Matt's Chicago - Cornelius

review star

No reviews yet

19732 One Norman Blvd Ste 330

CORNELIUS, NC 28031

Order Again

Popular Items

Pete's Famous Chicago Dog
Fresh-Cut Fries
Onion Rings

Apps + Sides

Fresh-Cut Fries

$4.95

It takes two days to make these babies! Fresh cut daily in the store, then bathed until all starch is removed, blanched for 30 seconds and chilled for 24hrs before serving hot as soon as your order is ready! Dip them in house-made Ranch or Chicago Mild Sauce.

House-Made Chips

$3.95

Sliced daily in the store from actual potatoes, each small batch is prepared before the store opens so they are always fresh. Dip them in house-made Ranch or Chicago Mild Sauce!

50/50 (Fries + Chips)

$4.25

The best of both worlds...our award winning fresh-cut fries and house-made chips made from real potatoes daily in the store. Dip them in house-made Ranch or Chicago Mild Sauce!

Pete's Recipe Cheese Fries

$5.95

Our award-winning fresh-cut fries made daily in the store smothered with our own special blend of cheeses!

Chili Fries

$5.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.95

Pete's fresh-cut fries made daily from real potatoes smothered with melted mild cheddar cheese and Pete's bean-free chili.

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.70

Sweet + Savory...try dipping these tasty treats in our house-made Honey Mustard.

Tots

$3.70

Our crispy tots love being dunked in our house-made Ranch and Chicago Mild Sauces! Chili and Cheese if you're bold!

Pete's Fried Pizza Dough

$5.75Out of stock

A killer twist to our award winning butter crust pizza dough. Hand-rolled, cut into strips & deep fried then glazed with our house-made butter blend and dusted with grated parmesan. Dip them in house-made marinara!

The Original Pizza Puff

$6.75

Flown in from Chicago, this is the ORIGINAL Chicago Pizza Puff made by ILTACO. Tangy pizza sauce & pepperoni wrapped in a light, flaky dough then deep fried.

Mozzarella Sticks (4)

$5.75

Four lightly breaded mozzarella sticks, deep fried and served with our house-made marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

$4.15

A heaping mound of crispy, deep fried onion rings to compliment any Dog, Sausage, Brat or Italian Beef!

Chicago-Style Wings

$9.50

Boneless or bone-in Fried Wings on top a bed of Pete's famous fresh-cut fries then tossed in house-made Chicago mild sauce! Sweet...tangy...AWESOME!!!

House-made Cole Slaw

$3.70

Pete's house-made Cole Slaw served as its own side.

House-made Dipping Sauces

Dogs + Brats

Beer Brat

$6.35

A Vienna Brat Marinated & Simmered in Carolina Craft Draught Beer from our Bar, Then Char-grilled To Perfection Over An Open Flame! Served on a Crispy, Store-Baked Turano Roll With Your Choice Of Toppings.

Carolina Dog

$6.75

A Steamed All-beef Vienna Dog Topped With Our Bean-Free Chili, House-made Slaw, Fresh Diced Onions and Yellow Mustard Served On a Steamed Vienna Poppyseed Bun.

Pete's Famous Chicago Dog

$6.75

A Chicago Classic!! A Steamed All-beef Vienna Dog flown in from Chicago and Topped With Mustard, Pickle, Tomatoes, Onions, Relish, Sports Peppers and Celery Salt. Served On A Steamed Vienna Poppyseed Bun.

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.50

A Steamed All-beef Vienna Dog Topped With Our Bean-free Chili and Shredded Cheddar Served On a Steamed Vienna Poppyseed Bun. Add Mustard and Chopped Onion For An Extra Kick!

Chili Dog

$6.50

A Steamed All-beef Vienna Dog Topped With Our Bean-free Chili Served On a Steamed Vienna Poppyseed Bun. Goes Great With Our Fries.

Hot Dog

$5.50

A Steamed All-Beef Vienna Dog and Vienna Poppyseed Bun Served With Your Choice of Toppings. Premium Condiments, Chicago-style and Carolina-style Cost Extra.

Italian Sausage

$7.50

Vienna Italian Sausage Flown In From Chicago. Char-grilled Over An Open Flame and Served On a Steamed Vienna Poppyseed Bun With Your Choice of Toppings. Premium Condiments, Chicago-style and Carolina-style Cost Extra.

Jumbo Char Dog

$6.90

A Massive All-beef Vienna Dog Char-grilled to Perfection Over an Open Flame and Served on a Steamed Vienna Poppyseed Bun With Your Choice of Toppings. Premium Condiments, Chicago-style and Carolina style Cost Extra.

Polish Sausage

$6.40

A Premium Ditka Sausage Flown in from Chicago. Char-grilled Over an Open Flame Then Seared on a Griddle. Served on a Store-baked Turano Roll With Your Choice of Toppings. We Recommend Maxwell Street Style!

2 Corn Dogs

$7.50

Two Dogs On A Stick Dipped In Corn-meal Batter. Served Deep Fried.

Veggie Dog

$5.50

A Steamed Veggie Dog Served On a Steamed Vienna Poppyseed Bun With Your Choice of Toppings. Sub a Gluten-free Bun for $2.

Italian Beef

Classic Chicago Italian Beef

$13.95

A Chicago Specialty!! Tender Thin-sliced Devanco Roast Beef That's Cooked in Our House-made Italian Beef Au Jus Gravy, Then Heaped High on a 6" Store-baked Chicago Turano Roll. Topped With Your Choice of Sautéed Green & Red Sweet Peppers and/or Spicy Giardiniera. Get it Wet, Dry or Dipped.

Chicago Cheesy Italian Beef

$14.95

Tender Thin-sliced Devanco Roast Beef That's Cooked in Our House-made Italian Beef Au Jus Gravy, Then Heaped High on a 6" Store-baked Chicago Turano Roll. Topped With Melted Provolone and Your Choice of Sautéed Green & Red Sweet Peppers and/or Spicy Giardiniera. Get it Wet, Dry or Dipped.

Chicago Italian Beef + Sausage

$17.50

A Massive Char-Grilled Ditka Sausage Link and Tender Thin-sliced Devanco Roast Beef That's Cooked in Our House-made Italian Beef Au Jus Gravy, Then Heaped High on a 6" Store-baked Chicago Turano Roll. Topped With Your Choice of Sautéed Green & Red Sweet Peppers and/or Spicy Giardiniera. Get it Wet, Dry or Dipped.

Chicago Cheesy Beef + Sausage

$18.50

A Massive Char-Grilled Ditka Sausage Link and Tender Thin-sliced Devanco Roast Beef That's Cooked in Our House-made Italian Beef Au Jus Gravy, Then Heaped High on a 6" Store-baked Chicago Turano Roll. Topped With Melted Provolone and Your Choice of Sautéed Green & Red Sweet Peppers and/or Spicy Giardiniera. Get it Wet, Dry or Dipped.

Chicago Italian Beef + Brat

$17.50

A Char-Grilled Beer Brat and Tender Thin-sliced Devanco Roast Beef That's Cooked in Our House-made Italian Beef Au Jus Gravy, Then Heaped High on a 6" Store-baked Chicago Turano Roll. Topped With Your Choice of Sautéed Green & Red Sweet Peppers and/or Spicy Giardiniera. Get it Wet, Dry or Dipped.

Chicago Cheesy Beef + Brat

$18.50

A Char-Grilled Beer Brat and Tender Thin-sliced Devanco Roast Beef That's Cooked in Our House-made Italian Beef Au Jus Gravy, Then Heaped High on a 6" Store-baked Chicago Turano Roll. Topped With Melted Provolone and Your Choice of Sautéed Green & Red Sweet Peppers and/or Spicy Giardiniera. Get it Wet, Dry or Dipped.

