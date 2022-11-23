Mattenga's Pizzeria - Schertz
794 Reviews
$$
6044 FM 3009
#290
Schertz, TX 78154
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
The Brisket Roll
Freshly-Brewed Iced Tea {Gallon}
Appetizers
Pretzels and Beer Cheese Dip
Our warm, soft pretzels are the perfect dippers for our tangy, rich beer cheese sauce.
Pizza Rolls
4 Pockets of goodness filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni.
5 Breadsticks
Warm & garlicky bread sticks served with our House Marinara Sauce.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Our 10”Personal Dough topped with Fresh Garlic Paste Spread and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara.
Garlic Nuggets
Small dough balls deep fried and coated in a Garlic Parm sauce, sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese. Served with our House Marinara Sauce.
CHICKEN WINGS
Lemon Pepper Wings
10 Crispy chicken wings tossed in a cracked black pepper and zesty lemon dry rub. YUM!
Garlic Parm Wings
10 Crispy chicken wings tossed in garlic parm and topped with grated Parmesan.
Thai Sweet Chili Wings
10 Crispy chicken wings tossed in our sticky, sweet lick your finger delicious Thai Chili sauce.
Buffalo Wings (Mild, Medium, Hot)
10 crispy wings tossed in your choice of Mild, Medium, and Hot tangy Buffalo sauce.
BBQ Wings
10 wings tossed in a bold, smoky, sweet, rich... everything you love about BBQ sauce!
Plain Wings
10 perfectly fried and crispy chicken wings served with Wing Dressings of your choice.
Calzones
Pastas
Small Spaghetti with Meatballs
Two Meatballs served over Spaghetti Noodles, Topped with one ladle of our House Made Marinara Sauce. Bread sticks pictured are extra.
Large Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
Four Meatballs served over Spaghetti Noodles, Topped with one two ladles of our House Made Marinara Sauce. Bread sticks pictured are extra.
Salads
Large Garden Salad
Romaine Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, crunchy carrots, black olives and mozzarella cheese.
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with Parmesan and croutons.
Large Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Roma tomatoes, sliced onions, cucumbers, topped with imported green olives and feta cheese.
Large Antipasto Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Spanish imported green olives, artichokes, feta cheese & sliced Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon and mozzarella cheese
Small Garden Salad
Romaine Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, crunchy carrots, black olives and mozzarella cheese.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with Parmesan and croutons.
Small Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Roma tomatoes, sliced onions, cucumbers, topped with imported Spanish green olives, roasted red bell peppers and feta cheese.
Small Antipasto Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Spanish imported green olives, artichokes, feta cheese & sliced Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon and mozzarella cheese
Dessert
Zeppole Italian Donuts
Mattenga's Signature Zeppole taste like "Angel Babies" according to a Chick Fil A Schertz Employee! Add Nutella for double Wonderment. Seriously!
Cannoli
An Italian tradition! Two Shells filled with Sweet Ricotta Cream and Chocolate Chip.
Tiramisu
Another classic Italian Dessert. Literally means "Pick Me Up!". It's a rich treat blending the bold flavors of Cocoa and Espresso With Savory Mascarpone Cheese, Layered with Layered Lady Finger Biscuits. This pairs with the Chocolate Stout in a fantastic way. You have to try it to believe it!
Mattenga's DIP (2 OZ)
Marinara
Vine-ripened fresh tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, black pepper and garlic. (2 oz cup)
THE TEXAS RANCH (Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch)
Our Jalapeño ranch is PERFECT compliment to any pizza! Mild kick from the Jalapeño, deep flavor of cilantro and creaminess of ranch! (2 oz cup)
THE MATTENGA'S RANCH (BASIL Garlic Ranch)
Fresh basil, fresh garlic is heaven on earth! The depth of flavor makes every bite absolutely pizzalicious! (2 oz cup)
The Ranch
Ranch, the perfect and the classic dip. (2 oz cup)