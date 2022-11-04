Matt's Rancho Martinez - Allen 401 S central expressway
401 S central expressway
Allen, TX 75013
NO. 1 Extra Long Enchilada
Served w/ beans & rice.
NO. 2 Enchilada & Taco
Deluxe enchilada & crispy taco. Served w/ beans & rice.
NO. 3 Tostada Compuestas
Two crisp tostadas, topped w/ beef, beans, cheese, mild ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos & onion
NO. 4 "Po Boy" Bowl
Premium ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, cheese, rice, tomato, sour cream, jalapeno & cilantro. Served w/ warm tortillas
NO. 5 Petite Lunch
Crispy taco, crispy tostada w/ zesty queso & guacamole
NO. 6 "Country Style"
Pan fried, served w/ cream gravy, fries & Texas toast
NO. 7 "Cowboy Sty;e"
Topped w/ chili, cheese & onion, served w/ beans & rice
NO. 8 Taco Salad
100% premium beef, beans, mixed cheeses, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato & onion
NO. 9 Chile Relleno
Hand battered Anaheim pepper, stuffed with ground beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, Texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice
NO. 10 Lunch Fajita
Grilled fajita beef or chicken breast w/ sauteed onions & sweet peppers. Served w/ pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole, beans, rice & warm tortillas
Starters
Bob Armstrong Dip
House Specialty Premium ground beef, zesty chile con queso, fresh guacamole & sour cream
Queso Dip
Zesty cheese dip
Shrimp & Avocado Pico Cocktail
Baby Shrimp, fresh pico & fresh avocado Served w/ Matt's cocktail sauce
Matt's Fries
Spicy Hot
Stuffed Jalapenos
Four hand battered, stuffed w/ mixed cheeses. Served w/homemade ranch dressing
Veggie Bob
Nachos / Quesadillas
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos
Tex-Mex Nachos
served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos
Fajita Nachos
served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos
Especial Nachos
Cheese Quesadilla
served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos
Vegetarian Quesadilla
SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM, PICO DE GALLO, LETTUCE, GUACAMOLE AND JALAPENOS.
Fajita Quesadilla
served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos
Especial Quesadillas
Tacos
Tacos Rico's
Taco's Al Carbon
Fish Tacos
Three soft flour tortillas filled w/ fried Mahi Mahi & pineapple pico de gallo. Served w/ charro beans & rice
Brisket Tacos
Old Fashioned Grilled Taco Dinner
Three grilled smoked beef brisket tacos, topped w/ lettuce, tomatoes & mixed cheeses, beans & rice
Taco Dinner
Three crispy or grilled, beef or shredded chicken tacos, topped w/ lettuce, tomato &mixed cheeses. Beans & rice
Enchiladas
Enchilada Dinner
Two beef, chicken or cheese & onion enchiladas smothered in the sauce of your choice. served w/ beans & rice
Green Enchilada Dinner
Two plump shredded chicken breast enchiladas, topped with spicy tomatillo sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream & chile con queso. served w/ beans & rice
Beef & Guacamole Enchiladas
Two plump beef enchiladas, topped w/ mild ranchero sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream, fresh guacamole & zesty chile con queso. served w/ beans & rice
Traditional Red Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled w/ cheese & onion, topped w/ Grandma's red chile sauce, fresh guacamole salad, beans & rice
Spinach & Mushroom Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled w/ fresh spinach & mushrooms, topped w/ sour cream or spicy tomatillo sauce & Monterrey Jack cheese. Served w/ charro beans & rice
Tex Mex Dinners
Matt's Famous Chile Relleno
Hand battered Anaheim pepper stuffed w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, sour cream, mixed cheeses, texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice.
Regular Dinner
Enchilada, crispy beef taco, chile con queso, beans & rice
Deluxe Dinner
Enchilada, crispy beef taco, tamale, fresh guacamole, zesty chile con queso, beans & rice.
Tamale Dinner
Three pork filled tamales smothered in Matt's famous chili, beans & rice
Tostadas Compuestas
Three crispy corn tostadas topped w/choice of beef, chicken or bean, spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese & sour cream w/ fresh guacamole
Tex-Mex Burrito Dinner
Seasoned premium beef, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, smothered in chilli & cheese, beans & rice
Super Burrito dinner
Fajita style beef or chicken, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, topped w/ sour cream, Monterrey Jack cheese & spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, beans & rice
Soup Y Salad
Guacamole Salad
Fresh avocados seasoned w/ Matt's special blend of spices, on a bed of lettuce & tomato
Avocado Salad
Tortilla Soup
Fresh vegetables, shredded chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips & Monterrey Jack cheese in clear broth
Traditional Soup
Shredded Chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips, fresh avocado & Monterrey Jack cheese in a hearty tomato base
Taco Salad
Premium ground beef or shredded chicken breast, beans, zesty chile con queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, fresh guacamole, mixed cheeses, jalapenos & onion, piled high on a crispy flour tortilla shell
Rustler Salad
Seared beef or grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, tomato, bell peppers, fresh avocado & cilantro Served w/ homemade ranch or jalapeno vinegrette dressing
Fried Avocado Lettuce Wraps
Romaine lettuce tips, bell pepper, jicama, cilantro, green onion, carrots, fried avocado or grilled chicken & chipotle ranch dipping sauce
Vegan Bowl
Matt's Grill & CFS
Ribeye & Enchiladas
12 oz. ribeye, grilled to perfection, two Monterrey Jack cheese & onion enchiladas w/ Grandma's red chili sauce. Served w/ guacamole salad & charro beans
Shrimp a la Matt
Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.
Salmon Martinez
Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.
Matt's Chicken Monterrey
Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.
Fresh Grilled Zucchini
Fresh grilled zucchini topped w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese & sour cream. Served w/ charro beans & rice.
Flautas
Five flautas filled w/ beef, chicken or bean & cheese, grilled to perfection, on a bed of spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream, chile con queso. Served w/ guacamole salad or beans & rice.
Matt's Burger
1/2 lb. seasoned premium beef, cooked to order. Served w/ mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & fries
Matt's Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Fried chicken breast w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & fries
CFS Country Style
Toppeed w/ cream gravy. Served w/ side salad fries & texas toast
CFS Cowboy Style
Smothered w/ chili, cheese & onions. Served w/ beans & rice.
CFS Tampiqueno Style
Tomatillo w/ spicy tomatillp sauce, sour cream & Monterrey Jack cheese. Served w/ beans & rice
CFS Bob Style
Topped w/ zesty queso, sour cream & guacamole. Served w/ beans & rice
Fajitas
Beef Fajitas
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
Mushroom & Veggie Fajitas
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
Combo Fajitas
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
ALA CARTE
Grilled vegetables
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Rice and Bean Plate
Cup of Charros
Bowl of Charros
Fries
Side of Sauce
Side of Gravy
Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers
2 Rollups with Cheese
4 Corn Tortillas
4 Flour Tortillas
Scoop of Guacamole
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Pico De Gallo
Side of Tomatoes
Shredded Cheese
Side of Cilantro
Side of Onions
Side of Jalapenos
Lettuce and Tomato Salad
Fajita Set Up
Sliced Avocado
Side of Cole Slaw
Fruit Cup
8 OZ Salsa and Chips
16 OZ Salsa and Chips
Ala Fish Taco
Ala Taco
Ala Enchilada
Ala Tamale
Ala Tostada
Ala Relleno
Ala Big Burrito
Ala Chicken Breast
Side Beef Fajita
Side of Chicken Fajita
Side of Ground Beef
Side of Shredded Chicken
Side of Shrimp
Side of Sausage
Side of Brisket
One Dozen Enchiladas
One Dozen Tacos
One Dozen Tamales
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
401 S central expressway, Allen, TX 75013
Photos coming soon!