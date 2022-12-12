Restaurant header imageView gallery

Matt's BBQ

4233 N Mississippi Ave

behind Prost German Pub

Portland, OR 97217

Dine In or Take Out? (Please choose one)

Dine In

Dine In

On a tray with butcher paper for eating onsite

Take Out

Packed up up to take away

Meats

Sliced Brisket 1/2lb

Sliced Brisket 1/2lb

$13.50

Mix of Lean and Fatty brisket, comes with pickles and warm dip bbq sauce.

Chopped Brisket 1/2 lb

Chopped Brisket 1/2 lb

$12.50

Mix of Lean and Fatty Brisket comes with pickles and warm dip bbq sauce.

Pulled Pork 1/2lb

Pulled Pork 1/2lb

$9.50

Comes with pickles and warm dip bbq sauce.

Original Sausage

Original Sausage

$4.75

Comes with pickles and warm dip bbq sauce.

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$4.75

Comes with pickles and warm dip bbq sauce.

Pork Spare Ribs 1lb

Pork Spare Ribs 1lb

$14.75

Comes with pickles and warm dip bbq sauce.

Pork Belly Burnt Ends 1/2lb

Pork Belly Burnt Ends 1/2lb

$13.00

Double Smoked and tossed in mustard and brown sugar, comes with pickles and warm dip bbq sauce.

Weekend Specials (Saturday and Sunday)

Armadillo Egg (SATURDAY AND SUNDAY ONLY)

Armadillo Egg (SATURDAY AND SUNDAY ONLY)

$6.00Out of stock

*Special* Jalapeno Popper wrapped in sausage meat and smoked

BEEF RIB *very limited supply*

$1.00Out of stock

FINAL PRICE $25-$40 PER BONE This is a Beef rib RESERVATION. They are big one bone can feed 1-3 ppl. We will charge you the balance upon pick up.<br />FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ONLY <br />

Brisket Burnt Ends 1/2 lb (SATURDAY AND SUNDAY ONLY)

Brisket Burnt Ends 1/2 lb (SATURDAY AND SUNDAY ONLY)

$13.50Out of stock

Double smoked, sweet and spicy

Sandwiches

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

1/4 lb chopped brisket, pickles, and slaw on a toasted bun

NC Style Pulled Pork Sandwich

NC Style Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

1/4lb of pulled pork tossed in our hog vinegar, pickles, and slaw on a toasted bun

Sides

Coleslaw 1/2 pint

Coleslaw 1/2 pint

$3.50

Thick Slice of Dos Hermanos Potato Bread

$0.50

1 slice let us know how many ya need

Potato salad 1/2 pint

Potato salad 1/2 pint

$3.50
Pinto Beans 1/2 Pint

Pinto Beans 1/2 Pint

$3.50
Queso Mac and Cheese

Queso Mac and Cheese

$4.00
Tortilla Chips N 1/2 pint Queso

Tortilla Chips N 1/2 pint Queso

$7.50
1/2 pint Pickles

1/2 pint Pickles

$1.50

Pickled Cukes and red onions

3 smoked and pickled jalapenos

3 smoked and pickled jalapenos

$1.50

Bottle of BBQ sauce

$5.00

Please select your choice below. Warm dip is served in a pint container.

Tip the Pitmasters!

$1.00

If you order delivery the Tip at the Pay Screen will go to the delivery driver. Wish to tip the people that made your food? do it here! Each 'order' = $1 so smash that quantity + button!

Sauces (DELIVERY ONLY)

Cherry Chipotle BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Hog Vinegar

$0.25

Peach Mustard BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Spicy Mustard BBQ

$0.25

Drinks

Diet Coke

$1.75

Mexi Coke

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
BBQ food cart

4233 N Mississippi Ave, behind Prost German Pub, Portland, OR 97217

