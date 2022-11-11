Restaurant header imageView gallery

Matt's El Rancho 2613 S Lamar

3,094 Reviews

$$

2613 S Lamar

Austin, TX 78704

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Bob Armstrong Dip®
Pint of Salsa with Chips
Cheese Enchilada Dinner

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.95Out of stock

Appetizers

Small Queso

$8.95

Delicious chile con queso served with our house-made tortilla chips. Gluten-free.

Large Queso

$11.95

Delicious chile con queso served with our house-made tortilla chips. Gluten-free.

Small Bob Armstrong Dip®

$9.95

Our famous queso served with seasoned ground beef and house guac. Mexican Restaurants everywhere have tried to duplicate this delicious Matt's El Rancho Original!

Large Bob Armstrong Dip®

$12.95

Our famous queso served with seasoned ground beef and house guac. Mexican Restaurants everywhere have tried to duplicate this delicious Matt's El Rancho Original!

Guacamole Appetizer

$10.95

Salad/Soup

Janie's Combination Salad

$9.95

Romaine Lettuce, Red & Green Peppers, Cilantro, Celery, Tomatoes, Radishes & Sliced Avocado

Janie's Combo Salad w/Salmon

$22.95

Guacamole Salad

$2.95

A scoop of our house-made guacamole on a bed of shredded lettuce, garnished with fresh tomatoes.

Small Tortilla Soup

$6.95

Large Tortilla Soup

$12.95

Fajitas

1/2 Pound Beef Fajitas

$27.95

Certified Angus beef. Served with grilled onions, bell peppers, rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas.

1 lb. Beef Fajitas

$49.95

Certified Angus beef. Served with grilled onions, bell peppers, rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas.

1/2 Pound Chicken Fajitas

$20.95

Served with grilled onions, bell peppers, rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas.

1 lb. Chicken Fajitas

$37.75

Served with grilled onions, bell peppers, rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas.

1/2 Pound Veggie Fajitas

$18.95

Vegetarian. Served with grilled onions, bell peppers, rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas.

1 lb. Veggie Fajitas

$34.50

Vegetarian. Served with grilled onions, bell peppers, rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas.

Chafing Setup

$15.00

For bulk orders packaged family style. Includes one disposable chafing stand and two Sterno fuel cans.

Tex-Mex Dinners

Deluxe Dinner

$16.95

Guacamole salad, chile con queso, beef taco, pork tamale, beef enchilada, Spanish rice, and refried beans. Complimentary iced tea upon request.

No. 1 Dinner w/Tamale

$15.95

Beef taco, beef enchilada, pork tamale, Spanish rice, and refried beans. Iced tea and praline served upon request (let us know when you get here if you would like these items).

Carne Guisada

$17.75

Traditional Mexican beef stew served with a Bean and Cheese Nacho, Spanish Rice & home made flour or corn tortillas.

Matt's Special

$16.95

Two green enchiladas (beef, chicken or cheese), and a beef or chicken taco. Enchiladas served with queso, Spanish rice, and refried beans. Praline served upon request. Gluten-free.

House Favorites

Tex-Mex Burrito

$13.95

Beef Burrito topped with Chili con Carne and Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Beans.

Chicken Burrito

$13.95

Topped with Sour Cream, Monterrey Jack Cheese & Ranchero Sauce. Served with Spanish Rice & Refried Beans.

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada Dinner

$12.95

Two cheese enchiladas with chili con carne. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Beef Enchilada Dinner

$12.95

Two beef enchiladas with chili con carne. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Chicken Enchilada Dinner

$13.95

Two chicken enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. Gluten-free.

Spinach Poblanitas Dinner

$14.95

Two enchiladas with fresh spinach, garlic, onions, poblanos and mushrooms topped with suiza or verde sauce and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with vegetarian rice and whole black beans. Gluten-free.

Green Enchilada Dinner

$15.95

Two beef, chicken, or cheese enchiladas topped with verde sauce & your choice of chile con queso or sour cream. Served with guacamole salad, Spanish rice, and refried beans. Gluten-free.

Tacos

Fish Taco Dinner

$17.50

Two tacos with your choice of grilled or fried mahi-mahi in flour or corn tortillas. Served with an avocado salad, jalapeno slaw, vegetarian rice, and your choice of chipotle ranch or cilantro vinaigrette.

Carbon Taco Dinner

$17.95

Two beef tenderloin tacos in flour tortillas. Served with Spanish rice, frijoles a la charra, guacamole, pico de gallo, and mixed cheese.

Brisket Taco Dinner

$15.95

Two Pecan-Smoked Brisket Tacos garnished with Rajas & served in Flour Tortillas with Tomatillo Sauce, Frijoles a la Charra & Pico de Gallo.

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.50

Two marinated Pork Shoulder Tacos in Corn Tortillas, Grilled with Fresh, Sweet Pineapple, Served with Spanish Rice, Frijoles a la Charra, Tomatillo Sauce, Cilantro & Onions.

Kids

Kids' Enchilada

$6.95

One enchilada served with refried beans and Spanish rice. Please select one filling and one sauce.

Kids Flour Taco w/Rice

$6.95

Kids' Dilla

$6.95

A cheese quesadilla served with Spanish rice.

Kids' Chicken Strips

$6.95

Served with French fries.

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.95

A kid-size cheeseburger served plain with fries.

Kid Raw Veggies

$2.75

Chef's choice of raw veggies for the health-conscious kiddo.

Sides

Side of Beans

$3.00

A single serving of refried beans.

Side of Rice

$3.00

A single serving of our Spanish Rice.

Grilled Veggies

$5.50

Grilled Garlic

$1.95

Side of Guacamole

$2.25

Side of Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Sliced Avocado

$2.95

French Fries

$4.00

Pickled Jalapeños

$1.50

Fresh Jalapeños

$2.25

Grilled Jalapeños

$3.25

Grilled Onions & Jalapeños

$3.25

Small Pico

$2.25

Sour Cream

$1.25

Side of Lettuce & Tomato

$1.50

Small Mango Pico

$2.75

Jalapeno Cole Slaw

$3.00

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.75

Bulk Items

1/2 Pint of Salsa with Chips

$2.50

Made fresh daily in house!

Pint of Salsa with Chips

$4.75

Pint of Rice

$4.95

16 fl oz. of savory Spanish rice.

Bag of Chips

$3.00

Made fresh daily! Our chips start as whole-kernel, non-GMO corn that we cook, grind, press, cut, and bake into our own tortillas. Cut in half and finished in the fryer, they're the perfect vessel for our spicy salsa and chile con queso.

Pint of Beans

$4.95

A pint of our refried beans.

Flour tortilla(s)

$0.35+

Corn tortilla(s)

$0.35+

To-Go Extras

2 oz. Salsa

$0.75
Chafing setup

$15.00

For bulk orders packaged family style. Includes one disposable chafing stand and two Sterno fuel cans.

Sunday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Austin’s original Tex-Mex. Serving generations of Austin families since 1952!

2613 S Lamar, Austin, TX 78704

