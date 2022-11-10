Matt's Rancho Martinez imageView gallery

Matt's Rancho Martinez Lakewood

4,759 Reviews

$$

1904 Skillman Street

Dallas, TX 75206

Popular Items

Bob Armstrong Dip
ALA ENCHILADA
CFS Country Style

KIDS MENU

KIDS TACO

$7.50

KIDS BURRITO

$7.50

KIDS QUESADILLA

$7.50

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.50

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.50

KIDS BURGER

$7.50

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.50

KIDS MAC AND QUESO

$7.50

Kids enchilada

$7.50

KIDS DRINKS

COCA COLA

DIET COKE

DR PEPPER

SPRITE

LEMONADE

ROOT BEER

Kid's Orange Juice

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Milk

KIDS DESSERT

KIDS SOPAPILLA

KIDS ICE CREAM

KIDS JELLO

FLOAT KIDS

$1.00

ALA CARTE

Side Beef Fajita 6oz

$11.07

Side Chicken Fajita 6oz

$8.91

Side Ground Beef 6oz

$5.35

Side Shrimp 6oz

$9.18

Side Shredded Chicken 6oz

$4.27

Side BACON

$1.00

ORDER CORN TORTILLAS (4)

$0.54

ORDER FLOUR TORTILLAS (4)

$1.35

Cheesy Tortilla Roll -Up

$1.25

REFRIED BEANS

$2.50+

MEXICAN RICE

$2.50+

RICE AND BEANS

$4.25

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$4.50

CHARRO BEANS

$2.50+

FRIES

$3.25

REFRIED BEANS

$2.50+

FRUIT CUP

$3.19

Broccoli

$3.25

ALA TACO

$3.19

ALA FISH TACO

$4.59

ALA ENCHILADA

$3.19

ALA TAMALE

$3.19

ALA TOSTADA

$3.78

ALA BIG BURRITO

$6.43

ALA RELLENO

$9.18

ALA 3 ENCHILADAS

$8.91

ALA 3 TACOS

$8.91

ALA KID BURRITO

$3.19

FAJITA SET UP

$4.86

SIDE GRADED CHEESE

$1.95

LETTUCE AND TOMATOES SALAD

$2.50

SIDE CILANTRO

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$3.50+

SIDE JALAPENOS

$1.00

SIDE ONIONS

$0.15

SIDE TOMATOES

$0.60

SLICED AVOCADO

$3.25

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.80

SIDE PICO de GALLO

$1.95

SIDE GRAVY

DRESSING

$0.54

8 OZ HOT SALSA AND CHIPS

$3.19

16 OZ HOT SALSA AND CHIPS

$6.43

SIDE QUESO

$3.25

SIDE SAUCE

$1.95

Starters

Bob Armstrong Dip

$7.95+

House Specialty Premium ground beef, zesty chile con queso, fresh guacamole & sour cream

Shrimp & Avocado Pico Cocktail

$11.25

Baby Shrimp, fresh pico & fresh avocado Served w/ Matt's cocktail sauce

Smoked Bob & Sausage

$12.95

Slow smoked brisket & sausage on a bed of zesty chile con queso, sour cream, fresh guacamole & warm tortillas w/ fresh jalapeno

Taquitos

$10.75

Fried rolled corn tortilla filled w/ seasoned chicken. Served w/ homemade ranch dressing, fresh guacamole & queso

Ballpark Nachos

$9.75

Texas style nachos w/ zesty queso, premium ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, diced tomato, onion, jalapeno peppers, sour cream & cilantro on homemade corn chips

Matt's Fries

$6.50

Spicy Hot

Stuffed Jalapenos

$7.50

Four hand battered, stuffed w/ mixed cheeses. Served w/homemade ranch dressing

Sml Queso Dip

$6.95

Lg Queso

$9.95

Tex Mex Nachos / Quesadillas

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$9.75+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Beef, Bean & Cheese Nachos

$10.75+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Beef Fajita Nachos

$15.95+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Chicken Fajita Nachos

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$15.95+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.25+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$17.25+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$16.75+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Soup Salad & More

