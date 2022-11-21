Maudes Alabama BBQ Lapeer
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Maude’s Alabama BBQ our Mission is to provide you with quality service, and comfort foods from the south with flavors influenced from the Decatur area in Alabama.
Location
1990 North Lapeer Road, Mayfield Township, MI 48446
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Mayfield Township
More near Mayfield Township