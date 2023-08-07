Mattina's Pizzeria
6040 Sheridan Drive
Buffalo, NY 14221
Pizza
Pizza - Build Your Own
Half Specialty Pizza
Half Deluxe
Cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, choice of olives or anchovies, and sweet pepper
Half Veggie
Cheese, mushroom, sweet pepper, tomatoes, onion, and choice of olives (green or black)
Half White
Imported Romano & mozzarella cheese, garlic, mushroom, onion, and tomatoes
Half 5 Cheese
No sauce, imported Romano, Fontinella, mozzarella, Monterey Jack, and Cheddar cheese
Half 5 Cheese Steak
Imported Romano, Fontinella, mozzarella, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, steak, onions, and choice of peppers
Half Hawaiian
Cheese, ham, and pineapple
Half Sicilian
Imported Romano cheese, garlic, onions, and chopped tomatoes
Half Chicken Finger Parmesan Pizza
Sauce, chicken fingers, imported Romano, and mozzarella
Half Buffalo Chicken Finger
Blue cheese, chicken fingers, mozzarella, Monterey Jack and Cheddar, and medium sauce
Half Meatball Parmesan Pizza
Sauce, meatballs, imported Romano, & mozzarella
Whole Specialty Pizza
Whole Deluxe
Cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, choice of olives or anchovies, and sweet pepper
Whole Veggie
Cheese, mushroom, sweet pepper, tomatoes, onion, and choice of olives (green or black)
Whole White
Imported Romano & mozzarella cheese, garlic, mushroom, onion, and tomatoes
Whole 5 Cheese
No sauce, imported Romano, Fontinella, mozzarella, Monterey Jack, and Cheddar cheese
Whole 5 Cheese Steak
Imported Romano, Fontinella, mozzarella, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, steak, onions, and choice of peppers
Whole Hawaiian
Cheese, ham, and pineapple
Whole Sicilian
Imported Romano cheese, garlic, onions, and chopped tomatoes
Whole Chicken Finger Parmesan
Sauce, chicken fingers, imported Romano, and mozzarella
Whole Buffalo Chicken Finger
Blue cheese, chicken fingers, mozzarella, Monterey Jack and Cheddar, and medium sauce
Whole Meatball Parmesan
Sauce, meatballs, imported Romano, & mozzarella
Party Specialty Pizza
Party Deluxe
Cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, choice of olives or anchovies, and sweet pepper
Party Veggie
Cheese, mushroom, sweet pepper, tomatoes, onion, and choice of olives (green or black)
Party White
Imported Romano & mozzarella cheese, garlic, mushroom, onion, and tomatoes
Party 5 Cheese
No sauce, imported Romano, Fontinella, mozzarella, Monterey Jack, and Cheddar cheese
Party 5 Cheese Steak
Imported Romano, Fontinella, mozzarella, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, steak, onions, and choice of peppers
Party Hawaiian
Cheese, ham, and pineapple
Party Sicilian
Imported Romano cheese, garlic, onions, and chopped tomatoes
Party Chicken Finger Parmesan Pizza
Sauce, chicken fingers, imported Romano, and mozzarella
Party Buffalo Chicken Finger
Blue cheese, chicken fingers, mozzarella, Monterey Jack and Cheddar, and medium sauce
Party Meatball Parmesan Pizza
Sauce, meatballs, imported Romano, & mozzarella
Wings
Chicken Wings
Single - 12 Chicken Wings
Double - 24 Chicken Wings
Triple - 36 Chicken Wings
Bucket - 50 Chicken Wings
Chicken Fingers
Single - 6 Chicken Fingers
Double - 12 Chicken Fingers
Triple - 18 Chicken Fingers
Bucket - 24 Chicken Fingers
Boneless Wings
Single Boneless (15)
Double - 30 Boneless Wings
Triple - 45 Boneless Wings
Bucket - 60 Boneless Wings
Subs
Cold Subs
Whole Ham
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Cappicola
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Salami
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Assorted
Ham, cappicola, salami, turkey, cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Turkey
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Turkey Club
Bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Ham & Turkey
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Ham & Turkey Club
Bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Whole BLT
Bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Tuna
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Half Ham
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Half Cappicola
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Half Salami
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Half Assorted
Ham, cappicola, salami, turkey, cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Half Turkey
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Half Turkey Club
Bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Half Ham & Turkey
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Half Ham & Turkey Club
Bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Half BLT
Bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Half Tuna
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Hot Subs
Half Steak
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Half Steak Peppers & Onions
Cheese
Half Steak Hoagie Hogie Deluxe
Cheese, sweet peppers, onions, lettuce, and tomato
Half Sausage
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Half Sausage Peppers & Onions
Cheese
Half Sausage Hoagie Deluxe
Cheese, sweet peppers, onion, lettuce, and tomato
Half Sausage & Steak Bomber
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Half Sausage & Steak Bomber Deluxe
Cheese, sweet peppers, onion, lettuce, and tomato
Half Hot Italian Stallion
Cheese, sausage, cappicola, salami, hot peppers, onion, and hot sauce
Half Royal
Cheese, sausage, cappicola, lettuce, and tomato
Half Cheese Burger
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Half Cheese Burger Club
Cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Half Cheeseburger Deluxe
Cheese, sweet peppers, onion, lettuce, and tomato
Half Chicken Finger
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Half Chicken Finger Club
Cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Half Chicken Breast Sub
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Half Cheese Sub
Lettuce and tomato
Half Stinger
Chicken fingers, steak, cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Steak Sub
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Steak Peppers & Onions
Cheese
Whole Steak Hoagie Deluxe
Cheese, sweet peppers, onions, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Sausage
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Sausage Peppers & Onions
Cheese
Whole Sausage Hoagie Deluxe
Cheese, sweet peppers, onion, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Sausage & Steak Bomber
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Sausage & Steak Bomber Deluxe
Cheese, sweet peppers, onion, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Hot Italian Stallion
Cheese, sausage, cappicola, salami, hot peppers, onion, and hot sauce
Whole Royal
Cheese, sausage, cappicola, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Cheese Burger
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Cheese Burger Club
Cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Cheeseburger Deluxe
Cheese, sweet peppers, onion, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Chicken Finger
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Chicken Finger Club
Cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Chicken Breast Sub
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Whole Cheese Sub
Lettuce and tomato
Whole Stinger
Chicken fingers, steak, cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Baked Subs
Half Chicken Parmesan
Mozzarella cheese and sauce
Half Steak Parmesan
Mozzarella cheese and sauce
Half Sausage Parmesan
Mozzarella cheese and sauce
Half Pizza Sub
Sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni
Half Meatball
Mozzarella cheese and sauce
Whole Chicken Parmesan
Mozzarella cheese and sauce
Whole Steak Parmesan
Mozzarella cheese and sauce
Whole Sausage Parmesan
Mozzarella cheese and sauce
Whole Pizza Sub
Sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni
Whole Meatball
Mozzarella cheese and sauce
Extras
Extra Sauces
Extra Blue Cheese
Extra Ranch
Extra Mild
Extra Hot
Extra Medium
Extra BBQ
Extra Hot BBQ
Extra Honey BBQ
Extra Garlic Parmesan
Extra Carrots
Extra Marinara
Extra Sour Cream
Side of Hot Peppers
Side of Banana Peppers
Side of Mushrooms
Side of Onions
Side of Sweet Peppers
Side of Green Olives
Side of Black Olives
Side of Parmesan
Munchies
Munchies
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella and Tomatoes
Mozzarella Sticks with Sauce
6 pieces
Pizza Fingers with Sauce
5 pieces
Deep-Fried Raviolis with Sauce
12 pieces
Potato Skins with Cheese, Bacon, and Sour Cream
6 pieces
Small Order of Fries
Large Order of Fries
Small Onion Rings
Large Onion Rings
Fish Fry
Salads
Small Salads
Small - Serves 1-2 Chef
Lettuce, tomatoes, chi chi beans, onions, and croutons
Small - Serves 1-2 Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, chi chi beans, onions, and croutons
Small - Serves 1-2 Tuna Salad
Tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, chi chi beans, onions, and croutons
Small - Serves 1-2 Antipasto
Lettuce, green & black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, & tomatoes
Large Salads
Large - Serves 2-4 Chef
Lettuce, tomatoes, chi chi beans, onions, and croutons
Large - Serves 2-4 Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, chi chi beans, onions, and croutons
Large - Serves 2-4 Tuna Salad
Tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, chi chi beans, onions, and croutons
Large - Serves 2-4 Antipasto
Lettuce, green & black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, & tomatoes
Party Salads
Party - Serves 20-25 Chef
Lettuce, tomatoes, chi chi beans, onions, and croutons
Party - Serves 20-25 Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, chi chi beans, onions, and croutons
Party - Serves 20-25 Antipasto
Lettuce, green & black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, & tomatoes
Drinks
20oz
2 Liters
A family run pizzeria. Come in for authentic Buffalo style pizza, wings, and subs, all made to order!
6040 Sheridan Drive, Buffalo, NY 14221