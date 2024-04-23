- Home
20711 Wilderness Oak, Suite 111
San Antonio, TX 78258
Beverages
Drinks
- 20 oz - Bottled Water$1.99
- Diet Pepsi 20 Oz Bottle$2.20
- Sweet Texas Tea (16oz)$2.20Out of stock
100% all natural. No preservatives. Real Texas, real tea. Made with Texas water. Go Texan. Made with premium tea. All natural. No preservatives.
- UnSweet Texas Tea (16oz)$2.20Out of stock
100% all natural. No preservatives. Real Texas, real tea. Made with Texas water. Made with Cedar Creek Peppermint.
- Stubborn Cream Soda (Fountain 20oz)$2.20Out of stock
- Dr Pepper (Fountain 20oz)$2.20Out of stock
- MTN DEW (Fountain 20oz)$2.20Out of stock
- Big Red(Fountain 20 Oz)$2.20Out of stock
- Crush Orange (Fountain 20oz)$2.20Out of stock
- Lemon Lime Gatorade (Fountain 20oz)$2.20Out of stock
- Pepsi (Fountain 20oz)$2.20Out of stock
- Starry 16oz Bottle$2.20
2 Liters
Salads
- Spinach Caprese Salad$6.50+
A classic salad with a twist. Served on a bed of spinach, sliced tomatoes, creamy mozzarella cubes, topped with Fresh Basil oil, and the sophisticated drizzle of balsamic glaze! Oh yum!!
- Garden Salad$6.50+
Romaine Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, crunchy carrots and cucumbers. Croutons.
- Caesar Salad$6.50+
Mattenga's Caesar Salad is Romaine lettuce tossed in luxurious Caesar dressing with Parmesan and croutons sprinkled on top.
- Greek Salad$6.50+
Romaine Lettuce, Roma tomatoes, sliced onions, cucumbers, topped with imported Spanish green olives, roasted red bell peppers and feta cheese.
- Antipasto Salad$7.25+
Romaine Lettuce, Spanish imported green olives, artichokes, feta cheese & sliced Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon and mozzarella cheese. (Pictured: small Antipasto)