Maude's Taphouse
117 E Allegan St
Otsego, MI 49078
Popular Items
Bar Bites
Balls
Funny name - seriously tasty! Two of each of the following balls: Mashed Potato, Cheese, Bleu Bacon, & Maude’s Signature Beefball Served with Sirachi, Frank’s & Chutney Aioli Sauces.
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Hand dipped and delicious....HOUSE MADE!!!
Beer Battered Pickle Spears
YUM! HOUSE MADE!
Beer Battered Portobello Mushrooms
YES - ORDER THESE! HOUSE MADE & SOOOOOO GOOOD!
Beer Battered Shrimp
5 Butterflied jumbo shrimp dipped in our taphouse beer batter & deep fried. Served with our own cocktail sauce.
Brocolli Bites
Broccoli bites served with dipping sauce.
Smoked Chicken Wings - BTW
Extra-large smoked wings tossed with one of our signature sauces. Tangy BBQ, Sweet Chili, Curry or Classic ~ Market price if available. ORDER BY THE PIECE
Chili Beer Cheese Fries
Chips & Cheese
Chips & Salsa
Mozzarella Sticks
Good ol’ fashioned comfort food...
Pretzels
A large portion of our pretzel bites served with our own taphouse beer cheese, spicy brown mustard & classic yellow mustard.
Reuben Fries
Reuben Tots
Side French Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Taphouse Nachos
A plate of nachos loaded with cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, with your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. Black Olives, & Jalapenos available.
Buy the Kitchen a Round!
Treat our hard working cooks to a cold brew! They love to make you delicious food... dine-in and to-go! Cheers!
Tots
BBQ Bacon Tots
BBQ Sauce gently drizzled over tots, melted cheese & bacon bits.
Chili Cheese Tots
ots covered in Maude’s chili & beer cheese sauce.
Frank-n-Tots
Frank’s Hot Sauce lightly coating the tots with melted cheese & ranch dressing. Your choice of chicken or ground beef. Try these with Bleu Cheese!
Mac-n-Tots
Tots & mac-n-cheese combined with bacon bits & green onion.
McPhrankentots
Frank’s Hot Sauce lightly coating the tots with melted cheese, ranch dressing AND mac-n-cheese, sprinkled with bacon bits & green onion. Your choice of plain ~ 12, add chicken or ground beef. ~ 13 Try these with Bleu Cheese!
Mexi-Tots
Mexi-seasoned tots with pico & melted cheese topped with mexi-ranch dressing.
Side of Tots
Smoked Brisket Tots
Smoked Mac n Chili Tots
Tots Poutine
Tots smothered in beef gravy & melted cheese, topped with green onions.
Burgers
Black & Bleu Burger
A 1/3 pound BLACKENED grassfed burger with bleu cheese & bacon.
Cowboy Burger
The Barking Burger (AKA - The Howler)
A 1/3 pound grassfed burger topped with ghost pepper cheese, jalapenos & deep fried onion rings.
The Bully!
Two 1/3 pound grassfed burgers, a pile of pulled pork & spicy slaw.
The Cackle Burger
A 1/3 pound grassfed burger with bacon and an over-easy egg.
The How Aboot a Maudie, Eh?
A 1/3 pound grassfed burger topped with canadian bacon, maple BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese & grilled apples and onions.
The Impossible Burger
Impossible Burger (meatless patty)!
The Maudie
A 1/3 pound grassfed burger!
The Naughty Maudie
Two 1/3 pound grass fed burgers, 6 slices of thick-cut bacon & 3 cheese slices.
The Ol' Smokie
A Maude's Original! 1/3 pound patty of grass fed beef that is blended with Mac’s Place smoked brisket then hand formed and marinated in stout. Topped with bacon, Swiss cheese,our house made A-1 cream sauce & beer battered, deep fried jalapeño slices all stacked carefully on the best bun in town!
The Top Dog
Two 1/3 pound grassfed burgers!
Sandwiches
Maude's BLT
1/2# of THICK cut bacon on grilled english muffin bread, lettuce & tomato all drizzled with amber ale Aioli.
Chicken Tender Sriracha Wrap
Bite sized chicken tender pieces, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, Sriracha aoli, cheddar and muenster cheese.
Grilled Chicken Sriracha Wrap
Bite sized chicken tender pieces, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, Sriracha aoli, cheddar and muenster cheese.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Gruyere, cheddar and Swiss cheeses with tomato, fresh spinach leaves, and red onion toasted between slices of bread.
Blackened Catfish Po'Boy
Blackened catfish, served on a fresh hoagie with sweet corn salsa, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & remoulade.
Portobello Wrap
Marinated portobello mushroom slices grilled with roasted red peppers, fresh spinach greens and feta cheese.
Pulled Pork Hawaiian
Mac’s Place smoked pulled pork, tossed in our signature sauce, topped with grilled pineapple & pineapple slaw & served on a fresh roll.
Pulled Pork Original
Mac’s Place smoked pulled pork, tossed in our signature sauce, & topped with spicy slaw on a fresh roll.
Doghouse Reuben
A mound of OUR OWN tender corned beef topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese & horsey sauce, served on fresh marble rye. A Maude’s Favorite!
The Smoked Brisket
Heaven on an onion bun...Mac’s Place smoked brisket topped with homemade beer battered onion rings, Gruyere cheese & BBQ sauce.
The Potbellied Clucker
Grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion on the best bun in town. Add some cheese?
The Cuban
Smoky ham, house made pulled pork, layered with sliced pickles, provolone cheese, mayo & spicy mustard, served on a hoagie roll.
Chicken Tender Ranch Wrap
Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap
Entrees
Baked Mac & Cheese Dinner
A delicious combination of cheeses make for a feel good dish with homemade flare! Served with a slice of grilled ham & fresh pretzel bites - a fantastic meal!
Blackened Catfish
Grilled blackened catfish filets, served with two potato balls & two cheese balls. Spicy slaw and horsey sauce accompany this southern “comfort” food.
Chicken Strip Dinner
Tender chicken tenders and fries... a classic that is tasty and satisfying. We promise that this a “low calorie and fat free” option for dinner. OK...not really, but they are really good!
Fish & Chips
Atlantic cod hand dipped in our taphouse beer batter, served with french fries & remoulade. Don’t forget the malt vinegar! Try it CREOLE STYLE!
Fish & Chips 1/2
Atlantic cod hand dipped in our taphouse beer batter, served with french fries & remoulade. Don’t forget the malt vinegar! Try it CREOLE STYLE!
Fish Tacos - 2ct
ORDER THEM! You loved them so much they made it to our menu! Blackened Catfish & Shrimp, spicy slaw, corn salsa and Sirachi Aioli. (Shellfish advisory)
Fish Tacos - 3ct
ORDER THEM! You loved them so much they made it to our menu! Blackened Catfish & Shrimp, spicy slaw, corn salsa and Sirachi Aioli. (Shellfish advisory)
Top Sirloin
Fresh cut 8 oz top sirloin steak, grilled to order & served with cheesy potato pancake with gravy & sautéed seasonal vegetables.
Soup & Salad
Chili Bowl
Just like momma used to make! Add cheese and some red onion! GF
Chili Cup
Just like momma used to make! Add cheese and some red onion! GF
Soup Bowl
See our specials board or ask your server for today's selection
Soup Cup
See our specials board or ask your server for today's selection
House Salad
Harvest blend with cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions. GF - V
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan. GF
Fiesta Salad
Chopped romaine, black bean corn salsa, tortilla strips, Mexican cheese blend, and mexi-ranch. GF
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach leaves topped with egg, bacon, red onions & Maude’s house made sweet onion dressing. GF
Dinner Salad
Harvest blend topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives and feta cheese topped with your choice from the grill. GF
Side Caesar Salad
Pups Food
Side Dressing
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Family friendly and a comfortable environment featuring 41 rotating drafts and delicious food. Maude's is the perfect place to stop for great service and great times. Come - Sit - Stay!
117 E Allegan St, Otsego, MI 49078