Main picView gallery

MattyQ’s

review star

No reviews yet

1469 South Market Street

Troy, OH 45373

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Build Your Own 16" Pizza
Cheesy Bread Strips
Chicken Tenders Basket


Build Your Own Pizza

Let your tastebuds guide you as you create your pizza. 9”, 12”, and 16” use our signature Dayton style dough. Or try our gluten free 10” cauliflower crust. We also have a 16” Sicilian crust as well

Build Your Own 9" Pizza

$9.00

Build your own pizza on our signature crust. You be the chef and pick your toppings $1.10 each

Build Your Own 10" Cauliflower Crust

$12.00

Build your own pizza with our delicious cauliflower crust. Each topping only $1.10

Build Your Own 12" Pizza

$12.00

Build your own 12" pizza on our signature crust. Toppings only $1.65 each

Build Your Own 16" Pizza

$16.00

Build your own 16" pizza on our signature crust. Toppings only $2.20 each

Build Your Own 16" Sicilian

$16.00

Build your own 16" Sicilian pizza. Toppings $2.20 each

Build Your Own 10” Detroit Style

$10.99

Pizza Bowl

$9.00

Specialty Pizza

Chicken Bacon Pizza (The County Fair)

$15.99+

Cheese, grilled chicken, and bacon with your choice of ranch, bbq, or buffalo sauce

All Meat (The Covered Bridge)

All Meat (The Covered Bridge)

$15.99+

(All Meat) cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, bacon

Veggie (The Levee)

$13.99+

(Veggie) cheese, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black or green olives, jalapenos, and mushrooms

Deluxe (The Old Courthouse)

$14.99+

(Deluxe) Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, mushrooms

Super Deluxe (The Trojan Horse)

Super Deluxe (The Trojan Horse)

$16.99+

(Everything) cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, black or green olives, ground beef, ham, and bacon

Philly Cheesesteak (The Trolley Car)

Philly Cheesesteak (The Trolley Car)

$14.99+

(Philly Steak) Cheese, provolone cheese, philly steak, onion, green peppers, and mushrooms

Subs and Sandwiches

Pizza Sub (All American)

$8.49
Texas Tenderloin (Big Ten)

Texas Tenderloin (Big Ten)

$8.49

Steak Hoagie (Buckeye Blitz)

$8.49

8'' Steak Hoagie with Provolone Cheese with Pizza Sauce or Mushroom Sauce

Build Your Own Cheeseburger

$8.49

Build Your Own Cheeseburger. A delicious cheddar cheeseburger topped with our signature bun seasoning. Lots of great topping to choose from including: shredded lettuce, pickles, ketchup, mustard, jalapeños, and more!

Cod Fish Sandwich

Cod Fish Sandwich

$8.49

Cod fish sandwich. Comes with Lettuce, Cheese, and Tarter sauce. Add additional sub toppings and sauces to make it your own.

Italian Sub (Hang on Sloopy)

$8.49

Ham Salami Pepporoni Provolone Cheese & Italian Dressing

Grilled Chicken and Bacon Sub (That State Up North

Grilled Chicken and Bacon Sub (That State Up North

$8.49

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, with BBQ, Buffalo or Ranch sauce. Add blue cheese crumbles to make this sandwich perfection

BLT (The Conference Champ)

$8.49

Heavy Ham and Cheese Sandwich (The Horseshoe)

$8.49

Ham & Provolone Cheese

Philly Cheesesteak (Touchdown)

Philly Cheesesteak (Touchdown)

$8.49

Philly cheese steak with onion, green pepper, mushrooms, and provolone cheese

Chicken Parmigiana (Wide Reciever)

Chicken Parmigiana (Wide Reciever)

$8.49

Chicken parmigiana sub with breaded chicken, marinara sauce, and cheese

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$8.49

Turkey and your choice of cheese. Top it off with any of our sub add-ons

Extra bun

$1.50

Lunch Combo Meal

$3.50

Wings

1/2 Pound Bone-in

$7.99

1 Pound Bone-in

$14.99

1/2 Pound Boneless

$7.99

1 Pound Boneless

$14.99

Chicken Tenders Basket

Chicken Tenders Basket

$8.99+

Chicken Tenders

$5.99+

Sides

Cheesy Bread Strips

Cheesy Bread Strips

$4.79+

Garlic cheese bread strips with your choice of dipping sauce

Cinnamon Sugar Bread Strips

Cinnamon Sugar Bread Strips

$3.49+

Cinnamon Sugar Bread Strips with your choice of dipping sauce

Deep Fried Pickels

Deep Fried Pickels

$4.99+

Deep fried pickles basket with your choice of sauce

French Fries

French Fries

$3.79+

French fries basket

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99+

Fried Mushroom basket with your choice of dipping sauces

Garlic Bread Strips

Garlic Bread Strips

$3.75+

Garlic bread strips with your choice of dipping sauce

Jalapeno Popper Bread

$5.99+
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.99+

Mozzarella cheese stick basket with your choice of dipping sauce

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$5.99+

Pretzel Bites with your choice of dipping sauce

Extra Dipping Sauce

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.75

Extra dipping sauce cups: Cheese, Garlic, Marinara, Pizza, Ranch, Icing

Chips

$1.75

Loaded Fries

Build your own loaded fries. Try our favorite combinations- jalapeños, sour cream, and cheese sauce

Build Your Own Loaded Fries

$9.99

Philly Style Fries

$9.99

Fries, Provolone, Philly Steak, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, and Onions

Hog Wild Fries

$9.99

Fries, Nacho Cheese, Bacon, Ham, and BBQ

Pizza Fries

$9.99

Fries, Pizza Cheese, Pepperoni, and Pizza Sauce

Fire Bird

$9.99

Fries, Provolone, Grilled Chicken, and Hot Wing Sauce

Stuffed Pizza Bombs

4 Cheese Pizza Bombs

$8.00

Deep fried pizza dough stuffed with your favorite pizza toppings. Dip in marinara or your choice of sauce for a scrumptious meal.

4 Chicken Pizza Bombs

$8.00

4 Chicken and Bacon Pizza Bombs

$8.00

4 Pepperoni Pizza Bombs

$8.00

4 Sausage Pizza Bombs

$8.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$3.99+

Tossed salad, tomato, cheddar cheese, and dressing

Deli Salad

$9.49

Ham, bacon, pepperoni, tomato, cheddar cheese, and dressing

Crispy Chicken Tender Salad

$9.49

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken, tomato, cheddar cheese, and dressing

Italian Sub Salad

Italian Sub Salad

$9.49

Italian sub meat, cheese, green or black olives, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.49

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken, bacon, buffalo sauce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and blue cheese crumbles with your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Tossed greens with grilled chicken, croutons, Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese

Drinks

Fountain Drink 20oz.

$2.79

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper, Root Beer, Sierra Mist, Lemonade, Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea Free Refills for dine-in

Water

Water

2 Liters To Go

$3.49

Don't forget to grab a few 2 liter bottles to go. Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and Dr. Pepper

16 oz Bottles

$2.29

Coffee

$2.49

Energy Drinks

Monster Original

$2.99

Java Monster

$3.49

Red Bull

$2.29

Comforting Cupcakes

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Buckeye Fudge Round

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cream Pie

$4.00

Fudge Round

$4.00

Fudge round by Comforting Cupcakes

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.00

Oatmeal cream pie by Comforting Cupcakes

Peanut Butter Blossom Cookie Sandwiches

$4.00Out of stock

Peppermint Fudge Round

$4.00Out of stock

M&M Cookie Sandwiches

$4.00Out of stock

Cupcake Cones

$4.50Out of stock

Sugar Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

Specialty Cupcake

$3.00

Twix Cupcakes

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cream Cupcakes

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Crunch Cupcakes

$3.00Out of stock

St Patty's Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$10.00Out of stock

St Patty's Sugar Cookie Box

$10.00Out of stock

Mint Fudge Rounds

$4.00

Fish Sandwich Special

Pair a deep fried Cod Fish Sandwich with Fries and a 16oz bottle of Pop for only 9.99

Cod fish sandwich, fries, and a bottle of pop

$9.99

Try our deep fried cod sandwich. It comes with cheese, tartar sauce, and shredded lettuce. You can customize it with any su add-ons. Fries and your choice of a 20 ounce fountain drink make this into a perfect meal

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Quick service, family friendly restaurant. We offer Dayton style pizza, subs, fresh salads, wings, and more

Location

1469 South Market Street, Troy, OH 45373

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Crafted & Cured - Troy, OH
orange starNo Reviews
8 S. Market St. Troy, OH 45373
View restaurantnext
Basil's on Market - Troy
orange star4.3 • 1,236
18 N Market St Troy, OH 45373
View restaurantnext
Moeller Brew Barn - Troy - 214 W Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
214 W Main Street Troy, OH 45373
View restaurantnext
Hickory River Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
135 S Garber Dr Tipp City, OH 45371
View restaurantnext
Tipp City Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
14 S Main Street Tipp City, OH 45371
View restaurantnext
The Beanhive Coffee Co. - Downtown West Milton
orange starNo Reviews
12 South Miami Street West Milton, OH 45383
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Troy

Basil's on Market - Troy
orange star4.3 • 1,236
18 N Market St Troy, OH 45373
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Troy
Dayton
review star
Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)
Dayton
review star
Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)
Fairborn
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Yellow Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Urbana
review star
No reviews yet
Miamisburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Bellefontaine
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Springboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston