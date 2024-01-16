20" Big Matt Pizza

$28.99

Creamy Beer Cheese base, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickle Relish and topped with Thousand Islands! The new "Big Matt" pizza tastes suspiciously like a certain burger but with Mattenga's beef and a pickle relish that just makes the experience out of this world.