Barbeque
Latin American

Matt's Latin BBQ is authentic Puerto Rican BBQ

1,765 Reviews

$

6607 S Semoran Blvd #101

Orlando, FL 32822

Popular Items

Combo Chicharon de Pollo - Fried Chicken
Combo Fried Fish Pescado Frito
Combo Rotisserie Qrtr. chicken Pollo

FRITURAS PICADILLOS (APPETIZERS)

Each appetizer with its own story. Eat by yourself or share with friends.
Alcapuria Beef

$3.00

Fried Plantain Mash Filled With Beef

Relleno de Papa - Beef Filled Potato

$3.00

Potato ball stuffed with ground beef. Fried golden on the outside but soft and tender inside.

Empanada Carne Molido - Ground Beef

$3.00

Fried Pastry Filled With Ground Beef

Tostones

$4.38+

Twice fried plantains.

Serving 6 Chilled Shrimp Camarone Picadillo

$8.00

Puerto Rican shrimp cocktail. Tail on large shrimp cooked tender and tossed with olive oil and peppers and onions. Great snack or add on to your salad.

# PorkBelly Fried Chicharron Frito

$12.25

Crispy Pork Belly With Skin Deep Fried. Order by the lb.

Chicharron Frito (Fried Pork Belly) Serving

$4.50

Small Serving of Chicharron frito. Serving 4-6 pieces depending on the size. Serving Size for 1 person.

RICE AND BEANS PLATES

Your favorite Meat Choice served with rice and beans. Your choice white or yellow rice.
Rotisserie Chicken Qrtr. Rice and Beans

$8.50

Our signature Rotisserie Chicken is our claim to fame. Seasoned with our own, hand ground and made from fresh ingredients, Adobo. This is the best you will ever taste chicken. Choose yellow or white rice with your beans.

Rotisserie Chicken Half Rice and Beans

$10.50

Our signature Rotisserie Chicken is our claim to fame. Seasoned with our own, hand ground and made from fresh ingredients, Adobo. This is the best you will ever taste chicken. Choose yellow or white rice with your beans.

Pollo Estufado Rice and Beans

$8.50
BBQ Leg Qrtr. Rice and Beans

$8.50
Chicharron de Pollo Rice and Bean

$9.00
Pernil Rice and Beans

$9.00
Carne Frita Rice and Beans

$8.50
Ribs Rice and Beans

$9.00
Chicharron Frito Rice and Beans

$9.25
Cuajo Rice and Beans

$8.25
Pastele Rice and Beans

$8.50
Chuletas Rice and Bean

$8.50
Biste Encebollado Rice and Bean

$9.00Out of stock
Ropa Vieja Rice and Beans

$9.50Out of stock

COMBINATION PLATES

Your Choice of meat plus a choice of 2 sides. Pick from any side items on our menu.
Combo Rotisserie Qrtr. chicken Pollo

$10.00

Our signature Rotisserie Chicken is our claim to fame. Seasoned with our own, hand ground and made from fresh ingredients, Adobo. This is the best you will ever taste chicken. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Combo Rotisserie Half chicken Pollo

$12.00

Our signature Rotisserie Chicken is our claim to fame. Seasoned with our own, hand ground and made from fresh ingredients, Adobo. This is the best you will ever taste chicken. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Family Deal Chicken

$29.99

Our signature Rotisserie Chicken is our claim to fame. Seasoned with our own, hand ground and made from fresh ingredients, Adobo. This is the best you will ever taste chicken. With enough sides for a family of 3 or 4. Large 32oz rice and 2 Medium sides. Plus a 2 liter or 1/2 gallon.

Combo Pollo Estufado

$10.00

Start with our signature rotisserie chicken. Stewed with potato and carrots. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Combo Roasted BBQ Chicken

$10.00

This huge chicken leg is a house favorite. Roasted and grill finished. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Combo Chicharon de Pollo - Fried Chicken

$10.50

Puerto Rican version of Chicken Wings. No breading, whole chicken chunks fried juicy and flavorful. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Combo Pork Pernil

$10.50

The famous Pernil. Slow roasted pork that has been seasoned with our own, hand ground and made from fresh ingredients, Adobo. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Family Deal Pernil

$29.99

The star here is the Pernil. Seasoned with our own, hand ground and made from fresh ingredients, Adobo. With enough sides for a family of 3 or 4. Large 32oz rice and 2 Medium sides. Plus a 2 liter or 1/2 gallon.

Combo Fried Pork Carne Frita

$10.50

These flavorful chunks of Pork are seasoned and seared juicy. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Combo Ribs Costillas

$12.00

Oven roasted ribs with that island flavor. Seasoned with our own, hand ground and made from fresh ingredients, Adobo. Not too much BBQ sauce. The ribs are the star of this plate. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Combo Cuajo

$10.00

A Puerto Rican Favorite. Pork stomache in a white gravy. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Combo Blood Sausage Morcilla

$12.00
Combo Pasteles de Cerdo

$9.50

Mash Of Plantain And Pork Wrapped In a Banana Leaf. A must try if you want real Puerto Rican food. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Combo PorkBelly Fried Chicharron Frito

$12.25

Fried Pork Belly. This cut of pork is all flavor. Crunchy skin. flavorful meat. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Combo Chuleta - Pork Chop

$12.00Out of stock

These Pork Chops are thick. The steak of the Pork family. Pan seared to lock in the flavor. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Combo Chuleta Guisado Stewed Pork Chop

$12.00Out of stock

Thick cut pork chops stewed in their natural flavor. You wont believe how tender they are. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Combo Steak and Onions Biste cebollado

$11.50

Sliced thin and tender with onion. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Combo Beef Carne Guisado

$11.50Out of stock

Chunks of beef stewed in natural juices with potatoes. This is comfort food. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Combo Ropa Vieja - Stewed Beef

$11.50Out of stock

This shredded beef is all flavor. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Combo Skirt Churasco

$14.00Out of stock
Combo Pastelon Beef

$12.50

Mash of plantain stuffed with ground beef. Topped with mozzarella cheese. It is not small. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Combo Biste Empanado - Breaded Steak

$11.50Out of stock

This item is a la carte. There just is no other way to make it amazing. Crispy outside breading covering marinated steak. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Combo Creole Shrimp Camerones Salsa

$14.50

1 dozen large shrimp sauteed in Salsa Criollo. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Combo Garlic Shrimp Camerones Ajillo

$14.50

12 large shrimp in garlic sauce. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Combo Fried Fish Pescado Frito

$11.25

Barely breaded. All fish flavor. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Combo King Fish Sierra

$11.25Out of stock

King fish breaded, fried and topped with Escabeche vegetables. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Combo Pulpo

$14.50

Octopus Salad. Tender bites of Octopus mixed with bell peppers and onions. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Combo Cod Fish Bacalauo

$11.00Out of stock

Salted Cod Fish in Salsa Criollo. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.

Vegetarian Vegetariano

$9.00

If your not a meat eater you should still eat food with flavor. 4 Side Items. No Meat. Cumplimentos No Hay Carne.

FAMILY MEALS AND DEALS

Serves a family of 3 to 4. Your favorite meat, 1 large rice, 2 medium sides, 1/2 gallon soda or juice. By extra meat at a discount with purchase of Family Meal.
Family Deal Chicken

$29.99

Our signature Rotisserie Chicken is our claim to fame. Seasoned with our own, hand ground and made from fresh ingredients, Adobo. This is the best you will ever taste chicken. With enough sides for a family of 3 or 4. Large 32oz rice and 2 Medium sides. Plus a 2 liter or 1/2 gallon.

Family Deal Pernil

$29.99

The star here is the Pernil. Seasoned with our own, hand ground and made from fresh ingredients, Adobo. With enough sides for a family of 3 or 4. Large 32oz rice and 2 Medium sides. Plus a 2 liter or 1/2 gallon.

MOFONGO COMBO

Mash of Plantain, garlic and ham pork flavor. Served with your favorite meat.
Mofongo Combo Chicken Qrtr. Pollo

$11.00
Mofongo Combo Chicken Half Pollo

$13.00
Mofongo Combo Pollo Estufado Pulled Chicken

$11.00
Mofongo Combo Roasted BBQ chicken Pollo BBQ

$11.00
Mofongo Combo Chicharron Pollo

$11.50
Mofongo Combo Pork Pernil

$12.00