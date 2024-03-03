Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Matteo's Mexican Food

review star

No reviews yet

1001 E. University Ave C-1

Las Cruces, NM 88001

Order Again

Signature Plates

Carne Asada Tacos Plate

$9.99

Chicken Tacos Plate

$9.99

Chicken Flautas Plate

$9.99

Smothered Burrito Plate

$9.99

Chicken Torta Plate

$9.99

Carne Asada Torta Plate

$9.99

Veggie Taco Plate

$9.99

Red Hatch Enchiladas Plate

$9.99

Green Hatch Enchiladas Plate

$9.99

Christmas Enchiladas Plate

$9.99

Ham Torta Plate

$9.99

Chicken Quesadilla Plate

$9.99

Signature Plate Daily Special

$7.99

7.99 Teachers Special

$7.99

A La Carte

Tacos A La Carte

$7.99

Torta A La Carte

$7.99

Flautas A La Carte

$7.99

Enchiladas A La Carte

$7.99

Smothered Burrito A La Carte

$7.99

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$5.49

Chicken Burrito

$5.49

Chile Verde Burrito

$4.99

Chile Colorado Burrito

$4.99

Chicharron Burrito

$4.49

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$4.49

Veggie Burrito.

$5.49

Matteo's Burrito

$10.49

Gorditas

Carne Asada Gordita

$5.49

Chicken Gordita

$5.49

Chile Colorado Gordita

$4.99

Chile Verde Gordita

$4.99

Chicharron Gordita

$4.49

Bean and Cheese Gordita

$4.49

Veggie Gordita

$5.49

Matteo's Specialties

Carne Asada Fries

$10.99

Asada Quesadilla

$7.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Matteo's Philly Torta

$8.99

Ham Torta

$7.99

Carne Asada Fries

$10.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

On the Light Side

Matteo's Bowl

$9.99

Aggie Bowl

$9.99

Fiesta Bowl

$9.99

Keto Plate

$9.99

Veggie Torta

$7.99

Veggie Burrito

$5.99

Veggie Tacos

$7.99

Winter Menu

Champurrado 20oz

$6.00

Green Chicken Pozole 320z

$10.99

Menudo 32oz

$10.99

Limited Time!!!

32 oz Pozole

$8.99

Brisket Tacos A la Carte

$8.99

Brisket Taco Plate

$10.99

Brisket Torta A la Carte

$8.99

Brisket Torta Plate

$10.99

Brisket Philly Torta

$9.99

Brisket Burrito

$6.99

Brisket Gordita

$6.99

Brisket Burrito Banado A la Carte

$8.99

Brisket Burrito Banado Plate

$10.99

Brisket Fries

$11.99

Brisket Nachos

$11.99

Brisket Bowl

$10.99

Brisket Quesadilla

$9.99

Brisket Plate

$10.49

Individual Brisket Taco

$3.75

Side of Brisket 4oz

$4.99

Sides (Salsas)

2 oz Salsa de Arbol

$0.50

2 oz G Enchilada Sauce

$0.50

2 oz R Enchilada Sauce

$0.50

2 oz Cheese Sauce

$1.00

2 oz Green Chile

$1.00

2 oz Guac

$1.00

2 oz Sour Cream

$1.00

2 oz Cheese

$1.00

8 oz Salsa de Arbol

$2.00

8 oz G Enchilada Sauce

$2.00

8 oz R Enchilada Sauce

$2.00

8 oz Cheese Sauce

$4.00

8 oz Green Chile

$4.00

8 oz Guac

$4.00

8 oz Sour Cream

$4.00

8 oz Cheese

$4.00

Sides (Food)

Side Of Rice & Beans

$4.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Refried Beans

$2.00

Side Of Whole Beans

$2.00

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Chips and Guac

$5.00

Chips & Cheese Sauce

$5.00

Side Tomato

$0.25

Side Lettuce

$0.25

1/2 Avocado Sliced

$2.00

Side of Asada

$5.00

Side of Chicken

$5.00

Side of Ham

$3.00

Side of Chicharron

$3.00

Side of Ham & Cheese

$4.00

Side of Grilled peppers/onion

$1.00

Side Of Lettuce and Tomatoes

$0.50

Side of Fries

$3.00

Torta Bread

$2.00

Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Small Chilaquiles

$4.99

Plain Gordita

$2.00

Side of egg

$1.00

2 Corn Tortilla

$1.00

2 Toreados

$1.00

Side of G Stew

$3.99

Side of R Stew

$3.99

Side of Guac

$1.00

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Green Chile

$1.00

2oz Chile de Arbol Salsa

Side of Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Side of G Ench sauce

$2.00

Side of R Ench sauce

$2.00

2oz R Ench sauce

2oz G Ench sauce

2oz Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side of Salsa de Arbol

$2.00

Individual Chicken Taco

$2.50

Individual Asada Taco

$2.50

Individual Green Enchilada

$3.00

Individual Red Enchilada

$3.00

Individual Flauta

$3.00

Individual Veggie Taco

$2.50

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Aguas Frescas

Large Agua Fresca

$6.00

Small Agua Fresca

$4.00

Large Water

$1.00

Small Water

Large Mojito

$6.00

Small Mojito

$4.00

1 Gallon Agua Fresca

$19.99

Agua Fresca of the day

$4.00+

Specialty Drinks

Champurrado 20oz

$6.00

16oz Kombucha

$4.50

16oz Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

Bottled Kombucha

$4.50

20oz Kombucha

$6.00

20oz Cold Brew

$6.00

Other

Mason Jar Refill

$3.00

$2 Topper

$2.00

20oz Cup

$0.25

32oz Cup

$0.50

Mini Pie

$1.00

Whipped Cream Bag

$9.99

Pica Fresa Candy

$0.25

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Water Bottle

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Water Bottle

$2.50

TACOS & FRIES

Number Taco Cake 1 DIGIT (16 Tacos)

$61.00

Number Taco Cake 2 DIGITS (32 Tacos)

$96.00

Heat Shape Taco Tray (32 Tacos)

$96.00

Round Taco Tray (20 Tacos)

$55.00

Carne Asada Fries Tray (Serves 10-12)

$55.00

MATTEO'S FODDIE PACKAGES

Matteo's Foodie Tray (Serves 8-10)

$54.99

Carne Asada Taco Bar (Serves 10)

$99.99

Grilled Chicken Taco Bar (Serves 10)

$99.99

Brisket Taco Bar Serves (Serves 10)

$109.99

Matteo's Hand Rolled Chicken Flauta Family Pack (Serves 10)

$99.99

Hatch Green Chicken Enchilada Family Pack (Serves 10)

$99.99

Hatch Red Cheese Enchilada Family Pack (Serves 10)

$99.99

AGIAS FRESCAS

One Gallon Agua Fresca (Serves 4-6)

$20.00

2.5 Gallon Agua Fresca Barrel (Serves 10-15)

$50.00

5 Gallon Agua Fresca Barrel (Serves 20-30)

$100.00

Agua Fresca Barrel and Ladle Fee (Each)

$25.00

OTHER & SIDES

Tray of Rice (Serves 20-30)

$40.00

Tray of Beans (Serves 20-30)

$40.00

Hatch Green Chicken Enchilada Tray (Serves 10-12)

$49.00

Hatch Red Cheese Enchilada Tray (Serves 10-12)

$49.00

1 Dozen Hand Rolled Chicken Flautas (12 ct)

$32.00

Chips & Salsa (5lbs. Chips & I Gallon Salsa)

$75.00

Chips (5 Lbs.)

$30.00

Salsa (1 Gallon)

$45.00

8oz Guac.

$4.00

8oz. Sour Cream

$4.00

8oz Mozzarella Cheese

$4.00

8oz Cheese Sauce

$4.00

8oz Hatch Diced Green Chile

$4.00

8oz Hatch Red Enchilada Sauce

$2.00

8oz Hatch Red Enchilada Sauce

$2.00

8oz Chile de Arbol Salsa

$2.00

20oz Cup

$0.25

32oz Cup

$0.50

Plates

$0.40

Cutlery Set

$0.25

Serving Utensils

$0.25

PER PERSON

Carne Asada Taco Bar

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Taco Bar

$9.99

Brisket Taco Bar

$10.99

Individual Items

Individual Asada Taco

$2.50

Individual Chicken Taco

$2.50

Individual Brisket Taco

$2.50

Individual Veggie Taco

$2.50

Individual Hand Rolled Flauta

$3.00

Individual Hatch Green Enchilada

$3.00

Individual Hatch Red Enchilada

$3.00

Hatch Green Chile Stew (5oz)

$3.99

Hatch Red Chile Stew (5oz)

$3.99

Asada Individual Serving (4oz)

$4.99

Chicken Individual Serving (4oz)

$4.99

Chicharron Individual Serving (5oz)

$3.99

Grilled Veggie Individual Serving (4oz)

$4.99

Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1001 E. University Ave C-1, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Directions

Gallery
Matteo's Mexican Food- 1001 E. UNIVERSITY AVE image
Matteo's Mexican Food- 1001 E. UNIVERSITY AVE image
Matteo's Mexican Food- 1001 E. UNIVERSITY AVE image
Matteo's Mexican Food- 1001 E. UNIVERSITY AVE image

Map