Double Beef

$8.50

Cincinnati Chili

Classic Cheese Coney

Classic Cheese Coney

$7.20

Peter's Mom's Recipe. House-Made Cincinnati Chili served over a steamed dog and bun, topped with mild cheddar. Add mustard and/or chopped onion.

Classic 3-Way

Classic 3-Way

$14.50

Peter's Mom's Chili Recipe. House-Made Cincinnati Chili served over a bed of spaghetti, topped with mild cheddar. Add chopped onion.

Gluten-Free 3-Way

$12.50

Peter's Mom's Chili Recipe. House-Made Cincinnati Chili served over a bed of gluten-free spaghetti, topped with mild cheddar. Add chopped onion.

Chicken

Sweet + Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast, Sweet Peppers, House-Made Giardiniera Sauce, Meted Provolone inside a Store-Baked 6" Turano Roll

Chicago Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast on top a bed of Fresh-Cut Fries, Topped With House-Made Chicago Mild Sauce inside a Store-Baked 6" Turano Roll

Chicken Philly

$10.50

Chicken Breast, Sweet Peppers, Diced Onions, Meted White American Cheese inside a Store-Baked 6" Turano Roll or Roasted Tomato Wrap.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Fresh Cut Romaine, Bagged Croutons, Shaved Parmesan and House-made Caesar Dressing

Mixed Green Salad

$11.00

Leafy Mixed Spring Greens, Shredded Carrots, Sweet Corn, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Shredded Cheddar, Bagged Croutons and your Choice of Dressing.

Kid's Menu

3pc Tenders

$4.95

Three Breaded and Fried Chicken Tenders. Add Your Choice of Dipping Sauce for .99

Grilled Cheese

$3.70

Buttered & Grilled Texas Toast and Melted American Cheese. Add House-Made Marinara To Dip for .99

Corn Dog

$4.95

One Dog On A Stick Dipped In Corn-meal Batter. Served Deep Fried.

Kid Dog

$3.70

A Steamed All-Beef Dog Served on a Plain Steamed Bun With You Choice of Toppings

Kid Dog (No Bun)

$3.00

A Steamed All-Beef Dog With Your Choice of Toppings

Dessert

House-made Brownie

$3.25

House-Made Brownies Baked Daily In Our Pizza Ovens. Varieties Change Daily.

Mini Chocolate Cake

$4.25

Mini House-Made Chicago Chocolate Cakes Baked Daily In Our Pizza Ovens Topped With Our Vanilla Cream Frosting. Varieties Change Daily.

Fresh-Baked Oversized Cookie

$2.60

5" Oversized Cookie Baked Daily In our Pizza Ovens. Varieties Change Daily.

Soft Drinks

Cheerwine

$1.95

Mug Root Beer

$1.95

Mtn Dew

$1.95

Dr Pepper

$1.95

Sierra Mist

$1.95

Pink Lemonade

$1.95

Pepsi

$1.95

Diet Pepsi

$1.95

Sweet Tea

$1.95

Unsweet Tea

$1.95

Aquifina Bottled Water

$1.50

Bubly Sparkling Water (Lime)

$2.50

Bubly Sparkling Water (Blackberry)

$2.50

Bubly Sparkling Water (Mango)

$2.50

Bubly Sparkling Water (Grapefruit)

$2.50

Beer

Pilsner - Denver's First by Royal Bliss

$18.00

16oz can 4-pack

Amber Lager - Masquerade by Royal Bliss

$18.00

16oz can 4-pack

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Voted "BEST CHICAGO PIZZA" Charlotte Observer / Charlotte Magazine

Website

Location

19732 One Norman Blvd Ste 330, CORNELIUS, NC 28031

Directions

Gallery
Matt's Chicago image
Banner pic
Matt's Chicago image

