Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maudes Alabama BBQ Lapeer

review star

No reviews yet

1990 North Lapeer Road

Mayfield Township, MI 48446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Mac 'N Cheese
Pulled Pork Dinner

From The Smoker

St. Louis Rib Dinner

St. Louis Rib Dinner

Slow smoked ribs hand rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub, finished by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.

Beef Brisket Dinner

Beef Brisket Dinner

$18.99

Slow smoked beef brisket rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.

Pulled Pork Dinner

$10.99

Slow smoked pork shoulder covered in our house made Sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.

Pulled Chicken Dinner

$11.99

Slow smoked chicken covered in our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.

8 oz Smoked Wing Dinner

$9.99

Slow smoked wings tossed and drizzled in your choices of sauce. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.

Southern Style Catfish Dinner

$12.99

Lightly seasoned with Maude’s signature seasoning. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.

Rib Tip Dinner

$12.99

Slow smoked rib tips, rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub, finished with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.

3 Pc. Chicken Dinner

3 Pc. Chicken Dinner

$10.99

Slow smoked breast, thigh, and leg tossed in our signature sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Severed with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.

4 Pc. Chicken Dinner

4 Pc. Chicken Dinner

$12.99Out of stock

Slow smoked breast, thigh, wing, and leg tossed in our signature sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.

Burnt Ends Dinner

$18.99

Twice smoked brisket, smothered in our Sweet and Tangy BBQ. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.

Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

Slow smoked wings hand rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub, tossed and drizzled with your choice of sauce.

Boneless Wings

8 oz Wings and 8 oz Rib Tips

8 oz Wings and 8 oz Rib Tips

$11.99

1/2 LB Smoked Wings paired with a 1/2 LB of our Rib Tips and a choice of bread.

Decatur Tater Bowl

BBQ Mac 'N Cheese Bowl

BBQ Mac 'N Cheese Bowl

Burnt Ends (Meat Only)

$9.99

Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.99

Pork pulled from a roast that has been slow smoked to until perfectly tender. Hand shredded then tossed in our special sauce. Finished with coleslaw on a freshly baked and toasted bun.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

Slow smoked brisket, drizzled with our original BBQ sauce. Finished with coleslaw on a freshly baked and toasted bun.

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Slow smoked chicken that has been hand shredded. Finished with our house made sweet and tangy bbq, drizzled with our creamy Alabama white BBQ sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a freshly baked and toasted bun.

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich

$6.99

Lightly seasoned with Maude’s signature seasoning. Finished with tartar sauce, lettuce, and pickle on a freshly baked and toasted bun.

Three Lil Pigs Sandwich

Three Lil Pigs Sandwich

$7.99

Our hand pulled tender pork sandwich topped with smoky bacon and sweet spiral cut ham. Complimented by a freshly baked and toasted bun.

Burnt Ends Sandwich

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$10.99

Slow smoked brisket, drizzled with our original BBQ sauce. Finished with coleslaw on a freshly baked and toasted bun.

Brisket Mac Sandwich

$10.99

Brisket Mac Wrap

$10.99

All-American Burger

$6.99

100% fresh beef topped with melted American cheese, tomato, pickle, lettuce, onion, ketchup and mustard. All on a freshly baked and toasted bun.

Roll Tide Burger

Roll Tide Burger

$9.99

100% angus patty, topped with american cheese, onion petals, bacon, finished with our house garlic aioli and kansas city bbq sauce.

Mountain Burger

$9.99

100% Angus beef patty stacked high with pulled pork, ham, bacon, and BBQ sauce, all served on a freshly baked and toasted bun.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$6.49

100% angus patty layered with American cheese and bacon. Served on a freshly toasted bun.

Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Sliders

Hamburger Sliders (2)

Hamburger Sliders (2)

$7.99

2 100% fresh beef sliders topped with melted American cheese, tomato, pickle, lettuce, onion, ketchup and mustard. All on freshly baked and toasted slider buns.

Beef Brisket Sliders (2)

$11.99

2 Brisket sliders finished with coleslaw. Each on a freshly baked and toasted bun.

Pulled Pork Sliders (2)

$6.99

2 pulled pork sliders. Each finished with coleslaw on a freshly baked and toasted bun.

Sides

Coleslaw

Green Beans

Baked Beans

French Fries

Mac 'N Cheese

Mashed Potatoes

Fried Okra

Potato Dippers

Onion Petals

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Corn Bread

Dinner Rolls

Extra Sauce Cup

$0.75

Salads

Caesar Salad

Apple Pecan Salad

Garden Salad

Soups

Westminster Stew

Pulled pork, brisket, and chicken all slow cooked in with carrots, onions, corn, and potatoes that combine together for cozy harmony.

Pulled Pork Chili

Chicken Noodle Soup

Loaded Potato Soup

Smoke-House Picnic

8 OZ Pulled Pork

$6.99

8 OZ Pulled Chicken

$7.99

8 OZ Rib Tip

$6.99

4 Bone Rib

$8.99

8 OZ Smoked Wing

$6.99Out of stock

8 OZ Catfish

$10.99

8 OZ Brisket

$14.99

Lunch Specials (Till 3PM)

Sandwich and Soup

$8.99

Smoked Wing Lunch Special

$8.99

Pulled Pork Lunch Special

$8.99

Pulled Chicken Lunch Special

$8.99

Rib Tip Lunch Special

$8.99

Value Menu

Chicken Bacon Aioli

Chicken Bacon Aioli

$4.99
1/4 LB Burger

1/4 LB Burger

$4.99

1/4 Lb 100% angus patty, topped with pickle, onion, ketchup, and mustard, all on a fresh toasted bun.

Lil Porky

Lil Porky

$3.99

1/2 LB Rib Tip Combo

$8.99

Double Cheese Burger

$5.99
1/2 LB Rib Tip

1/2 LB Rib Tip

$6.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids 5 Boneless Wings

$5.99

Kids Pulled Pork Slider

$5.99

Kids Hamburger Slider

$5.99

Beverages

Fountain Pop (Sm)

$1.79

Fountain Pop (Lg)

$2.59

Can Of Pop

$1.49

Bottled Pop 20 oz

$2.49

Snapple Juices 16 oz

$2.49

Bottled Water 20 oz

$1.29

Limited Time Specials

2 For $6

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Maude’s Alabama BBQ our Mission is to provide you with quality service, and comfort foods from the south with flavors influenced from the Decatur area in Alabama.

Website

Location

1990 North Lapeer Road, Mayfield Township, MI 48446

Directions

Gallery
Maudes Alabama BBQ Lapeer image
Maudes Alabama BBQ Lapeer image
Maudes Alabama BBQ Lapeer image
Maudes Alabama BBQ Lapeer image

Similar restaurants in your area

Siciliano A Taste Of Italy
orange starNo Reviews
1990 north Lapeer road Lapeer, MI 48446
View restaurantnext
Brians Family Restaurant
orange star3.5 • 46
281 S Main St Lapeer, MI 48446
View restaurantnext
E.G. Nick's Grill & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
825 South Main St Lapeer, MI 48446
View restaurantnext
Side Tracks Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 670
266 Lake Nepessing Rd Lapeer, MI 48446
View restaurantnext
Champane’s Honeybee Grille
orange starNo Reviews
3817 S. Lapeer Rd. Metamora, MI 48455
View restaurantnext
Mayberry
orange starNo Reviews
11184 Davison Rd Davison, MI 48423
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mayfield Township

Side Tracks Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 670
266 Lake Nepessing Rd Lapeer, MI 48446
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mayfield Township
Davison
review star
No reviews yet
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lake Orion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Flint
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Clarkston
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Romeo
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston