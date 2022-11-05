- Home
Mattito's
2945 Long Prairie Road
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Popular Items
Aperitivos
Nachos
Our Bean and Cheese Nachos served with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream. Fajita Nachos served with Guacamole, Sour Cream and Sliced Jalapenos.
Tamales
Two Chicken and Jalapeno and Two Beef Tamales served with Tomatillo and Chili con Carne sauces
Quesadillas de Carumba
Choice of Fajita Beef, Fajita Chicken or Sauteed Spinach Quesadillas served with Guacamole and Sour Cream
Quesadillas de Brisket
Slow cooked Brisket Quesadillas served with Guacamole and Sour Cream
Chili Con Queso
Creamy Queso dip with red, green and Jalapeno peppers
Baja Chicken
Bacon Wrapped Chicken stuffed with Monterey Jack Cheese and Jalapeno slivers served with Ranch and Cayenne sauces
Stuffed Jalapenos
Four house made stuffed Jalapenos filled with shredded Chicken, Texas pecans, Raisins and Jack cheese served with Ranch
Botanas Platter
Beef Fajita Nachos, Chicken Fajita Quesadillas , Flautas , Stuffed Jalapenos, Chili Con Queso and Guacamole
Hatch Queso
Fiery Hatch Chili con Queso
Secret Dip
Layered Queso dip with Seasoned Beef, Guacamole and Sour Cream
Sopas/Ensaladas
Sopa de Tortilla
Tomato based Tortilla soup with with chicken and jack cheese
Sopa Charro Bean
Pinto bean soup made with Dos XX
Sopa de Poblano
Taco Salad
Choice of Seasoned Beef or Shredded Chicken Taco salad with flour Tortilla shell filled with beans , lettuce , tomato, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
Fajita Taco Salad
Choice of Beef Skirt Steak or Chicken Taco salad with flour Tortilla shell filled with beans , lettuce , tomato, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
Guacamole Salad
Fresh guacamole salad blended with avocado, onion and lime
Tostadas
Three crispy red corn tortillas covered with refried beans, Cascabel Chicken , avocado cream slaw and Queso Fresco
Fiesta Salad Chicken
Crispy greens, sliced avocado, tortilla strips, roasted corn pico de gallo and grilled Chicken
Salmon Caesar Salad
Grilled atlantic Salmon with Agave citrus glaze over romaine lettuce with croutons and shaved Asiago cheese
Dinner Salad
Small house salad with choice of dressing
Fajitas
Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Jumbo Shrimp flat grilled with sweet peppers and onions. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans , guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and flour tortillas
Lite Fajitas
Prepared without oil, choice of Char-grilled Beef Skirt Steak , Chicken or Combination over seared vegetables served with black beans, guacamole , pico de gallo and sour cream
Taco Traditional
2 Tacos
Choice of two crispy, puffed or soft tacos filled with either seasoned taco Beef or shredded Chicken. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans
Fish Tacos
Three grilled Tilapia soft corn Tacos topped with avocado cream Slaw, Queso Fresco and served with Cilantro lime rice and black beans
Brisket Tacos
Three slow roasted Brisket Tacos served with Spanish rice, beans and spicy gravy on the side
Brisket Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla filled with slow roasted Brisket, braised onion, poblano pepper and cheddar cheese fried to golden brown. Topped off with pan gravy and served with Charro beans and Spanish rice
Carnitas Tacos
Three slow roasted Pork Tacos topped with spicy Arbol and creamy Avocado sauces. Served with Cilantro lime rice and black beans
Chili Relleno
House specialty A lightly battered Anaheim pepper filled with choice of filling and sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans
Tres Tacos
Grilled Fish taco, Pork Carnitas taco and Brisket taco served with Spanish rice and black beans
Chicken Fajita Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla filled with Chicken Fajita, sliced avocado and Monterey Jack cheese fried golden brown. Topped off with spicy green chili sauce and served with lime rice and black beans
Flautas
Four crispy corn tortillas filled with seasoned Taco Beef on ranchero sauce or Chicken on tomatillo Sauce . Served with Spanish rice and refried beans
Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of shredded Chicken or seasoned Taco beef and covered in your choice of sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans
Texas Enchilada
Two cheese Enchiladas covered in chili con carne and topped with Beef fajita meat and queso served with Spanish rice and refried beans
2 Enchiladas
Choice of two Chicken, Spinach, Cheese or seasoned Beef Enchiladas covered in your choice of sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans
3 Enchilada Dinner
Especialidadas
Baja Shrimp
Grilled bacon wrapped jumbo Shrimp stuffed with jack cheese and fresh jalapeno served with vegetable medley and Papas Fritas style potatoes
Enchiladas De Mole
Two Chicken Enchiladas covered in Mole sauce and Queso fresco. Served with black beans and Cilantro Lime rice.
Pollo Con Crema
Grilled Chicken breast covered in Cilantro cream sauce and served with a vegetable medley and Papas Fritas style potatoes
Pollo con Mole
Grilled Chicken breast with delicious Mole sauce. Served with black beans and Cilantro lime rice
Salmon Agave
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet with Agave citrus glaze. Served with cilantro lime rice and fresh vegetable medley
Tacos al Carbon
Three grilled Beef Skirt Steak Tacos served with Chili con Queso, guacamole, black beans and Papas Fritas style potatoes
Camarones Con Crema
Six seared jumbo Shrimp served with Cilantro cream sauce, Spanish rice and fresh vegetable medley
Avocado Enchiladas
Two Enchiladas filled with freshly sliced Avocado and covered in a mild Cilantro Cream sauce. Served with black beans and Lime rice.