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$5.95+

Fresh vegetables, shredded chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips & Monterrey Jack cheese in clear broth

Traditional Soup

$5.95+

Shredded Chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips, fresh avocado & Monterrey Jack cheese in a hearty tomato base

Rustler Salad

$17.25

Seared beef or grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, tomato, bell peppers, fresh avocado & cilantro Served w/ homemade ranch or jalapeno vinegrette dressing

Guacamole Salad

$3.95+

Fresh avocados seasoned w/ Matt's special blend of spices, on a bed of lettuce & tomato

Taco Salad

$13.50

Premium ground beef or shredded chicken breast, beans, zesty chile con queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, fresh guacamole, mixed cheeses, jalapenos & onion, piled high on a crispy flour tortilla shell

Matt's Burger

$11.95

1/2 lb. seasoned premium beef, cooked to order. Served w/ mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & fries

Matt's Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Grilled or Fried chicken breast w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & fries

Fried Avocado Lettuce Wraps

Fried Avocado Lettuce Wraps

$11.95

Romaine lettuce tips, bell pepper, jicama, cilantro, green onion, carrots, fried avocado or grilled chicken & chipotle ranch dipping sauce

Catfish Basket

$14.95

Farm raised Mississippi Catfish. Served fried w/ jalapeno cilantro, tartar sauce & fries.

Shrimp Basket

$20.50

Large shrimp served with jalapeno coleslaw, tartar sauce & fries

Tex Mex Dinners

Deluxe Dinner

$17.25

Enchilada, crispy beef taco, tamale, fresh guacamole, zesty chile con queso, beans & rice.

Old Fashioned Grilled Taco Dinner

$15.95

Three grilled smoked beef brisket tacos, topped w/ lettuce, tomatoes & mixed cheeses, beans & rice

Matt's Famous Chile Relleno

$14.95

Hand battered Anaheim pepper stuffed w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, sour cream, mixed cheeses, texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice.

Tostadas Compuestas

$12.95

Three crispy corn tostadas topped w/choice of beef, chicken or bean, spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese & sour cream w/ fresh guacamole

Regular Dinner

$13.95

Enchilada, crispy beef taco, chile con queso, beans & rice

No. 1 Dinner

$14.95

Enchilada, crispy beef taco, tamale, beans & rice

Tamale Dinner

$12.95

Three pork filled tamales smothered in Matt's famous chili, beans & rice

Tex-Mex Burrito Dinner

$13.95

Seasoned premium beef, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, smothered in chilli & cheese, beans & rice

Super Burrito dinner

$18.25

Fajita style beef or chicken, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, topped w/ sour cream, Monterrey Jack cheese & spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, beans & rice

Taco Dinner

$13.95

Three crispy or grilled, beef or shredded chicken tacos, topped w/ lettuce, tomato &mixed cheeses. Beans & rice

Enchiladas

Spinach & Mushroom Enchiladas

$12.50

Two enchiladas filled w/ fresh spinach & mushrooms, topped w/ sour cream or spicy tomatillo sauce & Monterrey Jack cheese. Served w/ charro beans & rice

Traditional Red Enchiladas

$13.95

Two enchiladas filled w/ cheese & onion, topped w/ Grandma's red chile sauce, fresh guacamole salad, beans & rice

Beef & Guacamole Enchiladas

$14.95

Two plump beef enchiladas, topped w/ mild ranchero sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream, fresh guacamole & zesty chile con queso. served w/ beans & rice

Enchilada Dinner

$12.95

Two beef or cheese & onion enchiladas smothered in chili & cheese. served w/ beans & rice

Green Enchilada Dinner

$13.95

Two plump shredded chicken breast enchiladas, topped with spicy tomatillo sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream & chile con queso. served w/ beans & rice

Matt's Grill & CFS

Fish Tacos

$15.95

Three soft flour tortillas filled w/ fried Mahi Mahi & pineapple pico de gallo. Served w/ charro beans & rice

Agujas

$30.25Out of stock

12 oz. ribeye, grilled to perfection, two Monterrey Jack cheese & onion enchiladas w/ Grandma's red chili sauce. Served w/ guacamole salad & charro beans

Fresh Grilled Zucchini

$15.95

Fresh grilled zucchini topped w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese & sour cream. Served w/ charro beans & rice.

Cowboy T-Bone

$38.95Out of stock

16 oz. Black Angus T-Bone, grilled to perfection. Served w/ Matt's fries, side salad & toast

Flautas

Flautas

$14.95

Five flautas filled w/ beef, chicken or bean & cheese, grilled to perfection, on a bed of spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream, chile con queso. Served w/ guacamole salad or beans & rice.

Chicken Martinez

$17.25

Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.

Salmon Martinez

$20.50

Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.

Shrimp Martinez

$21.75

Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.

Catfish Martinez

$18.25

Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.

CFS Country Style

$12.95

Toppeed w/ cream gravy. Served w/ side salad fries & texas toast

CFS Cowboy Style

$13.95

Smothered w/ chili, cheese & onions. Served w/ beans & rice.

CFS Verde Style

$13.95

Tomatillo w/ spicy tomatillp sauce, sour cream & Monterrey Jack cheese. Served w/ beans & rice

CFS Bob Style

$14.95

Topped w/ zesty queso, sour cream & guacamole. Served w/ beans & rice

Fajitas

Beef Fajitas

$23.75+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

$21.50+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Chicken & Sausage

$21.50+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.75+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas

$14.25+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Combo Fajitas

$23.75+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Petite Fajitas

$18.25

Petite portion of any style fajitas

Desserts

Flan

$7.95

Sopapilla

$2.75

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$3.95

Praline Sundae

$6.25

Texas Praline

$2.95

Churro & Ice Crem Sundae

$7.50

Churros

$5.50

Lunch Specials

NO. 1 Extra Long Enchilada

NO. 1 Extra Long Enchilada

$10.75

Served w/ beans & rice.

NO. 2 Enchilada & Taco

NO. 2 Enchilada & Taco

$10.75

Deluxe enchilada & crispy taco. Served w/ beans & rice.

NO. 3 Tostada Compuestas

$10.75

Two crisp tostadas, topped w/ beef, beans, cheese, mild ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos & onion

NO. 4 "Po Boy" Bowl

$10.75

Premium ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, cheese, rice, tomato, sour cream, jalapeno & cilantro. Served w/ warm tortillas

NO. 5 Petite Lunch

$10.75

Crispy taco, crispy tostada w/ zesty queso & guacamole

NO. 6 "Country Style"

NO. 6 "Country Style"

$10.75

Pan fried, served w/ cream gravy, fries & Texas toast

NO. 7 "Cowboy Sty;e"

$10.75

Topped w/ chili, cheese & onion, served w/ beans & rice

NO. 8 Taco Salad

$10.75

100% premium beef, beans, mixed cheeses, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato & onion

NO. 9 Chile Relleno

NO. 9 Chile Relleno

$10.75

Hand battered Anaheim pepper, stuffed with ground beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, Texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice

NO. 10 Lunch Fajita

$16.50

Grilled fajita beef or chicken breast w/ sauteed onions & sweet peppers. Served w/ pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole, beans, rice & warm tortillas

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Topo Chico

$4.50Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.50

Coffee

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Milk

$2.70

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Virgin Margarita

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hats

green hat

$21.60

pink hat

$21.60

red hat

$21.60

blue hat

$21.60

tan hat

$21.60

camo hat

$21.60

Shirts

Matt Employee Shirt

$10.00

2 FOR $25 SPECIAL

$27.00

Cinco Shirt GUESTS

$16.20

2 FOR $15

$15.00

Cookbook

Mex-Tex

$21.55

Border Book

$21.55

Server Supplies

Guest Checks

$1.08

Pens

$1.08

Holiday Plate

Holiday Tamale Plate

$17.95

Holiday Drinks

SML Ziesty Sangria

$10.50

LRG Ziesty Sangria

$12.25
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to Tex-Mex Heaven!

Location

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas, TX 75206

