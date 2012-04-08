Restaurant header imageView gallery

Matteo's of Hallandale 1825 E Hallandale Beach Blvd

1825 E Hallandale Beach Blvd

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Popular Items

Meatball (Each)
Chicken Matteo
Calamari

Appetizers

Melon Prosciutto

$18.00+

Honey, crack black pepper, basil.

Bruschetta

$14.00+

Tomatoes, basil, e.v.o.o.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$17.00+

Breadcrumbs, mozzarella, parmigiano.

Fried Zucchini

$15.00+

Lemon, parsley, pomodoro.

Baked Clams

$17.00+

Oreganata, oilive oil, garlic.

Zuppa di Clams

$18.00+

Olive oil, white wine or pomodoro.

Zuppa di Mussels

$19.00+

Olive oil, white wine or pomodoro.

Calamari

$18.00+

Lemon, pomodoro.

Salumi Board

$23.00+

Prosciutto di Parma, sopressata, pecorino toscano, parmigiano reggiano, aged provolone, roasted peppers, imported olives.

Warm Mozzarella

$16.00+

Roasted peppers, olive oil.

Creamy Burrata

$19.00+

Grilled ciabatta, arugula, balsamic.

Shrimp Cocktail

$26.00

Four jumbo shrimp.

Stuffed Artichoke

$19.50

Breadcrumbs, parmigiano, herbs, lemon.

Salad

Chopped Salad

$16.00+

Iceberg, roasted peppers, olives, tomatoes, onions.

Caesar Salad

$16.00+

Crispy romaine, parmigiano, toasted croutons.

Apple Gorgonzola

$16.00+

Spinach, strawberries, tomatoes, shaved parmigiano.

Corn Avocado

$16.00+

Baby arugula, cucumbers, lemon, extra virgin olive oil.

Pasta

Alfredo

$27.00+

Light cream, parmigiano.

AllaChristina

$27.00+

Ground sausage, pomodoro, garlic.

Amatriciana

$27.00+

Pomodoro, pancetta, red onions.

Baked Gnocchi

$27.00+

Fresh mozzarella, pomodoro, basil.

Bolognese

$27.00+

Veal, beef, pomodoro, basil.

Broccoli Rabe

$27.00+

Olive oil, sliced garlic, parmigiano.

Clams Sauce

$27.00+

Little neck clams, red or white.

Marechiara

$32.00+

Spaghetti, light tomato, white wine.

Nonnas Ragu

$33.00+

Meatballs, sausage, pomodoro, ricotta.

Ravioli

$27.00+

Calabro ricotta, pomodoro, Romano.

Vodka

$27.00+

Parma prosciutto, onions, tomato, cream.

Primavera

$27.00+

Sautéed seasonal vegetables, olive oil.

Main

Chicken

$29.00+

Sorrentino, parmigiana, francese, pizzaiola, paillard, Mona, marsala, peter, marsala.

Veal

$36.00+

Eggplant

$26.00+

Chicken Matteo

$29.00+

Sausage, peppers, broccolini, potatoes, onions.

Veal Chop

$56.50

Broiled, milanese, valdostana.

Grilled Pork Chops

$32.00+

Broccoli rabe, beans, cherry peppers.

Chicken Angelina

$33.00+

Chicken Cacciatore

$33.00+

Chicken Isabella

$29.00+

Fish

Shrimp

$36.00+

Salmon

$39.00+Out of stock

Spinach, lemon, olive oil.

Branzino

$39.00+

Broccoli rabe, lemon, olive oil.

Snapper

$39.00+

Sautéed spinach, light tomato.

Side Menu

Burnt Mixed Vegetables

$29.00

A combination of broccoli, brussels sprouts, string beans, and cauliflower roasted with garlic and olive oil.

French Fries

$10.00+

Roasted Potatoes

$12.00+

Spinach

$18.00+

String Beans

$18.00+

Meatball (Each)

$5.00

Dessert

Napoleon

$10.00

Puff pastry, vanilla cream, chocolate drizzle.

Tartufo

$10.00

Vanilla and chocolate gelato, cherry center, almonds, chocolate shell.

Canoli

$10.00

Housemade cannoli cream.

Tiramisu

$10.00

Lady fingers, espresso, mascarpone.

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Creamy ricotta, orange zest, frangelico.

Brownie & Ice Cream

$10.00

Vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup.

Sorbet

$10.00

Assorted sorbets.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Mothers Day menu

S/P Chop Salad

S/P Cesar Salad

House made lasagna

$49.00

Surf And Turf

$75.00

Pear Fiocchetti

$75.00

dessert ( Write your selection)

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Matteo’s of Hallandale has just gone through a complete renovation, that offers its clientele the best possible dining experience. The restaurant boasts an all new interior and exterior, that pairs chic-styling with a warm and inviting feel. Matteo’s of Hallandale keeps up it’s tradition of food excellence and impeccable service, while adding new items to it’s menu from northern & southern Italy.

