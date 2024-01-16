- Home
Mattenga's Tap Rack Social Mattenga's Tap Rack Social
18402 US Hwy 281 N, Suite 114
San Antonio, TX 78259
Shareables
Tap Rack Shareables
- Shotgun Shells$12.99
Six bacon wrapped jalapenos filled with cream and smoked brisket. Baked in a hot honey Barbecue sauce. Served with Texas Ranch
- Fiesta Corn Dip$12.99
Warm street corn dip topped with fresh cotija cheese and cilantro and served with fresh, crisp Tajin corn chips
- Sidewinder Fries$14.99
Hot, crisp sidewinder fries topped with hot honey BBQ sauce tossed pulled pork and finished with Texas jalapeño ranch slaw
- Open Season$21.99
The ultimate bag limit of wild wings. We combine Hog Wings, Duck Wings and Chicken wings coated in our Hot Honey BBQ Sauce to create a hunters best day. Served with Texas Jalapeno Ranch dipping sauce.
- Tater Kegs$10.99
Not your normal tots. Six bacon cheddar kegs served with hot beer cheese
- Hot Pretzel Rolls$12.99
The perfect sampler. Three hot, soft Bavarian pretzel rolls served with spicy grain mustard, hot italian sausage and warm beer cheese
Appetizers
- Pizza Rolls$6.50
4 Pockets of goodness filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni.
- Pretzels and Beer Cheese Dip$6.50
Our warm, soft pretzels are the perfect dippers for our tangy, rich beer cheese sauce.
- 5 Breadsticks$4.47Out of stock
Warm & garlicky bread sticks served with our House Marinara Sauce.
- 2 Breadsticks (No Free Dip)$1.49Out of stock
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$6.50
Our 10”Personal Dough topped with Fresh Garlic Paste Spread and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara.
- PLATES!!! <---------
Wings
CHICKEN WINGS
- Lemon Pepper Wings$12.99
10 Crispy chicken wings tossed in a cracked black pepper and zesty lemon dry rub. YUM!
- Garlic Parm Wings$12.99
10 Crispy chicken wings tossed in garlic parm and topped with grated Parmesan.
- Thai Sweet Chili Wings$12.99
10 Crispy chicken wings tossed in our sticky, sweet lick your finger delicious Thai Chili sauce.
- Buffalo Wings (Mild, Medium, Hot)$12.99
10 crispy wings tossed in your choice of Mild, Medium, and Hot tangy Buffalo sauce.
- BBQ Wings$12.99
10 wings tossed in a bold, smoky, sweet, rich... everything you love about BBQ sauce!
- Plain Wings (no sauce)$12.99
10 perfectly crispy chicken wings served with Wing Dressings of your choice.
Calzones
Salads
- Spinach Caprese Salad$6.99+
A classic salad with a twist. Served on a bed of spinach, sliced tomatoes, creamy mozzarella cubes, topped with Fresh Basil oil, and the sophisticated drizzle of balsamic glaze! Oh yum!!
- Garden Salad$6.99+
Romaine Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, crunchy carrots and cucumbers. Croutons.
- Caesar Salad$6.99+
Mattenga's Caesar Salad is Romaine lettuce tossed in luxurious Caesar dressing with Parmesan and croutons sprinkled on top.
- Greek Salad$6.99+
Romaine Lettuce, Roma tomatoes, sliced onions, cucumbers, topped with imported Spanish green olives, roasted red bell peppers and feta cheese.
- Antipasto Salad$7.25+
Romaine Lettuce, Spanish imported green olives, artichokes, feta cheese & sliced Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon and mozzarella cheese. (Pictured: small Antipasto)
Other Crust Options
Protein Pizza
- 7" Protein Pizza, up to 3 Toppings$10.50Out of stock
No, you’re not dreaming! It’s really true! This dough only contains 8g of carbs and 50g of protein. It’s made with clean ingredients including freshly ground chicken and fresh parmesan cheese. Plus, it’s grain free and gluten free. That makes it guilt free too! (toppings shown are optional, build your own with whatever toppings you want, up to 3 included)
Vegan Pizza
Cauliflower Pizza
Mattenga's Specialties
Santa Fe Specialty
- 20" Mattenga's Santa Fe Pizza$27.99
Pepperoni, Bacon, Hatch Green Chile (harvested from Hatch, NM). Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 6 guests.
- 16" Mattenga's Santa Fe Pizza$23.99
Pepperoni, Bacon, Hatch Green Chile (harvested from Hatch, NM). Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 4 guests.
- 10" Mattenga's Santa Fe Pizza$12.99
Pepperoni, Bacon, Hatch Green Chile (harvested from Hatch, NM). Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese.
The POTHOLE
- 20" Texas Pothole Pizza$28.99
Italian sausage, Cup N Char Sausage, Red Roasted Bell Peppers, Ricotta Cheese topped with Hot Honey. The Cup N Char Sausage curls up like a pothole going through the oven. Creamy ricotta, and hot honey! This pizza combination is a MUST try!
- 16" Texas Pothole Pizza$23.99
Italian sausage, Cup N Char Sausage, Red Roasted Bell Peppers, Ricotta Cheese topped with Hot Honey. The Cup N Char Sausage curls up like a pothole going through the oven. Creamy ricotta, and hot honey! This pizza combination is a MUST try!
- 10" Texas Pothole Pizza$12.99
Italian sausage, Cup N Char Sausage, Red Roasted Bell Peppers, Ricotta Cheese topped with Hot Honey. The Cup N Char Sausage curls up like a pothole going through the oven. Creamy ricotta, and hot honey! This pizza combination is a MUST try!
The BIG MATT
- 20" Big Matt Pizza$28.99
Creamy Beer Cheese base, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickle Relish and topped with Thousand Islands! The new "Big Matt" pizza tastes suspiciously like a certain burger but with Mattenga's beef and a pickle relish that just makes the experience out of this world.! The new "Big Matt" pizza tastes suspiciously like a certain burger but with Mattenga's beef and a pickle relish that just makes the experience out of this world.
- 16" Big Matt Pizza$23.99
Creamy Beer Cheese base, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickle Relish and topped with Thousand Islands! The new "Big Matt" pizza tastes suspiciously like a certain burger but with Mattenga's beef and a pickle relish that just makes the experience out of this world.
- 10" Big Matt Pizza$12.99
Creamy Beer Cheese base, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickle Relish and topped with Thousand Islands! The new "Big Matt" pizza tastes suspiciously like a certain burger but with Mattenga's beef and a pickle relish that just makes the experience out of this world.
Texas Brisket Pizza Specialty
- 20" Texas Brisket Pizza$27.99
Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions
- 16" Texas Brisket Pizza$23.99
Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions
- 10" Texas Brisket Pizza$12.99
Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions
Margherita Specialty
- 20" Mattenga's Margherita Specialty$26.99
Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Basil Oil Drizzle, Pizza Sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 6 guests.
- 16" Mattenga's Margherita Specialty$21.99
Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Basil Oil Drizzle, Pizza Sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 4 guests.
- 10" Mattenga's Margherita Specialty$10.99
Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Basil Oil Drizzle, Pizza Sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese.
1/2 & 1/2 Specialties
Just the Classics
Mattenga's Supreme Specialty
- 20" Mattenga's Supreme$26.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green bell peppers, onions, roasted mushrooms and black olives. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 6 guests.
- 16" Mattenga's Supreme$21.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green bell peppers, onions, roasted mushrooms and black olives. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 4 guests.
- 10" Mattenga's Supreme$11.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green bell peppers, onions, roasted mushrooms and black olives. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese.
Molto Meat Specialty
- 20" Mattenga's Molto Meat$26.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted ground beef, Canadian Bacon. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 6 guests.
- 16" Mattenga's Molto Meat$21.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted ground beef, Canadian Bacon. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 4 guests.
- 10" Mattenga's Molto Meat$11.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted ground beef, Canadian Bacon. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese.
Desserts
Dessert
- Cookies & Cream Roll$9.50Out of stock
One of our signature Texas Rolls filled to capacity with crumbled Oreo Cookies then baked till golden brown. It is served with sweet decadent cannoli cream and tart raspberry preserves. This will surely satisfy any sweet tooth out there.
- Tiramisu$6.49
Another classic Italian Dessert. Literally means "Pick Me Up!". It's a rich treat blending the bold flavors of Cocoa and Espresso With Savory Mascarpone Cheese, Layered with Layered Lady Finger Biscuits. This pairs with the Chocolate Stout in a fantastic way. You have to try it to believe it!
- Cannoli$5.99
An Italian tradition! Two Shells filled with Sweet Ricotta Cream and Chocolate Chip.
- Campfire Cookie$8.99Out of stock
Dips
Mattenga's DIP (2 OZ)
- Tenga Doodle Butter | DESSERT DIP$1.00Out of stock
Sweeten your crusts! Try Tenga Doodle Butter - A rich mix of 100% butter, Cinnamon, Brown Sugar, & a hint of Nutmeg. Perfect dessert dip
- MATTENGA'S RANCH (BASIL Garlic Ranch) Dip$0.75
Fresh basil, fresh garlic is heaven on earth! The depth of flavor makes every bite absolutely pizzalicious! (2 oz cup)
- TEXAS RANCH (Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch) Dip$0.75
Our Jalapeño ranch is PERFECT compliment to any pizza! Mild kick from the Jalapeño, deep flavor of cilantro and creaminess of ranch! (2 oz cup)
- The Ranch Dip$0.75
Ranch, the perfect and the classic dip. (2 oz cup)
- Bleu Cheese Dip$0.75
- Marinara Dip$0.75
Vine-ripened fresh tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, black pepper and garlic. (2 oz cup)
- Thai Sweet Chili Dip$1.00
- Hot Honey Dip$1.50
- Kansas City BBQ Sauce Dip$0.75
BYOP Pizza Kits & Parts
10" Pizza Kit (cheese pizza)
16" Pizza Kit (cheese pizza)
Beverages
Drinks
- Fountain Drink (20 oz)$2.20Out of stock
- 20 oz - Bottled Water$1.99Out of stock
- 20oz Starry$2.20Out of stock
- Pepsi Zero$2.20Out of stock
- Sweet Texas Tea$2.20Out of stock
100% all natural. No preservatives. Real Texas, real tea. Made with Texas water. Go Texan. Made with premium tea. All natural. No preservatives.
- UnSweet Texas Tea$2.20Out of stock
100% all natural. No preservatives. Real Texas, real tea. Made with Texas water. Made with Cedar Creek Peppermint.
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Matt & Enga couldn't resist making a great pizza to bring people together to deepen relationships. A pizza from Mattenga's is like Arthur's round table: everyone gets to share a piece of the same pi, rather than their own value meal.
18402 US Hwy 281 N, Suite 114, San Antonio, TX 78259