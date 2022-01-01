Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maudie's Milagro at 360 & Westlake Dr

1,119 Reviews

$$

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy

Austin, TX 78746

Order Again

Popular Items

Powerbowl
Build your own Breakfast Taco
Chile Con Queso

Appetizers

Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso

$7.50

7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa

Sm Queso

$6.00

3.5oz queso. Comes with chips & salsa

Lg Guacamole

Lg Guacamole

$6.50

6oz of house-made guacamole. Comes with chips & salsa

Sm Guacamole

$5.50

4oz of house-made guacamole. Comes with chips & salsa

Diablo Sol Food

Diablo Sol Food

$8.50

Queso with taco beef & pico de gallo. Comes with chips & salsa

Sm Diablo

$6.50

Comes with chips & salsa

Appetizer Trio

$8.75

Queso, guac & spicy bean dip. Comes with chips & salsa

Flautitas de Pollo

$9.00

5 Appetizer-size chicken, cheese & chile flautitas. Garnished with cilantro & pickled pink onions and serves with tomatillo- avocado dipping sauce.

Maura's Bean Dip

$8.25

Spicy bean dip & queso topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Comes with chips & salsa

Nachos

$8.00

Beans & cheese on top of house-made tostada shells with a side of escabeche.

Nachos Supreme

$9.00

Beans & cheese on top of house-made tostada shells with a side of escabeche and a scoop of guacamole.

Nachos Compuestos

$11.00

Beans, cheese & taco beef on top of house-made tostada shells served with guacamole, sour cream, pico & escabeche on the side.

Veggie Fajita Nachos

$12.00

Refried black beans, jack cheese & grilled veggies on top of house-made tostada shells served with guacamole, sour cream, pico & escabeche on the side.

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$13.50

Beans, cheese, chicken fajita & grilled onions on top of house-made tostada shells served with guacamole, sour cream, pico & escabeche on the side.

Combo Fajita Nachos

$14.00

Beans, cheese, beef/chicken fajita & grilled onions on top of house-made tostada shells served with guacamole, sour cream, pico & escabeche on the side.

Beef Fajita Nachos

$14.50

Beans, cheese, beef fajita & grilled onions on top of house-made tostada shells served with guacamole, sour cream, pico & escabeche on the side.

Gulf Shrimp Fajita Nachos

$15.00

Refried black beans, jack cheese, gulf shrimp & grilled onions on top of house-made tostada shells served with guacamole, sour cream, pico & escabeche on the side.

Cheese Quesdilla

$8.50

White & yellow cheese and pico toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.

Chicken Especial Dilla

$10.00

White & yellow cheese and shredded chicken toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.

Veggie Fajita Dilla

$11.00

White & yellow cheese and grilled veggies toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.

Chicken Fajita Dilla

$12.00

White & yellow cheese, chicken fajita and grilled onions toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.

Combo Fajita Dilla

$12.50

White & yellow cheese, combo fajita and grilled onions toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.

Beef Fajita Dilla

$13.00

White & yellow cheese, beef fajita and grilled onions toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.

Gulf Shrimp Fajita Dilla

$14.00

White & yellow cheese, and grilled Gulf shrimp toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.

Spinach & Mushroom Dilla

$10.50

Jack cheese and grilled mushrooms, garlic, onions, spinach and tomatoes toasted in a wheat tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico

Chips & Salsa

$0.00+

Click for 1 complimentary order of chips & salsa or add additional orders for $2.50 each

8oz Salsa

$2.00

Gluten Free Chips (2 complimentary bags per order)

Sealed bag of Gluten free chips

Chips Only

$1.95

Salads

Powerbowl

Powerbowl

$11.25

Layered salad with rice, choice of greens, black beans, jack cheese, pico, avocado & choice of protein. Comes with a side of dressing

Maida's Salad

$10.75

Mixed greens, avocado, rajas, lime, pico, tortilla strips & cotija cheese. Comes with a side of dressing. Can add choice of protein

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.25

Traditional shell with mixed greens, choice of taco beef or shredded chicken, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole

Chano Special

$10.75

Shredded lettuce, taco beef, queso, pico avocado & tomato wedges

Chicken Fajita & Greens

$14.50

Mixed greens, chicken fajita, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with jalapeño ranch

Combo Fajita & Greens

Combo Fajita & Greens

$15.00

Mixed greens, combo beef & chicken fajita, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with jalapeño ranch

Beef Fajita & Greens

$15.50

Mixed greens, beef fajita, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with jalapeño ranch

Shrimp Fajita & Greens

$11.50

Mixed greens, Gulf shrimp, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with jalapeño ranch

Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

$11.50

Gulf shrimp grilled with chipotle & poblano cream sauces, jack cheese, avocado & pico. Served in an avocado shell over a bed of lettuce

Spinach & Bacon

Spinach & Bacon

$10.75

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, jicama, carrots, cotija cheese, bacon, pickled pink onions tossed with cilantro lime vinaigrette

Sopa y Ensalada

$9.75

Small bowl of homestyle chicken tortilla soup & a small dinner salad

Dinner Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens with jicama, tomatoes, carrots & cotija cheese. Comes with side of dressing

Tex Mex Combos

Lite Plate (#1)

$10.50

1 crispy beef taco, a small guacamole salad and queso over chips

Grandma's Special (#2)

$10.50

2 crispy beef tacos with a small guacamole salad

Taco Dinner (#3)

$10.50

2 crispy beef tacos with rice & beans

Carne Guisada (#4)

$10.50

Mexican beef stew with rice & beans

Mexican Plate (#5)

$10.50

2 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne & diced onions with rice & beans

Regular Dinner

$13.00

2 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne & diced onions. Served with rice, beans & a crispy beef taco

Mexican Special

$14.00

2 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne & diced onions. Served with rice, beans, a crispy beef taco & a small guacamole salad

Maggie's Plate

$10.75

1 cheese enchilada topped with chile con carne & diced onions. Served with queso over chips & a crispy beef taco

Ladie's Plate

Ladie's Plate

$8.25

1 crispy beef taco & a small guacamole salad

Tamales El Jefe

$12.00

3 pork tamales served enchilada style with chile con carne and rice & beans

Pollo Hacienda

$12.75

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with grilled poblanos & onions, poblano cream sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans

Pollo Monterrey

$12.75

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with grilled bell peppers, serranos & onions, bacon, ranchero sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans

Cena Plate

$13.00

Mexican beef stew with rice & beans plus a small guacamole salad

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Perfecto

$13.00

3 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne & onions. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)

Josie's Enchiladas

$11.25

2 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne, diced onions & queso. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)

Hernandez Enchiladas

$11.50

2 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne, diced onions, ranchero sauce & queso. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)

Tio Chon Enchiladas

$11.75

2 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne, diced onions, ranchero sauce, queso, lettuce & tomatoes Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)

Skinny Sheryl's

$12.00

2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped your choice of tomatillo or tomatado sauce, lettuce & tomatoes. Served with grilled zucchini and rice & beans upon request (no charge)

Kentchilada

$12.50

2 taco beef enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce & queso. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)

Kimberly's Favorite

$12.50

2 fresh spinach, onion, tomato & garlic mushroom enchiladas topped with poblano cream sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)

Spinach Tomatado

$12.00

2 fresh spinach, onion, tomato & garlic mushroom enchiladas topped with tomatado sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & grilled zucchini

Strait Plate

$14.75

3 beef enchiladas topped with chile con carne, onions & 2 fried eggs. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)

Beef Lover's Enchiladas

$12.00

2 beef enchiladas topped with chile con carne & onions. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)

Fajita Beef Enchiladas

$14.75

2 beef fajita & grilled onion enchiladas topped with tomatado sauce and white & yellow cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)

Chicken Tomatillo Enchiladas

$12.00

2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce & jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream plus rice & beans upon request (no charge)

Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas

$13.00

2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)

Poblano Crema Enchiladas

Poblano Crema Enchiladas

$12.50

2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with poblano cream sauce, tomatillo-avocado sauce. lettuce & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans upon request

Fajitas

Sliced beef grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas

Chicken Fajitas for 1

$15.50

Sliced chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas

Chicken Fajitas for 2

$30.00

Sliced chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas

Veggie Fajitas for 1

Veggie Fajitas for 1

$14.50

Grilled portobello mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow bell peppers, spinach, corn & zucchini. Served with rice & refried black beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese and a choice of tortillas

Veggie Fajitas for 2

$28.00

Grilled portobello mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow bell peppers, spinach, corn & zucchini. Served with rice & refried black beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese and a choice of tortillas

Combo Fajitas for 1

$16.50

Sliced beef & chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas

Combo Fajitas for 2

$32.00

Sliced beef & chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas

Gulf Shrimp Fajitas for 1

$18.00

Gulf shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese and a choice of tortillas

Gulf Shrimp Fajitas for 2

$34.00

Gulf shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese and a choice of tortillas

Beef Fajitas for 1

$17.50

Sliced beef grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas

Beef Fajitas for 2

$34.00

Sliced beef grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas

Tacos

Crispy Beef Tacos

Crispy Beef Tacos

$11.50

3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese

Soft Beef Tacos

$11.50

3 soft beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$11.50

3 crispy chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese

Soft Chicken Tacos

$11.50

3 soft chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese

Carne Guisada Tacos

$12.25

3 savory beef stew tacos on flour tortillas. Served with cilantro, tomatoes, onions & a side of borracho beans

Chicken Fajita Tacos

$12.50

2 sliced chicken, grilled onion & poblano soft tacos served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese

Beef Fajita Tacos

$13.50

2 sliced beef, grilled onion & poblano soft tacos served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese

Combo Fajita Tacos

$13.00

2 sliced combo chicken/beef, grilled onion & poblano soft tacos served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese

Veggie Fajita Tacos

$11.75

2 grilled portobello mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow bell peppers, spinach, corn & zucchini soft tacos. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese

Carnitas Tacos

$11.75

2 roasted pulled pork tacos on corn tortillas. Served with a side of tomatillo-avocado sauce, rice, black beans, cilantro, onions & a lime wedge

Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos Al Pastor

$11.75

3 achiote & citrus marinated pork tacos on corn tortillas. Served with rice, black beans, cilantro, onions & a lime wedge

Beef Tacos Especial

$13.50

3 grilled beef fajita, pico & chipotle sauce tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro, avocado slices & jack cheese. Served with black beans

Sissy's Tacos

$11.50

2 chicken fajita, grilled onion & poblano tacos on wheat tortillas. Topped with jalapeño ranch, lettuce, tomatoes & jack cheese. Served with black beans

Potato Rajas Tacos

$7.75

2 grilled potato, onion & poblano tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes & jack cheese. Served with black beans

Grilled Mahi Tacos

Grilled Mahi Tacos

$14.00

2 grilled Mahi Mahi tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with a purple slaw, avocado slices, cilantro & cotija cheese. Served with black beans & pico de piña

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

2 grilled Gulf shrimp, roasted corn, onion & poblano tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro, avocado slices, tomatillo-avocado sauce & cotija cheese. Served with black beans

Burritos

2 taco beef & bean burritos smothered in chile con carne sauce and topped with cheese & onions. Served with rice & beans upon request

Rockin' Ruthann's

$11.50

2 shredded chicken burritos smothered in chile con carne sauce and topped with cheese & onions. Served with rice & beans upon request

Grandpa's Special

$11.25

2 taco beef & bean burritos smothered in chile con carne and topped with cheese & onions. Served with rice & beans upon request

Carne Guisada Burritos

$12.00

2 Mexican beef stew burritos smothered in chile con carne sauce and topped with cheese & onions. Serves with rice & beans upon request

Carnitas Burritos

$11.75

2 roasted pulled pork burritos topped with tomatillo sauce, cheese, pico de piña & cilantro. Served with rice & beans upon request

Veggie Burrito

$10.75

1 large grilled veggie fajita burrito in a wheat tortilla. Topped with chipotle sauce, jack & cotija cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request

Rellenos

Chicken Chile Relleno

$13.00

A fire roasted poblano stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with poblano cream sauce, jack & cotija cheese and a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans

Beef Chile Relleno

$13.00

A fire roasted poblano stuffed with taco beef and topped with ranchero sauce, cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans

Veggie Chile Relleno

$12.00

A fire roasted poblano stuffed with grilled veggies and topped with tomatado sauce, jack cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans

Shrimp Relleno

$15.50

Skinny Tex Mex (500 cal or less)

500 calories or less
Chipotle Chicken Fajita

Chipotle Chicken Fajita

$11.00

Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans

Pico de Pina Shrimp Tacos

Pico de Pina Shrimp Tacos

$11.75

2 grilled Gulf shrimp, tomatillo sauce & jack cheese tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with shredded cabbage & pico de piña. Served with avocado slices, a lime wedge & black beans

Powerbowl Lite

Powerbowl Lite

$10.25

A lighter version of our top-seller: A layered salad with rice, choice of greens, black beans, pico, avocado slices & jack cheese. Served with a side of salsa for dressing

SK-Skinny Sheryls

$12.00

2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped your choice of tomatillo OR tomatado sauce, lettuce & tomatoes. Served with grilled zucchini and rice

SK- Huevos Rancheros

SK- Huevos Rancheros

$7.75

2 eggs any style topped with ranchero sauce. Served with papas & refried black beans

SK-Maida's W/ Shrimp

SK-Maida's W/ Shrimp

$13.75

Mixed greens, avocado, rajas, lime, pico & cotija cheese topped with grilled Gulf shrimp

Potato Rajas Taco

$6.75

1 grilled potato, onion & poblano taco on corn tortillas. Topped with lettuce & tomatoes. Served with black beans

Diner

Sm Caldo

$6.00

Small bowl of homestyle chicken tortilla soup. Served with rice, onions, cilantro & a lime wedge

Med Caldo

$8.00

Medium bowl of homestyle chicken tortilla soup. Served with rice, onions, cilantro & a lime wedge

Large Caldo

$9.25

Large bowl of homestyle chicken tortilla soup. Served with rice, onions, cilantro & a lime wedge

1 Taco/Caldo Combo

$8.75

1 crispy beef taco & a small bowl of caldo

2 Taco/Caldo Combo

2 Taco/Caldo Combo

$11.00

2 crispy beef tacos & a small bowl of caldo

Old Fashioned Burger

$10.50

A burger on a kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles. Server with fries

Kids

2 eggs scrambled with tortilla strips & drizzled with queso. Served with a choice of beans OR papas

Tiny Tacos

$6.25

2 small crispy tacos or 1 reg soft taco filled with choice of taco beef or shredded chicken. Served with rice & beans

Kid's Enchilada

$6.50

1 cheese enchilada topped with chile con carne & cheese. Served with rice & beans

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Grilled cheese sandwich served with french fries

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

Cheese grilled in between flour tortillas. Served with beans

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kid's Burger

$6.50

A quarter-pound burger on a kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato & pickles. Server with french fries

Jack and Elle's Plate

$6.50

Rice topped with taco beef OR shredded chicken & drizzled with queso.

Kid's Pancake Breakfast

$6.50

2 mini pancakes served with 1 egg any style and a choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage patty

Kid's French Toast Breakfast

$6.50

2 pieces of French toast served with 1 egg any style and a choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage patty

Nino Gringo

$6.50

1 egg any style served with papas and a choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage patty

Huevos y Queso

$6.25

2 eggs scrambled wit tortilla strips & drizzled with queso. Served with choice of beans OR papas

Breakfast

Migas Taco

$3.25

Eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$3.25

Chorizo Egg & Cheese

$3.25

Pete's Tantalizing Taco

$3.75

All natural Sausage, egg, potato, onion, serranos & cheese

Build your own Breakfast Taco

$2.50

Bacon Migas Taco

$3.50

Eggs scrambled with bacon, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips

Potato Egg & Cheese

$3.25

Tatiana's Tamale Taco

$3.75

Eggs scrambled with pork tamale & cheese

Blanco Verde Taco

$3.50

Egg whites scrambled with spinach and topped with avocado slices. Served on corn tortillas

Bean Cheese & Avocado Taco

$3.25

Bean, cheese & avocado on wheat tortilla. Served with escabeche

Chorizo Migas Taco

$3.50

Eggs scrambled with chorizo, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$3.25

Sausage Migas Taco

$3.50

Eggs scrambled with sausage, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$8.00

2 eggs any style topped with ranchero sauce. Served with refried beans & potatoes

Migas

$9.25

2 eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips. Served with refried beans

Sausage Migas

$10.25

2 eggs scrambled with sausage, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips. Served with refried beans

Bacon Migas

$10.25

2 eggs scrambled with bacon, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips. Served with refried beans

Chorizo Migas

$10.25

Faj Migas

$11.00

2 eggs scrambled with chorizo, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips. Served with refried beans

Sunrise Sweet Potato Hash

Sunrise Sweet Potato Hash

$9.00

Roasted sweet potatoes grilled with bacon, onions, poblanos, yellow bell peppers, spinach & topped with an egg any style. Served with black beans

Marfa Stack

$9.75

Stacked red chile enchiladas with tomatado sauce, cheese & onions. Topped with 2 eggs any style and served with refried beans

Green Chilaquiles

$8.25

Crispy tortilla strips grilled with jack cheese & tomatillo sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg

Red Chilaquiles

$8.25

Crispy tortilla strips grilled with cheese & tomatado sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg

Gringo Breakfast

$8.50

2 eggs any style with bacon OR sausage, beans OR papas and toast OR tortillas

Single Pancake

$3.00

Short Stack

$6.00

2 buttermilk pancakes

Full Stack

$8.25

3 buttermilk pancakes

Pancake Breakfast

$9.75

2 buttermilk pancakes, bacon OR sausage and 2 eggs any style

French Toast

$8.25

3 pieces of French toast with cinnamon, vanilla & powdered sugar

French Toast Breakfast

$9.75

2 pieces of French toast, bacon OR sausage and 2 eggs any style

Desserts

Sopapillas

$3.25

2 hot Mexican pastry puffs with a sprinkle of cinnamon & powdered sugar. Served with honey

Single Sopapilla

$1.75

Flan

$4.95

Caramel-coated custard

Tres Leches

$6.00

A light white cake soaked with 3 milks

Miles O Chocolate

$6.50

A dark chocolate cross between a brownie & a truffle topped with raspberry sauce. Gluten-free

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$4.50

2 scoops of Amy's Mexican Vanilla topped with Root Beer from Maine Root

Bee Cave Crunch Ice Cream

$3.50

A scoop of a custom flavor from Amy's Ice Creams: Creamy vanilla with honey, cinnamon swirls & crunchy praline pecans

Mexican Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

A scoop of Amy's Ice Creams' classic flavor

Togo Alcohol (Order must include food)

8oz Frozen

$7.25

Our #1 seller: Made in-house using fresh squeezed juices

16oz of Frozen (Makes 2 drinks)

16oz of Frozen (Makes 2 drinks)

$12.50

16oz of our #1 seller: Made in-house using fresh squeezed juices

8oz of House Rocks (Makes 2 drinks)

8oz of House Rocks (Makes 2 drinks)

$12.50

Our House recipe of tequila, triple sec and house-made sweet & sour without ice. Needs to be shaken & poured over ice

16oz of House Rocks (Makes 4 drinks)

$24.00

Our House recipe of tequila, triple sec and house-made sweet & sour without ice. Needs to be shaken & poured over ice

8oz of Gill's (Makes 2 drinks)

$21.00

A local favorite! An equal mix of Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau & fresh squeezed lime juice. Needs to be shaken & served over ice. Makes 2 drinks

16oz of Gill's (Makes 4 drinks)

$40.00

A local favorite! An equal mix of Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau & fresh squeezed lime juice. Needs to be shaken & served over ice. Makes 4 drinks

Bottled Beer

Bud Lite

$4.50Out of stock

Coors Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Bohemia

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Corona Lite

$4.75

Victoria

$4.75

Canned Beer

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Draft Beer

10oz Dos XX's

$4.50

10oz Miller lite

$4.50

10oz Negro Modelo

$4.50

10oz Pacifco

$4.50

10oz Seasonal

$4.50

Dos XX's 18oz

$6.50

Miller lite 18oz

$6.50

Negro Modelo 18oz

$6.50

Pacifco 18oz

$6.50

Seasonal 18oz

$7.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Hibiscus Tea

$2.95

Small Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Small Orange Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.95

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Lg Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Lg Orange Juice

$6.00

Sprite

$2.95

Topo Chico

$3.50

Milk

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.75

Coffee

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.95
Limonada

Limonada

$3.75

A refreshing mix of mint, agave nectar, lime juice & soda

Root Beer

$2.95

Kid Milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.95Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$3.50

12oz Mexi Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Richard's Rainwater

$3.00Out of stock

Tort/Bread

Corn Torts

$0.55

Flour Torts

$0.55

Wheat Torts

$0.55

White Toast

$0.95

Wheat Toast

$0.95Out of stock

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Refried Beans

$2.50

Whole Black Beans

$2.50

Refried Black Beans

$2.50

Borracho Beans

$2.50

Rice & Black Beans

$2.50

Rice & Refriend Black Beans

$2.50

Rice & Borracho Beans

$2.50

Side Meats

Side Bacon

$2.75

Lg Burger Patty

$5.50

Sm Burger Patty

$3.00

Side Dressings

Side Jalapeno Ranch

$0.75

Side Items

Single Taco

$3.75

Single CG Taco

$3.95

Single Enchilada

$4.25

Side Avocado

$2.75

Side Papas

$2.50

Side French Fries

$2.75

Side Corn

$0.65

Side Eggs

Taco Kits

1/2 Dozen Taco Kit

$24.00

Dozen Taco Kit

$36.00

Enchilada Kits

Doz Beef Ench

$42.00

Doz Chix Ench

$42.00

Doz Chz Ench

$42.00

Doz Bf Faj Ench

$56.00

Doz Chix Faj Ench

$48.00

Doz Combo Faj Ench

$52.00

8 Ench Kit

$32.00

Fajita Kits

Fajita Family Kit

$60.00

Family Dips

Pint Salsa

$5.00

Qt Salsa

$8.00

1/2 Gal Salsa

$14.00

Gal Salsa

$26.00

Pint Queso

$13.00

Qt Queso

$24.00

1/2 Gal Queso

$44.00

Gal Queso

$76.00

Pint Guac

$13.00

Qt Guac

$24.00

1/2 Gal Guac

$44.00

Gal Guac

$76.00

Pint Pico

$5.00

Qt Pico

$8.00

1/2 Gal Pico

$14.00

Gal Pico

$26.00

Family Deserts

Miles O Chocolate Brick

$60.00

Family Rice & Beans

Pint Rice

$4.00

Qt Rice

$7.50

1/2 Gal Rice

$12.50

Gal Rice

$20.00

Pint Refried

$4.00

Qt Refried

$7.50

1/2 Gal Refried

$12.50

Gal Refried

$20.00

Pint Black Beans

$4.00

Qt Black Beans

$7.50

1/2 Gal Black Beans

$12.50

Gal Black Beans

$20.00

Pint Borracho Beans

$6.00

Qt Borracho Beans

$10.00

1/2 Gal Borracho Beans

$17.00

Gal Borracho Beans

$25.00
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Milagro has a faithful regular crowd and serves the neighboring businesses along Capital of TX Hwy. and our Westlake family & friends/

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78746

Maudie's Milagro image
Maudie's Milagro image
Maudie's Milagro image

