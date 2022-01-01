Maudie's Milagro at 360 & Westlake Dr
1,119 Reviews
$$
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78746
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Chile Con Queso
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
Sm Queso
3.5oz queso. Comes with chips & salsa
Lg Guacamole
6oz of house-made guacamole. Comes with chips & salsa
Sm Guacamole
4oz of house-made guacamole. Comes with chips & salsa
Diablo Sol Food
Queso with taco beef & pico de gallo. Comes with chips & salsa
Sm Diablo
Comes with chips & salsa
Appetizer Trio
Queso, guac & spicy bean dip. Comes with chips & salsa
Flautitas de Pollo
5 Appetizer-size chicken, cheese & chile flautitas. Garnished with cilantro & pickled pink onions and serves with tomatillo- avocado dipping sauce.
Maura's Bean Dip
Spicy bean dip & queso topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Comes with chips & salsa
Nachos
Beans & cheese on top of house-made tostada shells with a side of escabeche.
Nachos Supreme
Beans & cheese on top of house-made tostada shells with a side of escabeche and a scoop of guacamole.
Nachos Compuestos
Beans, cheese & taco beef on top of house-made tostada shells served with guacamole, sour cream, pico & escabeche on the side.
Veggie Fajita Nachos
Refried black beans, jack cheese & grilled veggies on top of house-made tostada shells served with guacamole, sour cream, pico & escabeche on the side.
Chicken Fajita Nachos
Beans, cheese, chicken fajita & grilled onions on top of house-made tostada shells served with guacamole, sour cream, pico & escabeche on the side.
Combo Fajita Nachos
Beans, cheese, beef/chicken fajita & grilled onions on top of house-made tostada shells served with guacamole, sour cream, pico & escabeche on the side.
Beef Fajita Nachos
Beans, cheese, beef fajita & grilled onions on top of house-made tostada shells served with guacamole, sour cream, pico & escabeche on the side.
Gulf Shrimp Fajita Nachos
Refried black beans, jack cheese, gulf shrimp & grilled onions on top of house-made tostada shells served with guacamole, sour cream, pico & escabeche on the side.
Cheese Quesdilla
White & yellow cheese and pico toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.
Chicken Especial Dilla
White & yellow cheese and shredded chicken toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.
Veggie Fajita Dilla
White & yellow cheese and grilled veggies toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.
Chicken Fajita Dilla
White & yellow cheese, chicken fajita and grilled onions toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.
Combo Fajita Dilla
White & yellow cheese, combo fajita and grilled onions toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.
Beef Fajita Dilla
White & yellow cheese, beef fajita and grilled onions toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.
Gulf Shrimp Fajita Dilla
White & yellow cheese, and grilled Gulf shrimp toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.
Spinach & Mushroom Dilla
Jack cheese and grilled mushrooms, garlic, onions, spinach and tomatoes toasted in a wheat tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico
Chips & Salsa
Click for 1 complimentary order of chips & salsa or add additional orders for $2.50 each
8oz Salsa
Gluten Free Chips (2 complimentary bags per order)
Sealed bag of Gluten free chips
Chips Only
Salads
Powerbowl
Layered salad with rice, choice of greens, black beans, jack cheese, pico, avocado & choice of protein. Comes with a side of dressing
Maida's Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, rajas, lime, pico, tortilla strips & cotija cheese. Comes with a side of dressing. Can add choice of protein
Taco Salad
Traditional shell with mixed greens, choice of taco beef or shredded chicken, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
Chano Special
Shredded lettuce, taco beef, queso, pico avocado & tomato wedges
Chicken Fajita & Greens
Mixed greens, chicken fajita, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with jalapeño ranch
Combo Fajita & Greens
Mixed greens, combo beef & chicken fajita, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with jalapeño ranch
Beef Fajita & Greens
Mixed greens, beef fajita, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with jalapeño ranch
Shrimp Fajita & Greens
Mixed greens, Gulf shrimp, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with jalapeño ranch
Shrimp Stuffed Avocado
Gulf shrimp grilled with chipotle & poblano cream sauces, jack cheese, avocado & pico. Served in an avocado shell over a bed of lettuce
Spinach & Bacon
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, jicama, carrots, cotija cheese, bacon, pickled pink onions tossed with cilantro lime vinaigrette
Sopa y Ensalada
Small bowl of homestyle chicken tortilla soup & a small dinner salad
Dinner Salad
Mixed greens with jicama, tomatoes, carrots & cotija cheese. Comes with side of dressing
Tex Mex Combos
Lite Plate (#1)
1 crispy beef taco, a small guacamole salad and queso over chips
Grandma's Special (#2)
2 crispy beef tacos with a small guacamole salad
Taco Dinner (#3)
2 crispy beef tacos with rice & beans
Carne Guisada (#4)
Mexican beef stew with rice & beans
Mexican Plate (#5)
2 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne & diced onions with rice & beans
Regular Dinner
2 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne & diced onions. Served with rice, beans & a crispy beef taco
Mexican Special
2 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne & diced onions. Served with rice, beans, a crispy beef taco & a small guacamole salad
Maggie's Plate
1 cheese enchilada topped with chile con carne & diced onions. Served with queso over chips & a crispy beef taco
Ladie's Plate
1 crispy beef taco & a small guacamole salad
Tamales El Jefe
3 pork tamales served enchilada style with chile con carne and rice & beans
Pollo Hacienda
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with grilled poblanos & onions, poblano cream sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans
Pollo Monterrey
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with grilled bell peppers, serranos & onions, bacon, ranchero sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans
Cena Plate
Mexican beef stew with rice & beans plus a small guacamole salad
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Perfecto
3 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne & onions. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Josie's Enchiladas
2 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne, diced onions & queso. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Hernandez Enchiladas
2 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne, diced onions, ranchero sauce & queso. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Tio Chon Enchiladas
2 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne, diced onions, ranchero sauce, queso, lettuce & tomatoes Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Skinny Sheryl's
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped your choice of tomatillo or tomatado sauce, lettuce & tomatoes. Served with grilled zucchini and rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Kentchilada
2 taco beef enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce & queso. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Kimberly's Favorite
2 fresh spinach, onion, tomato & garlic mushroom enchiladas topped with poblano cream sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Spinach Tomatado
2 fresh spinach, onion, tomato & garlic mushroom enchiladas topped with tomatado sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & grilled zucchini
Strait Plate
3 beef enchiladas topped with chile con carne, onions & 2 fried eggs. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Beef Lover's Enchiladas
2 beef enchiladas topped with chile con carne & onions. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Fajita Beef Enchiladas
2 beef fajita & grilled onion enchiladas topped with tomatado sauce and white & yellow cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Chicken Tomatillo Enchiladas
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce & jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream plus rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Poblano Crema Enchiladas
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with poblano cream sauce, tomatillo-avocado sauce. lettuce & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans upon request
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas for 1
Sliced chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas
Chicken Fajitas for 2
Sliced chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas
Veggie Fajitas for 1
Grilled portobello mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow bell peppers, spinach, corn & zucchini. Served with rice & refried black beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese and a choice of tortillas
Veggie Fajitas for 2
Grilled portobello mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow bell peppers, spinach, corn & zucchini. Served with rice & refried black beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese and a choice of tortillas
Combo Fajitas for 1
Sliced beef & chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas
Combo Fajitas for 2
Sliced beef & chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas
Gulf Shrimp Fajitas for 1
Gulf shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese and a choice of tortillas
Gulf Shrimp Fajitas for 2
Gulf shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese and a choice of tortillas
Beef Fajitas for 1
Sliced beef grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas
Beef Fajitas for 2
Sliced beef grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas
Tacos
Crispy Beef Tacos
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Soft Beef Tacos
3 soft beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Crispy Chicken Tacos
3 crispy chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Soft Chicken Tacos
3 soft chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Carne Guisada Tacos
3 savory beef stew tacos on flour tortillas. Served with cilantro, tomatoes, onions & a side of borracho beans
Chicken Fajita Tacos
2 sliced chicken, grilled onion & poblano soft tacos served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese
Beef Fajita Tacos
2 sliced beef, grilled onion & poblano soft tacos served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese
Combo Fajita Tacos
2 sliced combo chicken/beef, grilled onion & poblano soft tacos served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese
Veggie Fajita Tacos
2 grilled portobello mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow bell peppers, spinach, corn & zucchini soft tacos. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese
Carnitas Tacos
2 roasted pulled pork tacos on corn tortillas. Served with a side of tomatillo-avocado sauce, rice, black beans, cilantro, onions & a lime wedge
Tacos Al Pastor
3 achiote & citrus marinated pork tacos on corn tortillas. Served with rice, black beans, cilantro, onions & a lime wedge
Beef Tacos Especial
3 grilled beef fajita, pico & chipotle sauce tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro, avocado slices & jack cheese. Served with black beans
Sissy's Tacos
2 chicken fajita, grilled onion & poblano tacos on wheat tortillas. Topped with jalapeño ranch, lettuce, tomatoes & jack cheese. Served with black beans
Potato Rajas Tacos
2 grilled potato, onion & poblano tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes & jack cheese. Served with black beans
Grilled Mahi Tacos
2 grilled Mahi Mahi tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with a purple slaw, avocado slices, cilantro & cotija cheese. Served with black beans & pico de piña
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, roasted corn, onion & poblano tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro, avocado slices, tomatillo-avocado sauce & cotija cheese. Served with black beans
Burritos
Rockin' Ruthann's
2 shredded chicken burritos smothered in chile con carne sauce and topped with cheese & onions. Served with rice & beans upon request
Grandpa's Special
2 taco beef & bean burritos smothered in chile con carne and topped with cheese & onions. Served with rice & beans upon request
Carne Guisada Burritos
2 Mexican beef stew burritos smothered in chile con carne sauce and topped with cheese & onions. Serves with rice & beans upon request
Carnitas Burritos
2 roasted pulled pork burritos topped with tomatillo sauce, cheese, pico de piña & cilantro. Served with rice & beans upon request
Veggie Burrito
1 large grilled veggie fajita burrito in a wheat tortilla. Topped with chipotle sauce, jack & cotija cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request
Rellenos
Chicken Chile Relleno
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with poblano cream sauce, jack & cotija cheese and a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
Beef Chile Relleno
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with taco beef and topped with ranchero sauce, cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
Veggie Chile Relleno
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with grilled veggies and topped with tomatado sauce, jack cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
Shrimp Relleno
Skinny Tex Mex (500 cal or less)
Chipotle Chicken Fajita
Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans
Pico de Pina Shrimp Tacos
2 grilled Gulf shrimp, tomatillo sauce & jack cheese tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with shredded cabbage & pico de piña. Served with avocado slices, a lime wedge & black beans
Powerbowl Lite
A lighter version of our top-seller: A layered salad with rice, choice of greens, black beans, pico, avocado slices & jack cheese. Served with a side of salsa for dressing
SK-Skinny Sheryls
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped your choice of tomatillo OR tomatado sauce, lettuce & tomatoes. Served with grilled zucchini and rice
SK- Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs any style topped with ranchero sauce. Served with papas & refried black beans
SK-Maida's W/ Shrimp
Mixed greens, avocado, rajas, lime, pico & cotija cheese topped with grilled Gulf shrimp
Potato Rajas Taco
1 grilled potato, onion & poblano taco on corn tortillas. Topped with lettuce & tomatoes. Served with black beans
Diner
Sm Caldo
Small bowl of homestyle chicken tortilla soup. Served with rice, onions, cilantro & a lime wedge
Med Caldo
Medium bowl of homestyle chicken tortilla soup. Served with rice, onions, cilantro & a lime wedge
Large Caldo
Large bowl of homestyle chicken tortilla soup. Served with rice, onions, cilantro & a lime wedge
1 Taco/Caldo Combo
1 crispy beef taco & a small bowl of caldo
2 Taco/Caldo Combo
2 crispy beef tacos & a small bowl of caldo
Old Fashioned Burger
A burger on a kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles. Server with fries
Kids
Tiny Tacos
2 small crispy tacos or 1 reg soft taco filled with choice of taco beef or shredded chicken. Served with rice & beans
Kid's Enchilada
1 cheese enchilada topped with chile con carne & cheese. Served with rice & beans
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich served with french fries
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese grilled in between flour tortillas. Served with beans
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Kid's Burger
A quarter-pound burger on a kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato & pickles. Server with french fries
Jack and Elle's Plate
Rice topped with taco beef OR shredded chicken & drizzled with queso.
Kid's Pancake Breakfast
2 mini pancakes served with 1 egg any style and a choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage patty
Kid's French Toast Breakfast
2 pieces of French toast served with 1 egg any style and a choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage patty
Nino Gringo
1 egg any style served with papas and a choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage patty
Huevos y Queso
2 eggs scrambled wit tortilla strips & drizzled with queso. Served with choice of beans OR papas
Breakfast
Migas Taco
Eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips
Bacon Egg & Cheese
Chorizo Egg & Cheese
Pete's Tantalizing Taco
All natural Sausage, egg, potato, onion, serranos & cheese
Build your own Breakfast Taco
Bacon Migas Taco
Eggs scrambled with bacon, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips
Potato Egg & Cheese
Tatiana's Tamale Taco
Eggs scrambled with pork tamale & cheese
Blanco Verde Taco
Egg whites scrambled with spinach and topped with avocado slices. Served on corn tortillas
Bean Cheese & Avocado Taco
Bean, cheese & avocado on wheat tortilla. Served with escabeche
Chorizo Migas Taco
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips
Sausage Egg & Cheese
Sausage Migas Taco
Eggs scrambled with sausage, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs any style topped with ranchero sauce. Served with refried beans & potatoes
Migas
2 eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips. Served with refried beans
Sausage Migas
2 eggs scrambled with sausage, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips. Served with refried beans
Bacon Migas
2 eggs scrambled with bacon, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips. Served with refried beans
Chorizo Migas
Faj Migas
2 eggs scrambled with chorizo, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips. Served with refried beans
Sunrise Sweet Potato Hash
Roasted sweet potatoes grilled with bacon, onions, poblanos, yellow bell peppers, spinach & topped with an egg any style. Served with black beans
Marfa Stack
Stacked red chile enchiladas with tomatado sauce, cheese & onions. Topped with 2 eggs any style and served with refried beans
Green Chilaquiles
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with jack cheese & tomatillo sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
Red Chilaquiles
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with cheese & tomatado sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
Gringo Breakfast
2 eggs any style with bacon OR sausage, beans OR papas and toast OR tortillas
Single Pancake
Short Stack
2 buttermilk pancakes
Full Stack
3 buttermilk pancakes
Pancake Breakfast
2 buttermilk pancakes, bacon OR sausage and 2 eggs any style
French Toast
3 pieces of French toast with cinnamon, vanilla & powdered sugar
French Toast Breakfast
2 pieces of French toast, bacon OR sausage and 2 eggs any style
Desserts
Sopapillas
2 hot Mexican pastry puffs with a sprinkle of cinnamon & powdered sugar. Served with honey
Single Sopapilla
Flan
Caramel-coated custard
Tres Leches
A light white cake soaked with 3 milks
Miles O Chocolate
A dark chocolate cross between a brownie & a truffle topped with raspberry sauce. Gluten-free
Root Beer Float
2 scoops of Amy's Mexican Vanilla topped with Root Beer from Maine Root
Bee Cave Crunch Ice Cream
A scoop of a custom flavor from Amy's Ice Creams: Creamy vanilla with honey, cinnamon swirls & crunchy praline pecans
Mexican Vanilla Ice Cream
A scoop of Amy's Ice Creams' classic flavor
Togo Alcohol (Order must include food)
8oz Frozen
Our #1 seller: Made in-house using fresh squeezed juices
16oz of Frozen (Makes 2 drinks)
16oz of our #1 seller: Made in-house using fresh squeezed juices
8oz of House Rocks (Makes 2 drinks)
Our House recipe of tequila, triple sec and house-made sweet & sour without ice. Needs to be shaken & poured over ice
16oz of House Rocks (Makes 4 drinks)
Our House recipe of tequila, triple sec and house-made sweet & sour without ice. Needs to be shaken & poured over ice
8oz of Gill's (Makes 2 drinks)
A local favorite! An equal mix of Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau & fresh squeezed lime juice. Needs to be shaken & served over ice. Makes 2 drinks
16oz of Gill's (Makes 4 drinks)
A local favorite! An equal mix of Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau & fresh squeezed lime juice. Needs to be shaken & served over ice. Makes 4 drinks
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Draft Beer
NA Beverages
Coke
Iced Tea
Hibiscus Tea
Small Grapefruit Juice
Small Orange Juice
Diet Coke
Mexican Coke
Arnold Palmer
Lg Grapefruit Juice
Lg Orange Juice
Sprite
Topo Chico
Milk
Apple Juice
Coffee
Lemonade
Chocolate Milk
Dr. Pepper
Limonada
A refreshing mix of mint, agave nectar, lime juice & soda
Root Beer
Kid Milk
Hot Chocolate
Ginger Beer
12oz Mexi Coke
Richard's Rainwater
Tort/Bread
Rice & Beans
Side Dressings
Side Items
Enchilada Kits
Fajita Kits
Family Dips
Family Deserts
Family Rice & Beans
Pint Rice
Qt Rice
1/2 Gal Rice
Gal Rice
Pint Refried
Qt Refried
1/2 Gal Refried
Gal Refried
Pint Black Beans
Qt Black Beans
1/2 Gal Black Beans
Gal Black Beans
Pint Borracho Beans
Qt Borracho Beans
1/2 Gal Borracho Beans
Gal Borracho Beans
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Milagro has a faithful regular crowd and serves the neighboring businesses along Capital of TX Hwy. and our Westlake family & friends/
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78746