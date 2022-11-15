Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Maude's Taphouse

review star

No reviews yet

117 E Allegan St

Otsego, MI 49078

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Strip Dinner

Bar Bites

Balls

$12.00

Funny name - seriously tasty! Two of each of the following balls: Mashed Potato, Cheese, Bleu Bacon, & Maude’s Signature Beefball Served with Sirachi, Frank’s & Chutney Aioli Sauces.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.00

Hand dipped and delicious....HOUSE MADE!!!

Beer Battered Pickle Spears

$9.00

YUM! HOUSE MADE!

Beer Battered Portobello Mushrooms

$10.00

YES - ORDER THESE! HOUSE MADE & SOOOOOO GOOOD!

Beer Battered Shrimp

$10.00

5 Butterflied jumbo shrimp dipped in our taphouse beer batter & deep fried. Served with our own cocktail sauce.

Brocolli Bites

$6.00

Broccoli bites served with dipping sauce.

Smoked Chicken Wings - BTW

$2.00

Extra-large smoked wings tossed with one of our signature sauces. Tangy BBQ, Sweet Chili, Curry or Classic ~ Market price if available. ORDER BY THE PIECE

Chili Beer Cheese Fries

$9.00

Chips & Cheese

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Good ol’ fashioned comfort food...

Pretzels

$9.00

A large portion of our pretzel bites served with our own taphouse beer cheese, spicy brown mustard & classic yellow mustard.

Reuben Fries

$12.00

Reuben Tots

$13.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Taphouse Nachos

$12.00

A plate of nachos loaded with cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, with your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. Black Olives, & Jalapenos available.

Buy the Kitchen a Round!

$15.00

Treat our hard working cooks to a cold brew! They love to make you delicious food... dine-in and to-go! Cheers!

Tots

BBQ Bacon Tots

$10.00

BBQ Sauce gently drizzled over tots, melted cheese & bacon bits.

Chili Cheese Tots

$10.00

ots covered in Maude’s chili & beer cheese sauce.

Frank-n-Tots

$11.00

Frank’s Hot Sauce lightly coating the tots with melted cheese & ranch dressing. Your choice of chicken or ground beef. Try these with Bleu Cheese!

Mac-n-Tots

$11.00

Tots & mac-n-cheese combined with bacon bits & green onion.

McPhrankentots

$12.00

Frank’s Hot Sauce lightly coating the tots with melted cheese, ranch dressing AND mac-n-cheese, sprinkled with bacon bits & green onion. Your choice of plain ~ 12, add chicken or ground beef. ~ 13 Try these with Bleu Cheese!

Mexi-Tots

$11.00

Mexi-seasoned tots with pico & melted cheese topped with mexi-ranch dressing.

Side of Tots

$5.00

Smoked Brisket Tots

$12.00

Smoked Mac n Chili Tots

$11.00Out of stock

Tots Poutine

$10.00

Tots smothered in beef gravy & melted cheese, topped with green onions.

Burgers

Black & Bleu Burger

$15.00

A 1/3 pound BLACKENED grassfed burger with bleu cheese & bacon.

Cowboy Burger

$15.00Out of stock

The Barking Burger (AKA - The Howler)

$15.00

A 1/3 pound grassfed burger topped with ghost pepper cheese, jalapenos & deep fried onion rings.

The Bully!

$19.00

Two 1/3 pound grassfed burgers, a pile of pulled pork & spicy slaw.

The Cackle Burger

$15.00

A 1/3 pound grassfed burger with bacon and an over-easy egg.

The How Aboot a Maudie, Eh?

$15.00

A 1/3 pound grassfed burger topped with canadian bacon, maple BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese & grilled apples and onions.

The Impossible Burger

$15.00

Impossible Burger (meatless patty)!

The Maudie

$13.00

A 1/3 pound grassfed burger!

The Naughty Maudie

$20.00

Two 1/3 pound grass fed burgers, 6 slices of thick-cut bacon & 3 cheese slices.

The Ol' Smokie

$18.00

A Maude's Original! 1/3 pound patty of grass fed beef that is blended with Mac’s Place smoked brisket then hand formed and marinated in stout. Topped with bacon, Swiss cheese,our house made A-1 cream sauce & beer battered, deep fried jalapeño slices all stacked carefully on the best bun in town!

The Top Dog

$18.00

Two 1/3 pound grassfed burgers!

SteakHouse Burger

$16.00

Sandwiches

Maude's BLT

$13.00

1/2# of THICK cut bacon on grilled english muffin bread, lettuce & tomato all drizzled with amber ale Aioli.

Chicken Tender Sriracha Wrap

$13.00

Bite sized chicken tender pieces, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, Sriracha aoli, cheddar and muenster cheese.

Grilled Chicken Sriracha Wrap

$13.00

Bite sized chicken tender pieces, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, Sriracha aoli, cheddar and muenster cheese.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Gruyere, cheddar and Swiss cheeses with tomato, fresh spinach leaves, and red onion toasted between slices of bread.

Blackened Catfish Po'Boy

$14.00

Blackened catfish, served on a fresh hoagie with sweet corn salsa, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & remoulade.

Portobello Wrap

$12.00

Marinated portobello mushroom slices grilled with roasted red peppers, fresh spinach greens and feta cheese.

Pulled Pork Hawaiian

$12.00

Mac’s Place smoked pulled pork, tossed in our signature sauce, topped with grilled pineapple & pineapple slaw & served on a fresh roll.

Pulled Pork Original

$12.00

Mac’s Place smoked pulled pork, tossed in our signature sauce, & topped with spicy slaw on a fresh roll.

Doghouse Reuben

$15.00

A mound of OUR OWN tender corned beef topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese & horsey sauce, served on fresh marble rye. A Maude’s Favorite!

The Smoked Brisket

$16.00Out of stock

Heaven on an onion bun...Mac’s Place smoked brisket topped with homemade beer battered onion rings, Gruyere cheese & BBQ sauce.

The Potbellied Clucker

$13.00

Grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion on the best bun in town. Add some cheese?

The Cuban

$13.00

Smoky ham, house made pulled pork, layered with sliced pickles, provolone cheese, mayo & spicy mustard, served on a hoagie roll.

Chicken Tender Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Entrees

Baked Mac & Cheese Dinner

$14.00

A delicious combination of cheeses make for a feel good dish with homemade flare! Served with a slice of grilled ham & fresh pretzel bites - a fantastic meal!

Blackened Catfish

$19.00

Grilled blackened catfish filets, served with two potato balls & two cheese balls. Spicy slaw and horsey sauce accompany this southern “comfort” food.

Chicken Strip Dinner

$14.00

Tender chicken tenders and fries... a classic that is tasty and satisfying. We promise that this a “low calorie and fat free” option for dinner. OK...not really, but they are really good!

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Atlantic cod hand dipped in our taphouse beer batter, served with french fries & remoulade. Don’t forget the malt vinegar! Try it CREOLE STYLE!

Fish & Chips 1/2

$13.00

Atlantic cod hand dipped in our taphouse beer batter, served with french fries & remoulade. Don’t forget the malt vinegar! Try it CREOLE STYLE!

Fish Tacos - 2ct

$14.00

ORDER THEM! You loved them so much they made it to our menu! Blackened Catfish & Shrimp, spicy slaw, corn salsa and Sirachi Aioli. (Shellfish advisory)

Fish Tacos - 3ct

$17.00

ORDER THEM! You loved them so much they made it to our menu! Blackened Catfish & Shrimp, spicy slaw, corn salsa and Sirachi Aioli. (Shellfish advisory)

Top Sirloin

$20.00

Fresh cut 8 oz top sirloin steak, grilled to order & served with cheesy potato pancake with gravy & sautéed seasonal vegetables.

Soup & Salad

Chili Bowl

$7.00

Just like momma used to make! Add cheese and some red onion! GF

Chili Cup

$4.00

Just like momma used to make! Add cheese and some red onion! GF

Soup Bowl

$7.00

See our specials board or ask your server for today's selection

Soup Cup

$4.00

See our specials board or ask your server for today's selection

House Salad

$5.00

Harvest blend with cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions. GF - V

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan. GF

Fiesta Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, black bean corn salsa, tortilla strips, Mexican cheese blend, and mexi-ranch. GF

Spinach Salad

$8.00

Fresh spinach leaves topped with egg, bacon, red onions & Maude’s house made sweet onion dressing. GF

Dinner Salad

$15.00

Harvest blend topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives and feta cheese topped with your choice from the grill. GF

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Pups Food

Pup Balls

$6.00

Pup Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Pup Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Pup Mac-n-Cheese

$6.00

Pup Pork Sliders

$8.00

Pup Maudie Sliders

$8.00

Pup Pretzel

$5.00

Side Dressing

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Sour cream

$0.50

Sweet onion

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Mayonnaise

$0.50

French

$0.50

Vegan ranch

$0.50

SO Horsey

$0.50

SO Sriracha

$0.50

SO Romulade

$0.50

SO Spicy Mustard

$0.50

SO Beer Cheese

$0.50

Dessert

Caramel Cheesecake Slice

$7.00

Bar Bites

Balls

$12.00

Funny name - seriously tasty! Two of each of the following balls: Mashed Potato, Cheese, Bleu Bacon, & Maude’s Signature Beefball Served with Sirachi, Frank’s & Chutney Aioli Sauces.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.00

Hand dipped and delicious....HOUSE MADE!!!

Beer Battered Pickle Spears

$9.00

YUM! HOUSE MADE!

Beer Battered Portobello Mushrooms

$10.00

YES - ORDER THESE! HOUSE MADE & SOOOOOO GOOOD!

Beer Battered Shrimp

$10.00

5 Butterflied jumbo shrimp dipped in our taphouse beer batter & deep fried. Served with our own cocktail sauce.

Brocolli Bites

$6.00

Broccoli bites served with dipping sauce.

Smoked Chicken Wings - BTW

$2.00

Extra-large smoked wings tossed with one of our signature sauces. Tangy BBQ, Sweet Chili, Curry or Classic ~ Market price if available. ORDER BY THE PIECE

Chili Beer Cheese Fries

$9.00

Chips & Cheese

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Good ol’ fashioned comfort food...

Pretzels

$9.00

A large portion of our pretzel bites served with our own taphouse beer cheese, spicy brown mustard & classic yellow mustard.

Reuben Fries

$12.00

Reuben Tots

$13.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Taphouse Nachos

$12.00

A plate of nachos loaded with cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, with your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. Black Olives, & Jalapenos available.

Buy the Kitchen a Round!

$15.00

Treat our hard working cooks to a cold brew! They love to make you delicious food... dine-in and to-go! Cheers!

Tots

BBQ Bacon Tots

$10.00

BBQ Sauce gently drizzled over tots, melted cheese & bacon bits.

Chili Cheese Tots

$10.00

ots covered in Maude’s chili & beer cheese sauce.

Frank-n-Tots

$11.00

Frank’s Hot Sauce lightly coating the tots with melted cheese & ranch dressing. Your choice of chicken or ground beef. Try these with Bleu Cheese!

Mac-n-Tots

$11.00

Tots & mac-n-cheese combined with bacon bits & green onion.

McPhrankentots

$12.00

Frank’s Hot Sauce lightly coating the tots with melted cheese, ranch dressing AND mac-n-cheese, sprinkled with bacon bits & green onion. Your choice of plain ~ 12, add chicken or ground beef. ~ 13 Try these with Bleu Cheese!

Mexi-Tots

$11.00

Mexi-seasoned tots with pico & melted cheese topped with mexi-ranch dressing.

Side of Tots

$5.00

Smoked Brisket Tots

$12.00

Smoked Mac n Chili Tots

$11.00Out of stock

Tots Poutine

$10.00

Tots smothered in beef gravy & melted cheese, topped with green onions.

Burgers

Black & Bleu Burger

$15.00

A 1/3 pound BLACKENED grassfed burger with bleu cheese & bacon.

Cowboy Burger

$15.00Out of stock

The Barking Burger (AKA - The Howler)

$15.00

A 1/3 pound grassfed burger topped with ghost pepper cheese, jalapenos & deep fried onion rings.

The Bully!

$19.00

Two 1/3 pound grassfed burgers, a pile of pulled pork & spicy slaw.

The Cackle Burger

$15.00

A 1/3 pound grassfed burger with bacon and an over-easy egg.

The How Aboot a Maudie, Eh?

$15.00

A 1/3 pound grassfed burger topped with canadian bacon, maple BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese & grilled apples and onions.

The Impossible Burger

$15.00

Impossible Burger (meatless patty)!

The Maudie

$13.00

A 1/3 pound grassfed burger!

The Naughty Maudie

$20.00

Two 1/3 pound grass fed burgers, 6 slices of thick-cut bacon & 3 cheese slices.

The Ol' Smokie

$18.00

A Maude's Original! 1/3 pound patty of grass fed beef that is blended with Mac’s Place smoked brisket then hand formed and marinated in stout. Topped with bacon, Swiss cheese,our house made A-1 cream sauce & beer battered, deep fried jalapeño slices all stacked carefully on the best bun in town!

The Top Dog

$18.00

Two 1/3 pound grassfed burgers!

Sandwiches

Maude's BLT

$13.00

1/2# of THICK cut bacon on grilled english muffin bread, lettuce & tomato all drizzled with amber ale Aioli.

Chicken Tender Sriracha Wrap

$13.00

Bite sized chicken tender pieces, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, Sriracha aoli, cheddar and muenster cheese.

Grilled Chicken Sriracha Wrap

$13.00

Bite sized chicken tender pieces, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, Sriracha aoli, cheddar and muenster cheese.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Gruyere, cheddar and Swiss cheeses with tomato, fresh spinach leaves, and red onion toasted between slices of bread.

Blackened Catfish Po'Boy

$14.00

Blackened catfish, served on a fresh hoagie with sweet corn salsa, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & remoulade.

Portobello Wrap

$12.00

Marinated portobello mushroom slices grilled with roasted red peppers, fresh spinach greens and feta cheese.

Pulled Pork Hawaiian

$12.00

Mac’s Place smoked pulled pork, tossed in our signature sauce, topped with grilled pineapple & pineapple slaw & served on a fresh roll.

Pulled Pork Original

$12.00

Mac’s Place smoked pulled pork, tossed in our signature sauce, & topped with spicy slaw on a fresh roll.

Doghouse Reuben

$15.00

A mound of OUR OWN tender corned beef topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese & horsey sauce, served on fresh marble rye. A Maude’s Favorite!

The Smoked Brisket

$16.00Out of stock

Heaven on an onion bun...Mac’s Place smoked brisket topped with homemade beer battered onion rings, Gruyere cheese & BBQ sauce.

The Potbellied Clucker

$13.00

Grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion on the best bun in town. Add some cheese?

The Cuban

$13.00

Smoky ham, house made pulled pork, layered with sliced pickles, provolone cheese, mayo & spicy mustard, served on a hoagie roll.

Chicken Tender Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Entrees

Baked Mac & Cheese Dinner

$14.00

A delicious combination of cheeses make for a feel good dish with homemade flare! Served with a slice of grilled ham & fresh pretzel bites - a fantastic meal!

Blackened Catfish

$19.00

Grilled blackened catfish filets, served with two potato balls & two cheese balls. Spicy slaw and horsey sauce accompany this southern “comfort” food.

Chicken Strip Dinner

$14.00

Tender chicken tenders and fries... a classic that is tasty and satisfying. We promise that this a “low calorie and fat free” option for dinner. OK...not really, but they are really good!

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Atlantic cod hand dipped in our taphouse beer batter, served with french fries & remoulade. Don’t forget the malt vinegar! Try it CREOLE STYLE!

Fish & Chips 1/2

$13.00

Atlantic cod hand dipped in our taphouse beer batter, served with french fries & remoulade. Don’t forget the malt vinegar! Try it CREOLE STYLE!

Fish Tacos - 2ct

$14.00

ORDER THEM! You loved them so much they made it to our menu! Blackened Catfish & Shrimp, spicy slaw, corn salsa and Sirachi Aioli. (Shellfish advisory)

Fish Tacos - 3ct

$17.00

ORDER THEM! You loved them so much they made it to our menu! Blackened Catfish & Shrimp, spicy slaw, corn salsa and Sirachi Aioli. (Shellfish advisory)

Top Sirloin

$20.00

Fresh cut 8 oz top sirloin steak, grilled to order & served with cheesy potato pancake with gravy & sautéed seasonal vegetables.

Soup & Salad

Chili Bowl

$7.00

Just like momma used to make! Add cheese and some red onion! GF

Chili Cup

$4.00

Just like momma used to make! Add cheese and some red onion! GF

Soup Bowl

$7.00

See our specials board or ask your server for today's selection

Soup Cup

$4.00

See our specials board or ask your server for today's selection

House Salad

$5.00

Harvest blend with cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions. GF - V

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan. GF

Fiesta Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, black bean corn salsa, tortilla strips, Mexican cheese blend, and mexi-ranch. GF

Spinach Salad

$8.00

Fresh spinach leaves topped with egg, bacon, red onions & Maude’s house made sweet onion dressing. GF

Dinner Salad

$15.00

Harvest blend topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives and feta cheese topped with your choice from the grill. GF

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Pups Food

Pup Balls

$6.00

Pup Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Pup Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Pup Mac-n-Cheese

$6.00

Pup Pork Sliders

$8.00

Pup Maudie Sliders

$8.00

Pup Pretzel

$5.00

Side Dressing

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Sour cream

$0.50

Sweet onion

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Mayonnaise

$0.50

French

$0.50

Vegan ranch

$0.50

SO Horsey

$0.50

SO Sriracha

$0.50

SO Romulade

$0.50

SO Spicy Mustard

$0.50

SO Beer Cheese

$0.50

Dessert

Caramel Cheesecake Slice

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family friendly and a comfortable environment featuring 41 rotating drafts and delicious food. Maude's is the perfect place to stop for great service and great times. Come - Sit - Stay!

Website

Location

117 E Allegan St, Otsego, MI 49078

Directions

Gallery
Maude's Taphouse image
Maude's Taphouse image
Maude's Taphouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Four Roses Cafe
orange star4.8 • 779
663 10th St Plainwell, MI 49080
View restaurantnext
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill - 717 E. Bridge St.
orange star4.0 • 140
717 E. Bridge St. Plainwell, MI 49080
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pub - West Main
orange starNo Reviews
4514 W. Main St. Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Hangar Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4301 W Main St Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Nina's Cafe - Kalamazoo
orange star4.5 • 506
1710 West Main St Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Theo & Stacy's - Downtown
orange star4.6 • 960
234 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Otsego
Plainwell
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Battle Creek
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Saugatuck
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston