Mattingly's - St. Charles 3434 Harry S Truman Blvd

3434 Harry S Truman Blvd

St. Charles, MO 63301

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
Chicken Quesadilla
BYO Pizza

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$7.99

Three baked pretzel sticks with a trio of dips - nacho cheese, beer cheese, and mustard.

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.99

Served with ranch or horsey sauce.

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Our steak fries topped with melted American and cheddar cheeses.

Cheese Fries - Bacon & Ranch

$6.99

Cheese fries topped with bacon and served with a side of ranch.

Cheese Fries - Chili & Cheese

$7.99

Topped with our house made chili and more cheese.

Cheese Garlic Bread

$3.99

French bread brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella.

Chicken Strips

$7.99

Service with your choice of dipping sauce. Try 'em buffalo style.

Chips and Salsa

$2.99

Combo Plate

$16.99

All your favorites: Potato Skins, Mozzarella Sticks, Toasted Ravioli, Cajun Wings, and Hot Wings. Served with sour cream, ranch, and marinara.

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Served with ranch or horsey sauce.

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.99

Hand-breaded and served with horsey sauce.

Matt Chips App

$4.99

Our crispy kettle style chips lightly seasoned.

Mini Tacos

$6.99

Served with nacho cheese and salsa.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Breaded cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Nachos

$6.99

Crispy tortilla chips with nacho cheese.

Nachos Supreme

$9.99

Crispy tortilla chips with nacho cheese, taco meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.

Onion Rings

$5.99

Breaded and served with southwest sauce.

Potato Skins

$9.99Out of stock

Topped with a blend of cheeses and bacon. Garnished with green onions. Served with a side of sour cream.

Southwest Eggrolls

$9.99

Spinach Dip

$8.99

Our spicy cheese blend with spinach. Served with tortilla chips.

Toasted Ravioli

$7.99

A St. Louis favorite. Served with a side of marinara.

Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.99+

Boneless Wings

$8.99+

Cajun Wings

$8.99+

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Choose one cheese and one ingredient.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Choose one cheese and one ingredient.

Bacon Quesadilla

$9.99

Choose one cheese and one ingredient.

Taco Meat Quesadilla

$9.99

Choose one cheese and one ingredient.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Choose up to three cheeses.

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.99

Choose one cheese and two ingredients.

Soup & Salads

Chili

$3.99

Topped with cheddar cheese and onion.

French Onion Soup

$3.99

A bubbling crock of our French onion soup with melted cheese and a toasted crouton.

Soup o' the Day

$3.99

Made from scratch in house daily. Ask for today's selection.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.

Chef Salad

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce piled high with turkey, ham, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, provel cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, egg, croutons, and pepperoncinis.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of iceberg lettuce with cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and egg, garnished with pepperoncinis.

Caesar Salad

$4.99+

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Spring Salad

$4.99+

Fresh field greens, bleu cheese crumbles, crisp bacon, red onions, and tomatoes.

Dinner Salad

$4.99+

Iceberg lettuce topped with provel cheese, diced tomatoes, and black olives garnished with pepperoncinis and croutons.

Deluxe Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with diced tomatoes, bacon, provel cheese, and croutons.

Taco Salad

$9.99

A crispy tortilla shell filled with iceberg lettuce, taco meat, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.

Chicken Taco Salad

$11.99

A crispy tortilla shell filled with iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, diced tomatoes, egg, cheddar and crumbled bleu cheese.

Southwest Salad

$10.99

Blackened chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, and southwest sauce served over a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with ranch.

Wraps

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Crispy fried chicken strips wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and diced tomatoes. Served with a side of ranch. Try it Buffalo style.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Deluxe Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, bacon, provel cheese, diced tomatoes, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Blackened grilled chicken, sauteed with onions, green peppers, and salsa then wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, and provel cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch. Try it buffalo style.

Turkey Wrap

$10.99

Turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, and ranch dressing wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.

Sandwiches

5 Alarm Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Spicy grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy jalapenos, and southwest sauce.

Blackened Chicken Philly

$10.99

Our blackened chicken breast, diced and sauteed with green peppers, onions, and melted provel cheese.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

A spicy, blackened chicken breast topped with sauteed peppers and onions with provel cheese.

BLT

$9.99

Three slices of toast stacked with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

BLT w/2 pieces toast

$8.99

Our delicious BLT with less carbs!

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy chicken breast tossed in our original hot sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese. Served on a brioche bun with a side of ranch.

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Breaded Certified Angus Beef steak served on white bread and smothered in country gravy.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy chicken breast topped with our marinara sauce and parmesan cheese. Served on cheese garlic bread.

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$10.99

Thin slices of Certified Angus Beef grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provel cheese.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.99Out of stock

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss and American cheeses with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted wheat.

Crispy Chicken Melt

$10.99

Crispy chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Served on grilled Texas toast with a side of ranch.

French Dip

$10.99

Hand sliced roast beef on a split top hoagie, topped with melted swiss cheese and served with a side of au jus.

Fried Cod Sandwich

$9.99

Hand breaded cod served on a split top hoagie with tartar sauce on the side.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Marinated, grilled chicken breast served on our brioche bun.

Hot Ham 'n' Cheese

$9.99

Sliced ham grilled and topped with American cheese. Served on grilled Texas toast.

Italian Sausage

$11.99

Our special recipe Italian sausage grilled and served on cheese garlic bread.

Matt's Steak Special

$18.99

Our center cut Certified Angus Beef reibeye seasoned and grilled, served on cheese garlic bread and topped with an onion ring.

Philly Sandwich

$10.99

Thin slices of Certified Angus Beef grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provel cheese.

Reuben

$10.99

Our signature corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on grilled marble rye.

Spicy Florentine Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy chicken breast topped with our spicy spinach dip, bacon, and sliced tomato on a brioche bun.

Turkey Club

$10.99

Turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on three slices of white toast.

Turkey Club w/2 pieces toast

$9.99

Our delicious Turkey club with less carbs!

Turkey Melt

$10.99

Grilled turkey breast topped with bacon and tomatoes, melted swiss, and 1000 island dressing on grilled Texas toast.

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella, grilled tomato slices, and our tomato-basil mayo.

Burgers

Mattingly's Burger

$9.99

Hand pattied Certified Angus Beef grilled and served on a split top kaiser roll. Add Cheese for $0.79

Mushroom Burger

$11.99

Topped with mushrooms and Swiss Cheese.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.99

Topped with American Cheese and thick crispy bacon.

BBQ Burger

$10.49

Topped with BBQ sauce. Add Cheese for $0.79

Black & Bleu Burger

$12.99

Blackened burger patty topped with bacon and bleu cheese crumbles.

Patty Melt

$12.99

Our hand pattied burger topped with Swiss and American cheeses, sauteed onions and served on grilled rye bread. Try it wtth 1000 Island dressing.

Chili Burger

$11.99

Smothered in chili and cheddar cheese.

Western Burger

$13.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and a crispy onion ring, served on Texas Toast.

5 Alarm Burger

$11.99

Spicy seasoned patty topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy jalapenos and southwest sauce.

Entrees

All entrees are served with your choice of 2 sides.

Chicken Strips Platter

$10.99

Chicken tenders lightly breaded and fried crisp, with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with green beans and fries.

Smothered Chicken

$12.99

Our seasoned, grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and green peppers, smothered in mozzarella cheese.

Fish 'n' Chips

$11.99

Hand breaded white fish fried to a golden brown.

Bourbon Sirloin

$15.99Out of stock

Certified Angus Beef tip sirloin topped with a bourbon glaze.

Ribeye Steak

$17.99

Our center cut Certified Angus Beef ribeye grilled to your liking.

Open Faced Roast Beef

$11.99

Our hand sliced roast beef served "open faced" on white bread topped with brown gravy.

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.99

Breaded Certified Angus Beef steak served on white bread and tooped with country gravy.

Tilapia Platter

$13.99Out of stock

Two fillets of tilapia lightly seasoned and oven baked Try them blackened or with lemon pepper.

Pizza

BYO Pizza

$6.99+

Deluxe

$14.99+

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, hamburger, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.

Meat Lover's

$14.99+

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, hamburger, and bacon.

BBQ Chicken

$12.99+

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella, and provel cheese. Topped with cilantro.

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99+

Original hot sauce, grilled chicken, and provel cheese. Drizzled with ranch dressing.

Veggie

$13.99+

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and diced tomatoes.

Hawaiian

$11.99+

Ham and pineapple.

A La Carte Sides

Skinny Fries

$2.99

Steak Fries

$2.99

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$2.99

Matt Chips Side

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99Out of stock

Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Mat-tatoes

$2.99

Mandarin Oranges

$2.99

Applesauce

$2.99

Vegetable Medley

$2.99

Side Spinach Dip

$3.99

Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Celery Sticks

$1.00

Carrot Sticks

$1.00

Kids Menu

All kid's meals are served with choice of one side.

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Kids Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Pep Pizza Bread

$5.99

Add Ons

Extra Dressing

Extra Wing Sauce

Extras

Extra Fish Sauce

Lent Specials

Fish Tacos

$10.99

Shrimp Tacos

$10.99Out of stock

Shrimp Po Boy

$10.99Out of stock

3 pc Fried Cod

$8.99

6 pc Fried Cod

$15.99

Soft Drink

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Rootbeer

$2.25

Mello Yello

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Water

Energy Drink

Red Bull

$2.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$2.50

Red Bull Yellow

$2.50

Red Bull Red

$2.50

Juice/MIlk

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kid Drink

Kid's Bev w/ Meal

Kid's Bev

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A family-friendly sports bar that has been serving the community delicious food at a great value for over 50 years!

Website

Location

3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles, MO 63301

Directions

