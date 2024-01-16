Mattie’s Meats LLC 1712 12th St
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We offer true stick fired BBQ. Food truck, catering, and Pop up events.
1712 12th St, Bedford, IN 47421