Carne Asada Y Enchilada
Grilled tender Carne Asada Steak served with a Cheese Enchilada con Carne, Spanish rice, Guacamole and Charro beans
Pollo Con Salsa de Maiz
Grilled Chicken breast over Poblano black bean sauce topped with roasted corn pico and served with Spanish rice and vegetable medley
Green Chili Shrimp Tacos
Three soft corn tortilla Tacos filled with jumbo shrimp pieces sauteed in a spicy green chilis topped off with avocado cream Slaw and Queso Fresco. Served with black beans and lime rice
Platillo
Paco
Choice of two Enchiladas, crispy Beef Taco served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
Maria
Avocado Enchilada with Cilantro Cream sauce, Chicken Puffy Taco, Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
Oscar
Cheese Enchilada and Beef Tamale in Chili Con Carne , crispy Beef Taco , Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
Martin
Crispy Beef Taco, Chicken Enchilada with Sour Cream sauce, Beef Tamale, Cheese Enchilada with Chili con carne and Guacamole salad, Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
Hugo
Slow Roasted Brisket Taco and soft Cheese Taco served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
Chava
Beef Taco al carbon, two Cheese Enchiladas with Chili Con Carne, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
Jose
Two Beef Flautas with Ranchero sauce, Chicken Enchilada with Sour Cream Sauce, Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
Anna
Two Carnitas Enchiladas with queso sauce, Chicken tamale with Tomatillo sauce, Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
Breakfast All Day
Breakfast Tacos
Two flour tortilla filled tacos with scrambled eggs, choice of bacon or Chorizo sausage and cheddar cheese served with refried beans and Papas Fritas
Chilaquiles
Three eggs scrambled with crispy tortilla strips and flavorful Tomatillo sauce served with refried beans and Papas Fritas
Huevos Rancheros
Three eggs sunny-side up covered in mild Ranchero sauce and served with refried beans and Papas Fritas
Amigos / Burger / CFS
Vegetariano
Tres Cheese Enchiladas
Two Enchiladas filled with mild Mexican Cheeses with choice of Cascabel or Mole sauce and served with Cilantro Lime Rice and Black Beans
Vegetable Fajitas
Seared vegetable medley of Corn, Mushroom, Zucchini, Broccoli, Red pepper and Carrot served with Black beans , Guacamole , Pico de gallo, Sour Cream, Cheddar cheese and corn Tortillas
Enchilada de Hongos
Two Sauteed Mushroom Enchiladas topped with spicy Cascabel sauce and served with Black Beans and Avocado Cream Slaw
Tres Cheese Relleno
Fried Anaheim pepper filled with mild Mexican cheeses with choice of Black Bean, Cascabel or Mole Sauces served with Cilantro Lime Rice and Black Beans
Kids Menu
Kid Cheeseburger
Cheese Burger with two side choices
Kid Chicken Strips
Hand breaded Chicken strips with two side choices
Kid Enchilada Plate
Choice of Enchilada and sauce served with two side choices
Kid Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken breast with two side choices
Kid Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla served with two side choices
Kid Taco Plate
Choice of Taco and two side choices
Kid Grill Cheese
Grilled cheese with two side choices
A La Carte
Borracho Beans
Dos XX flavored Pinto beans
Flour Tortillas (3)
Flour Tortillas
Gluten Free Tortillas (3)
Three Gluten free Tortillas
One Brisket Taco
Single Brisket Taco
One Carnita Taco
Single Carnita Taco
One Enchilada
Single Enchilada
One Fish taco
Single Fish Taco
One Taco
Single Taco
One Taco Carbon
Single Taco al Carbon
Refried Beans
Refried Beans
Regular Fries
French Fries
Side Cheddar Cheese
Side Cheddar cheese
Side Guac
Single scoop of Guacamole
Side Jack Cheese
Side Monterrey Jack cheese
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Queso
Side Queso 4oz
Side Rice & Beans
Spanish rice & Refried Beans
Side sliced avocado
French Fries with fried jalapeno slices
Side Sour Cream
Side Sour Cream
Side Tomato
Side diced Tomato
Spanish Rice
Spanish Rice
2ea Fajita Shrimp
2 Baja Shrimp
Postras
Margaritas
Corona- Rita
El Paso Sundown
Farida Froze
Fruit Marg Swir
Mango Rita
Margarita Froxen XL
Margarita Frozen
Margarita Pitcher -Frozen
Margarita Pitcher-Rocks
Margarita Rocks
Margarita Rocks XL
Paleta De Mango
Pat Perf. Rita
Raspberry Margarita
Rumba Rita
Skinny Rita SinAzucar
Straw Colada
Strawberry Margarita
Swirl Margarita
Swirl Pitcher
Top S. Froz
Top Shelf Pitcher-Frozen
Top Shelf Pitcher-Rocks
Top Shelf Rocks
Beer
Bohemia Btl
Bud Btl
Bud Lt Btl
Carta Blanca Btl
Coors Lt Btl
Corona Btl
Corona Lt Btl
Dos XX Btl
Dos XX Lager Btl
Heineken Btl
Michelob Ultra Btl
Miller Lt Btl
Negra Mod Btl
Negra Mod Esp Btl
O'Doul's Btl
Pacifico Btl
Shiner Btl
Tecate Can
Victoria Btl
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 2:59 am
Dallas best award winning Tex-Mex. The locals favorite for over 30 years!
2945 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound, TX 75022