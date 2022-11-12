Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mattingly's Lake St. Louis

review star

No reviews yet

6245 Ronald Reagan Drive

Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367

Order Again

Popular Items

Bone-In Wings
BYO Pizza
Boneless Wings

Appetizers

Potato Skins

$12.00

Spinach Dip

$8.99

Our spicy cheese blend with spinach. Served with tortilla chips.

Breaded Cauliflower

$8.49

Served with ranch or horsey sauce.

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Three baked pretzel sticks with a trio of dips - nacho cheese, beer cheese, and mustard.

Fried Mushrooms

$8.49

Served with ranch or horsey sauce.

Cheese Garlic Bread

$4.99

French bread brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella.

Chicken Strips

$8.99

Service with your choice of dipping sauce. Try 'em buffalo style.

Mini Tacos

$7.49

Served with nacho cheese and salsa.

Combo Plate

$15.99

All your favorites: Mini Tacos, Mozzarella Sticks, Toasted Ravioli, Cajun Wings, and Hot Wings. Served with salsa, nacho cheese, ranch, and marinara.

Fried Shrimp

$9.49

A generous portion of our ale battered shrimp, served with cocktail sauce.

Matt Chips

$4.99

Our crispy kettle style chips lightly seasoned.

Nachos

$6.99

Crispy tortilla chips with nacho cheese.

Nachos Supreme

$9.49

Crispy tortilla chips with nacho cheese, taco meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.99

Hand-breaded and served with horsey sauce.

Onion Rings

$5.99

Breaded and served with southwest sauce.

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Our steak fries topped with melted American and cheddar cheeses.

Cheese Fries - Bacon & Ranch

$6.99

Cheese fries topped with bacon and served with a side of ranch.

Cheese Fries - Chili & Cheese

$7.99

Topped with our house made chili and more cheese.

Toasted Ravioli

$8.99

A St. Louis favorite. Served with a side of marinara.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.49

Breaded cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Fried Clams

$8.49

A half pound of golden fried clams served with tartar or cocktail sauce.

Sausage Rotel Dip

$9.99

Our take on a classic. Served with tortilla chips.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.99Out of stock

Wings

Bone-In Wings

$7.99+

Boneless Wings

$5.99+

Cajun Wings

$8.99+

Smokehouse Wings

$8.99+

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Choose one cheese and one ingredient.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Choose one cheese and one ingredient.

Bacon Quesadilla

$9.99

Choose one cheese and one ingredient.

Taco Meat Quesadilla

$9.99

Choose one cheese and one ingredient.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Choose up to three cheeses.

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.99

Choose one cheese and two ingredients.

Soup & Salads

Chili

$4.49

Topped with cheddar cheese and onion.

French Onion Soup

$4.49

A bubbling crock of our French onion soup with melted cheese and a toasted crouton.

Soup o' the Day

$4.49

Made from scratch in house daily. Ask for today's selection.

Baked Potato Soup

$4.49

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.49

Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.

Chef Salad

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce piled high with turkey, ham, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, provel cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, egg, croutons, and pepperoncinis.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of iceberg lettuce with cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and egg, garnished with pepperoncinis.

Caesar Salad

$4.99+

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Spring Salad

$4.99+

Fresh field greens, bleu cheese crumbles, crisp bacon, red onions, and tomatoes.

Dinner Salad

$4.99+

Iceberg lettuce topped with provel cheese, diced tomatoes, and black olives garnished with pepperoncinis and croutons.

Deluxe Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with diced tomatoes, bacon, provel cheese, and croutons.

Taco Salad

$10.99

A crispy tortilla shell filled with iceberg lettuce, taco meat, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.

Chicken Taco Salad

$12.49

A crispy tortilla shell filled with iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, diced tomatoes, egg, cheddar and crumbled bleu cheese.

Southwest Salad

$10.99

Blackened chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, and southwest sauce served over a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with ranch.

Wraps

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Crispy fried chicken strips wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and diced tomatoes. Served with a side of ranch. Try it Buffalo style.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Blackened grilled chicken, sauteed with onions, green peppers, and salsa then wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, and provel cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch. Try it buffalo style.

Sandwiches

A-1 Steak Sandwich

$14.79

Half pound Certified Angus Beed strip steak topped with melted provel and crispy onions.

BLT

$8.29

Three slices of toast stacked with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

BLT w/2 pieces toast

$8.00

Our delicious BLT with less carbs!

French Dip

$9.79

Hand sliced roast beef on a split top hoagie, topped with melted swiss cheese and served with a side of au jus.

Philly Sandwich

$9.79

Thin slices of Certified Angus Beef grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provel cheese.

Italian Sausage

$9.99

Our special recipe Italian sausage grilled and served on cheese garlic bread.

Matt's Steak Special

$19.79

Our center cut Certified Angus Beef reibeye seasoned and grilled, served on cheese garlic bread and topped with an onion ring.

Reuben

$9.79

Our signature corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on grilled marble rye.

Fried Cod Sandwich

$8.79

Hand breaded cod served on a split top hoagie with tartar sauce on the side.

Hot Ham 'n' Cheese

$8.99Out of stock

Sliced ham grilled and topped with American cheese. Served on grilled Texas toast.

Club Sandwich

$9.29

Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss and American cheeses with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted wheat.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Marinated, grilled chicken breast served on our brioche bun.

5 Alarm Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Spicy grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy jalapenos, and southwest sauce.

Spicy Florentine Chicken Sandwich

$9.79

Crispy chicken breast topped with our spicy spinach dip, bacon, and sliced tomato on a brioche bun.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.79

Crispy chicken breast topped with our marinara sauce and parmesan cheese. Served on cheese garlic bread.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy chicken breast tossed in our original hot sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese. Served on a brioche bun with a side of ranch.

Crispy Chicken Melt

$8.99

Crispy chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Served on grilled Texas toast with a side of ranch.

Blackened Chicken Philly

$8.99

Our blackened chicken breast, diced and sauteed with green peppers, onions, and melted provel cheese.

Turkey Club

$9.29

Turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on three slices of white toast.

Turkey Club w/2 pieces toast

$9.00

Our delicious Turkey club with less carbs!

Turkey Melt

$8.99

Grilled turkey breast topped with bacon and tomatoes, melted swiss, and 1000 island dressing on grilled Texas toast.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Choice of one side.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Philly

$8.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.99

Hand pattied Certified Angus Beef grilled and served on a split top kaiser roll. Add Cheese for $0.79

Cheeseburger

$7.59

Mushroom Burger

$8.99

Topped with mushrooms and Swiss Cheese.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.99

Topped with American Cheese and thick crispy bacon.

Black & Bleu Burger

$9.99

Blackened burger patty topped with bacon and bleu cheese crumbles.

Patty Melt

$9.99

Our hand pattied burger topped with Swiss and American cheeses, sauteed onions and served on grilled rye bread. Try it wtth 1000 Island dressing.

Western Burger

$10.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and a crispy onion ring, served on Texas Toast.

5 Alarm Burger

$8.99

Spicy seasoned patty topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy jalapenos and southwest sauce.

Frisco Melt

$10.99

Entrees

Chicken Strips Platter

$12.49

Chicken tenders lightly breaded and fried crisp, with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with green beans and fries.

Matt Daddy Mac

$15.99

Our delicious five cheese macaroni topped with bacon and fried chicken strip.

Smothered Chicken

$12.99

Fish 'n' Chips

$11.99

Bourbon Sirloin

$16.99

Ribeye Steak

$21.99

Pork Steak Plate

$14.99

Choice of two sides.

Pulled Pork Plate

$12.99

Choice of two sides.

Pizza

BYO Pizza

$6.99+

Deluxe

$16.99+

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, hamburger, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.

Meat Lover's

$15.99+

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, hamburger, and bacon.

BBQ Chicken

$13.99+

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella, and provel cheese. Topped with cilantro.

Buffalo Chicken

$13.99+

Original hot sauce, grilled chicken, and provel cheese. Drizzled with ranch dressing.

Veggie

$13.99+

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and diced tomatoes.

Hawaiian

$12.99+

Ham and pineapple.

Mexican Pizza

$15.99+

Salsa, cheddar cheese, taco meat, black olives, diced tomatoes, and jalapenos.

Sweet-Za

$14.99+

Thai chili sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, and provel cheese.

Kids Menu

Kids Dino Nuggets

$3.99

Kids Hot Dog

$3.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$3.99

Kids Hamburger

$3.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Kids Corn Dogs

$3.99

Kids Pep Pizza Bread

$3.99

Desserts

Oreo Ice Cream Bowl

$4.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99

A La Carte Sides

Skinny Fries

$2.99

Steak Fries

$2.99

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Matt Chips

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Matt-tatoes

$2.99

Mandarin Oranges

$2.99

Applesauce

$2.99

Vegetable Medley

$2.99

Five Cheese Mac

$3.98

Side Spin DIp

$3.99

Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Extras

Dressing

Wing Sauce

Dipping Sauce

Fish Sauce

Sandwiches/Burgers

Hot Ham N Cheese W/Tom soup

$11.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

A family-friendly sports bar that has been serving the community delicious food at a great value for over 50 years!

Location

6245 Ronald Reagan Drive, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367

Directions

