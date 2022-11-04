  • Home
A map showing the location of Matt's Rancho Martinez - Allen 401 S central expressway

Matt's Rancho Martinez - Allen 401 S central expressway

review star

No reviews yet

401 S central expressway

Allen, TX 75013

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Starters (Copy)

Bob Armstrong Dip

$7.95+

House Specialty Premium ground beef, zesty chile con queso, fresh guacamole & sour cream

Shrimp & Avocado Pico Cocktail

$11.25

Baby Shrimp, fresh pico & fresh avocado Served w/ Matt's cocktail sauce

Smoked Bob & Sausage

$12.95

Slow smoked brisket & sausage on a bed of zesty chile con queso, sour cream, fresh guacamole & warm tortillas w/ fresh jalapeno

Taquitos

$10.75

Fried rolled corn tortilla filled w/ seasoned chicken. Served w/ homemade ranch dressing, fresh guacamole & queso

Ballpark Nachos

$9.75

Texas style nachos w/ zesty queso, premium ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, diced tomato, onion, jalapeno peppers, sour cream & cilantro on homemade corn chips

Matt's Fries

$6.50

Spicy Hot

Stuffed Jalapenos

$7.50

Four hand battered, stuffed w/ mixed cheeses. Served w/homemade ranch dressing

Sml Queso Dip

$6.05

Lg Queso

$9.95

Tex Mex Nachos / Quesadillas (Copy)

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$9.75+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Beef, Bean & Cheese Nachos

$10.75+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Beef Fajita Nachos

$16.25+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Chicken Fajita Nachos

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$16.25+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.25+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$17.25+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$16.75+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Soup Salad & More (Copy)

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$5.95+

Fresh vegetables, shredded chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips & Monterrey Jack cheese in clear broth

Traditional Soup

$5.95+

Shredded Chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips, fresh avocado & Monterrey Jack cheese in a hearty tomato base

Rustler Salad

$17.25

Seared beef or grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, tomato, bell peppers, fresh avocado & cilantro Served w/ homemade ranch or jalapeno vinegrette dressing

Guacamole Salad

$3.95+

Fresh avocados seasoned w/ Matt's special blend of spices, on a bed of lettuce & tomato

Taco Salad

$13.50

Premium ground beef or shredded chicken breast, beans, zesty chile con queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, fresh guacamole, mixed cheeses, jalapenos & onion, piled high on a crispy flour tortilla shell

Matt's Burger

$12.95

1/2 lb. seasoned premium beef, cooked to order. Served w/ mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & fries

Matt's Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled or Fried chicken breast w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & fries

Fried Avocado Lettuce Wraps

Fried Avocado Lettuce Wraps

$11.95

Romaine lettuce tips, bell pepper, jicama, cilantro, green onion, carrots, fried avocado or grilled chicken & chipotle ranch dipping sauce

Catfish Basket

$14.95

Farm raised Mississippi Catfish. Served fried w/ jalapeno cilantro, tartar sauce & fries.

Shrimp Basket

$20.50

Large shrimp served with jalapeno coleslaw, tartar sauce & fries

Tex Mex Dinners (Copy)

Deluxe Dinner

$17.25

Enchilada, crispy beef taco, tamale, fresh guacamole, zesty chile con queso, beans & rice.

Old Fashioned Grilled Taco Dinner

$15.95

Three grilled smoked beef brisket tacos, topped w/ lettuce, tomatoes & mixed cheeses, beans & rice

Matt's Famous Chile Relleno

$14.95

Hand battered Anaheim pepper stuffed w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, sour cream, mixed cheeses, texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice.

Tostadas Compuestas

$12.95

Three crispy corn tostadas topped w/choice of beef, chicken or bean, spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese & sour cream w/ fresh guacamole

Regular Dinner

$13.95

Enchilada, crispy beef taco, chile con queso, beans & rice

No. 1 Dinner

$14.95

Enchilada, crispy beef taco, tamale, beans & rice

Tamale Dinner

$12.95

Three pork filled tamales smothered in Matt's famous chili, beans & rice

Tex-Mex Burrito Dinner

$13.95

Seasoned premium beef, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, smothered in chilli & cheese, beans & rice

Super Burrito dinner

$18.25

Fajita style beef or chicken, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, topped w/ sour cream, Monterrey Jack cheese & spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, beans & rice

Taco Dinner

$13.95

Three crispy or grilled, beef or shredded chicken tacos, topped w/ lettuce, tomato &mixed cheeses. Beans & rice

Enchiladas (Copy)

