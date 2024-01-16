Maui Waui Cafe 117 East Brodway Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
117 East Brodway Street, Lenoir City, TN 37771
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Gondolier Pizza & Italian Restaurant - Lenoir City
4.7 • 1,183
744 US-321 Lenoir City, TN 37771
View restaurant
Don Gallo - Choto - 1600 Choto Markets Way
No Reviews
1600 Choto Markets Way Knoxville, TN 37922
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lenoir City
More near Lenoir City