Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mattenga's Pizzeria - Schertz

794 Reviews

$$

6044 FM 3009

#290

Schertz, TX 78154

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Family (16")
Pizza Rolls
Party (20")

The Brisket Roll

Our Brisket Rolls are filling, and filled with BOLD TEXAS flavors! Rolled dough, filled with Mozzarella Cheese, Smoky Brisket, Onion and BBQ sauce. YUM! Dip it in the TEXAS Ranch or the Mattenga's Ranch!
The Brisket Roll

The Brisket Roll

$5.50

Our Brisket Rolls are filling, and filled with BOLD TEXAS flavors! Rolled dough, filled with Mozzarella Cheese, Smoky Brisket, Onion and BBQ sauce. YUM! Dip it in the TEXAS Ranch or the Mattenga's Ranch!

Freshly-Brewed Iced Tea {Gallon}

Freshly-brewed each day from a blend of tea leaves. Available sweetened with real cane sugar or unsweetened.
Sweetened Freshly-Brewed Iced Tea {Gallon}

Sweetened Freshly-Brewed Iced Tea {Gallon}

$5.99

Sweetened Freshly-brewed each day from a blend of tea leaves. Sweetened with real cane sugar

Unsweetened Freshly-Brewed Iced Tea {Gallon}

Unsweetened Freshly-Brewed Iced Tea {Gallon}

$5.99

Unsweetened Freshly-brewed each day from a blend of tea leaves.

Freshly-Brewed Lemonade {Gallon}

$5.99

Appetizers

Our appetizers feature Pizza rolls, garlic nuggets, wings and bread sticks.
Pretzels and Beer Cheese Dip

Pretzels and Beer Cheese Dip

$5.99

Our warm, soft pretzels are the perfect dippers for our tangy, rich beer cheese sauce.

Pizza Rolls

Pizza Rolls

$5.99

4 Pockets of goodness filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni.

5 Breadsticks

5 Breadsticks

$4.47

Warm & garlicky bread sticks served with our House Marinara Sauce.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.99

Our 10”Personal Dough topped with Fresh Garlic Paste Spread and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara.

Garlic Nuggets

Garlic Nuggets

$4.99

Small dough balls deep fried and coated in a Garlic Parm sauce, sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese. Served with our House Marinara Sauce.

CHICKEN WINGS

Our perfectly fried, and crispy chicken wings served with a variety of savory and flavorful sauces to choose from.
Lemon Pepper Wings

Lemon Pepper Wings

$12.99

10 Crispy chicken wings tossed in a cracked black pepper and zesty lemon dry rub. YUM!

Garlic Parm Wings

Garlic Parm Wings

$12.99

10 Crispy chicken wings tossed in garlic parm and topped with grated Parmesan.

Thai Sweet Chili Wings

Thai Sweet Chili Wings

$12.99

10 Crispy chicken wings tossed in our sticky, sweet lick your finger delicious Thai Chili sauce.

Buffalo Wings (Mild, Medium, Hot)

Buffalo Wings (Mild, Medium, Hot)

$12.99

10 crispy wings tossed in your choice of Mild, Medium, and Hot tangy Buffalo sauce.

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$12.99

10 wings tossed in a bold, smoky, sweet, rich... everything you love about BBQ sauce!

Plain Wings

$12.99

10 perfectly fried and crispy chicken wings served with Wing Dressings of your choice.

Calzones

Our 10" Dough, Folded and Filled with 100% Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese and your Choice of up to Three Toppings. Served with a side of our House Made Marinara Sauce.
Calzone (includes Mozz and Ricotta Cheese)

Calzone (includes Mozz and Ricotta Cheese)

$9.50

Our folded pizza dough, with Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese + up to 3 toppings of your choice. Add in a dipping cup of our in-house marinara, and parmesan cheese on top and just... mmm.

Pastas

Spaghetti with house made marinara and meatballs served every day. Grandma's secret Fettuccine Alfredo recipe served only Saturdays.
Small Spaghetti with Meatballs

Small Spaghetti with Meatballs

$7.50

Two Meatballs served over Spaghetti Noodles, Topped with one ladle of our House Made Marinara Sauce. Bread sticks pictured are extra.

Large Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

Large Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$9.99

Four Meatballs served over Spaghetti Noodles, Topped with one two ladles of our House Made Marinara Sauce. Bread sticks pictured are extra.

Salads

Our salads are made from freshly prepared vegetables and meats. Our all natural, uncured pepperoni takes the antipasto salad to a whole other world!
Large Garden Salad

Large Garden Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, crunchy carrots, black olives and mozzarella cheese.

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with Parmesan and croutons.

Large Greek Salad

Large Greek Salad

$8.50

Romaine Lettuce, Roma tomatoes, sliced onions, cucumbers, topped with imported green olives and feta cheese.

Large Antipasto Salad

Large Antipasto Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Spanish imported green olives, artichokes, feta cheese & sliced Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon and mozzarella cheese

Small Garden Salad

Small Garden Salad

$5.99

Romaine Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, crunchy carrots, black olives and mozzarella cheese.

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$5.50

Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with Parmesan and croutons.

Small Greek Salad

Small Greek Salad

$5.99

Romaine Lettuce, Roma tomatoes, sliced onions, cucumbers, topped with imported Spanish green olives, roasted red bell peppers and feta cheese.

Small Antipasto Salad

Small Antipasto Salad

$6.99

Romaine Lettuce, Spanish imported green olives, artichokes, feta cheese & sliced Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon and mozzarella cheese

Dessert

Our desserts are excellent in taste and quality, and our tiramisu goes beautifully with our Guadalupe Brewing Company Chocolate Coffee Stout. We have NY Cheesecake, cannoli, tiramisu and our famous Zeppole Italian Donuts.
Zeppole Italian Donuts

Zeppole Italian Donuts

$4.99

Mattenga's Signature Zeppole taste like "Angel Babies" according to a Chick Fil A Schertz Employee! Add Nutella for double Wonderment. Seriously!

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.50

An Italian tradition! Two Shells filled with Sweet Ricotta Cream and Chocolate Chip.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.99

Another classic Italian Dessert. Literally means "Pick Me Up!". It's a rich treat blending the bold flavors of Cocoa and Espresso With Savory Mascarpone Cheese, Layered with Layered Lady Finger Biscuits. This pairs with the Chocolate Stout in a fantastic way. You have to try it to believe it!

Mattenga's DIP (2 OZ)

Marinara

Marinara

$0.75

Vine-ripened fresh tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, black pepper and garlic. (2 oz cup)

THE TEXAS RANCH (Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch)

THE TEXAS RANCH (Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch)

$0.75

Our Jalapeño ranch is PERFECT compliment to any pizza! Mild kick from the Jalapeño, deep flavor of cilantro and creaminess of ranch! (2 oz cup)

THE MATTENGA'S RANCH (BASIL Garlic Ranch)

THE MATTENGA'S RANCH (BASIL Garlic Ranch)

$0.75

Fresh basil, fresh garlic is heaven on earth! The depth of flavor makes every bite absolutely pizzalicious! (2 oz cup)

The Ranch

The Ranch

$0.75

Ranch, the perfect and the classic dip. (2 oz cup)

Create Your Own Pizza

Party (20")

Party (20")

$19.99

Serves up to 6 Guests