Spinach & Mushroom Enchiladas

$12.50

Two enchiladas filled w/ fresh spinach & mushrooms, topped w/ sour cream or spicy tomatillo sauce & Monterrey Jack cheese. Served w/ charro beans & rice

Traditional Red Enchiladas

$13.95

Two enchiladas filled w/ cheese & onion, topped w/ Grandma's red chile sauce, fresh guacamole salad, beans & rice

Beef & Guacamole Enchiladas

$14.95

Two plump beef enchiladas, topped w/ mild ranchero sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream, fresh guacamole & zesty chile con queso. served w/ beans & rice

Enchilada Dinner

$12.95

Two beef or cheese & onion enchiladas smothered in chili & cheese. served w/ beans & rice

Green Enchilada Dinner

$13.95

Two plump shredded chicken breast enchiladas, topped with spicy tomatillo sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream & chile con queso or Sour cream sauce. served w/ beans & rice

Matt's Grill & CFS (Copy)

Fish Tacos

$15.95

Three soft flour tortillas filled w/ fried Mahi Mahi & pineapple pico de gallo. Served w/ charro beans & rice

Agujas

$30.25

12 oz. ribeye, grilled to perfection, two Monterrey Jack cheese & onion enchiladas w/ Grandma's red chili sauce. Served w/ guacamole salad & charro beans

Fresh Grilled Zucchini

$16.25

Fresh grilled zucchini topped w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese & sour cream. Served w/ charro beans & rice.

Cowboy T-Bone

$38.95

16 oz. Black Angus T-Bone, grilled to perfection. Served w/ Matt's fries, side salad & toast

Flautas

Flautas

$14.95

Five flautas filled w/ beef, chicken or bean & cheese, grilled to perfection, on a bed of spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream, chile con queso. Served w/ guacamole salad or beans & rice.

Chicken Martinez

$17.25

Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.

Salmon Martinez

$20.50

Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.

Shrimp Martinez

$21.75

Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.

Catfish Martinez

$18.25

Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.

CFS Country Style

$12.95

Toppeed w/ cream gravy. Served w/ side salad fries & texas toast

CFS Cowboy Style

$13.95

Smothered w/ chili, cheese & onions. Served w/ beans & rice.

CFS Verde Style

$13.95

Tomatillo w/ spicy tomatillp sauce, sour cream & Monterrey Jack cheese. Served w/ beans & rice

CFS Bob Style

$14.95

Topped w/ zesty queso, sour cream & guacamole. Served w/ beans & rice

Fajitas (Copy)

Beef Fajitas

$23.75+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

$21.50+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Chicken & Sausage

$21.50+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.75+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas

$18.25+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Combo Fajitas

$23.75+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Petite Fajitas

$18.25

Petite portion of any style fajitas

Desserts (Copy)

Flan

$7.95

Sopapilla

$2.95

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$3.95

Praline Sundae

$6.25

Texas Praline

$2.95

Churro & Ice Crem Sundae

$7.50

Churros

$5.50

Lunch Specials (Copy)

NO. 1 Extra Long Enchilada

NO. 1 Extra Long Enchilada

$10.75

Served w/ beans & rice.

NO. 2 Enchilada & Taco

NO. 2 Enchilada & Taco

$10.75

Deluxe enchilada & crispy taco. Served w/ beans & rice.

NO. 3 Tostada Compuestas

$10.75

Two crisp tostadas, topped w/ beef, beans, cheese, mild ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos & onion

NO. 4 "Po Boy" Bowl

$10.75

Premium ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, cheese, rice, tomato, sour cream, jalapeno & cilantro. Served w/ warm tortillas

NO. 5 Petite Lunch

$10.75

Crispy taco, crispy tostada w/ zesty queso & guacamole

NO. 6 "Country Style"

NO. 6 "Country Style"

$10.75

Pan fried, served w/ cream gravy, fries & Texas toast

NO. 7 "Cowboy Sty;e"

$10.75

Topped w/ chili, cheese & onion, served w/ beans & rice

NO. 8 Taco Salad

$10.75

100% premium beef, beans, mixed cheeses, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato & onion

NO. 9 Chile Relleno

NO. 9 Chile Relleno

$10.75

Hand battered Anaheim pepper, stuffed with ground beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, Texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice

NO. 10 Lunch Fajita

$16.50

Grilled fajita beef or chicken breast w/ sauteed onions & sweet peppers. Served w/ pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole, beans, rice & warm tortillas

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 S central expressway, Allen, TX 75013

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

