A map showing the location of Maura’s Kitchen 81 S BroadwayView gallery

Maura’s Kitchen 81 S Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

81 S Broadway

Nyack, NY 10960

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Tapas

Papa La Huacaina

$8.00

Potato, Aji Amarillo cheese sauce, hard-boiled egg, olive aioli

Empanadas

$12.00

Served with Maura’s spicy aji sauce *choose 3: Beef • Chicken • Pernil • Vege

Chicken Bites

$12.00

Crunchy boneless chicken breast in a hot ‘n’ honey Aji Panca sauce

Maura's Spicy Guacamole

$12.00

Hass Avocados mashed with tomatoes, red onions & Aji Limo, served with corn tortilla chips

Camarones a la Piedra

$15.00

Jumbo shrimp on yuca and chicharron mash with Aji Amarillo reduction

Taco Trio

$19.00

Maura's tacos (corn or flour tortilla) served with guacamole, white rice, black beans, and pico de gallo

Garlic yuca fries

$8.00

Ceviche

Ceviche Maura's

$19.00

Pollock and shrimp marinated in lime juice & Aji Amarillo served with choclo and sweet potato

Ceviche Mixto

$19.00

Pollock, shrimp, and calamari marinated in lime juice & Rocoto served with choclo and sweet potato

Octopus Ceviche

$21.00

Spanish Octopus, Aji Limo Leche De Tigre, and sweet potato puree

Ceviche Sampler

$28.00

Ceviche Maura’s, Ceviche Mixto, and Jalapeño Ceviche, served with choclo and sweet potato

Soups & Salads

Chupe de Camarones

$16.00

Light and creamy Peruvian shrimp chowder topped with egg

Parihuela

$17.00

Seafood bouillabaisse, jumbo shrimp, calamari, pollock, and mussels

Avocado Radicchio Salad

$8.00

Spring mix, cucumber, onion, tomato, carrots, radicchio & avocado in a garlic-lime vinaigrette

Pollo a la Brasa

Half Pollo Brasa

$24.00

Peruvian Marinated Half Rotisserie Chicken with a choice of two sides

WHOLE POLLO COMBO

$38.00

Entrées

Pernil

$19.00

Slow-roasted pork shoulder served with white rice, black beans, and fried sweet plantains

SALTADO

$19.00+

Sautéed in tomatoes and onions over rice & fries with steak

Saltado Pick Two Combo

$25.00

Saltado House Combo

$28.00

Arroz con Mariscos

$24.00

Peruvian paella; red peppers with jumbo shrimp, calamari, mussels, little neck clams and Spanish chorizo

CHAUFA

$18.00+

Peruvian fried rice, soy sauce, red peppers, scallions, egg, sesame oil, snow peas with rotisserie chicken

Chaufa 2 Combo

$21.00

Chaufa 3 Combo

$23.00

Chaufa HOUSE

$21.00

CHICKEN Macho Pasta

$23.00

locally made DPNP tagliatelle pasta in a seafood sauce and chopped asparagus, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese with chicken breast

SHRIMP Macho Pasta

$26.00

locally made DPNP tagliatelle pasta in a seafood sauce and chopped asparagus, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese with jumbo shrimp

Combo Macho Pasta

$28.00

locally made DPNP tagliatelle pasta in a seafood sauce and chopped asparagus, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese with chicken and shrimp

North Atlantic Salmon

$22.00

Pan-seared salmon drizzled in honey-aji Amarillo reduction, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables

Mahi A Lo Macho

$26.00

Pan-seared mahi mahi, shrimp and calamari in a seafood sauce, served with crispy yuca fries and white rice

Hanger Steak

$29.00

Black angus sirloin steak drizzled in Maura's chimichurri sauce served with yuca fries and dressed greens in a creamy pineapple vinaigrette

Jalea

$34.00

Fried Peruvian seafood; crispy jumbo shrimp, calamari, and mahi mahi topped with Zarza & choccolo, served with Aji Amarillo, roasted garlic aioli, and Maura's tartar sauce

Sides

White Rice

$3.00

Yellow Rice

$3.00

Chaufa Rice

$7.00

Peruvian Beans

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Handcut Fries

$6.00

Yuca Fries

$7.00

Avocado

$4.00

Sweet Plantains

$7.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Dessert

Maura's Homemade Flan

$7.00

Brioche Bread Pudding w/ Peacan Sauce a la Mode

$8.00

Espresso Brownie a la Mode

$8.00

Zero Proof

Inka Cola

$4.00

Heineken Zero

$6.00

Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$4.00

Maura's Chicha Morada

Maura's Chicha Morada - Glass

$5.00

Maura's Chicha Morada - Pitcher

$18.00

Brunch Food

Spinach Goat Cheese & Bacon Frittata

$12.00

Served with a citrus honey fruit salad and home fries

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Whole grain toast, Maura’s Spicy Guacamole, caramelized Onions, Applewood smoked bacon, topped with a poached egg

Custard French Toast

$12.00

Challah Bread & vanilla custard batter served with mixed berries and house-whipped cream

Lox Benedict

$12.00

Smoked salmon, eggs benedict, rustic sourdough, home fries, salad

Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.00

Served in Maura's Chicha syrup with caramelized plantains and whipped cream

Slow-Roasted Pulled Pernil Sliders

$15.00

Topped with red pepper aioli & Peruvian onion relish, served with home fries

Chorizo Hash

$16.00

Served with a poached egg and Aji Panca home fries

Black Angus Hanger Sandwich

$17.00

Pepper jack cheese and egg between a brioche bun, served with hand cut fries tossed in garlic and cilantro

Hanger & Eggs

$20.00

Two eggs cooked your way, hanger steak topped with Maura's chimichurri sauce, dressed greens, and Aji Panca home fries

Crab Causa Benedict

$22.00

Jumbo lump crab served over Peruvian Causa (Aji Amarillo whipped potato), poached eggs, grilled asparagus & Choron Hollandaise

Bottomless Drinks

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Bottomless Bloody Mary/Maria

$20.00

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa

Maura's Bloody Mary/Maria

Screwdriver

Blood Orange Bellini

Aperol Spritz

Espresso Martini

Tapas

Scallop Mango Ceviche

$22.00

Sea scallops & chopped mango served in roccoto with avocado and canchita

Crab Croquettes

$18.00

Served in our seafood marinara with parmesan cheese flakes

Entrées

Arroz Verde

$26.00

Jumbo shrimp and sea scallops in cilantro-line served with zarza and huancaina sauce

Filet Mignon

$32.00

Served in a spicy aji amarillo seafood sauce with mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables

Half Rack - Baby Back BBQ Ribs

Served with our homemade coleslaw and hand-cut fries

Full Rack - Baby Back BBQ Ribs

Served with our homemade coleslaw and hand-cut fries

Arroz con Pollo

$22.00

Cocktails

Mango Habañero

$11.00

Tequila, orange liqueur, mango purée, fresh-squeezed lemon & lime, muddled habañero pepper served on the rocks with a spicy lime rim

Floral Soleil

$13.00

Grey Goose la Poire, Elderflower liqueur, honey, hazelnut, and fresh-squeezed lemon topped with sparkling water served on the rocks

Pineapple, Spice & Everything Nice

$12.00

Tequila, orange liqueur, muddled jalapeño, pineapple juice, fresh-squeezed lemon & lime served on the rocks with a chili-salt rim

Cucumber Sangria

$12.00

Organic Cucumber Prairie Vodka, Pinot Grigio, Orange Liqueur, stirred with fresh cucumber slices

Boozy Slushies (12oz.)

Frosé

$11.00

Chicha Colada

$11.00

Blue Pearuvian

$11.00

Peruvian-Fusion Cocktails

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Fresh-squeezed lime, egg white, Pisco Peruvian Brandy

Passionfruit Sour

$13.00

Fresh-squeezed lime, egg white, Maura’s Passionfruit Blend, Pisco

Chicha Morada Sour

$13.00

Maura’s Peruvian Purple Corn Blend, fresh- squeezed lime, egg white, Pisco White

Tea Time

$13.00

High West Bourbon, iced tea, Italicus Lemon Liqueur, fresh-squeezed lemon juice

Pearuvian

$13.00

La Poire Grey Goose, Elderflower Liqueur, grapefruit juice with a splash of lime juice

Bourbon Berry Smash

$13.00

Muddled blackberries, Larceny Bourbon, fresh-squeezed lime juice

Smoke Show

$14.00

Montelobos Mezcal Tequila, Orange Liqueur, grapefruit juice, fresh-squeezed lemon & lime

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Lavazza espresso, coffee-flavored vodka, Amarula cream liqueur, Crème de Cacao

Smokey Harvest Marg

$14.00

Sangrias & Margaritas

Margarita Peru

$11.00

Fresh-squeezed lemon & lime, Pisco Peruvian Brandy, Orange Liqueur

Spicy Margarita Peru

$11.00

Peruvian Rocoto Pepper with fresh-squeezed lemon & lime, Pisco, Orange Liqueur

Passionfruit Margarita

$11.00

Maura’s Passionfruit blend, fresh-squeezed lemon & lime, Pisco & Orange Liqueur

Coconut Margarita

$11.00

Rum Haven Coconut Rum, Orange Liqueur, fresh-squeezed lemon & lime, toasted coconut flakes

Jalapeño Margarita

$12.00

Muddled jalapeño, fresh-squeezed lemon & lime, Pisco Peruvian Brandy, Orange Liqueur

White Sangria

$12.00+

Pinot Grigio, Pisco, Peach Schnapps, stirred with fresh fruit

Rosé Sangria

$12.00

Rosé wine, Pisco, Peach Schnapps, Chicha Morada, stirred with fresh fruit and a splash of pineapple juice

Red Sangria

$12.00+

Chicha Morada, Pisco, Orange Liqueur & Chilean Cabernet stirred with fresh fruit

White Wine

BAE

$9.00

Riesling, New York

BAE - BTL

$25.00

Riesling, New York

Caposaldo

$10.00

Pinot Grigio, Italy

Caposaldo - BTL

$38.00

Pinot Grigio, Italy

Cartllidge & Browne

$10.00

Chardonnay, California

Cartllidge & Browne - BTL

$38.00

Chardonnay, California

Raiz

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Chile

Raiz BTL

$38.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Chile

Villa Maria

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

Villa Maria BTL

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

Red Wine

Choroy

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile

Choroy - BTL

$34.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile

Lapostolle

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile

Lapostolle - BTL

$40.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile

Balcon dfe los Andes

$12.00

Malbec, Argentina

Balcon dfe los Andes - BTL

$38.00

Malbec, Argentina

Tabernero

$10.00

Malbec Merlot Blend, Peru

Tabernero - BTL

$38.00

Malbec Merlot Blend, Peru

Bouchard Aine & Fils

$11.00

Pinot Noir, France

Bouchard Aine & Fils - BTL

$42.00

Pinot Noir, France

Soujourn - BTL

$90.00

Pinot Noir, California

Sparkling & Rosé

Protea Rosé

$11.00

South Africa

Protea Rosé - BTL

$42.00

South Africa

Mionetto Prosecco - BTL

$34.00

Italy

Bottled Cerveza

Cusqueña Peru

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Cans

Newburgh Megaboss 7%

$8.00

Citrusy & Juicy IPA

High Noon Sun Sips 4.5%

$10.00

Flavored Vodka & Soda

Two Chicks Cu-Tea 5%

$9.00

Cucumber Peach Tea Vodka

Two Chicks New Fashioned 5%

$9.00

Ginger-Orange Whiskey

Cafe Agave Spiked Coffee 12.5%

$9.00

Vanilla Cinnamon Cold Brew

Drafts

Modelo Especial 4.4%

$7.00

Mexican Lager

Paulaner Pils 4.8%

$7.00

German Pilsner

Stella 5%

$7.00

Artois, French, Pilsner

Allagash White 5.2%

$8.00

Wit Bier

Southern Tier Pumpking 8.6%

$8.00

Pumpking Beer

Wrench 7.1%

$9.00

Industrial Arta, NE IPA

Ciders

Hamburg Hard Cider 6%

$6.00

Abandoned: Vacation 6%

$6.00

SPECIALS

Autumn Sangria

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

81 S Broadway, Nyack, NY 10960

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bari - 86 Main st
orange star4.5 • 206
86 Main st Nyack, NY 10960
View restaurantnext
Art Cafe of Nyack
orange starNo Reviews
65 S Broadway Ave Nyack, NY 10960
View restaurantnext
Kavos grill - 116A Main street
orange starNo Reviews
116 Main St Nyack, NY 10960
View restaurantnext
The Henry - Nyack
orange starNo Reviews
100 Main St Nyack, NY 10960
View restaurantnext
Two Villains Brewing
orange star4.6 • 176
132 Main St Nyack, NY 10960
View restaurantnext
The Local Tap House of Nyack
orange starNo Reviews
4 S Franklin St Nyack, NY 10960
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nyack

Bari - 86 Main st
orange star4.5 • 206
86 Main st Nyack, NY 10960
View restaurantnext
Two Villains Brewing
orange star4.6 • 176
132 Main St Nyack, NY 10960
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast and Burger Club - 84 main street
orange star4.7 • 90
84 main street Nyack, NY 10960
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nyack
Tarrytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
review star
No reviews yet
Dobbs Ferry
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Montvale
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Hartsdale
review star
No reviews yet
Thornwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Monsey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston