Matteo's of Hallandale 1825 E Hallandale Beach Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Matteo’s of Hallandale has just gone through a complete renovation, that offers its clientele the best possible dining experience. The restaurant boasts an all new interior and exterior, that pairs chic-styling with a warm and inviting feel. Matteo’s of Hallandale keeps up it’s tradition of food excellence and impeccable service, while adding new items to it’s menu from northern & southern Italy.
Location
1825 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
