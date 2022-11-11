Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American

Maudes Alabama BBQ 2602 Davison Rd

review star

No reviews yet

2602 Davison Rd

Flint, MI 48506

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Mac 'N Cheese
Rib Tip Dinner

From The Smoker

St. Louis Rib Dinner

Slow smoked ribs hand rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub, finished by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.

Beef Brisket Dinner

Beef Brisket Dinner

$18.99

Slow smoked beef brisket rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.

Pulled Pork Dinner

$10.99

Slow smoked pork shoulder covered in our house made Sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.

Pulled Chicken Dinner

$11.99

Slow smoked chicken covered in our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and drizzled with our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.

Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

Slow smoked wings hand rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub, tossed and drizzled with your choice of sauces.

Southern Style Catfish Dinner

$12.99

Lightly seasoned with Maude’s signature seasoning. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.

Rib Tip Dinner

$12.99

Slow smoked rib tips, rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub, finished with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.

4 Pc. Chicken Dinner

$12.99

Boneless Chicken Wings

8 oz Wings and 8 oz Rib Tips

$11.99

1/2 LB of our Smoked Whole Wings paired with a 1/2 LB of our Rib Tips and your choice of bread.

BBQ Mac 'N Cheese Bowl

3 Pc. Chicken Dinner

$10.99

8 oz Smoked Wing Dinner

$9.99

Decatur Tater Bowl

Burnt Ends Dinner

Burnt Ends Dinner

$18.99

Double smoked brisket caramelized with our sweet and tangy bbq sauce. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.

Sandwich

All-American Burger

$6.99

100% fresh beef topped with melted American cheese, tomato, pickle, lettuce, onion, ketchup and mustard. All on a freshly baked and toasted bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.99

Pork pulled from a roast that has been slow smoked to until perfectly tender. Hand shredded then tossed in our special sauce. Finished with coleslaw on a freshly baked and toasted bun.

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Slow smoked chicken that has been hand shredded. Finished with our house made creamy Alabama white BBQ sauceand sweet & tangy bbq, lettuce, tomato, on a freshly baked and toasted bun.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

Slow smoked brisket, drizzled with our original BBQ sauce. Finished with coleslaw on a freshly baked and toasted bun.

Mountain Burger

$9.99

100% Angus beef patty stacked high with pulled pork, ham, bacon, and BBQ sauce, all served on a freshly baked and toasted bun.

Bacon Cheese Burger

100% angus patty layered with American cheese and bacon. Served on a freshly toasted bun.

Three Lil Pigs Sandwich

Three Lil Pigs Sandwich

$7.99

Our hand pulled tender pork sandwich topped with smoky bacon and sweet spiral cut ham. Complimented by a freshly baked and toasted bun.

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich

$6.99

Lightly seasoned with Maude’s signature seasoning. Finished with tartar sauce, lettuce, and pickle, on a freshly baked and toasted bun.

Roll Tide Burger

Roll Tide Burger

$9.99

100% angus patty, topped with american cheese, onion petals, bacon, finished with our house garlic aioli and kansas city bbq sauce.

Brisket Mac Sandwich

$10.99

Brisket Mac Wrap

$10.99

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$10.99

Sliders

Beef Brisket Sliders (2)

$11.99

2 Brisket sliders finished with coleslaw. Each on a freshly baked and toasted bun.

Pulled Pork Sliders (2)

$6.99

2 pulled pork sliders. Each finished with coleslaw on a freshly baked and toasted bun.

Hamburger Sliders (2)

$7.99

2 100% fresh beef sliders topped with melted American cheese, tomato, pickle, lettuce, onion, ketchup and mustard. All on freshly baked and toasted slider buns.

Kids Menu

Kids 5 Boneless Wings

$5.99

Kids Pulled Pork Slider

$5.99

Kids Hamburger Slider

$5.99

Sides

Mac 'N Cheese

Baked Beans

Coleslaw

Corn Bread

Dinner Rolls

French Fries

Fried Okra

Potato Dippers

Green Beans

Mashed Potatoes

Onion Petals

$8.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Extra Sauce Cup

$0.75

Beverages

Fountain Pop

$1.79

Bottled Pop 2 L

$3.49Out of stock

Bottled Pop 20 oz

$2.49

Snapple Juices 16 oz

$2.49Out of stock

Bottled Tea 18.5 oz

$2.49Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.29

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

Westminster Stew

Pulled pork, brisket, and chicken all slow cooked in with carrots, onions, corn, and potatoes that combine together for cozy harmony.

Pulled Pork Chili

Out of stock

Loaded Potato Soup

Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

Apple Pecan Salad

Garden Salad

Smoke-House Picnic

8 OZ Pulled Pork

$6.99

8 OZ Pulled Chicken

$7.99

8 OZ Rib Tips

$6.99

4 Bone St. Louis Ribs

$8.99

8 OZ Smoked Wing

$6.99

8 OZ Catfish

$10.99

8 OZ Brisket

$14.99

Lunch Specials (Till 3PM)

Sandwich / Salad and Soup

$8.99

Smoked Wing Lunch Special

$8.99

Pulled Pork Lunch Special

$8.99

Pulled Chicken Lunch Special

$8.99

Rib Tip Lunch Special

$9.99Out of stock

Value Menu

Chicken Bacon Aioli

Chicken Bacon Aioli

$4.99

1/4 LB Burger

$4.99

1/4 Lb 100% angus patty, topped with pickle, onion, ketchup, and mustard, all on a fresh toasted bun.

Lil Porky

$3.99

1/2 LB Rib Tip Combo

$8.99

Double Cheese Burger

$5.99

Limited Time Specials

2 For $6

$6.00Out of stock

Dinner Bell

Dinner For One

$23.99Out of stock

Comes with your choice of chicken selection along with your choice of pork selection. Partnered with your choice of 2 of our homemade individual sides and 1 of our signature corn bread muffins or dinner rolls.

Dinner For Two

$39.99Out of stock

Comes with your choice of 2 chicken selections along with your choice of 2 pork selections. Partnered with your choice of 4 of our homemade individual sides and 2 of our signature corn bread muffins or dinner rolls.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Maude’s Alabama BBQ our Mission is to provide you with quality comfort food from the south with flavors influenced from Decatur area in Alabama. These recipes were passed down by my mother Lona Maude and this Restaurant is a tribute to her simple flavors and recipes that were passed on in her family for generations.

Location

2602 Davison Rd, Flint, MI 48506

Directions

Gallery
Maudes Alabama BBQ image
Maudes Alabama BBQ image
Maudes Alabama BBQ image
Maudes Alabama BBQ image

