bread sticks served with our House Marinara Sauce.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.99

Our 10”Personal Dough topped with Fresh Garlic Paste Spread and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara.

Pizza Rolls

Pizza Rolls

$5.99

4 Pockets of goodness filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni. You can now add toppings!

PLATES!!! <---------

NAPKINS!!! <---------

FORKS!!!<----------

CHICKEN WINGS

Our perfectly fried and crispy chicken wings served with a variety of savory and flavorful sauces to choose from.
Lemon Pepper Wings

Lemon Pepper Wings

$12.99

Crispy chicken wings tossed in a cracked black pepper and zesty lemon dry rub. YUM!

Butter Garlic Parmesan Wings

Butter Garlic Parmesan Wings

$12.99

Crispy chicken wings tossed in butter, fresh garlic, and topped with grated Parmesan.

Thai Sweet Chili Wings

Thai Sweet Chili Wings

$12.99

Crispy chicken wings tossed in our sticky, sweet lick your finger delicious Thai Chili sauce.

Buffalo Wings (Mild, Medium, Hot)

Buffalo Wings (Mild, Medium, Hot)

$12.99

Our crispy wings tossed in your choice of Mild, Medium, and Hot tangy Buffalo sauce.

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$12.99

Our wings tossed in a bold, smoky, sweet, rich... everything you love about BBQ sauce!

Plain Wings (no sauce)

Plain Wings (no sauce)

$12.99

Our perfectly fried and crispy chicken wings served with fresh carrot sticks and blue cheese dip.

Calzones

Our 10" Dough, Folded and Filled with 100% Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese and your Choice of up to Three Toppings. Served with a side of our House Made Marinara Sauce.
Calzone (includes Mozz and Ricotta Cheese)

Calzone (includes Mozz and Ricotta Cheese)

$9.50

Our folded pizza dough, with Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese + up to 3 toppings of your choice. Add in a dipping cup of our in-house marinara, and parmesan cheese on top and just... mmm.

Dessert

Our desserts are excellent in taste and quality. We have NY Cheesecake, cannoli, tiramisu and our famous Zeppole Italian Donuts.
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.99

Another classic Italian Dessert. Literally means "Pick Me Up!". It's a rich treat blending the bold flavors of Cocoa and Espresso With Savory Mascarpone Cheese, Layered with Layered Lady Finger Biscuits. This pairs with the Chocolate Stout in a fantastic way. You have to try it to believe it!

Cannoli

Cannoli

$7.15

An Italian tradition! Two Shells filled with Sweet Ricotta Cream and Chocolate Chip.

Salads

Our salads are made from freshly prepared vegetables and meats. Our all natural, pepperoni takes the antipasto salad to a whole other world!
Lg Garden Salad

Lg Garden Salad

$8.50

Romaine Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, crunchy carrots and cucumbers. Croutons.

Lg Caesar Salad

Lg Caesar Salad

$7.99

Mattenga's Caesar Salad is Romaine lettuce tossed in luxurious Caesar dressing with Parmesan and croutons sprinkled on top.

Lg Greek Salad

Lg Greek Salad

$8.50

Romaine Lettuce, Roma tomatoes, sliced onions, cucumbers, topped with imported Spanish green olives, roasted red bell peppers and feta cheese.

Lg Antipasto Salad

Lg Antipasto Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, imported Spanish green olives, artichokes, feta cheese and a roll of pepperoni, ham, salami and provolone cheese. (Pictured: small Antipasto)

Beverages

20 oz - Coca Cola

20 oz - Coca Cola

$1.99
20 oz - Diet Coke

20 oz - Diet Coke

$1.99
20 oz - Dr Pepper

20 oz - Dr Pepper

$1.99
20 oz - Diet Dr Pepper

20 oz - Diet Dr Pepper

$1.99

20 oz - Bottled Water

$1.29
20 oz Big Red

20 oz Big Red

$1.99Out of stock
20 oz - Sprite

20 oz - Sprite

$1.99
Moonshine sweet Tea

Moonshine sweet Tea

$1.99Out of stock
Moonshine Unsweet Tea

Moonshine Unsweet Tea

$1.99
Stubborn Root Beer

Stubborn Root Beer

$1.69Out of stock
Stubborn Agave Cream

Stubborn Agave Cream

$1.69Out of stock
Stubborn Wild Cherry

Stubborn Wild Cherry

$1.69Out of stock

Create Your Own Pizza

Family (16")

Family (16")

$15.49

Serves up to 4 Guests

Personal (10")

Personal (10")

$8.99

Serves 1 to 2 Guests

Protein Pizza

No, you’re not dreaming! It’s really true! This dough only contains 3.8 grams of carbs and 53 grams of Protein with 444 calories (includes crust, cheese and sauce) and 20 grams fat. It’s made with clean ingredients including freshly ground chicken, fresh parmesan cheese, shell egg (not from carton) and Italian seasoning. Plus, it’s grain free and gluten free. That makes it guilt free too! (toppings shown are optional, build your own with whatever toppings you want, up to 3 included)
7" Protein Pizza, up to 3 Toppings

7" Protein Pizza, up to 3 Toppings

$9.99Out of stock

No, you’re not dreaming! It’s really true! This dough only contains 8g of carbs and 50g of protein. It’s made with clean ingredients including freshly ground chicken and fresh parmesan cheese. Plus, it’s grain free and gluten free. That makes it guilt free too! (toppings shown are optional, build your own with whatever toppings you want, up to 3 included)

Gluten Free Pizza Crust

Gluten free option! Keep in mind, this is a pizzeria full of flour, so we can't guarantee 100% GF, but we'll get close. Celiac and other medical conditions should take note.
10" Gluten Free Pizza

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$9.99Out of stock

Gluten free option! Keep in mind, this is a pizzeria full of flour, so we can't guarantee 100% GF, but we'll get close. Celiac and other medical conditions should take note.

Mattenga's Supreme Specialty

The Mattenga's Supreme includes pepperoni, spicy italian sausage, green bell pepper, onion, roasted mushrooms and black olives.
16" Mattenga's Supreme

16" Mattenga's Supreme

$19.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green bell peppers, onions, roasted mushrooms and black olives. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 4 guests.

10" Mattenga's Supreme

10" Mattenga's Supreme

$9.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green bell peppers, onions, roasted mushrooms and black olives. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese.

Molto Meat Specialty

House tomato pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage,roasted ground beef, Canadian Bacon and Mozzarella cheese.
16" Mattenga's Molto Meat

16" Mattenga's Molto Meat

$19.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted ground beef, Canadian Bacon. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 4 guests.

10" Mattenga's Molto Meat

10" Mattenga's Molto Meat

$9.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted ground beef, Canadian Bacon. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese.

Texas Brisket Pizza Specialty

Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions
16" Texas Brisket Pizza

16" Texas Brisket Pizza

$21.99

Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions

10" Texas Brisket Pizza

10" Texas Brisket Pizza

$10.99

Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions

Chicken Pesto Specialty

Vibrant basil pesto sauce, sliced tomatoes, roasted chicken breast, artichokes, Parmesan cheese and Mozzarella cheese.
16" Mattenga's Chicken Pesto

16" Mattenga's Chicken Pesto

$21.99

Basil pesto sauce drizzle, sliced tomatoes, roasted chicken breast, artichokes and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. > (This is a Bianca pizza, comes with no red pizza sauce)

10" Mattenga's Chicken Pesto

10" Mattenga's Chicken Pesto

$10.99

Basil pesto sauce drizzle, sliced tomatoes, roasted chicken breast, artichokes and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. > (This is a Bianca pizza, comes with no red pizza sauce)

Veggie Specialty

Chopped Roma tomatoes, a layer of fresh spinach, roasted mushroom, sliced onions, diced red bell peppers, premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. (This is a Bianca pizza, comes with no red pizza sauce)
16" Mattenga's Veggie

16" Mattenga's Veggie

$18.99

Sliced tomatoes, a layer of fresh spinach, roasted mushroom, onions, diced red bell peppers, premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. (This is a Bianca pizza, comes with no red pizza sauce). Serves up to 4 guests.

10" Mattenga's Veggie

10" Mattenga's Veggie

$8.99

Sliced tomatoes, a layer of fresh spinach, roasted mushroom, onions, diced red bell peppers, premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. > (This is a Bianca pizza, comes with no red pizza sauce)

Margherita Specialty

Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Basil Oil Drizzle, Pizza Sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese.
16" Mattenga's Margherita Specialty

16" Mattenga's Margherita Specialty

$19.99

Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Basil Oil Drizzle, Pizza Sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 4 guests.

10" Mattenga's Margherita Specialty

10" Mattenga's Margherita Specialty

$8.99

Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Basil Oil Drizzle, Pizza Sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese.

Santa Fe Specialty

Pepperoni, Bacon, Hatch Green Chile (harvested from Hatch, NM). Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese.
16" Mattenga's Santa Fe Pizza

16" Mattenga's Santa Fe Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, Bacon, Hatch Green Chile (harvested from Hatch, NM). Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 4 guests.

10" Mattenga's Santa Fe Pizza

10" Mattenga's Santa Fe Pizza

$10.99

Pepperoni, Bacon, Hatch Green Chile (harvested from Hatch, NM). Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese.

1/2 & 1/2 Specialties

Pick two specialties for a half and half combo pizza!
16" Mattenga's 1/2 & 1/2

16" Mattenga's 1/2 & 1/2

$21.99

Pick two specialties for a half and half combo pizza!

Pizza Parts List

16" Dough Ball

$1.50

2 Oz. Ranch Cup

$0.50

2 Oz. Marinara cup

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pick up and Delivery only

Location

427 Lombrano St, San Antonio, TX 78207

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
Chris Madrid's
orange starNo Reviews
1900 Blanco Rd San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
Candlelight Pourhouse
orange starNo Reviews
107 Kings Court San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
Demo's Greek Food N. St. Mary's
orange starNo Reviews
2501 N. St. Mary's St San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
Pumpers Food Truck - - Paper Tiger
orange starNo Reviews
2410 N St Mary's st San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
Revolución Downtown SA - Houston St.
orange starNo Reviews
300 E. Houston St., San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston