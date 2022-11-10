Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maui Pasta Scottsdale

1,803 Reviews

$$

7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hawaiian BBQ Teriyaki Chicken Plate
(T) Spaghetti Marinara, Salad & Focaccia
(T) Caesar Salad

(T) Appetizers & Sides

(T) Bruschetta Pomodoro

(T) Bruschetta Pomodoro

$8.00

VEGAN. Chopped Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil, and olive oil, on two toasted, house-made slices of baguette.

(T) Mozzarella Sticks

(T) Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Six fresh panko-breaded mozzarella sticks, served with marinara sauce.

(T) Breaded Ravioli

(T) Breaded Ravioli

$8.00

Five large cheese or butternut squash panko- breaded ravioli, served with marinara sauce.

(T) Garlic Bread

(T) Garlic Bread

$4.00

Toasted house-made focaccia bread, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano and butter.

(T) Brioche & Artichoke Dip

(T) Brioche & Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Our famous artichoke dip, warmed, and served with crispy lavosh.

(T) Breaded Stuffed Artichoke Hearts

(T) Breaded Stuffed Artichoke Hearts

$11.00

Four large artichoke hearts, stuffed with artichoke dip, breaded, and flash-fried. Served with marinara.

(T) Gouda Mac & Cheese Side

(T) Gouda Mac & Cheese Side

$7.00

Gouda and cheddar cheeses blended with rich Béchamel, tossed with fresh macaroni, and topped with crispy pieces of prosciutto.

(T) Garlic Parmesan Brussel Sprouts

(T) Garlic Parmesan Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Halved brussels, sauteed with garlic and then simmered with vegetable broth until tender, then tossed with Italian cheeses.

(T) Parmesan Risotto

(T) Parmesan Risotto

$8.00

Arborio rice, simmered slowly and mixed with Italian cheeses until rich and creamy.

(T) Meatballs in Marinara

(T) Meatballs in Marinara

$6.00

Two house-made meatballs in our signature house-made marinara.

(T) Arancini with Marinara

(T) Arancini with Marinara

$7.00

Two mozzarella-stuffed risotto balls, breaded and lighlty fried, served with marinara.

(T) Eggplant Parmesan ala Carte

$6.00

Breaded with panko, topped with house marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.

(T) Chicken Parmesan ala Carte

$6.00

Breaded with panko, topped with house marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.

(T) Veal Parmesan ala Carte

$9.00

Breaded with panko, topped with house marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.

(T) Salads

(T) Burata Caprese Salad

(T) Burata Caprese Salad

$12.00

Tomato slices, sliced basil, and burata, drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar glaze and EVOO.

(T) Caesar Salad

(T) Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, Pecorino Romano, house-made croutons, with house-made Caesar dressing.

(T) Garden Salad

(T) Garden Salad

$11.00

VEGAN. Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, mushrooms, apples, macadamia nuts, and croutons, with lemon balsamic vinaigrette.

(T) Italian Chopped Salad

(T) Italian Chopped Salad

$12.00

Romaine hearts, tomatoes, onions, sopressata and pepperoni slivers, onions, bell peppers, and julienned basil, served in an edible pasta bowl.

(T) Wedge Salad

(T) Wedge Salad

$9.00

Iceberg Wedge, house ranch, gorgonzola crumbles, crispy prosciutto

(T) Dinner Salad

$5.00

Small salad, either mixed greens with carrots & tomatoes, or small Caesar salad

(T) Panini & Hoagies

(T) Philly Cheesesteak

(T) Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Shaved rib-eye steak, caramelized onions, and provolone on a toasted hoagie roll.

(T) Meatball Sub with Provolone

(T) Meatball Sub with Provolone

$12.00

House-made meatballs, signature marinara, and provolone on a toasted hoagie roll.

(T) Sausage & Peppers Sub with Provolone

(T) Sausage & Peppers Sub with Provolone

$12.00

Italian sausage, bell peppers, signature marinara, and provolone on a toasted hoagie roll.

(T) Chicken Parm Sub

(T) Chicken Parm Sub

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan, our signature marinara, with mozzarella on a toasted hoagie roll.

(T) Eggplant Parm Sub

(T) Eggplant Parm Sub

$12.00

Eggplant Parmesan, our signature marinara, with mozzarella on a toasted hoagie roll.

(T) Fresh Mozzarella & Basil Panino

(T) Fresh Mozzarella & Basil Panino

$9.00

Mozzarella and fresh basil on toasted focaccia bread.

(T) Classic Cold-Cut Italian Sub

(T) Classic Cold-Cut Italian Sub

$10.00

Genoa salami, capocolla, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato and onion on a hoagie roll.

(T) Turkey, Provolone & Avocado Panino

(T) Turkey, Provolone & Avocado Panino

$11.00

Turkey breast and provolone on toasted focaccia bread, with avocado and pesto aoili.

(T) Grilled Eggplant & Roasted Bell Pepper Panino

(T) Grilled Eggplant & Roasted Bell Pepper Panino

$11.00

VEGAN. Grilled eggplant, marinated roasted red bell peppers, and vegan macadamia nut pesto sauce, on toasted focaccia bread.

(T) Meatball, Sausage & Pepperoni Stromboli

(T) Meatball, Sausage & Pepperoni Stromboli

$9.00

House-made meatballs, signature marinara, and provolone on a toasted hoagie roll.

(T) Pizza

(T) Build Your Own 10" Pizza

(T) Build Your Own 10" Pizza

$10.00

Choose your own sauce and toppings! *ALL PIZZA COME WITH MOZZARELLA UNLESS "NO MOZZARELLA" IS CHECKED IN TOPPINGS SELECTION.*

(T) Margherita 10" Pizza

(T) Margherita 10" Pizza

$10.00

House marinara, fresh mozzarella, and julienned basil on our crispy crust.

(T) Mac & Cheese w/ Crispy Prosciutto 10" Pizza

(T) Mac & Cheese w/ Crispy Prosciutto 10" Pizza

$12.00

Our crispy crust is topped with our gouda mac and cheese, and sprinkled with crispy prosciutto.

(T) Short Rib & Ricotta 10" Pizza

(T) Short Rib & Ricotta 10" Pizza

$12.00

Our crispy crust topped with our famous short rib ragu and house-made ricotta cheese.

(T) Pesto Chicken 10" Pizza

(T) Pesto Chicken 10" Pizza

$11.00

Our crispy crust is topped with chicken tossed in our macadamia nut pesto sauce, then topped with mozzarella cheese.

(T) Quattro Formaggio 10" Pizza

(T) Quattro Formaggio 10" Pizza

$11.00

Marinara, with four Italian cheeses - mozzarella, pecorino romano, fontina & asiago on our crispy thin crust.

(T) Combo Meals

(T) Meatballs Marinara, Salad & Garlic Bread

(T) Meatballs Marinara, Salad & Garlic Bread

$11.00

Two house-made meatballs in marinara, served with an entree salad and two pieces of garlic bread.

(T) Fettuccine Alfredo, Salad & Garlic Bread

(T) Fettuccine Alfredo, Salad & Garlic Bread

$13.00

Our signature Alfredo sauce tossed with fresh fettuccine, served with an entree salad and two pieces of garlic bread.

(T) Lasagna, Salad & Garlic Bread

(T) Lasagna, Salad & Garlic Bread

$15.00

Your choice of cheese, Bolognese, pesto or veggie lasagna, served with an entree salad and two pieces of garlic bread.

(T) Gouda Mac & Cheese, Salad & Garlic Bread

(T) Gouda Mac & Cheese, Salad & Garlic Bread

$12.00

Gouda and cheddar mixed with Béchamel sauce and macaroni, served with an entree salad and two pieces of garlic bread.

(T) Baked Ziti, Salad & Garlic Bread

(T) Baked Ziti, Salad & Garlic Bread

$13.00

Fresh penne and marinara topped with mozzarella and baked until browned, served with an entree salad and two pieces of garlic bread.

(T) Spaghetti Marinara, Salad & Focaccia

(T) Spaghetti Marinara, Salad & Focaccia

$11.00

Homemade spaghetti with our signature marinara sauce, served with an entree salad and focaccia bread.

(T) Main Dishes & Family Meals

(T) Build Your Own Pasta Dish

(T) Build Your Own Pasta Dish

Choose your own favorite fresh housemade pasta, sauce and toppings,

(T) Baked Short Rib Cannelloni

(T) Baked Short Rib Cannelloni

$15.00

Pasta sheets rolled and filled with braised boneless short ribs and Italian cheeses, topped with marinara and mozzarella.

(T) Chicken Piccata with Capellini

(T) Chicken Piccata with Capellini

$15.00

Chicken sauteed in a tangy lemon, wine and caper sauce. Served with capellini.

(T) Shrimp Scampi

(T) Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

Four large shrimp, served with fettuccine and topped with a classic butter, lemon and wine sauce.

(T) Spaghetti Carbonara

(T) Spaghetti Carbonara

$12.00

Pasteurized eggs, garlic, pancetta, and Pecorino Romano cheese, tossed with house-made fresh spaghetti.

(T) Spinach Tortellini Gorgonzola

(T) Spinach Tortellini Gorgonzola

$15.00

Spinach pasta dough stuffed with Italian cheeses and spinach, sauteed in our tangy gorgonzola sage sauce.

Ravioli and Sauce

$14.00

Choose from a variety of fresh ravioli made in-house. Served with marinara sauce, or upgrade to your favorite sauce.

Chicken Florentine with Creamy Fettuccine

$16.00

Tender, moist chicken breast, sauteed in a light cream sauce with fresh spinach.

(T) Entree Dinner Special of the Day

(T) Entree Dinner Special of the Day

$12.00

Check out our daily specials on our homepage at mauipasta.com!

(T) Family Meal Baked Ziti for Four

(T) Family Meal Baked Ziti for Four

$30.00

Fresh penne baked with marinara sauce, house-made ricotta cheese, and mozzarella.

(T) Family Meal Baked Ziti for Six

(T) Family Meal Baked Ziti for Six

$40.00

Fresh penne baked with marinara sauce, house-made ricotta cheese, and mozzarella.

(T) Family Meal Fettuccine Alfredo for Four

(T) Family Meal Fettuccine Alfredo for Four

$34.00

Our classic Alfredo sauce, served over fresh fettuccine aand topped with Pecorino Romano.

(T) Family Meal Fettuccine Alfredo for Six

(T) Family Meal Fettuccine Alfredo for Six

$44.00

Our classic Alfredo sauce, served over fresh fettuccine aand topped with Pecorino Romano.

(T) Family Meal Pappardelle Short Rib Ragu for Four

(T) Family Meal Pappardelle Short Rib Ragu for Four

$36.00

Fresh, house-made extra-wide noodles sauteed with our house-made short rib ragu, which is braised for hours with boneless short ribs, fresh herbs and our signature marinara.

(T) Family Meal Pappardelle Short Rib Ragu for Six

(T) Family Meal Pappardelle Short Rib Ragu for Six

$54.00

Fresh, house-made extra-wide noodles sauteed with our house-made short rib ragu, which is braised for hours with boneless short ribs, fresh herbs and our signature marinara.

(T) Family Meal Ravioli for Four

(T) Family Meal Ravioli for Four

$32.00

Cheese, Artichoke, Lemon & Sage, or vegan Butternut Squash ravioli, served in our signature marinara sauce.

(T) Family Meal Ravioli for Six

(T) Family Meal Ravioli for Six

$42.00

Cheese, Artichoke, Lemon & Sage, or vegan Butternut Squash ravioli, served in our signature marinara sauce.

(T) Family Meal Spaghetti Marinara for Four

(T) Family Meal Spaghetti Marinara for Four

$26.00

VEGAN. Our signature marinara sauce, with fresh, house-made spaghetti

(T) Family Meal Spaghetti Marinara for Six

(T) Family Meal Spaghetti Marinara for Six

$36.00

VEGAN. Our signature marinara sauce, with fresh, house-made spaghetti

(T) Family Meal Lasagna for Six

(T) Family Meal Lasagna for Six

$54.00

Our lasagna is layered with fresh house-made pasta sheets and sauces, mozarella, Pecorino Romano, house-ade ricotta chesse and Bechamel sauce, plus more! Shoose from cheese, vegetable, Bolognese, or madacamia nut pesto lasagna.

(T) Kid's Meals

(T) Kid's Spaghetti & Sauce

(T) Kid's Spaghetti & Sauce

$8.00

Spaghetti noodles tossed with marinara, butter only, or cheese and butter, or choose:

(T) Kid's Ravioli & Sauce

(T) Kid's Ravioli & Sauce

$8.00

Cheese, meat, or butternut squash ravioli, in butter, butter and cheese, or marinara sauce.

(T) Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

(T) Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Our house-made macaroni noodles, mixed with freshly- made cheese sauce.

(T) Kid's Grilled Cheese & Chips

(T) Kid's Grilled Cheese & Chips

$7.00

A blend of mozzarella and cheddar, grilled on freshly baked bread. Served with chips.

(T) Desserts

(T) Cannoli

(T) Cannoli

$6.00Out of stock

Housemade shells with traditional vanilla or chocolate ricotta filling.

(T) New York Cheesecake

(T) New York Cheesecake

$7.00

Extra creamy, topped with caramel or raspberry puree.

(T) Tiramisu

(T) Tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

Housemade mascarpone with espresso & rum soaked lady fingers.

(T) Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake with Lemon Curd

(T) Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake with Lemon Curd

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh lemon zest and ricotta make this cake moist and tang.

(T) Panna Cotta

(T) Panna Cotta

$6.00

Light Italian pudding, dark chocolate or lemon vanilla.

(T) Carrot Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Valentine's Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00Out of stock

Plates

Loco Moco Plate

Loco Moco Plate

$10.95

Two juicy hamburgers, topped with two eggs and house-made brown gravy, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.

Chicken Katsu Plate

Chicken Katsu Plate

$11.95

Sliced panko-breaded chicken with tomkatsu sauce, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.

Grilled Chicken Plate

Grilled Chicken Plate

$11.95

Tender grilled chicken thighs, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.

Hawaiian BBQ Teriyaki Chicken Plate

Hawaiian BBQ Teriyaki Chicken Plate

$11.95

Tender grilled chicken thighs marinated with soy sauce, pineapple juice, ginger and garlic, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.

Hawaiian BBQ Teriyaki Beef Plate

Hawaiian BBQ Teriyaki Beef Plate

$13.95

Sliced ribeye steak marinated with soy sauce, pineapple juice, ginger and garlic and grilled, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.

(1 Rib) Kalbi Beef Korean BBQ Short Ribs Plate

(1 Rib) Kalbi Beef Korean BBQ Short Ribs Plate

$12.95Out of stock

Traditional Korean beef short ribs, in a Korean teriyaki sauce, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.

(2 Ribs) Kalbi Beef Korean BBQ Short Ribs Plate

(2 Ribs) Kalbi Beef Korean BBQ Short Ribs Plate

$17.95Out of stock

Traditional Korean beef short ribs, in a Korean teriyaki sauce, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.

Kalua Pulled Pork Plate

Kalua Pulled Pork Plate

$11.95

Eight-hour slow roasted pork roast, pulled and seasoned, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.

Breaded Island White Fish Plate

Breaded Island White Fish Plate

$13.95

Breaded tender flounder lightly fried, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.

Breaded Shrimp Plate

Breaded Shrimp Plate

$14.95

Eight panko-breaded jumbo shrimp, lightly fried, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.

Combo Chicken Plate

Combo Chicken Plate

$12.95

Chicken katsu and Hawaiian BBQ teriyaki chicken, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.

Combo BBQ Teriyaki Plate

Combo BBQ Teriyaki Plate

$13.95

Hawaiian BBQ teriyaki chicken and beef combination plate, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.

Combo Seafood Plate

Combo Seafood Plate

$14.95

Breaded flounder and panko breaded shrimp, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.

Combo Pork & Chicken Plate

Combo Pork & Chicken Plate

$12.95

Hawaiian Kalua pulled pork and BBQ teriyaki chicken combination plate, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.

Hoagies

Kalua Pulled Pork Hoagie Sandwich

Kalua Pulled Pork Hoagie Sandwich

$9.95

Eight-hour slow roasted pork roast, pulled and seasoned, served in a hoagie roll.

BBQ Teriyaki Beef Hoagie Sandwich

BBQ Teriyaki Beef Hoagie Sandwich

$10.95

Sliced flank steak marinated with soy sauce, pineapple juice, ginger and garlic and grilled, served in a hoagie roll.

Sides

Beef Chow Fun

Beef Chow Fun

$7.95

Wide noodles tossed with cabbage, carrots, onions, sprouts, green onions, and then seared in housemade teriyaki sauce and oyster sauce.

Veggie Chow Fun

Veggie Chow Fun

$5.95

Wide noodles tossed with cabbage, carrots, onions, sprouts, and green onions, then seared in housemade teriyaki sauce and oyster sauce.

Entree Hawaiian Green Salad

Entree Hawaiian Green Salad

$8.95

Vegetarian. Romaine, pineapples, macadamia nuts, cheddar cheese, creamy dressing.

Hawaiian Macaroni Salad

$4.95

Pint of traditional Hawaiian-style mac salad.

Steamed Rice

$2.95

Pint

Extra Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

2 oz.

Extra Tonkatsu Sauce

$0.50

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Chocolate Haupia Pie

$5.95
(T) Panna Cotta

(T) Panna Cotta

$6.00

Light Italian pudding, dark chocolate or lemon vanilla.

Double Fudge Brownie

$3.50

N/A Beverages

COKE (CAN)

$1.25

DIET COKE (CAN)

$1.25

SPRITE (CAN)

$1.25

GREEN MANGO ICED TEA - 24 OZ

$2.50

BLACK ICED TEA - 24 OZ

$2.50

LEMONADE - 24 OZ

$2.50

ARNOLD PALMER - 24 OZ

$2.50

PELEGRINO - 16.9 OZ

$2.50

ARIZONA ICED TEA

$1.00

23 OZ CAN

AMERICANO - 12 OZ

$2.50

LATTE - 12 OZ

$3.50

CAPPUCCINO - 12 OZ

$3.50

ESPRESSO - SINGLE

$2.00

AMERICANO - 16 OZ

$2.75

LATTE - 16 OZ

$3.95

CAPPUCCINO - 16 OZ

$3.95

ESPRESSO - DOUBLE

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

From our fresh pasta, sauces, and specialty meals in our restaurant to our ready-to-eat meals and freshly made Italian groceries in our Pasta Shop, our goal is to provide wholesome, comforting Italian food for your family. Complete Scratch Kitchen! Also, try out our NEW Aloha Hawaiian Plate Lunch virtual restaurant for authentic Hawaiian plate lunches!

Website

Location

7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Directions

Gallery
Maui Pasta image
Maui Pasta image

Similar restaurants in your area

Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery
orange star4.5 • 1,267
8787 N. Scottsdale Rd Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
View restaurantnext
Pomo Pizzeria Napoletana - Scottsdale
orange starNo Reviews
8977 N Scottsdale Rd. #504 Scottsdale, AZ 85253
View restaurantnext
Happy's Hamburgers - NEW
orange star4.7 • 676
10435 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85253
View restaurantnext
d'Lite Healthy On The Go- Shea
orange starNo Reviews
7337 E Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Crust Brothers
orange starNo Reviews
7342 E. Shea Blvd. Suite 111 Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Cook & Craft
orange star4.6 • 1,150
7306 E Shea Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Scottsdale

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - 64th Street
orange star4.5 • 3,665
6245 E Bell Rd #112 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scottsdale
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston