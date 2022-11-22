- Home
Matty's Bar & Grille
534 Reviews
$$
14460 College Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
Housemade Bloody Mary Mix
Matty's Old Fashioned on Tap (To GO)
12 oz Tub Old Fashion
Great for tailgating or parties. Elijah Craig small batch bourbon, amaretto, housemade cherry-orange old fashioned mix. Makes 5-6 drinks, all you need to do is add ice and your mixer. We recommend club soda, sprite/7-up or press. Our recipe is 2.5 oz of the mix...Enjoy!!
32 oz Crowler Old Fashion
Great for tailgating or parties. Elijah Craig small batch bourbon, amaretto, housemade cherry-orange old fashioned mix. Makes 12 -14 drinks, all you need to do is add ice and your mixer. We recommend club soda, sprite/7-up or press. Our recipe is 2.5 oz of the mix...Enjoy!!
32 oz Crowler Refill Old Fashion
Great for tailgating or parties. Elijah Craig small batch bourbon, amaretto, housemade cherry-orange old fashioned mix. Makes 12 -14 drinks, all you need to do is add ice and your mixer. We recommend club soda, sprite/7-up or press. Our recipe is 2.5 oz of the mix...Enjoy!!
64 oz Growler Old Fashion
Great for tailgating or parties. Elijah Craig small batch bourbon, amaretto, housemade cherry-orange old fashioned mix. Makes 24 -28 drinks, all you need to do is add ice and your mixer. We recommend club soda, sprite/7-up or press. Our recipe is 2.5 oz of the mix...Enjoy!!
64 oz Growler Refill Old Fashion
Great for tailgating or parties. Elijah Craig small batch bourbon, amaretto, housemade cherry-orange old fashioned mix. Makes 24-28 drinks, all you need to do is add ice and your mixer. We recommend club soda, sprite/7-up or press. Our recipe is 2.5 oz of the mix...Enjoy!!
Appetizers and Sides (Online)
NEW! Cheese Curds (Online)
Mozzarella Logs
4 flash fried mozzarella logs, served with house made marinara
Homemade Chips & Dip
Fresh potato chips. served with fabulous French Onion Dip
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
A blend of cheeses with fresh spinach and artichoke hearts, served in a bread bowl with a side of tortilla chips and celery.
Smoked Wings
Slow smoked to be tender, plump, and juicy. Served with a choice of ranch or bleu cheese and celery. Available in an order of 8 or 12 wings.
Fries
Available as a Side Order or a Basket Order.
Sweet Potato Fries
Available as a Side Order or a Basket Order.
Side of Fresh Vegetables
Side of Fresh Fruit
Side of Mac n' Cheese
Side of Coleslaw
Side of Tortilla Chips
French Onion Dip
Mallow Dip
Ranch
Soup (Online)
Entrée Salads (Online)
Turkey Cobb Salad
Roasted turkey with roma tomato, smoked bacon, chopped red onions, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles as well as shredded cheddar cheese. Recommended with our housemade buttermilk ranch dressing
Waldorf Salad
Fresh spring salad mix and grilled chicken topped with diced apples, walnuts, cucumbers, Gorgonzola cheese and grapes. Recommended with our Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing.
Taco Salad
A fresh bed of iceberg lettuce topped with your choice of beef or chicken, shredded cheddar, clack bean & corn medley, pico, black olives, fresh jalapeños, green onions and tortilla strips Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Side Salad
Sandwiches/Wraps/Burgers (Online)
Build Your Own Burger
Famous Reuben
Slow roasted corned beef with tangy sauerkraut, melted Gruyere Swiss cheese grilled into marble rye with 1000 island dressing.
Matty's BLT
Loads of crispy smoked bacon, vine-ripe tomato, fresh lettuce and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough Add fried egg or sliced avocado for an additional charge.
Grown Up Bacon Grilled Cheese
Everything good starts with bacon. Then we add sun-dried tomato, cheddar, American, smoked gouda and mozzarella cheeses grilled into sourdough bread.
Blackend Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Blackened grilled chicken with fresh pesto sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese thinly sliced on top of shredded lettuce and tomato. On a Brioche bun.
Turkey Avocado BLT Wrap
South of the Border Wrap
Bourbon Chicken Wrap
Tender grilled chicken with bourbon glaze, sautéed bell peppers and onions with Chihuahua cheese in a veggie tortilla. Served with a side of your choice.
Chipolte Chicken Tender Wrap
Brisket Wrap
Smoked brisket with caramelized onions, shredded cheddar, sautéed mushrooms, brushed with horseradish sauce and stuffed in a flour tortilla.
Pulled Pork Wrap
Our slow roasted pulled pork, confetti coleslaw with fresh jalapeño, chopped tangy pineapple, green onions and spicy Gochujang Korean BBQ sauce.
Gyro Wrap
Tender gyro meat with raw onion, diced cucumber, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, chihuahua cheese, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce in a tortilla.
Pizza Burger
A seasoned Italian sausage patty, handcrafted and grilled, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, fresh mushrooms, diced onions, and a family secret pizza sauce, all on a toasted french roll.
French Onion Burger
Our Grandmas French Onion Dip on our Smokehouse Burger pressed with caramelized onions with melted Swiss Gruyere cheese on a Brioche bun.
New Berlin Burger
Our signature burger with sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onion topped with smoked brisket and smoked Gouda cheese on a pretzel bun.
Chicken Sandwich
Double Beef Double Cheese Beast
Just what it sounds like, plus lettuce and tomato.
NEW! Mushroom Swiss Burger (online)
NEW! BBQ Pork Burger (online)
NEW! Hangover Burger (online)
NEW! Cuban
NEW! Patty Melt
NEW! Philly Cheesesteak
Spinach Dip Burger
Pastas (Online)
Midwestern Southwestern (Online)
Street Tacos
Your choice of chicken or ground beef topped with pico, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro, chipotle ranch dressing, cucumbers and avocado. Garnished with chips, salsa and sour cream. Brisket can also be added for extra.
Quesadilla
Made with Chihuahua cheese, house-made pico, and bacon. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa as well as your choice of nacho chicken or nacho cheese. Add a side of guac for an extra charge.
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with mango fire cheddar, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and tomato, topped with chipotle ranch on a brioche bun.
Dinner Plates (Online)
Daily Specials (Online)
Kids (Online)
Little Leaguers Grilled Cheese
Cheddar and mozzarella cheese between sourdough bread. Served with your choice of side.
Little Leaguers Chicken Tenders
Two breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce as well as a side.
Little Leaguers Mac N' Cheese
Macaroni and cheese made like Mom's
Little Leaguers Slider
Mini slider burger topped with American cheese, served with a side of your choice. Additional sliders may be added for an extra charge.
NEW! Little Leaguers Beef Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips topped with nacho beef and shredded cheese.
NEW! Little Leaguers Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheddar and jack cheese served with a side of salsa.
Pizzas (Online)
Desserts (Online)
Sprecher Root Beer
Smokin Saturday Menu (online)
Friday Fish Fry-AVAILABLE FRIDAY ONLY (Online)
Battered Cod
3 big pieces of Blue Moon Beer Battered Cod, that comes with coleslaw, rye bread, tartar sauce, and your choice of side.
Baked Cod
Baked Icelandic filet of Cod, that comes with coleslaw, rye bread, tartar sauce, and you choose your choice of side.
Breaded Perch
Four pieces of fresh perch that is lightly seasoned with grits breading. Comes with coleslaw, rye bread, tartar sauce, and your choice of side.
Fish Sandwich
X-Pc Battered Cod
X-Pc Perch
Side of Fries
Bowl of Clam chowder
Breakfast Menu
Gyro Omelet
3 Eggs, slid together with grilled gyro meat, sliced raw onions, feta cheese, garnished with cucumbers, and Tzatziki sauce, laid next to our house American potatoes. Served with side of toast.
Bruschetta Omelet
3 eggs blended with fresh mozzarella, tomato compote, fresh basil and drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with house made American potatoes. Side of Toast
Garden Omelet
3 Eggs w/ peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, spinach and tomato. Served with house made American potatoes and Side of toast.
The Double Down
Two Eggs any style, 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, and two pieces of toast. Garnished with house made American potatoes.
Amber Slam
2 House made hot cakes with 1 egg any style finished with 2 bacon strips or two sausage links.
Avocado Eggs Benedict
Quiche Lorraine
Kitchen crafted quiche baked golden, drizzled with cheese Mornay sauce and garnished with fresh fruit.
Biscuits & Gravy
For Comfort
Toasted Brioche Toast, joined together with bacon, tomato, over easy eggs and garlic aioli. Served with House made potatoes
Brisket Skillet
house made potatoes joined together with beef brisket, mushrooms and onions in white cheddar cheese sauce. Topped with 2 eggs any style served with Toast.
Apple Cinnamon French Toast
3 - Battered Apple Cinnamon Brioche Bread, Drizzled with sweet vanilla glaze. Topped w/ syrup & powdered sugar. Finished with fresh Berries
Matty Cakes
3 House made pancakes finished with creamy butter and warm syrup…With side choice of 2 sausage links or 2 slices of bacon.
