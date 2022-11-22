Restaurant header imageView gallery

Matty's Bar & Grille

534 Reviews

$$

14460 College Ave

New Berlin, WI 53151

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
Battered Cod
Packers vs Titans - Nov 17th 7:15pm

Housemade Bloody Mary Mix

Housemade Bloody Mary Mix

$12.00+

Matty's Old Fashioned on Tap (To GO)

12 oz Tub Old Fashion

$30.00

Great for tailgating or parties. Elijah Craig small batch bourbon, amaretto, housemade cherry-orange old fashioned mix. Makes 5-6 drinks, all you need to do is add ice and your mixer. We recommend club soda, sprite/7-up or press. Our recipe is 2.5 oz of the mix...Enjoy!!

32 oz Crowler Old Fashion

$75.00

Great for tailgating or parties. Elijah Craig small batch bourbon, amaretto, housemade cherry-orange old fashioned mix. Makes 12 -14 drinks, all you need to do is add ice and your mixer. We recommend club soda, sprite/7-up or press. Our recipe is 2.5 oz of the mix...Enjoy!!

32 oz Crowler Refill Old Fashion

$70.00

Great for tailgating or parties. Elijah Craig small batch bourbon, amaretto, housemade cherry-orange old fashioned mix. Makes 12 -14 drinks, all you need to do is add ice and your mixer. We recommend club soda, sprite/7-up or press. Our recipe is 2.5 oz of the mix...Enjoy!!

64 oz Growler Old Fashion

$140.00

Great for tailgating or parties. Elijah Craig small batch bourbon, amaretto, housemade cherry-orange old fashioned mix. Makes 24 -28 drinks, all you need to do is add ice and your mixer. We recommend club soda, sprite/7-up or press. Our recipe is 2.5 oz of the mix...Enjoy!!

64 oz Growler Refill Old Fashion

$130.00

Great for tailgating or parties. Elijah Craig small batch bourbon, amaretto, housemade cherry-orange old fashioned mix. Makes 24-28 drinks, all you need to do is add ice and your mixer. We recommend club soda, sprite/7-up or press. Our recipe is 2.5 oz of the mix...Enjoy!!

Appetizers and Sides (Online)

NEW! Cheese Curds (Online)

$8.49

Mozzarella Logs

$8.99

4 flash fried mozzarella logs, served with house made marinara

Homemade Chips & Dip

$7.49

Fresh potato chips. served with fabulous French Onion Dip

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$12.49

A blend of cheeses with fresh spinach and artichoke hearts, served in a bread bowl with a side of tortilla chips and celery.

Smoked Wings

$11.99+

Slow smoked to be tender, plump, and juicy. Served with a choice of ranch or bleu cheese and celery. Available in an order of 8 or 12 wings.

Fries

$2.15+

Available as a Side Order or a Basket Order.

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.20+

Available as a Side Order or a Basket Order.

Side of Fresh Vegetables

$3.20

Side of Fresh Fruit

$3.20

Side of Mac n' Cheese

$2.15

Side of Coleslaw

$1.60

Side of Tortilla Chips

$2.15

French Onion Dip

$1.60

Mallow Dip

$1.60

Ranch

$0.55

Soup (Online)

French Onion

$7.00+

Melted gruyere, parmesan and mini toast. Available in a Cup or Bowl.

Soup of the Day

$4.99+Out of stock

Chili

$4.99+

Entrée Salads (Online)

Turkey Cobb Salad

$15.75

Roasted turkey with roma tomato, smoked bacon, chopped red onions, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles as well as shredded cheddar cheese. Recommended with our housemade buttermilk ranch dressing

Waldorf Salad

$16.50

Fresh spring salad mix and grilled chicken topped with diced apples, walnuts, cucumbers, Gorgonzola cheese and grapes. Recommended with our Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing.

Taco Salad

$14.50

A fresh bed of iceberg lettuce topped with your choice of beef or chicken, shredded cheddar, clack bean & corn medley, pico, black olives, fresh jalapeños, green onions and tortilla strips Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Side Salad

$5.50

Sandwiches/Wraps/Burgers (Online)

Build Your Own Burger

$10.60+

Famous Reuben

$15.00

Slow roasted corned beef with tangy sauerkraut, melted Gruyere Swiss cheese grilled into marble rye with 1000 island dressing.

Matty's BLT

$14.00

Loads of crispy smoked bacon, vine-ripe tomato, fresh lettuce and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough Add fried egg or sliced avocado for an additional charge.

Grown Up Bacon Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Everything good starts with bacon. Then we add sun-dried tomato, cheddar, American, smoked gouda and mozzarella cheeses grilled into sourdough bread.

Blackend Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Blackened grilled chicken with fresh pesto sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese thinly sliced on top of shredded lettuce and tomato. On a Brioche bun.

Turkey Avocado BLT Wrap

$15.00

South of the Border Wrap

$14.00

Bourbon Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Tender grilled chicken with bourbon glaze, sautéed bell peppers and onions with Chihuahua cheese in a veggie tortilla. Served with a side of your choice.

Chipolte Chicken Tender Wrap

$14.00

Brisket Wrap

$15.00

Smoked brisket with caramelized onions, shredded cheddar, sautéed mushrooms, brushed with horseradish sauce and stuffed in a flour tortilla.

Pulled Pork Wrap

$14.00

Our slow roasted pulled pork, confetti coleslaw with fresh jalapeño, chopped tangy pineapple, green onions and spicy Gochujang Korean BBQ sauce.

Gyro Wrap

$15.00

Tender gyro meat with raw onion, diced cucumber, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, chihuahua cheese, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce in a tortilla.

Pizza Burger

$14.49

A seasoned Italian sausage patty, handcrafted and grilled, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, fresh mushrooms, diced onions, and a family secret pizza sauce, all on a toasted french roll.

French Onion Burger

$14.00

Our Grandmas French Onion Dip on our Smokehouse Burger pressed with caramelized onions with melted Swiss Gruyere cheese on a Brioche bun.

New Berlin Burger

$15.00

Our signature burger with sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onion topped with smoked brisket and smoked Gouda cheese on a pretzel bun.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Double Beef Double Cheese Beast

$23.50

Just what it sounds like, plus lettuce and tomato.

NEW! Mushroom Swiss Burger (online)

$14.00

NEW! BBQ Pork Burger (online)

$15.00

NEW! Hangover Burger (online)

$15.50

NEW! Cuban

$15.00

NEW! Patty Melt

$14.00

NEW! Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Spinach Dip Burger

$12.00

Pastas (Online)

Skillet Mac N Cheese

$16.00

House-made three cheese blend Mac tossed with cavatappi pasta, bacon bits and smoked brisket. Topped with seasoned bread crumbs and served with garlic toast.

NEW! Pasta Carbonara (online)

$16.00

Midwestern Southwestern (Online)

Street Tacos

$13.00

Your choice of chicken or ground beef topped with pico, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro, chipotle ranch dressing, cucumbers and avocado. Garnished with chips, salsa and sour cream. Brisket can also be added for extra.

Quesadilla

$13.00

Made with Chihuahua cheese, house-made pico, and bacon. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa as well as your choice of nacho chicken or nacho cheese. Add a side of guac for an extra charge.

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with mango fire cheddar, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and tomato, topped with chipotle ranch on a brioche bun.

Dinner Plates (Online)

Bourbon Brushed Atlantic Salmon

$19.99

Grilled and nestled over a brown rice blend and finished with house veggies and garnished with lemons.

NEW! Chicken Tenders

$14.49

NEW! Surf & Turf (online)

$26.50

NEW! Pot Roast (online)

$18.00

Daily Specials (Online)

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner-AVAILABLE WEDNESDAYS ONLY

$10.60Out of stock

Smoked here at Matty's this delicious 1/2 chicken is served with your choice of two sides.

14" Cheese Pizza Special $2.00 off - AVAILABLE SUNDAYS ONLY

$17.99

Kids (Online)

Little Leaguers Grilled Cheese

$6.35

Cheddar and mozzarella cheese between sourdough bread. Served with your choice of side.

Little Leaguers Chicken Tenders

$6.35

Two breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce as well as a side.

Little Leaguers Mac N' Cheese

$5.80

Macaroni and cheese made like Mom's

Little Leaguers Slider

$5.80

Mini slider burger topped with American cheese, served with a side of your choice. Additional sliders may be added for an extra charge.

NEW! Little Leaguers Beef Nachos

$5.80

Fresh tortilla chips topped with nacho beef and shredded cheese.

NEW! Little Leaguers Cheese Quesadilla

$5.80

Flour tortilla filled with cheddar and jack cheese served with a side of salsa.

Pizzas (Online)

9" Cheese Pizza

$12.49

14" Cheese Pizza

$17.99

12" Gluten Free Pizza

$13.99

NEW! BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99+

Tangy BBQ sauce with red onion, shredded chicken, cilantro and cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.

NEW! Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99+

NEW! Margherita Pizza

$17.99+

Desserts (Online)

Moscato Berry Tiramisu

$6.00

Caramel Crunch Cake

$6.00

White Choc. Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Islander Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Sprecher Root Beer

Root beer (regular)

$3.75

Cream Soda (Sprecher)

$3.75

Smokin Saturday Menu (online)

Full Rack Ribs

$26.50

1/2 Rack Ribs

$20.50

Sicilian Chicken Breast

$18.99

Friday Fish Fry-AVAILABLE FRIDAY ONLY (Online)

Battered Cod

$17.00

3 big pieces of Blue Moon Beer Battered Cod, that comes with coleslaw, rye bread, tartar sauce, and your choice of side.

Baked Cod

$18.00

Baked Icelandic filet of Cod, that comes with coleslaw, rye bread, tartar sauce, and you choose your choice of side.

Breaded Perch

$17.00

Four pieces of fresh perch that is lightly seasoned with grits breading. Comes with coleslaw, rye bread, tartar sauce, and your choice of side.

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

X-Pc Battered Cod

$4.25

X-Pc Perch

$3.25

Side of Fries

$2.25

Bowl of Clam chowder

$7.00

Breakfast Menu

Gyro Omelet

$9.50

3 Eggs, slid together with grilled gyro meat, sliced raw onions, feta cheese, garnished with cucumbers, and Tzatziki sauce, laid next to our house American potatoes. Served with side of toast.

Bruschetta Omelet

$10.00

3 eggs blended with fresh mozzarella, tomato compote, fresh basil and drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with house made American potatoes. Side of Toast

Garden Omelet

$8.95

3 Eggs w/ peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, spinach and tomato. Served with house made American potatoes and Side of toast.

The Double Down

$9.99

Two Eggs any style, 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, and two pieces of toast. Garnished with house made American potatoes.

Amber Slam

$10.50

2 House made hot cakes with 1 egg any style finished with 2 bacon strips or two sausage links.

Avocado Eggs Benedict

$9.99

Quiche Lorraine

$9.00

Kitchen crafted quiche baked golden, drizzled with cheese Mornay sauce and garnished with fresh fruit.

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00

For Comfort

$8.50

Toasted Brioche Toast, joined together with bacon, tomato, over easy eggs and garlic aioli. Served with House made potatoes

Brisket Skillet

$10.00

house made potatoes joined together with beef brisket, mushrooms and onions in white cheddar cheese sauce. Topped with 2 eggs any style served with Toast.

Apple Cinnamon French Toast

$9.00

3 - Battered Apple Cinnamon Brioche Bread, Drizzled with sweet vanilla glaze. Topped w/ syrup & powdered sugar. Finished with fresh Berries

Matty Cakes

$8.99

3 House made pancakes finished with creamy butter and warm syrup…With side choice of 2 sausage links or 2 slices of bacon.

Bardstown Collab Rum Cask

Bottle

$300.00

Matty's Private Barrel Releases

We're excited to announce our 3 newest private barrel picks from Prohibition Craft Spirits: NULU Toasted Rye Whiskey, NULU Toasted Straight Bourbon and NULU Straight Bourbon. These picks were hand-selected by Matty's and Wisco Bourbon. Bottles are limited so purchase yours today for pick up at Matty's Bar & Grille. Please have your mobile receipt ready for redemption. NULU Straight Bourbon Whiskey: 57.6 ABV 115.2 Proof Aged 4yrs 6 months NULU Toasted Straight Bourbon 58.4 ABV 116.8 Proof Aged 4yrs 6 months NULU Rye Whiskey 57% ABV 114 Proof Aged 6yrs
NULU Straight Single Barrel

NULU Straight Single Barrel

$225.00+

We're excited to announce our 3 newest private barrel picks from Prohibition Craft Spirits: NULU Toasted Rye Whiskey, NULU Toasted Straight Bourbon and NULU Straight Bourbon. These picks were hand-selected by Matty's and Wisco Bourbon. Bottles are limited so purchase yours today for pick up at Matty's Bar & Grille. Please have your mobile receipt ready for redemption. NULU Straight Bourbon Whiskey: 57.6 ABV 115.2 Proof Aged 4yrs 6 months NULU Toasted Straight Bourbon 58.4 ABV 116.8 Proof Aged 4yrs 6 months NULU Rye Whiskey 57% ABV 114 Proof Aged 6yrs

NULU Toasted Straight Bourbon

NULU Toasted Straight Bourbon

$240.00+

We're excited to announce our 3 newest private barrel picks from Prohibition Craft Spirits: NULU Toasted Rye Whiskey, NULU Toasted Straight Bourbon and NULU Straight Bourbon. These picks were hand-selected by Matty's and Wisco Bourbon. Bottles are limited so purchase yours today for pick up at Matty's Bar & Grille. Please have your mobile receipt ready for redemption. NULU Straight Bourbon Whiskey: 57.6 ABV 115.2 Proof Aged 4yrs 6 months NULU Toasted Straight Bourbon 58.4 ABV 116.8 Proof Aged 4yrs 6 months NULU Rye Whiskey 57% ABV 114 Proof Aged 6yrs

NULU Toasted Rye Whiskey

NULU Toasted Rye Whiskey

$110.00+

We're excited to announce our 3 newest private barrel picks from Prohibition Craft Spirits: NULU Toasted Rye Whiskey, NULU Toasted Straight Bourbon and NULU Straight Bourbon. These picks were hand-selected by Matty's and Wisco Bourbon. Bottles are limited so purchase yours today for pick up at Matty's Bar & Grille. Please have your mobile receipt ready for redemption. NULU Straight Bourbon Whiskey: 57.6 ABV 115.2 Proof Aged 4yrs 6 months NULU Toasted Straight Bourbon 58.4 ABV 116.8 Proof Aged 4yrs 6 months NULU Rye Whiskey 57% ABV 114 Proof Aged 6yrs

Driftless Glen Single Barrel Bourbon

Driftless Glen Single Barrel Bourbon

$55.00+

Driftless Glen’s Single Barrel Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey. Hand selected by Matty's Bar & Grille and Wisco Bourbon. ABV: 61% Proof: 122

Stellum Serpens Rye Single Barrel Bourbon

Stellum Serpens Rye Single Barrel Bourbon

$50.00+

Stellum Serpens Rye Private Barrel Selection by Matty's Bar & Grille and Wisco Bourbon. Nose: Pleasant Caramel with a hint of honey Palate: Magical. Honey and sweet with a deep complexity from the Rye Finish: Rich tail that holds on just right and for a long time. Barrel Serpens R2 116-70: 95% Rye 5% Corn Bottled at 116.7 proof and is nearly 5 years old.

Jefferson Reserve Private Barrel Selection

Jefferson Reserve Private Barrel Selection

$68.00+

Our NEWEST Private Barrel Bourbon selection has arrived and we're thrilled to be the FIRST to offer a 100 proof Jefferson's Reserve single barrel pick! Tasting Notes: Cinnamon toast, baked apple, leather and tobacco, sorghum, nutmeg, long finish that keeps going. Aged 8-10 yrs. A copy of your confirmation or receipt is required for pick up.

Packer Bus Trips to Lambeau

Packers vs Patriots - Oct 2nd 3:25pm

Packers vs Patriots - Oct 2nd 3:25pm

$95.00Out of stock

Join us for a ride up to Lambeau for the Packer vs Patriots game at 3:25pm on Oct 2nd! $95 TICKET INCLUDES: A safe and comfortable ride to Lambeau in a luxury Coach bus with wifi, storage and restrooms. Bus tickets include a free Bloody Mary before loading, lunch to go for the ride and a snack and n/a beverage on the return. You'll enjoy raffles, Packer pools, giveaways, a GREAT playlist and a good time on the ride. Bar opens at 9am. Bus loading begins at 10:30am Bus departs Matty's promptly at 11am.

Packers vs Titans - Nov 17th 7:15pm

Packers vs Titans - Nov 17th 7:15pm

$95.00

Join us for a ride up to Lambeau for the Packer vs Titans game at 7:15pm on Nov 17th! $95 TICKET INCLUDES: A safe and comfortable ride to Lambeau in a luxury Coach bus with wifi, storage and restrooms. Bus tickets include a free Bloody Mary before loading, lunch to go for the ride and a snack and n/a beverage on the return. You'll enjoy raffles, Packer pools, giveaways, a GREAT playlist and a good time on the ride. Bar opens at 9am. Bus loading begins at 2:15pm Bus departs Matty's promptly at 2:45pm.

Bardstown Discovery #7

Bottle

$300.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Full menu available everyday except for Friday 4pm-10pm. During that time we only offer Fish Fry options for takeout.

Location

14460 College Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151

Directions

Gallery
Matty's Bar & Grille image
Matty's Bar & Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Matty's Bar & Grille Catering
orange starNo Reviews
14460 W. College Avenue New Berlin, WI 53151
View restaurantnext
Eagle Park Brewing Company - Muskego
orange starNo Reviews
S64W15620 Commerce Center Parkway Muskego, WI 53150
View restaurantnext
Milk Can Hamburgers
orange starNo Reviews
S73W16770 Janesville Road Muskego, WI 53150
View restaurantnext
Vintage Grounds - S74W16825 Janesville Rd
orange starNo Reviews
S74W16825 Janesville Rd Muskego, WI 53150
View restaurantnext
Danny Haskell's - W171 S7260 Lannon Dr
orange starNo Reviews
W171 S7260 Lannon Dr Muskego, WI 53150
View restaurantnext
Milk Can Hamburgers - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
S79W15851 Aud Mar Dr Muskego, WI 53510
View restaurantnext
Map
More near New Berlin
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Milwaukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Hartland
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston