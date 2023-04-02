Restaurant header imageView gallery

MATTER

305 Reviews

$$

7604 3rd Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Adult Beverages

Beer / Hard Seltzer / Cider

Fat Orange Cat "Baby Kittens" New Engalnd IPA / 6.5% abv / Draft

$9.00+

12 Percent "Snappy Lager" 5% abv / 12 oz 16 oz Draft

$7.00+

Short Throw/Other Half "Fade Away" Imperial Pastry Stout / 13.1% abv / 16oz can

$12.00

EVILTWIN "In Fructus Veritas" Fruited Sour Ale / 6% abv / 16oz Can

$10.00

Westbrook Key Lime Pie Gose. 12oz Can

$7.00

Common Roots "carousel of COLORS" NEIPA / 6.5% abv / 16oz can

$10.00

Fiddlehead "Second Fiddle" Double IPA

$10.00

Stillwater "BUSINESS" Imperial Stout / 13% abv / 12oz Can

$9.00Out of stock

Stillwater "Cellar Door" Farmhouse Ale w/White Sage / 6.6% abv / 12oz Cans

$7.00

Abomination "Wandering into the Fog" Double IPA / 8.6% abv / 16oz Can

$11.00

Branch & Blade "Psychedelic Bliss: MTRB" Fruited Sour / 5% abv / 16oz Can

$10.00

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.25+

Pour Over

$6.00

Espresso

$3.75

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cortado

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.25

Americano

$3.50

Red Eye

$5.25+

Mocha

$5.75

96oz Coffee Traveler

$28.00

Chagaccino

$7.50

Latte Of Day

$6.00

Hot

Hot Tea

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Chai Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Cold

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Iced Latte

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.50

Iced Tea (call for availability)

$4.00+

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.75

Iced Chai

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$6.75

Horchata Cold Brew (call for availability)

$5.50

Iced Chocolate

$5.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Espresso

$4.25

Golden Latte (call for availability)

$5.50

Beans

Heartbreaker Retail 12oz.

$17.00

Momentum 12oz Retail

$17.00Out of stock

Ethiopia Kochere Retail 12oz.

$21.00Out of stock

Honduras Las Flores

$22.00Out of stock

Nicaragua Santa Teresa

$19.00Out of stock

El Salvador Malacara Red Bourbon

$21.00Out of stock

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe

$21.00Out of stock

Congo Muungano

$20.00Out of stock

Guatemala San Pedro Necta

$18.00Out of stock

Guatemala El Pintado

$21.00Out of stock

Soda etc.

Sodas etc.

Club Soda

$2.00

Craft Ginger Ale

$3.00

Craft Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Lemon-Lime

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Mocktail

$9.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Sparkling Lemonade

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

MATTER, crafted. Chef's take on a (new) American menu, along with craft cocktails, beers, and specialty coffee.

Website

Location

7604 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209

Directions

Gallery
MATTER image
MATTER image
MATTER image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bora Bora Cafe - Bay Ridge, Brooklyn NY
orange starNo Reviews
7322 3rd Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11209
View restaurantnext
Mike’s Royal Diner
orange starNo Reviews
7609 5th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11209
View restaurantnext
Fresh Eats Cafe
orange star5.0 • 1
478 72nd St Brooklyn, NY 11209
View restaurantnext
Emphasis Restaurant - 6822 4th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
6822 4th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11220
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Sabor Azteca -
orange starNo Reviews
271 Bay Ridge Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11220
View restaurantnext
Coszcal De Allende
orange star4.1 • 543
6824 3rd Ave Brooklyn, NY 11220
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Coszcal De Allende
orange star4.1 • 543
6824 3rd Ave Brooklyn, NY 11220
View restaurantnext
Catrinas Mexican Grill
orange star4.3 • 498
7316 3rd Ave Brooklyn, NY 11209
View restaurantnext
Blue Door Souvlakia
orange star4.3 • 284
8413 3rd Ave Brooklyn, NY 11209
View restaurantnext
Pasticceria Rocco - 9402 4th Avenue Brooklyn N.Y 11209
orange star4.4 • 282
9402 4th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11209
View restaurantnext
Sancho's
orange star4.2 • 146
7410 3rd Ave Brooklyn, NY 11209
View restaurantnext
Amuni
orange star5.0 • 108
7217 3rd Ave Brooklyn, NY 11209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Cobble Hill
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Bedford Stuyvesant
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Greenpoint
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Gowanus
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
East Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Park Slope
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Williamsburg - North Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Flatbush
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Carroll Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston