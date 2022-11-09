Restaurant header imageView gallery

Matt's BBQ Tacos - Alberta

2204 NE Alberta St #101

Portland, OR 97211

Dine In or Take out? (Please Select)

Tacos are wrapped in foil and labeled. perfect for a quick take away.
DINE IN

Served on trays to enjoy at one of our many tables. Full bar and coffee on site.

TAKE OUT

Wrapped in foil and labeled

Breakfast Tacos (NOW SERVED ALL DAY!)

Chopped Brisket Breakfast taco

$5.75

w/ potato cheddar and eggs on a fresh flour tortilla

Migas Taco (so good)

$5.75

Scrambled egg, tortilla chips, pico de gallo, cheddar, guacamole

Pulled Pork Breakfast

$5.75

w/ refried beans cheddar and eggs on a fresh flour tortilla

Basic Breakfast Taco

$4.25

Refried Beans, Potato, Cheddar and Egg

Pork Belly Breakfast Taco

$5.75

w/ refried beans, queso and eggs on a fresh flour tortilla

Tacos SERVED ALL DAY!

Chopped Brisket Taco

$5.50

Tossed in Hot Dip, topped with pickled onions and guacamole on a fresh flour tortilla

Pulled Pork Taco

$5.50

puerco pibil sauce, pickled onions and guacamole on a fresh flour tortilla

THE G.O.A.T. (does not contain goat)

$8.75

Flour AND corn tortilla with queso in between, brisket, pulled pork, guacamole, pickled red onions, cilantro

Beef Taco Supremo

$5.50

ground beef, queso, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, crema (This taco is a work of fiction. Names, toppings, and flavors are purely the products of our imagination used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual fast food tacos, living or dead, is purely coincidental)

Sliced Pork Belly Taco

$5.50

BBQ glaze, pickled onions and guacamole on a fresh flour tortilla

Cheeseburger Taco

$5.50

Ground Beef, American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato

Apps

Tater Tots

$6.00Out of stock

Farm fresh taters expertly totted and then fried

French Fries

$6.00Out of stock

perfectly frenched and then fried

Sides

Chips & Salsa

$6.50
Hashbrown

$2.50
Queso Supremo & Tortilla Chips

$12.75

Queso, refried brans, smoked beef with supremo sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema. Great for sharing!

1/2 Pint of REALLY GOOD Pinto Beans

$4.00
1/2 Pint Queso & Tortilla Chips

$8.00
3 Whole Smoked & Pickled Jalapenos

$2.00
Xtra Corn Tortilla

$0.75
Xtra Flour Tortilla

$0.75

Mac and Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

elbow noodles tossed in queso

Ultra Mac and Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

elbow noodles tossed in queso, topped with supremo ground beef and guac

Tip the Cooks!

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

MATT’S BBQ TACOS serves up the same great meat found at the original Matt’s BBQ cart, all served on our house made lard infused flour or vegan corn tortillas that are pressed and cooked to order. Breakfast tacos are served all day. Be sure to try the Migas Taco. It’s good.

Website

Location

2204 NE Alberta St #101, Portland, OR 97211

Directions