Bardstown Collab Rum Cask
Matty's Private Barrel Releases
NULU Straight Single Barrel
We're excited to announce our 3 newest private barrel picks from Prohibition Craft Spirits: NULU Toasted Rye Whiskey, NULU Toasted Straight Bourbon and NULU Straight Bourbon. These picks were hand-selected by Matty's and Wisco Bourbon. Bottles are limited so purchase yours today for pick up at Matty's Bar & Grille. Please have your mobile receipt ready for redemption. NULU Straight Bourbon Whiskey: 57.6 ABV 115.2 Proof Aged 4yrs 6 months NULU Toasted Straight Bourbon 58.4 ABV 116.8 Proof Aged 4yrs 6 months NULU Rye Whiskey 57% ABV 114 Proof Aged 6yrs
NULU Toasted Straight Bourbon
We're excited to announce our 3 newest private barrel picks from Prohibition Craft Spirits: NULU Toasted Rye Whiskey, NULU Toasted Straight Bourbon and NULU Straight Bourbon. These picks were hand-selected by Matty's and Wisco Bourbon. Bottles are limited so purchase yours today for pick up at Matty's Bar & Grille. Please have your mobile receipt ready for redemption. NULU Straight Bourbon Whiskey: 57.6 ABV 115.2 Proof Aged 4yrs 6 months NULU Toasted Straight Bourbon 58.4 ABV 116.8 Proof Aged 4yrs 6 months NULU Rye Whiskey 57% ABV 114 Proof Aged 6yrs
NULU Toasted Rye Whiskey
We're excited to announce our 3 newest private barrel picks from Prohibition Craft Spirits: NULU Toasted Rye Whiskey, NULU Toasted Straight Bourbon and NULU Straight Bourbon. These picks were hand-selected by Matty's and Wisco Bourbon. Bottles are limited so purchase yours today for pick up at Matty's Bar & Grille. Please have your mobile receipt ready for redemption. NULU Straight Bourbon Whiskey: 57.6 ABV 115.2 Proof Aged 4yrs 6 months NULU Toasted Straight Bourbon 58.4 ABV 116.8 Proof Aged 4yrs 6 months NULU Rye Whiskey 57% ABV 114 Proof Aged 6yrs
Driftless Glen Single Barrel Bourbon
Driftless Glen’s Single Barrel Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey. Hand selected by Matty's Bar & Grille and Wisco Bourbon. ABV: 61% Proof: 122
Stellum Serpens Rye Single Barrel Bourbon
Stellum Serpens Rye Private Barrel Selection by Matty's Bar & Grille and Wisco Bourbon. Nose: Pleasant Caramel with a hint of honey Palate: Magical. Honey and sweet with a deep complexity from the Rye Finish: Rich tail that holds on just right and for a long time. Barrel Serpens R2 116-70: 95% Rye 5% Corn Bottled at 116.7 proof and is nearly 5 years old.
Jefferson Reserve Private Barrel Selection
Our NEWEST Private Barrel Bourbon selection has arrived and we're thrilled to be the FIRST to offer a 100 proof Jefferson's Reserve single barrel pick! Tasting Notes: Cinnamon toast, baked apple, leather and tobacco, sorghum, nutmeg, long finish that keeps going. Aged 8-10 yrs. A copy of your confirmation or receipt is required for pick up.
Packer Bus Trips to Lambeau
Packers vs Patriots - Oct 2nd 3:25pm
Join us for a ride up to Lambeau for the Packer vs Patriots game at 3:25pm on Oct 2nd! $95 TICKET INCLUDES: A safe and comfortable ride to Lambeau in a luxury Coach bus with wifi, storage and restrooms. Bus tickets include a free Bloody Mary before loading, lunch to go for the ride and a snack and n/a beverage on the return. You'll enjoy raffles, Packer pools, giveaways, a GREAT playlist and a good time on the ride. Bar opens at 9am. Bus loading begins at 10:30am Bus departs Matty's promptly at 11am.
Packers vs Titans - Nov 17th 7:15pm
Join us for a ride up to Lambeau for the Packer vs Titans game at 7:15pm on Nov 17th! $95 TICKET INCLUDES: A safe and comfortable ride to Lambeau in a luxury Coach bus with wifi, storage and restrooms. Bus tickets include a free Bloody Mary before loading, lunch to go for the ride and a snack and n/a beverage on the return. You'll enjoy raffles, Packer pools, giveaways, a GREAT playlist and a good time on the ride. Bar opens at 9am. Bus loading begins at 2:15pm Bus departs Matty's promptly at 2:45pm.
Bardstown Discovery #7
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy! Full menu available everyday except for Friday 4pm-10pm. During that time we only offer Fish Fry options for takeout.
14460 College Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151