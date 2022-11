Mattie's Diner

Family Meals

Enjoy your favorite flavors from our kitchen to your table. Schedule ahead for pick up or please allow at least 1 hour for same day pick up. Meals are built for 4 people. Press the "add a plate button" to tailor your meal to feed more. All meals are served with choice of 2 sides and Dinner rolls with the exception of Breakfast Anytime as this meal comes with toast. (V) signifies Vegan.