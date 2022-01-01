Matt's Rancho Martinez imageView gallery

Matt's Rancho Martinez Garland

612 Reviews

$$

5085 North president George Bush Hwy

Garland, TX 75040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bob Armstrong Dip
Enchilada Dinner
Combo Fajitas

Starters (Copy)

Bob Armstrong Dip

$7.95+

House Specialty Premium ground beef, zesty chile con queso, fresh guacamole & sour cream

Shrimp & Avocado Pico Cocktail

$11.25

Baby Shrimp, fresh pico & fresh avocado Served w/ Matt's cocktail sauce

Smoked Bob & Sausage

$12.95

Slow smoked brisket & sausage on a bed of zesty chile con queso, sour cream, fresh guacamole & warm tortillas w/ fresh jalapeno

Taquitos

$10.75

Fried rolled corn tortilla filled w/ seasoned chicken. Served w/ homemade ranch dressing, fresh guacamole & queso

Ballpark Nachos

$9.75

Texas style nachos w/ zesty queso, premium ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, diced tomato, onion, jalapeno peppers, sour cream & cilantro on homemade corn chips

Matt's Fries

$6.50

Spicy Hot

Stuffed Jalapenos

$7.50

Four hand battered, stuffed w/ mixed cheeses. Served w/homemade ranch dressing

Sml Queso Dip

$6.05

Lg Queso

$9.95

Tex Mex Nachos / Quesadillas (Copy)

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$9.75+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Beef, Bean & Cheese Nachos

$10.75+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Beef Fajita Nachos

$16.25+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Chicken Fajita Nachos

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$16.25+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.25+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$17.25+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$16.75+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Soup Salad & More (Copy)

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$5.95+

Fresh vegetables, shredded chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips & Monterrey Jack cheese in clear broth

Traditional Soup

$5.95+

Shredded Chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips, fresh avocado & Monterrey Jack cheese in a hearty tomato base

Rustler Salad

$17.25

Seared beef or grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, tomato, bell peppers, fresh avocado & cilantro Served w/ homemade ranch or jalapeno vinegrette dressing

Guacamole Salad

$3.95+

Fresh avocados seasoned w/ Matt's special blend of spices, on a bed of lettuce & tomato

Taco Salad

$13.50

Premium ground beef or shredded chicken breast, beans, zesty chile con queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, fresh guacamole, mixed cheeses, jalapenos & onion, piled high on a crispy flour tortilla shell

Matt's Burger

$11.95

1/2 lb. seasoned premium beef, cooked to order. Served w/ mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & fries

Matt's Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Grilled or Fried chicken breast w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & fries

Fried Avocado Lettuce Wraps

Fried Avocado Lettuce Wraps

$11.95

Romaine lettuce tips, bell pepper, jicama, cilantro, green onion, carrots, fried avocado or grilled chicken & chipotle ranch dipping sauce

Catfish Basket

$14.95

Farm raised Mississippi Catfish. Served fried w/ jalapeno cilantro, tartar sauce & fries.

Shrimp Basket

$20.50

Large shrimp served with jalapeno coleslaw, tartar sauce & fries

Tex Mex Dinners (Copy)

Deluxe Dinner

$17.25

Enchilada, crispy beef taco, tamale, fresh guacamole, zesty chile con queso, beans & rice.

Old Fashioned Grilled Taco Dinner

$16.25

Three grilled smoked beef brisket tacos, topped w/ lettuce, tomatoes & mixed cheeses, beans & rice

Matt's Famous Chile Relleno

$14.95

Hand battered Anaheim pepper stuffed w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, sour cream, mixed cheeses, texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice.

Tostadas Compuestas

$12.95

Three crispy corn tostadas topped w/choice of beef, chicken or bean, spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese & sour cream w/ fresh guacamole

Regular Dinner

$13.95

Enchilada, crispy beef taco, chile con queso, beans & rice

No. 1 Dinner

$14.95

Enchilada, crispy beef taco, tamale, beans & rice

Tamale Dinner

$12.95

Three pork filled tamales smothered in Matt's famous chili, beans & rice

Tex-Mex Burrito Dinner

$13.95

Seasoned premium beef, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, smothered in chilli & cheese, beans & rice

Super Burrito dinner

$18.25

Fajita style beef or chicken, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, topped w/ sour cream, Monterrey Jack cheese & spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, beans & rice

Taco Dinner

$13.95

Three crispy or grilled, beef or shredded chicken tacos, topped w/ lettuce, tomato &mixed cheeses. Beans & rice

Enchiladas (Copy)

Spinach & Mushroom Enchiladas

$12.50

Two enchiladas filled w/ fresh spinach & mushrooms, topped w/ sour cream or spicy tomatillo sauce & Monterrey Jack cheese. Served w/ charro beans & rice

Traditional Red Enchiladas

$13.95

Two enchiladas filled w/ cheese & onion, topped w/ Grandma's red chile sauce, fresh guacamole salad, beans & rice

Beef & Guacamole Enchiladas

$14.95

Two plump beef enchiladas, topped w/ mild ranchero sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream, fresh guacamole & zesty chile con queso. served w/ beans & rice

Enchilada Dinner

$12.95

Two beef or cheese & onion enchiladas smothered in chili & cheese. served w/ beans & rice

Green Enchilada Dinner

$13.95

Two plump shredded chicken breast enchiladas, topped with spicy tomatillo sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream & chile con queso or Sour cream sauce. served w/ beans & rice

Matt's Grill & CFS (Copy)

Fish Tacos

$16.25Out of stock

Three soft flour tortillas filled w/ fried Mahi Mahi & pineapple pico de gallo. Served w/ charro beans & rice

Agujas

$30.25

12 oz. ribeye, grilled to perfection, two Monterrey Jack cheese & onion enchiladas w/ Grandma's red chili sauce. Served w/ guacamole salad & charro beans

Fresh Grilled Zucchini

$16.25Out of stock

Fresh grilled zucchini topped w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese & sour cream. Served w/ charro beans & rice.

Cowboy T-Bone

$38.95Out of stock

16 oz. Black Angus T-Bone, grilled to perfection. Served w/ Matt's fries, side salad & toast

Flautas

Flautas

$14.95

Five flautas filled w/ beef, chicken or bean & cheese, grilled to perfection, on a bed of spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream, chile con queso. Served w/ guacamole salad or beans & rice.

Chicken Martinez

$17.25

Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.

Salmon Martinez

$20.50

Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.

Shrimp Martinez

$21.75

Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.

Catfish Martinez

$18.25

Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.

CFS Country Style

$12.95

Toppeed w/ cream gravy. Served w/ side salad fries & texas toast

CFS Cowboy Style

$13.95

Smothered w/ chili, cheese & onions. Served w/ beans & rice.

CFS Verde Style

$13.95

Tomatillo w/ spicy tomatillp sauce, sour cream & Monterrey Jack cheese. Served w/ beans & rice

CFS Bob Style

$14.95

Topped w/ zesty queso, sour cream & guacamole. Served w/ beans & rice

Fajitas (Copy)

Beef Fajitas

$23.75+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

$21.50+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Chicken & Sausage

$21.50+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.75+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas

$18.25+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Combo Fajitas

$23.75+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Petite Fajitas

$18.25

Petite portion of any style fajitas

Desserts (Copy)

Flan

$7.95

Sopapilla

$2.95

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$3.95

Praline Sundae

$6.25

Texas Praline

$2.95

Churro & Ice Crem Sundae

$7.50

Churros

$5.50

Lunch Specials (Copy)

NO. 1 Extra Long Enchilada

NO. 1 Extra Long Enchilada

$10.75

Served w/ beans & rice.

NO. 2 Enchilada & Taco

NO. 2 Enchilada & Taco

$10.75

Deluxe enchilada & crispy taco. Served w/ beans & rice.

NO. 3 Tostada Compuestas

$10.75

Two crisp tostadas, topped w/ beef, beans, cheese, mild ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos & onion

NO. 4 "Po Boy" Bowl

$10.75

Premium ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, cheese, rice, tomato, sour cream, jalapeno & cilantro. Served w/ warm tortillas

NO. 5 Petite Lunch

$10.75

Crispy taco, crispy tostada w/ zesty queso & guacamole

NO. 6 "Country Style"

NO. 6 "Country Style"

$10.75

Pan fried, served w/ cream gravy, fries & Texas toast

NO. 7 "Cowboy Sty;e"

$10.75

Topped w/ chili, cheese & onion, served w/ beans & rice

NO. 8 Taco Salad

$10.75

100% premium beef, beans, mixed cheeses, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato & onion

NO. 9 Chile Relleno

NO. 9 Chile Relleno

$10.75

Hand battered Anaheim pepper, stuffed with ground beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, Texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice

NO. 10 Lunch Fajita

$16.50

Grilled fajita beef or chicken breast w/ sauteed onions & sweet peppers. Served w/ pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole, beans, rice & warm tortillas

Starters

Bob Armstrong Dip

$7.95+

House Specialty Premium ground beef, zesty chile con queso, fresh guacamole & sour cream

Queso Dip

$6.95+

Zesty cheese dip

Shrimp & Avocado Pico Cocktail

$11.25

Baby Shrimp, fresh pico & fresh avocado Served w/ Matt's cocktail sauce

Smoked Bob & Sausage

$12.95

Slow smoked brisket & sausage on a bed of zesty chile con queso, sour cream, fresh guacamole & warm tortillas w/ fresh jalapeno

Taquitos

$10.75

Fried rolled corn tortilla filled w/ seasoned chicken. Served w/ homemade ranch dressing, fresh guacamole & queso

Ballpark Nachos

$9.75

Texas style nachos w/ zesty queso, premium ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, diced tomato, onion, jalapeno peppers, sour cream & cilantro on homemade corn chips

Matt's Fries

$6.50

Spicy Hot

Stuffed Jalapenos

$7.50

Four hand battered, stuffed w/ mixed cheeses. Served w/homemade ranch dressing

Tex Mex Nachos / Quesadillas

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$9.75+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Beef, Bean & Cheese Nachos

$10.75+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Beef Fajita Nachos

$15.95+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Chicken Fajita Nachos

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$15.95+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.25+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$17.25+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$16.75+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Spinach and Mushrooms Quesadilla

Spinach and Mushrooms Quesadilla

$13.25+

SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM, PICO DE GALLO, LETTUCE, GUACAMOLE AND JALAPENOS.

Veggie Quesadillas

$13.25+

Shrimp Quesadillas

$18.25+

Soup Salad & More

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$5.95+

Fresh vegetables, shredded chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips & Monterrey Jack cheese in clear broth

Traditional Soup

$5.95+

Shredded Chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips, fresh avocado & Monterrey Jack cheese in a hearty tomato base

Rustler Salad

$17.25

Seared beef or grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, tomato, bell peppers, fresh avocado & cilantro Served w/ homemade ranch or jalapeno vinegrette dressing

Guacamole Salad

$3.95+

Fresh avocados seasoned w/ Matt's special blend of spices, on a bed of lettuce & tomato

Taco Salad

$13.50

Premium ground beef or shredded chicken breast, beans, zesty chile con queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, fresh guacamole, mixed cheeses, jalapenos & onion, piled high on a crispy flour tortilla shell

Matt's Burger

$11.95

1/2 lb. seasoned premium beef, cooked to order. Served w/ mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & fries

Matt's Chicken Sandwich

$10.75Out of stock

Grilled or Fried chicken breast w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & fries

Fried Avocado Lettuce Wraps

Fried Avocado Lettuce Wraps

$11.95

Romaine lettuce tips, bell pepper, jicama, cilantro, green onion, carrots, fried avocado or grilled chicken & chipotle ranch dipping sauce

Catfish Basket

$14.95

Farm raised Mississippi Catfish. Served fried w/ jalapeno cilantro, tartar sauce & fries.

Shrimp Basket

$20.50

Large shrimp served with jalapeno coleslaw, tartar sauce & fries

Tex Mex Dinners

ENCHILADA, CRISPY BEEF TACO, TAMALE, FRESH GUACAMOLE, ZESTY CHILE CON QUESO, BEANS AND RICE.

Deluxe Dinner

$17.25

Enchilada, crispy beef taco, tamale, fresh guacamole, zesty chile con queso, beans & rice.

Old Fashioned Grilled Taco Dinner

$15.95

Three grilled smoked beef brisket tacos, topped w/ lettuce, tomatoes & mixed cheeses, beans & rice

Matt's Famous Chile Relleno

$14.95

Hand battered Anaheim pepper stuffed w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, sour cream, mixed cheeses, texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice.

Tostadas Compuestas

$12.95

Three crispy corn tostadas topped w/choice of beef, chicken or bean, spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese & sour cream w/ fresh guacamole

Regular Dinner

$13.95

Enchilada, crispy beef taco, chile con queso, beans & rice

No. 1 Dinner

$14.95

Enchilada, crispy beef taco, tamale, beans & rice

Tamale Dinner

$12.95

Three pork filled tamales smothered in Matt's famous chili, beans & rice

Tex-Mex Burrito Dinner

$13.95

Seasoned premium beef, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, smothered in chilli & cheese, beans & rice

Super Burrito dinner

$18.25

Fajita style beef or chicken, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, topped w/ sour cream, Monterrey Jack cheese & spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, beans & rice

Taco Dinner

$13.95

Three crispy, beef or shredded chicken tacos, topped w/ lettuce, tomato &mixed cheeses. Beans & rice

Enchiladas

Spinach & Mushroom Enchiladas

$12.50

Two enchiladas filled w/ fresh spinach & mushrooms, topped w/ sour cream or spicy tomatillo sauce & Monterrey Jack cheese. Served w/ charro beans & rice

Traditional Red Enchiladas

$13.95

Two enchiladas filled w/ cheese & onion, topped w/ Grandma's red chile sauce, fresh guacamole salad, beans & rice

Beef & Guacamole Enchiladas

$14.95

Two plump beef enchiladas, topped w/ mild ranchero sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream, fresh guacamole & zesty chile con queso. served w/ beans & rice

Enchilada Dinner

$12.95

Two beef, chicken or cheese & onion enchiladas smothered in the sauce of your choice. served w/ beans & rice

Green Enchilada Dinner

$13.95

Two plump shredded chicken breast enchiladas, topped with spicy tomatillo sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream & chile con queso. served w/ beans & rice

Matt's Grill & CFS

Fish Tacos

$15.95

Three soft flour tortillas filled w/ fried Mahi Mahi & pineapple pico de gallo. Served w/ charro beans & rice

Agujas

$30.25Out of stock

12 oz. ribeye, grilled to perfection, two Monterrey Jack cheese & onion enchiladas w/ Grandma's red chili sauce. Served w/ guacamole salad & charro beans

Fresh Grilled Zucchini

$15.95

Fresh grilled zucchini topped w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese & sour cream. Served w/ charro beans & rice.

Cowboy T-Bone

$38.95Out of stock

16 oz. Black Angus T-Bone, grilled to perfection. Served w/ Matt's fries, side salad & toast

Flautas

Flautas

$14.95

Five flautas filled w/ beef, chicken or bean & cheese, grilled to perfection, on a bed of spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream, chile con queso. Served w/ guacamole salad or beans & rice.

Chicken Martinez

$17.25Out of stock

Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.

Salmon Martinez

$20.50

Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.

Shrimp Martinez

$21.75

Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.

Catfish Martinez

$18.25

Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.

CFS Country Style

$12.95

Toppeed w/ cream gravy. Served w/ side salad fries & texas toast

CFS Cowboy Style

$13.95

Smothered w/ chili, cheese & onions. Served w/ beans & rice.

CFS Tampiqueno Style

$13.95

Tomatillo w/ spicy tomatillp sauce, sour cream & Monterrey Jack cheese. Served w/ beans & rice

CFS Bob Style

$14.95

Topped w/ zesty queso, sour cream & guacamole. Served w/ beans & rice

Taco's Al Carbon

$18.95

Chicken Verde

$17.25Out of stock

Fajitas

Beef Fajitas

$23.75+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

$21.50+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Chicken & Sausage

$21.50+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.75+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas

$15.50+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Combo Fajitas

$23.75+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Petite Fajitas

$18.25

Petite portion of any style fajitas

Desserts

Flan

$7.95Out of stock

Sopapilla

$2.75

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$3.95

Praline Sundae

$6.25

Texas Praline

$2.95

Churro & Ice Crem Sundae

$7.50

Churros

$5.50

3 sopapillas

$7.95

LIL' RASCALS

Kids Taco

$7.50

Kids Burrito

$7.50

Kids Quesadilla

$7.50

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Burger

$7.50

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Kids Mac & Queso

$7.50

Kids enchilada

$7.50

KIDS DESSERT

KIDS SOPAPILLA

KIDS ICE CREAM

KIDS JELLO

FLOAT KIDS

$0.95

KIDS FIT MENU

JUMBO CHICKEN NUGGET TACO

$7.50Out of stock

NOT-CHO- NORM NACHO

$7.50Out of stock

GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.50Out of stock

TACO PIZZA

$7.50Out of stock

ROLLIE POLLIE QUESADILLA

$7.50Out of stock

SQUISHY SQUASH MAC N CHEESE

$7.50Out of stock

KIDS FIT DESSERTS

FRUIT SUNDAE

Out of stock

BERRY SALSA

Out of stock

SNIC SNAC TOE

Out of stock

FRUITY WATER KF

FRUITY ORANGE

Out of stock

FRUITY LIME

Out of stock

FRUITY LEMON

Out of stock

FRUITY CHERRY

Out of stock

ALA CARTE

Grilled vegetables

$4.25

Mexican Rice

$2.50

Refried Beans

$2.50

Rice and Bean Plate

$4.59

Cup of Charros

$2.97

Bowl of Charros

$4.27

Fries

$2.43

Side of Sauce

$2.43

Side of Gravy

Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers

$2.11

2 Rollups with Cheese

$3.95

4 Corn Tortillas

$0.54

4 Flour Tortillas

$1.35

Scoop of Guacamole

$3.51

Side of Sour Cream

$2.11

Side of Pico De Gallo

$2.11

Side of Tomatoes

Shredded Cheese

$1.35

Side of Cilantro

Side of Onions

Side of Jalapenos

Lettuce and Tomato Salad

$2.43

Fajita Set Up

$4.70

Sliced Avocado

$3.19

Side of Cole Slaw

$1.35

Fruit Cup

$2.15

8 OZ Salsa and Chips

$3.78

16 OZ Salsa and Chips

$7.51

Ala Fish Taco

$4.59

Ala Taco

$3.19

Ala Enchilada

$3.19

Ala Tamale

$3.19

Ala Tostada

$3.19

Ala Relleno

$9.18

Ala Big Burrito

$6.43

Ala Chicken Breast

$7.02

Side Beef Fajita

$8.91

Side of Chicken Fajita

$7.02

Side of Ground Beef

$5.35

Side of Shredded Chicken

$4.27

Side of Shrimp

$9.18

Side of Sausage

$6.43

Side of Brisket

$6.43

One Dozen Enchiladas

$26.95

One Dozen Tacos

$26.95

One Dozen Tamales

$23.71

Hats

green hat

$20.00

pink hat

$20.00

red hat

$20.00

blue hat

$20.00

tan hat

$20.00

camo hat

$20.00

Shirts

Matt Employee Shirt

$15.00

CINCO SHIRTS 2022

$12.00+

Cookbook

Mex-Tex

$19.95

Border Book

$19.95

Gift cards

25

$25.00

50

$50.00

100

$100.00

Options

Taco Kits

$7.48

Bob Kits

$4.48

Enchiladas

$7.48

Chile Rellenos

$7.98

Stuffed Japs

$4.25

Options

Taco Kits

$7.48

Bob Kits

$4.48

Enchiladas

$7.48

Chile Rellenos

$7.98

Stuffed Japs

$4.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

5085 North president George Bush Hwy Garland, TX 75040

Location

5085 North president George Bush Hwy, Garland, TX 75040

Directions

Gallery
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

Similar restaurants in your area

Scotty P's - Garland
orange star4.5 • 1,839
4280 Lavon Dr. Garland, TX 75040
View restaurantnext
OSO Market & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
N Central Expy Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Magic Cup Cafe - Richardson
orange starNo Reviews
901 N Jupiter Rd. Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Trompo Taqueria & Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
2334 W Buckingham Rd #370 Garland, TX 75042
View restaurantnext
JUDYS CAFE - Garland - 3443 West Campbell Road
orange starNo Reviews
3443 West Campbell Road Garland, TX 75044
View restaurantnext
Kung Pow Asian Diner
orange star3.7 • 310
4251 E. Renner Rd. Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Garland

Scotty P's - Garland
orange star4.5 • 1,839
4280 Lavon Dr. Garland, TX 75040
View restaurantnext
Pollo Regio - 040 Rowlett
orange star4.5 • 641
513 Rowlett Rd Garland, TX 75043
View restaurantnext
TLC On the Lake
orange star4.3 • 475
4881 Bass Pro Drive Garland, TX 75043
View restaurantnext
Ebeneezers - 1933 Northwest Hwy
orange star4.0 • 258
1933 Northwest Hwy Garland, TX 75041
View restaurantnext
Luna 23
orange star4.4 • 103
2425 W Walnut St Garland, TX 75042
View restaurantnext
Revolving Kitchen - Corporate
orange star4.8 • 103
520 Shepherd Dr Garland, TX 75042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Garland
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Rockwall
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (574 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston