Matty's Bar & Grille

Packers vs Patriots - Oct 2nd 3:25pm

$95.00 Out of stock

Join us for a ride up to Lambeau for the Packer vs Patriots game at 3:25pm on Oct 2nd! $95 TICKET INCLUDES: A safe and comfortable ride to Lambeau in a luxury Coach bus with wifi, storage and restrooms. Bus tickets include a free Bloody Mary before loading, lunch to go for the ride and a snack and n/a beverage on the return. You'll enjoy raffles, Packer pools, giveaways, a GREAT playlist and a good time on the ride. Bar opens at 9am. Bus loading begins at 10:30am Bus departs Matty's promptly at 11am.