Mattingly's Lake St. Louis
6245 Ronald Reagan Drive
Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367
Popular Items
Appetizers
Potato Skins
Spinach Dip
Our spicy cheese blend with spinach. Served with tortilla chips.
Breaded Cauliflower
Served with ranch or horsey sauce.
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
Three baked pretzel sticks with a trio of dips - nacho cheese, beer cheese, and mustard.
Fried Mushrooms
Served with ranch or horsey sauce.
Cheese Garlic Bread
French bread brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella.
Chicken Strips
Service with your choice of dipping sauce. Try 'em buffalo style.
Mini Tacos
Served with nacho cheese and salsa.
Combo Plate
All your favorites: Mini Tacos, Mozzarella Sticks, Toasted Ravioli, Cajun Wings, and Hot Wings. Served with salsa, nacho cheese, ranch, and marinara.
Fried Shrimp
A generous portion of our ale battered shrimp, served with cocktail sauce.
Matt Chips
Our crispy kettle style chips lightly seasoned.
Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips with nacho cheese.
Nachos Supreme
Crispy tortilla chips with nacho cheese, taco meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.
Fried Pickle Chips
Hand-breaded and served with horsey sauce.
Onion Rings
Breaded and served with southwest sauce.
Cheese Fries
Our steak fries topped with melted American and cheddar cheeses.
Cheese Fries - Bacon & Ranch
Cheese fries topped with bacon and served with a side of ranch.
Cheese Fries - Chili & Cheese
Topped with our house made chili and more cheese.
Toasted Ravioli
A St. Louis favorite. Served with a side of marinara.
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Fried Clams
A half pound of golden fried clams served with tartar or cocktail sauce.
Sausage Rotel Dip
Our take on a classic. Served with tortilla chips.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Quesadillas
Steak Quesadilla
Choose one cheese and one ingredient.
Chicken Quesadilla
Choose one cheese and one ingredient.
Bacon Quesadilla
Choose one cheese and one ingredient.
Taco Meat Quesadilla
Choose one cheese and one ingredient.
Cheese Quesadilla
Choose up to three cheeses.
Veggie Quesadilla
Choose one cheese and two ingredients.
Soup & Salads
Chili
Topped with cheddar cheese and onion.
French Onion Soup
A bubbling crock of our French onion soup with melted cheese and a toasted crouton.
Soup o' the Day
Made from scratch in house daily. Ask for today's selection.
Baked Potato Soup
Crispy Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.
Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce piled high with turkey, ham, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, provel cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, egg, croutons, and pepperoncinis.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of iceberg lettuce with cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and egg, garnished with pepperoncinis.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
Spring Salad
Fresh field greens, bleu cheese crumbles, crisp bacon, red onions, and tomatoes.
Dinner Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with provel cheese, diced tomatoes, and black olives garnished with pepperoncinis and croutons.
Deluxe Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with diced tomatoes, bacon, provel cheese, and croutons.
Taco Salad
A crispy tortilla shell filled with iceberg lettuce, taco meat, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.
Chicken Taco Salad
A crispy tortilla shell filled with iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.
Cobb Salad
Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, diced tomatoes, egg, cheddar and crumbled bleu cheese.
Southwest Salad
Blackened chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, and southwest sauce served over a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with ranch.
Wraps
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy fried chicken strips wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and diced tomatoes. Served with a side of ranch. Try it Buffalo style.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Cajun Chicken Wrap
Blackened grilled chicken, sauteed with onions, green peppers, and salsa then wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, and provel cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch. Try it buffalo style.
Sandwiches
A-1 Steak Sandwich
Half pound Certified Angus Beed strip steak topped with melted provel and crispy onions.
BLT
Three slices of toast stacked with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
BLT w/2 pieces toast
Our delicious BLT with less carbs!
French Dip
Hand sliced roast beef on a split top hoagie, topped with melted swiss cheese and served with a side of au jus.
Philly Sandwich
Thin slices of Certified Angus Beef grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provel cheese.
Italian Sausage
Our special recipe Italian sausage grilled and served on cheese garlic bread.
Matt's Steak Special
Our center cut Certified Angus Beef reibeye seasoned and grilled, served on cheese garlic bread and topped with an onion ring.
Reuben
Our signature corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on grilled marble rye.
Fried Cod Sandwich
Hand breaded cod served on a split top hoagie with tartar sauce on the side.
Hot Ham 'n' Cheese
Sliced ham grilled and topped with American cheese. Served on grilled Texas toast.
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss and American cheeses with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted wheat.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served on our brioche bun.
5 Alarm Chicken Sandwich
Spicy grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy jalapenos, and southwest sauce.
Spicy Florentine Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast topped with our spicy spinach dip, bacon, and sliced tomato on a brioche bun.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast topped with our marinara sauce and parmesan cheese. Served on cheese garlic bread.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast tossed in our original hot sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese. Served on a brioche bun with a side of ranch.
Crispy Chicken Melt
Crispy chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Served on grilled Texas toast with a side of ranch.
Blackened Chicken Philly
Our blackened chicken breast, diced and sauteed with green peppers, onions, and melted provel cheese.
Turkey Club
Turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on three slices of white toast.
Turkey Club w/2 pieces toast
Our delicious Turkey club with less carbs!
Turkey Melt
Grilled turkey breast topped with bacon and tomatoes, melted swiss, and 1000 island dressing on grilled Texas toast.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Choice of one side.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Philly
Burgers
Hamburger
Hand pattied Certified Angus Beef grilled and served on a split top kaiser roll. Add Cheese for $0.79
Cheeseburger
Mushroom Burger
Topped with mushrooms and Swiss Cheese.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Topped with American Cheese and thick crispy bacon.
Black & Bleu Burger
Blackened burger patty topped with bacon and bleu cheese crumbles.
Patty Melt
Our hand pattied burger topped with Swiss and American cheeses, sauteed onions and served on grilled rye bread. Try it wtth 1000 Island dressing.
Western Burger
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and a crispy onion ring, served on Texas Toast.
5 Alarm Burger
Spicy seasoned patty topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy jalapenos and southwest sauce.
Frisco Melt
Entrees
Chicken Strips Platter
Chicken tenders lightly breaded and fried crisp, with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with green beans and fries.
Matt Daddy Mac
Our delicious five cheese macaroni topped with bacon and fried chicken strip.
Smothered Chicken
Fish 'n' Chips
Bourbon Sirloin
Ribeye Steak
Pork Steak Plate
Choice of two sides.
Pulled Pork Plate
Choice of two sides.
Pizza
BYO Pizza
Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, hamburger, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.
Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, hamburger, and bacon.
BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella, and provel cheese. Topped with cilantro.
Buffalo Chicken
Original hot sauce, grilled chicken, and provel cheese. Drizzled with ranch dressing.
Veggie
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and diced tomatoes.
Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple.
Mexican Pizza
Salsa, cheddar cheese, taco meat, black olives, diced tomatoes, and jalapenos.
Sweet-Za
Thai chili sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, and provel cheese.
Kids Menu
A La Carte Sides
Skinny Fries
Steak Fries
Seasoned Waffle Fries
Tater Tots
Matt Chips
Mashed Potatoes
Potato Salad
Coleslaw
Green Beans
Baked Beans
Steamed Broccoli
Matt-tatoes
Mandarin Oranges
Applesauce
Vegetable Medley
Five Cheese Mac
Side Spin DIp
Extra Tortilla Chips
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
A family-friendly sports bar that has been serving the community delicious food at a great value for over 50 years!
6245 Ronald Reagan Drive, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367