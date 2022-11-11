Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Barbeque

Matt's BBQ Taco's

459 Reviews

$$

2216 SE 50th Ave

Portland, OR 97215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chopped Brisket Taco
Sliced Pork Belly Taco
Chopped Brisket Breakfast taco

Dine In or Take out? (Please Select)

Tacos are wrapped in foil and labeled. perfect for a quick take away.
DINE IN

DINE IN

Served on trays to enjoy at one of our many tables. Full bar and coffee on site.

TAKE OUT

TAKE OUT

Wrapped in foil and labeled

Breakfast Tacos (NOW SERVED ALL DAY!)

Chopped Brisket Breakfast taco

Chopped Brisket Breakfast taco

$5.75

w/ potato cheddar and eggs on a fresh flour tortilla

Migas Taco (so good)

Migas Taco (so good)

$5.75

Scrambled egg, tortilla chips, pico de gallo, cheddar, guacamole

Pulled Pork Breakfast

Pulled Pork Breakfast

$5.75

w/ refried beans cheddar and eggs on a fresh flour tortilla

Sausage Breakfast Taco

Sausage Breakfast Taco

$5.75Out of stock

w/ refried beans cheddar and eggs on a fresh flour tortilla

Basic Breakfast Taco

Basic Breakfast Taco

$4.25

Refried Beans, Potato, Cheddar and Egg

Pork Belly Breakfast Taco

Pork Belly Breakfast Taco

$5.75

w/ refried beans, queso and eggs on a fresh flour tortilla

Hot Mess Taco

Hot Mess Taco

$6.75Out of stock

Sausage, Queso, Eggs, Refried Bean, Smoked and pickled jalapenos

Tacos SERVED ALL DAY!

Chopped Brisket Taco

Chopped Brisket Taco

$5.50

Tossed in Hot Dip, topped with pickled onions and guacamole on a fresh flour tortilla

Pulled Pork Taco

Pulled Pork Taco

$5.50

puerco pibil sauce, pickled onions and guacamole on a fresh flour tortilla

Sausage Taco

Sausage Taco

$5.50

Topped with pickled onions and guacamole on a fresh flour tortilla

THE G.O.A.T. (does not contain goat)

THE G.O.A.T. (does not contain goat)

$8.75

Flour AND corn tortilla with queso in between, brisket, pulled pork, guacamole, pickled red onions, cilantro

Beef Taco Supremo

Beef Taco Supremo

$5.50

Smoked ground beef, queso, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, crema (This taco is a work of fiction. Names, toppings, and flavors are purely the products of our imagination used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual fast food tacos, living or dead, is purely coincidental)

Sliced Pork Belly Taco

Sliced Pork Belly Taco

$5.50

BBQ glaze, pickled onions and guacamole on a fresh flour tortilla

Cheeseburger Taco

Cheeseburger Taco

$5.50Out of stock

Ground Beef, American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato

Sides

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.50Out of stock
Hashbrown

Hashbrown

$2.50
Queso Supremo & Tortilla Chips

Queso Supremo & Tortilla Chips

$12.75

Queso, refried brans, smoked beef with supremo sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema. Great for sharing!

1/2 Pint of REALLY GOOD Pinto Beans

1/2 Pint of REALLY GOOD Pinto Beans

$4.00
1/2 Pint Queso & Tortilla Chips

1/2 Pint Queso & Tortilla Chips

$7.75
3 Whole Smoked & Pickled Jalapenos

3 Whole Smoked & Pickled Jalapenos

$2.00
Xtra Corn Tortilla

Xtra Corn Tortilla

$0.50
Xtra Flour Tortilla

Xtra Flour Tortilla

$0.75

Tip the Cooks!

Ordering Delivery? Tip the Cooks!

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2216 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97215

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Matt's BBQ Taco's image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Matador - East Portland
orange star4.2 • 1,680
2424 E Burnside Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Fire on the Mountain | Fremont
orange star4.0 • 62
3443 NE 57th Ave Portland, OR 97213
View restaurantnext
Aztec Willie's
orange starNo Reviews
1501 NE Broadway St. Portland, OR 97232
View restaurantnext
Southland Whiskey Kitchen - 1422 NW 23rd st
orange star4.0 • 902
1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext
Papi Chulo's - Pearl - Pearl
orange starNo Reviews
611 Northwest 13th Avenue Portland, OR 97209
View restaurantnext
Podnah's Pit BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,284
1625 NE Killingsworth St Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Portland

Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
CUBO
orange star4.0 • 434
3106 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Southwest Portland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Southeast Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Buckman
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Northeast Portland
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mississippi
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
North Portland
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Pearl District
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston