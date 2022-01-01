Matt's Rancho Martinez imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Matt's Rancho Martinez Union Valley

666 Reviews

$$

4765 State Hwy 276 West

Royse City, TX 75189

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bob Armstrong Dip
Enchilada Dinner
Tortilla Soup

KIDS MENU

KIDS TACO

$7.50

KIDS BURRITO

$7.50

KIDS QUESADILLA

$7.50

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.50

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.50

KIDS BURGER

$7.50

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.50

KIDS MAC AND QUESO

$7.50

Kids enchilada

$7.50

KIDS DRINKS

COCA COLA

DIET COKE

DR PEPPER

SPRITE

LEMONADE

ROOT BEER

OJUICE

APPLE JUICE

KIDS DESSERT

KIDS SOPAPILLA

KIDS ICE CREAM

KIDS JELLO

FLOAT KIDS

$1.00

KIDS FIT MENU

TACO PIZZA

$7.50

ROLLIE POLLIE QUESADILLA

$7.50

SQUISHY SQUASH CHUNKY CHICKEN MAC AND QUESO

$7.50

JUMBO CHICKEN NUGGETS TACO

$7.50

NOT-CHO- NORM NACHO

$7.50

GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.50

KIDS FIT DESSERTS

FRUIT SUNDAE

BERRY SALSA

SNIC SNAC TOE

FRUITY WATER KF

FRUITY ORANGE

FRUITY LIME

FRUITY LEMON

FRUITY CHERRY

Hats

green hat

$20.00

pink hat

$20.00

red hat

$20.00

blue hat

$20.00

tan hat

$20.00

camo hat

$20.00

Shirts

Matt Employee Shirt

$15.00

2 FOR $25 SPECIAL

$25.00

Cookbook

Mex-Tex

$19.95

Border Book

$19.95

Cinco shirt

Black

$12.00

Both shirts

$20.00

Starters (Copy)

Bob Armstrong Dip

$7.95+

House Specialty Premium ground beef, zesty chile con queso, fresh guacamole & sour cream

Shrimp & Avocado Pico Cocktail

$11.25

Baby Shrimp, fresh pico & fresh avocado Served w/ Matt's cocktail sauce

Smoked Bob & Sausage

$12.95

Slow smoked brisket & sausage on a bed of zesty chile con queso, sour cream, fresh guacamole & warm tortillas w/ fresh jalapeno

Taquitos

$10.75

Fried rolled corn tortilla filled w/ seasoned chicken. Served w/ homemade ranch dressing, fresh guacamole & queso

Ballpark Nachos

$9.75

Texas style nachos w/ zesty queso, premium ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, diced tomato, onion, jalapeno peppers, sour cream & cilantro on homemade corn chips

Matt's Fries

$6.50

Spicy Hot

Stuffed Jalapenos

$7.50

Four hand battered, stuffed w/ mixed cheeses. Served w/homemade ranch dressing

Sml Queso Dip

$6.95

Lg Queso

$9.95

Tex Mex Nachos / Quesadillas (Copy)

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$9.75+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Beef, Bean & Cheese Nachos

$10.75+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Beef Fajita Nachos

$15.95+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Chicken Fajita Nachos

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$15.95+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.25+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$17.25+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$16.75+

served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos

Soup Salad & More (Copy)

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$5.95+

Fresh vegetables, shredded chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips & Monterrey Jack cheese in clear broth

Traditional Soup

$5.95+

Shredded Chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips, fresh avocado & Monterrey Jack cheese in a hearty tomato base

Rustler Salad

$17.25

Seared beef or grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, tomato, bell peppers, fresh avocado & cilantro Served w/ homemade ranch or jalapeno vinegrette dressing

Guacamole Salad

$3.95+

Fresh avocados seasoned w/ Matt's special blend of spices, on a bed of lettuce & tomato

Taco Salad

$13.50

Premium ground beef or shredded chicken breast, beans, zesty chile con queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, fresh guacamole, mixed cheeses, jalapenos & onion, piled high on a crispy flour tortilla shell

Matt's Burger

$11.95

1/2 lb. seasoned premium beef, cooked to order. Served w/ mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & fries

Matt's Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Grilled or Fried chicken breast w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & fries

Fried Avocado Lettuce Wraps

Fried Avocado Lettuce Wraps

$11.95

Romaine lettuce tips, bell pepper, jicama, cilantro, green onion, carrots, fried avocado or grilled chicken & chipotle ranch dipping sauce

Catfish Basket

$14.95

Farm raised Mississippi Catfish. Served fried w/ jalapeno cilantro, tartar sauce & fries.

Shrimp Basket

$20.50

Large shrimp served with jalapeno coleslaw, tartar sauce & fries

Tex Mex Dinners (Copy)

Deluxe Dinner

$17.25

Enchilada, crispy beef taco, tamale, fresh guacamole, zesty chile con queso, beans & rice.

Old Fashioned Grilled Taco Dinner

$15.95

Three grilled smoked beef brisket tacos, topped w/ lettuce, tomatoes & mixed cheeses, beans & rice

Matt's Famous Chile Relleno

$14.95

Hand battered Anaheim pepper stuffed w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, sour cream, mixed cheeses, texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice.

Tostadas Compuestas

$12.95

Three crispy corn tostadas topped w/choice of beef, chicken or bean, spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese & sour cream w/ fresh guacamole

Regular Dinner

$13.95

Enchilada, crispy beef taco, chile con queso, beans & rice

No. 1 Dinner

$14.95

Enchilada, crispy beef taco, tamale, beans & rice

Tamale Dinner

$12.95

Three pork filled tamales smothered in Matt's famous chili, beans & rice

Tex-Mex Burrito Dinner

$13.95

Seasoned premium beef, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, smothered in chilli & cheese, beans & rice

Super Burrito dinner

$18.25

Fajita style beef or chicken, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, topped w/ sour cream, Monterrey Jack cheese & spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, beans & rice

Taco Dinner

$13.95

Three crispy or grilled, beef or shredded chicken tacos, topped w/ lettuce, tomato &mixed cheeses. Beans & rice

Enchiladas (Copy)

Spinach & Mushroom Enchiladas

$12.50

Two enchiladas filled w/ fresh spinach & mushrooms, topped w/ sour cream or spicy tomatillo sauce & Monterrey Jack cheese. Served w/ charro beans & rice

Traditional Red Enchiladas

$13.95

Two enchiladas filled w/ cheese & onion, topped w/ Grandma's red chile sauce, fresh guacamole salad, beans & rice

Beef & Guacamole Enchiladas

$14.95

Two plump beef enchiladas, topped w/ mild ranchero sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream, fresh guacamole & zesty chile con queso. served w/ beans & rice

Enchilada Dinner

$12.95

Two beef or cheese & onion enchiladas smothered in chili & cheese. served w/ beans & rice

Green Enchilada Dinner

$13.95

Two plump shredded chicken breast enchiladas, topped with spicy tomatillo sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream & chile con queso. served w/ beans & rice

Matt's Grill & CFS (Copy)

Fish Tacos

$15.95

Three soft flour tortillas filled w/ fried Mahi Mahi & pineapple pico de gallo. Served w/ charro beans & rice

Agujas

$30.25

12 oz. ribeye, grilled to perfection, two Monterrey Jack cheese & onion enchiladas w/ Grandma's red chili sauce. Served w/ guacamole salad & charro beans

Fresh Grilled Zucchini

$15.95

Fresh grilled zucchini topped w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese & sour cream. Served w/ charro beans & rice.

Cowboy T-Bone

$38.95

16 oz. Black Angus T-Bone, grilled to perfection. Served w/ Matt's fries, side salad & toast

Flautas

Flautas

$14.95

Five flautas filled w/ beef, chicken or bean & cheese, grilled to perfection, on a bed of spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream, chile con queso. Served w/ guacamole salad or beans & rice.

Chicken Martinez

$17.25

Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.

Salmon Martinez

$20.50

Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.

Shrimp Martinez

$21.75

Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.

Catfish Martinez

$18.25

Grilled w/ Matt's Texas Sprinkle & Black Magic, on a bed of rice. Served w/ grilled seasonal vegetables & charro beans.

CFS Country Style

$12.95

Toppeed w/ cream gravy. Served w/ side salad fries & texas toast

CFS Cowboy Style

$13.95

Smothered w/ chili, cheese & onions. Served w/ beans & rice.

CFS Verde Style

$13.95

Tomatillo w/ spicy tomatillp sauce, sour cream & Monterrey Jack cheese. Served w/ beans & rice

CFS Bob Style

$14.95

Topped w/ zesty queso, sour cream & guacamole. Served w/ beans & rice

Fajitas (Copy)

Beef Fajitas

$23.75+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

$21.50+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Chicken & Sausage

$21.50+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.75+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas

$15.75+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Combo Fajitas

$23.75+

Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.

Petite Fajitas

$18.25

Petite portion of any style fajitas

Desserts (Copy)

Flan

$7.95

Sopapillas (3)

$7.95

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$3.95

Praline Sundae

$6.25

Texas Praline

$2.95

Churro & Ice Crem Sundae

$7.50

Churros

$5.50

Lunch Specials (Copy)

NO. 1 Extra Long Enchilada

NO. 1 Extra Long Enchilada

$10.75

Served w/ beans & rice.

NO. 2 Enchilada & Taco

NO. 2 Enchilada & Taco

$10.75

Deluxe enchilada & crispy taco. Served w/ beans & rice.

NO. 3 Tostada Compuestas

$10.75

Two crisp tostadas, topped w/ beef, beans, cheese, mild ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos & onion

NO. 4 "Po Boy" Bowl

$10.75

Premium ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, cheese, rice, tomato, sour cream, jalapeno & cilantro. Served w/ warm tortillas

NO. 5 Petite Lunch

$10.75

Crispy taco, crispy tostada w/ zesty queso & guacamole

NO. 6 "Country Style"

NO. 6 "Country Style"

$10.75

Pan fried, served w/ cream gravy, fries & Texas toast

NO. 7 "Cowboy Sty;e"

$10.75

Topped w/ chili, cheese & onion, served w/ beans & rice

NO. 8 Taco Salad

$10.75

100% premium beef, beans, mixed cheeses, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato & onion

NO. 9 Chile Relleno

NO. 9 Chile Relleno

$10.75

Hand battered Anaheim pepper, stuffed with ground beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, Texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice

NO. 10 Lunch Fajita

$16.50

Grilled fajita beef or chicken breast w/ sauteed onions & sweet peppers. Served w/ pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole, beans, rice & warm tortillas

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

4765 TX 276 W Royse City, TX 75189

Location

4765 State Hwy 276 West, Royse City, TX 75189

Directions

Gallery
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pollo Regio - Garland - Garland, TX
orange starNo Reviews
1440 W Walnut Street Garland, TX 75042
View restaurantnext
La Salsa Verde - Garland
orange star3.5 • 3
3235 S Garland Ave Garland, TX 75023
View restaurantnext
Luna 23
orange star4.4 • 103
2425 W Walnut St Garland, TX 75042
View restaurantnext
EL RINCON DEL MAIZ - 1709 Belt Line Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1709 Belt Line Rd Garland, TX 75044
View restaurantnext
Chips and Salsa 2 - 2014 Hwy 78 North
orange starNo Reviews
2014 Hwy 78 North Wylie, TX 75098
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Royse City
Rockwall
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
No reviews yet
Forney
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston