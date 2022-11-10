- Home
Maui Pasta Scottsdale
1,803 Reviews
$$
7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
(T) Appetizers & Sides
(T) Bruschetta Pomodoro
VEGAN. Chopped Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil, and olive oil, on two toasted, house-made slices of baguette.
(T) Mozzarella Sticks
Six fresh panko-breaded mozzarella sticks, served with marinara sauce.
(T) Breaded Ravioli
Five large cheese or butternut squash panko- breaded ravioli, served with marinara sauce.
(T) Garlic Bread
Toasted house-made focaccia bread, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano and butter.
(T) Brioche & Artichoke Dip
Our famous artichoke dip, warmed, and served with crispy lavosh.
(T) Breaded Stuffed Artichoke Hearts
Four large artichoke hearts, stuffed with artichoke dip, breaded, and flash-fried. Served with marinara.
(T) Gouda Mac & Cheese Side
Gouda and cheddar cheeses blended with rich Béchamel, tossed with fresh macaroni, and topped with crispy pieces of prosciutto.
(T) Garlic Parmesan Brussel Sprouts
Halved brussels, sauteed with garlic and then simmered with vegetable broth until tender, then tossed with Italian cheeses.
(T) Parmesan Risotto
Arborio rice, simmered slowly and mixed with Italian cheeses until rich and creamy.
(T) Meatballs in Marinara
Two house-made meatballs in our signature house-made marinara.
(T) Arancini with Marinara
Two mozzarella-stuffed risotto balls, breaded and lighlty fried, served with marinara.
(T) Eggplant Parmesan ala Carte
Breaded with panko, topped with house marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.
(T) Chicken Parmesan ala Carte
Breaded with panko, topped with house marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.
(T) Veal Parmesan ala Carte
Breaded with panko, topped with house marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.
(T) Salads
(T) Burata Caprese Salad
Tomato slices, sliced basil, and burata, drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar glaze and EVOO.
(T) Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Pecorino Romano, house-made croutons, with house-made Caesar dressing.
(T) Garden Salad
VEGAN. Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, mushrooms, apples, macadamia nuts, and croutons, with lemon balsamic vinaigrette.
(T) Italian Chopped Salad
Romaine hearts, tomatoes, onions, sopressata and pepperoni slivers, onions, bell peppers, and julienned basil, served in an edible pasta bowl.
(T) Wedge Salad
Iceberg Wedge, house ranch, gorgonzola crumbles, crispy prosciutto
(T) Dinner Salad
Small salad, either mixed greens with carrots & tomatoes, or small Caesar salad
(T) Panini & Hoagies
(T) Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved rib-eye steak, caramelized onions, and provolone on a toasted hoagie roll.
(T) Meatball Sub with Provolone
House-made meatballs, signature marinara, and provolone on a toasted hoagie roll.
(T) Sausage & Peppers Sub with Provolone
Italian sausage, bell peppers, signature marinara, and provolone on a toasted hoagie roll.
(T) Chicken Parm Sub
Chicken Parmesan, our signature marinara, with mozzarella on a toasted hoagie roll.
(T) Eggplant Parm Sub
Eggplant Parmesan, our signature marinara, with mozzarella on a toasted hoagie roll.
(T) Fresh Mozzarella & Basil Panino
Mozzarella and fresh basil on toasted focaccia bread.
(T) Classic Cold-Cut Italian Sub
Genoa salami, capocolla, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato and onion on a hoagie roll.
(T) Turkey, Provolone & Avocado Panino
Turkey breast and provolone on toasted focaccia bread, with avocado and pesto aoili.
(T) Grilled Eggplant & Roasted Bell Pepper Panino
VEGAN. Grilled eggplant, marinated roasted red bell peppers, and vegan macadamia nut pesto sauce, on toasted focaccia bread.
(T) Meatball, Sausage & Pepperoni Stromboli
House-made meatballs, signature marinara, and provolone on a toasted hoagie roll.
(T) Pizza
(T) Build Your Own 10" Pizza
Choose your own sauce and toppings! *ALL PIZZA COME WITH MOZZARELLA UNLESS "NO MOZZARELLA" IS CHECKED IN TOPPINGS SELECTION.*
(T) Margherita 10" Pizza
House marinara, fresh mozzarella, and julienned basil on our crispy crust.
(T) Mac & Cheese w/ Crispy Prosciutto 10" Pizza
Our crispy crust is topped with our gouda mac and cheese, and sprinkled with crispy prosciutto.
(T) Short Rib & Ricotta 10" Pizza
Our crispy crust topped with our famous short rib ragu and house-made ricotta cheese.
(T) Pesto Chicken 10" Pizza
Our crispy crust is topped with chicken tossed in our macadamia nut pesto sauce, then topped with mozzarella cheese.
(T) Quattro Formaggio 10" Pizza
Marinara, with four Italian cheeses - mozzarella, pecorino romano, fontina & asiago on our crispy thin crust.
(T) Combo Meals
(T) Meatballs Marinara, Salad & Garlic Bread
Two house-made meatballs in marinara, served with an entree salad and two pieces of garlic bread.
(T) Fettuccine Alfredo, Salad & Garlic Bread
Our signature Alfredo sauce tossed with fresh fettuccine, served with an entree salad and two pieces of garlic bread.
(T) Lasagna, Salad & Garlic Bread
Your choice of cheese, Bolognese, pesto or veggie lasagna, served with an entree salad and two pieces of garlic bread.
(T) Gouda Mac & Cheese, Salad & Garlic Bread
Gouda and cheddar mixed with Béchamel sauce and macaroni, served with an entree salad and two pieces of garlic bread.
(T) Baked Ziti, Salad & Garlic Bread
Fresh penne and marinara topped with mozzarella and baked until browned, served with an entree salad and two pieces of garlic bread.
(T) Spaghetti Marinara, Salad & Focaccia
Homemade spaghetti with our signature marinara sauce, served with an entree salad and focaccia bread.
(T) Main Dishes & Family Meals
(T) Build Your Own Pasta Dish
Choose your own favorite fresh housemade pasta, sauce and toppings,
(T) Baked Short Rib Cannelloni
Pasta sheets rolled and filled with braised boneless short ribs and Italian cheeses, topped with marinara and mozzarella.
(T) Chicken Piccata with Capellini
Chicken sauteed in a tangy lemon, wine and caper sauce. Served with capellini.
(T) Shrimp Scampi
Four large shrimp, served with fettuccine and topped with a classic butter, lemon and wine sauce.
(T) Spaghetti Carbonara
Pasteurized eggs, garlic, pancetta, and Pecorino Romano cheese, tossed with house-made fresh spaghetti.
(T) Spinach Tortellini Gorgonzola
Spinach pasta dough stuffed with Italian cheeses and spinach, sauteed in our tangy gorgonzola sage sauce.
Ravioli and Sauce
Choose from a variety of fresh ravioli made in-house. Served with marinara sauce, or upgrade to your favorite sauce.
Chicken Florentine with Creamy Fettuccine
Tender, moist chicken breast, sauteed in a light cream sauce with fresh spinach.
(T) Entree Dinner Special of the Day
Check out our daily specials on our homepage at mauipasta.com!
(T) Family Meal Baked Ziti for Four
Fresh penne baked with marinara sauce, house-made ricotta cheese, and mozzarella.
(T) Family Meal Baked Ziti for Six
Fresh penne baked with marinara sauce, house-made ricotta cheese, and mozzarella.
(T) Family Meal Fettuccine Alfredo for Four
Our classic Alfredo sauce, served over fresh fettuccine aand topped with Pecorino Romano.
(T) Family Meal Fettuccine Alfredo for Six
Our classic Alfredo sauce, served over fresh fettuccine aand topped with Pecorino Romano.
(T) Family Meal Pappardelle Short Rib Ragu for Four
Fresh, house-made extra-wide noodles sauteed with our house-made short rib ragu, which is braised for hours with boneless short ribs, fresh herbs and our signature marinara.
(T) Family Meal Pappardelle Short Rib Ragu for Six
Fresh, house-made extra-wide noodles sauteed with our house-made short rib ragu, which is braised for hours with boneless short ribs, fresh herbs and our signature marinara.
(T) Family Meal Ravioli for Four
Cheese, Artichoke, Lemon & Sage, or vegan Butternut Squash ravioli, served in our signature marinara sauce.
(T) Family Meal Ravioli for Six
Cheese, Artichoke, Lemon & Sage, or vegan Butternut Squash ravioli, served in our signature marinara sauce.
(T) Family Meal Spaghetti Marinara for Four
VEGAN. Our signature marinara sauce, with fresh, house-made spaghetti
(T) Family Meal Spaghetti Marinara for Six
VEGAN. Our signature marinara sauce, with fresh, house-made spaghetti
(T) Family Meal Lasagna for Six
Our lasagna is layered with fresh house-made pasta sheets and sauces, mozarella, Pecorino Romano, house-ade ricotta chesse and Bechamel sauce, plus more! Shoose from cheese, vegetable, Bolognese, or madacamia nut pesto lasagna.
(T) Kid's Meals
(T) Kid's Spaghetti & Sauce
Spaghetti noodles tossed with marinara, butter only, or cheese and butter, or choose:
(T) Kid's Ravioli & Sauce
Cheese, meat, or butternut squash ravioli, in butter, butter and cheese, or marinara sauce.
(T) Kid's Macaroni & Cheese
Our house-made macaroni noodles, mixed with freshly- made cheese sauce.
(T) Kid's Grilled Cheese & Chips
A blend of mozzarella and cheddar, grilled on freshly baked bread. Served with chips.
(T) Desserts
(T) Cannoli
Housemade shells with traditional vanilla or chocolate ricotta filling.
(T) New York Cheesecake
Extra creamy, topped with caramel or raspberry puree.
(T) Tiramisu
Housemade mascarpone with espresso & rum soaked lady fingers.
(T) Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake with Lemon Curd
Fresh lemon zest and ricotta make this cake moist and tang.
(T) Panna Cotta
Light Italian pudding, dark chocolate or lemon vanilla.
(T) Carrot Cake
Valentine's Strawberry Shortcake
Plates
Loco Moco Plate
Two juicy hamburgers, topped with two eggs and house-made brown gravy, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
Chicken Katsu Plate
Sliced panko-breaded chicken with tomkatsu sauce, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
Grilled Chicken Plate
Tender grilled chicken thighs, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
Hawaiian BBQ Teriyaki Chicken Plate
Tender grilled chicken thighs marinated with soy sauce, pineapple juice, ginger and garlic, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
Hawaiian BBQ Teriyaki Beef Plate
Sliced ribeye steak marinated with soy sauce, pineapple juice, ginger and garlic and grilled, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
(1 Rib) Kalbi Beef Korean BBQ Short Ribs Plate
Traditional Korean beef short ribs, in a Korean teriyaki sauce, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
(2 Ribs) Kalbi Beef Korean BBQ Short Ribs Plate
Traditional Korean beef short ribs, in a Korean teriyaki sauce, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
Kalua Pulled Pork Plate
Eight-hour slow roasted pork roast, pulled and seasoned, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
Breaded Island White Fish Plate
Breaded tender flounder lightly fried, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
Breaded Shrimp Plate
Eight panko-breaded jumbo shrimp, lightly fried, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
Combo Chicken Plate
Chicken katsu and Hawaiian BBQ teriyaki chicken, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
Combo BBQ Teriyaki Plate
Hawaiian BBQ teriyaki chicken and beef combination plate, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
Combo Seafood Plate
Breaded flounder and panko breaded shrimp, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
Combo Pork & Chicken Plate
Hawaiian Kalua pulled pork and BBQ teriyaki chicken combination plate, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
Hoagies
Sides
Beef Chow Fun
Wide noodles tossed with cabbage, carrots, onions, sprouts, green onions, and then seared in housemade teriyaki sauce and oyster sauce.
Veggie Chow Fun
Wide noodles tossed with cabbage, carrots, onions, sprouts, and green onions, then seared in housemade teriyaki sauce and oyster sauce.
Entree Hawaiian Green Salad
Vegetarian. Romaine, pineapples, macadamia nuts, cheddar cheese, creamy dressing.
Hawaiian Macaroni Salad
Pint of traditional Hawaiian-style mac salad.
Steamed Rice
Pint
Extra Teriyaki Sauce
2 oz.
Extra Tonkatsu Sauce
Extra Tartar Sauce
Desserts
N/A Beverages
COKE (CAN)
DIET COKE (CAN)
SPRITE (CAN)
GREEN MANGO ICED TEA - 24 OZ
BLACK ICED TEA - 24 OZ
LEMONADE - 24 OZ
ARNOLD PALMER - 24 OZ
PELEGRINO - 16.9 OZ
ARIZONA ICED TEA
23 OZ CAN
AMERICANO - 12 OZ
LATTE - 12 OZ
CAPPUCCINO - 12 OZ
ESPRESSO - SINGLE
AMERICANO - 16 OZ
LATTE - 16 OZ
CAPPUCCINO - 16 OZ
ESPRESSO - DOUBLE
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
From our fresh pasta, sauces, and specialty meals in our restaurant to our ready-to-eat meals and freshly made Italian groceries in our Pasta Shop, our goal is to provide wholesome, comforting Italian food for your family. Complete Scratch Kitchen! Also, try out our NEW Aloha Hawaiian Plate Lunch virtual restaurant for authentic Hawaiian plate lunches!
