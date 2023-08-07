Popular Items

Double - 24 Chicken Wings

$27.99

Chicken Wing orders can only be split two ways.

Half Pizza Cheese

$11.95

Garlic Bread with Mozzarella

$5.25

Pizza

Pizza - Build Your Own

Half Pizza Cheese

$11.95

Whole Pizza Cheese

$22.60

Party Pizza Cheese

$33.75

Half Specialty Pizza

Half Deluxe

$18.05

Cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, choice of olives or anchovies, and sweet pepper

Half Veggie

$18.05

Cheese, mushroom, sweet pepper, tomatoes, onion, and choice of olives (green or black)

Half White

$16.04

Imported Romano & mozzarella cheese, garlic, mushroom, onion, and tomatoes

Half 5 Cheese

$15.25

No sauce, imported Romano, Fontinella, mozzarella, Monterey Jack, and Cheddar cheese

Half 5 Cheese Steak

$17.04

Imported Romano, Fontinella, mozzarella, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, steak, onions, and choice of peppers

Half Hawaiian

$14.95

Cheese, ham, and pineapple

Half Sicilian

$14.00

Imported Romano cheese, garlic, onions, and chopped tomatoes

Half Chicken Finger Parmesan Pizza

$17.00

Sauce, chicken fingers, imported Romano, and mozzarella

Half Buffalo Chicken Finger

$17.40

Blue cheese, chicken fingers, mozzarella, Monterey Jack and Cheddar, and medium sauce

Half Meatball Parmesan Pizza

$17.00

Sauce, meatballs, imported Romano, & mozzarella

Whole Specialty Pizza

Whole Deluxe

$33.40

Cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, choice of olives or anchovies, and sweet pepper

Whole Veggie

$33.40

Cheese, mushroom, sweet pepper, tomatoes, onion, and choice of olives (green or black)

Whole White

$27.34

Imported Romano & mozzarella cheese, garlic, mushroom, onion, and tomatoes

Whole 5 Cheese

$26.60

No sauce, imported Romano, Fontinella, mozzarella, Monterey Jack, and Cheddar cheese

Whole 5 Cheese Steak

$29.34

Imported Romano, Fontinella, mozzarella, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, steak, onions, and choice of peppers

Whole Hawaiian

$27.60

Cheese, ham, and pineapple

Whole Sicilian

$25.60

Imported Romano cheese, garlic, onions, and chopped tomatoes

Whole Chicken Finger Parmesan

$28.90

Sauce, chicken fingers, imported Romano, and mozzarella

Whole Buffalo Chicken Finger

$29.20

Blue cheese, chicken fingers, mozzarella, Monterey Jack and Cheddar, and medium sauce

Whole Meatball Parmesan

$28.90

Sauce, meatballs, imported Romano, & mozzarella

Party Specialty Pizza

Party Deluxe

$49.75

Cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, choice of olives or anchovies, and sweet pepper

Party Veggie

$49.75

Cheese, mushroom, sweet pepper, tomatoes, onion, and choice of olives (green or black)

Party White

$44.20

Imported Romano & mozzarella cheese, garlic, mushroom, onion, and tomatoes

Party 5 Cheese

$43.20

No sauce, imported Romano, Fontinella, mozzarella, Monterey Jack, and Cheddar cheese

Party 5 Cheese Steak

$45.75

Imported Romano, Fontinella, mozzarella, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, steak, onions, and choice of peppers

Party Hawaiian

$42.75

Cheese, ham, and pineapple

Party Sicilian

$40.35

Imported Romano cheese, garlic, onions, and chopped tomatoes

Party Chicken Finger Parmesan Pizza

$44.75

Sauce, chicken fingers, imported Romano, and mozzarella

Party Buffalo Chicken Finger

$45.75

Blue cheese, chicken fingers, mozzarella, Monterey Jack and Cheddar, and medium sauce

Party Meatball Parmesan Pizza

$44.75

Sauce, meatballs, imported Romano, & mozzarella

Wings

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wing orders can only be split two ways.

Single - 12 Chicken Wings

$14.99

Chicken Wing orders can only be split two ways.

Double - 24 Chicken Wings

$27.99

Chicken Wing orders can only be split two ways.

Triple - 36 Chicken Wings

$40.49

Chicken Wing orders can only be split two ways.

Bucket - 50 Chicken Wings

$55.99

Chicken Wing orders can only be split two ways.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Finger orders can only be split two ways.

Single - 6 Chicken Fingers

$12.45

Chicken Finger orders can only be split two ways.

Double - 12 Chicken Fingers

$23.95

Chicken Finger orders can only be split two ways.

Triple - 18 Chicken Fingers

$35.45

Chicken Finger orders can only be split two ways.

Bucket - 24 Chicken Fingers

$47.50

Chicken Finger orders can only be split two ways.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wing orders can only be split two ways.

Single Boneless (15)

$11.95

Boneless Wing orders can only be split two ways.

Double - 30 Boneless Wings

$22.95

Boneless Wing orders can only be split two ways.

Triple - 45 Boneless Wings

$33.95

Boneless Wing orders can only be split two ways.

Bucket - 60 Boneless Wings

$44.99

Boneless Wing orders can only be split two ways.

Subs

Cold Subs

Whole Ham

$10.50

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Cappicola

$10.50

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Salami

$10.50

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Assorted

$11.90

Ham, cappicola, salami, turkey, cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Turkey

$10.50

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Turkey Club

$11.50

Bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Ham & Turkey

$10.50

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Ham & Turkey Club

$11.50

Bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Whole BLT

$10.50

Bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Tuna

$10.50

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Half Ham

$7.15

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Half Cappicola

$7.15

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Half Salami

$7.15

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Half Assorted

$7.40

Ham, cappicola, salami, turkey, cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Half Turkey

$7.15

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Half Turkey Club

$7.40

Bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Half Ham & Turkey

$7.15

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Half Ham & Turkey Club

$7.40

Bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Half BLT

$7.15

Bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Half Tuna

$7.15

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Hot Subs

Half Steak

$7.95

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Half Steak Peppers & Onions

$7.95

Cheese

Half Steak Hoagie Hogie Deluxe

$8.25

Cheese, sweet peppers, onions, lettuce, and tomato

Half Sausage

$7.95

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Half Sausage Peppers & Onions

$7.95

Cheese

Half Sausage Hoagie Deluxe

$8.25

Cheese, sweet peppers, onion, lettuce, and tomato

Half Sausage & Steak Bomber

$9.60

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Half Sausage & Steak Bomber Deluxe

$9.95

Cheese, sweet peppers, onion, lettuce, and tomato

Half Hot Italian Stallion

$9.95

Cheese, sausage, cappicola, salami, hot peppers, onion, and hot sauce

Half Royal

$8.25

Cheese, sausage, cappicola, lettuce, and tomato

Half Cheese Burger

$7.75

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Half Cheese Burger Club

$7.95

Cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Half Cheeseburger Deluxe

$7.95

Cheese, sweet peppers, onion, lettuce, and tomato

Half Chicken Finger

$7.95

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Half Chicken Finger Club

$8.50

Cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Half Chicken Breast Sub

$8.50

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Half Cheese Sub

$6.90

Lettuce and tomato

Half Stinger

$9.95

Chicken fingers, steak, cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Steak Sub

$11.95

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Steak Peppers & Onions

$11.95

Cheese

Whole Steak Hoagie Deluxe

$12.25

Cheese, sweet peppers, onions, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Sausage

$11.95

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Sausage Peppers & Onions

$11.95

Cheese

Whole Sausage Hoagie Deluxe

$12.25

Cheese, sweet peppers, onion, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Sausage & Steak Bomber

$13.75

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Sausage & Steak Bomber Deluxe

$13.95

Cheese, sweet peppers, onion, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Hot Italian Stallion

$13.95

Cheese, sausage, cappicola, salami, hot peppers, onion, and hot sauce

Whole Royal

$12.25

Cheese, sausage, cappicola, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Cheese Burger

$11.75

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Cheese Burger Club

$12.00

Cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Cheeseburger Deluxe

$12.00

Cheese, sweet peppers, onion, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Chicken Finger

$12.00

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Chicken Finger Club

$12.95

Cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Chicken Breast Sub

$12.95

Cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Whole Cheese Sub

$9.75

Lettuce and tomato

Whole Stinger

$13.95

Chicken fingers, steak, cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Baked Subs

Half Chicken Parmesan

$7.95

Mozzarella cheese and sauce

Half Steak Parmesan

$7.95

Mozzarella cheese and sauce

Half Sausage Parmesan

$12.00

Mozzarella cheese and sauce

Half Pizza Sub

$6.95

Sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

Half Meatball

$7.50

Mozzarella cheese and sauce

Whole Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

Mozzarella cheese and sauce

Whole Steak Parmesan

$12.00

Mozzarella cheese and sauce

Whole Sausage Parmesan

$7.95

Mozzarella cheese and sauce

Whole Pizza Sub

$9.95

Sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

Whole Meatball

$11.00

Mozzarella cheese and sauce

Daily Specials

Wednesday and Thursday

Whole Cheese & Pepperoni - 24 Wings

$48.95

Everyday

Party Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza and 50 Wings

$89.99

WCP & 36 Wings

$60.49

Sub Platter

$55.50

Choice of 5 cold subs. Includes lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Extras

Extra Sauces

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$0.85

Extra Mild

$0.85

Extra Hot

$0.85

Extra Medium

$0.85

Extra BBQ

$0.85

Extra Hot BBQ

$0.85

Extra Honey BBQ

$0.85

Extra Garlic Parmesan

$0.85

Extra Carrots

$0.75

Extra Marinara

$0.85

Extra Sour Cream

$0.85

Side of Hot Peppers

$0.85

Side of Banana Peppers

$0.85

Side of Mushrooms

$0.85

Side of Onions

$0.85

Side of Sweet Peppers

$0.85

Side of Green Olives

$0.85

Side of Black Olives

$0.85

Side of Parmesan

$0.85

Munchies

Munchies

Garlic Bread

$4.25

Garlic Bread with Mozzarella

$5.25

Garlic Bread with Mozzarella and Tomatoes

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks with Sauce

$6.95

6 pieces

Pizza Fingers with Sauce

$6.95

5 pieces

Deep-Fried Raviolis with Sauce

$7.75

12 pieces

Potato Skins with Cheese, Bacon, and Sour Cream

$8.95

6 pieces

Small Order of Fries

$4.25

Large Order of Fries

$6.50

Small Onion Rings

$5.00

Large Onion Rings

$7.50

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$14.95

Salads

Small Salads

Small - Serves 1-2 Chef

$5.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, chi chi beans, onions, and croutons

Small - Serves 1-2 Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, chi chi beans, onions, and croutons

Small - Serves 1-2 Tuna Salad

$6.50

Tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, chi chi beans, onions, and croutons

Small - Serves 1-2 Antipasto

$8.00

Lettuce, green & black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, & tomatoes

Large Salads

Large - Serves 2-4 Chef

$7.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, chi chi beans, onions, and croutons

Large - Serves 2-4 Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, chi chi beans, onions, and croutons

Large - Serves 2-4 Tuna Salad

$9.50

Tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, chi chi beans, onions, and croutons

Large - Serves 2-4 Antipasto

$11.00

Lettuce, green & black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, & tomatoes

Party Salads

Party - Serves 20-25 Chef

$28.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, chi chi beans, onions, and croutons

Party - Serves 20-25 Grilled Chicken

$52.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, chi chi beans, onions, and croutons

Party - Serves 20-25 Antipasto

$52.99

Lettuce, green & black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, & tomatoes

Slices

Single Slice

Cheese

$3.55

Pepperoni

$3.55

Slice Special

2 Slices Pepperoni & Coke

$8.05

2 Slices Cheese & Coke

$8.05

2 Slices Pepperoni & Tea

$8.28

2 Slices Cheese & Tea

$8.28

Drinks

20oz

Coke

$2.05

Sprite

$2.05

Diet Coke

$2.05

Cherry Coke

$2.05

Cherry Coke Zero

$2.05

Ginger Ale

$2.05

Sprite Zero

$2.05

Root Beer

$2.05

2 Liters

2L Coke

$2.85

2L Diet Coke

$2.85

2L Cherry Coke

$2.85

2L Sprite

$2.85

2L Sprite Zero

$2.85

2L Root Beer

$2.85

2L Logan Berry

$2.85

Teas & Powerades

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweetend Tea

$2.25

Peach Tea

$2.25

Vitamin Water

$2.25

Vitamin Water Zero

$2.25

Red Powerade

$2.25

Blue Powerade

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25