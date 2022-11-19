- Home
Matt's Latin BBQ is authentic Puerto Rican BBQ
1,765 Reviews
$
6607 S Semoran Blvd #101
Orlando, FL 32822
FRITURAS PICADILLOS (APPETIZERS)
Alcapuria Beef
Fried Plantain Mash Filled With Beef
Relleno de Papa - Beef Filled Potato
Potato ball stuffed with ground beef. Fried golden on the outside but soft and tender inside.
Empanada Carne Molido - Ground Beef
Fried Pastry Filled With Ground Beef
Tostones
Twice fried plantains.
Serving 6 Chilled Shrimp Camarone Picadillo
Puerto Rican shrimp cocktail. Tail on large shrimp cooked tender and tossed with olive oil and peppers and onions. Great snack or add on to your salad.
# PorkBelly Fried Chicharron Frito
Crispy Pork Belly With Skin Deep Fried. Order by the lb.
Chicharron Frito (Fried Pork Belly) Serving
Small Serving of Chicharron frito. Serving 4-6 pieces depending on the size. Serving Size for 1 person.
RICE AND BEANS PLATES
Rotisserie Chicken Qrtr. Rice and Beans
Our signature Rotisserie Chicken is our claim to fame. Seasoned with our own, hand ground and made from fresh ingredients, Adobo. This is the best you will ever taste chicken. Choose yellow or white rice with your beans.
Rotisserie Chicken Half Rice and Beans
Our signature Rotisserie Chicken is our claim to fame. Seasoned with our own, hand ground and made from fresh ingredients, Adobo. This is the best you will ever taste chicken. Choose yellow or white rice with your beans.
Pollo Estufado Rice and Beans
BBQ Leg Qrtr. Rice and Beans
Chicharron de Pollo Rice and Bean
Pernil Rice and Beans
Carne Frita Rice and Beans
Ribs Rice and Beans
Chicharron Frito Rice and Beans
Cuajo Rice and Beans
Pastele Rice and Beans
Chuletas Rice and Bean
Biste Encebollado Rice and Bean
Ropa Vieja Rice and Beans
COMBINATION PLATES
Combo Rotisserie Qrtr. chicken Pollo
Our signature Rotisserie Chicken is our claim to fame. Seasoned with our own, hand ground and made from fresh ingredients, Adobo. This is the best you will ever taste chicken. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo Rotisserie Half chicken Pollo
Our signature Rotisserie Chicken is our claim to fame. Seasoned with our own, hand ground and made from fresh ingredients, Adobo. This is the best you will ever taste chicken. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo Pollo Estufado
Start with our signature rotisserie chicken. Stewed with potato and carrots. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo Roasted BBQ Chicken
This huge chicken leg is a house favorite. Roasted and grill finished. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo Chicharon de Pollo - Fried Chicken
Puerto Rican version of Chicken Wings. No breading, whole chicken chunks fried juicy and flavorful. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo Pork Pernil
The famous Pernil. Slow roasted pork that has been seasoned with our own, hand ground and made from fresh ingredients, Adobo. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo Fried Pork Carne Frita
These flavorful chunks of Pork are seasoned and seared juicy. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo Ribs Costillas
Oven roasted ribs with that island flavor. Seasoned with our own, hand ground and made from fresh ingredients, Adobo. Not too much BBQ sauce. The ribs are the star of this plate. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo Cuajo
A Puerto Rican Favorite. Pork stomache in a white gravy. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo Blood Sausage Morcilla
Combo Pasteles de Cerdo
Mash Of Plantain And Pork Wrapped In a Banana Leaf. A must try if you want real Puerto Rican food. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo PorkBelly Fried Chicharron Frito
Fried Pork Belly. This cut of pork is all flavor. Crunchy skin. flavorful meat. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo Chuleta - Pork Chop
These Pork Chops are thick. The steak of the Pork family. Pan seared to lock in the flavor. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo Chuleta Guisado Stewed Pork Chop
Thick cut pork chops stewed in their natural flavor. You wont believe how tender they are. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo Steak and Onions Biste cebollado
Sliced thin and tender with onion. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo Beef Carne Guisado
Chunks of beef stewed in natural juices with potatoes. This is comfort food. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo Ropa Vieja - Stewed Beef
This shredded beef is all flavor. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo Skirt Churasco
Combo Pastelon Beef
Mash of plantain stuffed with ground beef. Topped with mozzarella cheese. It is not small. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo Biste Empanado - Breaded Steak
This item is a la carte. There just is no other way to make it amazing. Crispy outside breading covering marinated steak. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo Creole Shrimp Camerones Salsa
1 dozen large shrimp sauteed in Salsa Criollo. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo Garlic Shrimp Camerones Ajillo
12 large shrimp in garlic sauce. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo Fried Fish Pescado Frito
Barely breaded. All fish flavor. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo King Fish Sierra
King fish breaded, fried and topped with Escabeche vegetables. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo Pulpo
Octopus Salad. Tender bites of Octopus mixed with bell peppers and onions. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Combo Cod Fish Bacalauo
Salted Cod Fish in Salsa Criollo. This plate comes with 2 side items of your choosing.
Vegetarian Vegetariano
If your not a meat eater you should still eat food with flavor. 4 Side Items. No Meat. Cumplimentos No Hay Carne.
FAMILY MEALS AND DEALS
Family Deal Chicken
Our signature Rotisserie Chicken is our claim to fame. Seasoned with our own, hand ground and made from fresh ingredients, Adobo. This is the best you will ever taste chicken. With enough sides for a family of 3 or 4. Large 32oz rice and 2 Medium sides. Plus a 2 liter or 1/2 gallon.
Family Deal Pernil
The star here is the Pernil. Seasoned with our own, hand ground and made from fresh ingredients, Adobo. With enough sides for a family of 3 or 4. Large 32oz rice and 2 Medium sides. Plus a 2 liter or 1/2 gallon.