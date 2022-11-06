Maura’s Kitchen 81 S Broadway
81 S Broadway
Nyack, NY 10960
Tapas
Papa La Huacaina
Potato, Aji Amarillo cheese sauce, hard-boiled egg, olive aioli
Empanadas
Served with Maura’s spicy aji sauce *choose 3: Beef • Chicken • Pernil • Vege
Chicken Bites
Crunchy boneless chicken breast in a hot ‘n’ honey Aji Panca sauce
Maura's Spicy Guacamole
Hass Avocados mashed with tomatoes, red onions & Aji Limo, served with corn tortilla chips
Camarones a la Piedra
Jumbo shrimp on yuca and chicharron mash with Aji Amarillo reduction
Taco Trio
Maura's tacos (corn or flour tortilla) served with guacamole, white rice, black beans, and pico de gallo
Garlic yuca fries
Ceviche
Ceviche Maura's
Pollock and shrimp marinated in lime juice & Aji Amarillo served with choclo and sweet potato
Ceviche Mixto
Pollock, shrimp, and calamari marinated in lime juice & Rocoto served with choclo and sweet potato
Octopus Ceviche
Spanish Octopus, Aji Limo Leche De Tigre, and sweet potato puree
Ceviche Sampler
Ceviche Maura’s, Ceviche Mixto, and Jalapeño Ceviche, served with choclo and sweet potato
Soups & Salads
Pollo a la Brasa
Entrées
Pernil
Slow-roasted pork shoulder served with white rice, black beans, and fried sweet plantains
SALTADO
Sautéed in tomatoes and onions over rice & fries with steak
Saltado Pick Two Combo
Saltado House Combo
Arroz con Mariscos
Peruvian paella; red peppers with jumbo shrimp, calamari, mussels, little neck clams and Spanish chorizo
CHAUFA
Peruvian fried rice, soy sauce, red peppers, scallions, egg, sesame oil, snow peas with rotisserie chicken
Chaufa 2 Combo
Chaufa 3 Combo
Chaufa HOUSE
CHICKEN Macho Pasta
locally made DPNP tagliatelle pasta in a seafood sauce and chopped asparagus, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese with chicken breast
SHRIMP Macho Pasta
locally made DPNP tagliatelle pasta in a seafood sauce and chopped asparagus, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese with jumbo shrimp
Combo Macho Pasta
locally made DPNP tagliatelle pasta in a seafood sauce and chopped asparagus, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese with chicken and shrimp
North Atlantic Salmon
Pan-seared salmon drizzled in honey-aji Amarillo reduction, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables
Mahi A Lo Macho
Pan-seared mahi mahi, shrimp and calamari in a seafood sauce, served with crispy yuca fries and white rice
Hanger Steak
Black angus sirloin steak drizzled in Maura's chimichurri sauce served with yuca fries and dressed greens in a creamy pineapple vinaigrette
Jalea
Fried Peruvian seafood; crispy jumbo shrimp, calamari, and mahi mahi topped with Zarza & choccolo, served with Aji Amarillo, roasted garlic aioli, and Maura's tartar sauce
Sides
Dessert
Zero Proof
Maura's Chicha Morada
Brunch Food
Spinach Goat Cheese & Bacon Frittata
Served with a citrus honey fruit salad and home fries
Avocado Toast
Whole grain toast, Maura’s Spicy Guacamole, caramelized Onions, Applewood smoked bacon, topped with a poached egg
Custard French Toast
Challah Bread & vanilla custard batter served with mixed berries and house-whipped cream
Lox Benedict
Smoked salmon, eggs benedict, rustic sourdough, home fries, salad
Buttermilk Pancakes
Served in Maura's Chicha syrup with caramelized plantains and whipped cream
Slow-Roasted Pulled Pernil Sliders
Topped with red pepper aioli & Peruvian onion relish, served with home fries
Chorizo Hash
Served with a poached egg and Aji Panca home fries
Black Angus Hanger Sandwich
Pepper jack cheese and egg between a brioche bun, served with hand cut fries tossed in garlic and cilantro
Hanger & Eggs
Two eggs cooked your way, hanger steak topped with Maura's chimichurri sauce, dressed greens, and Aji Panca home fries
Crab Causa Benedict
Jumbo lump crab served over Peruvian Causa (Aji Amarillo whipped potato), poached eggs, grilled asparagus & Choron Hollandaise
Bottomless Drinks
Brunch Cocktails
Tapas
Entrées
Arroz Verde
Jumbo shrimp and sea scallops in cilantro-line served with zarza and huancaina sauce
Filet Mignon
Served in a spicy aji amarillo seafood sauce with mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables
Half Rack - Baby Back BBQ Ribs
Served with our homemade coleslaw and hand-cut fries
Full Rack - Baby Back BBQ Ribs
Served with our homemade coleslaw and hand-cut fries
Arroz con Pollo
Cocktails
Mango Habañero
Tequila, orange liqueur, mango purée, fresh-squeezed lemon & lime, muddled habañero pepper served on the rocks with a spicy lime rim
Floral Soleil
Grey Goose la Poire, Elderflower liqueur, honey, hazelnut, and fresh-squeezed lemon topped with sparkling water served on the rocks
Pineapple, Spice & Everything Nice
Tequila, orange liqueur, muddled jalapeño, pineapple juice, fresh-squeezed lemon & lime served on the rocks with a chili-salt rim
Cucumber Sangria
Organic Cucumber Prairie Vodka, Pinot Grigio, Orange Liqueur, stirred with fresh cucumber slices
Boozy Slushies (12oz.)
Peruvian-Fusion Cocktails
Pisco Sour
Fresh-squeezed lime, egg white, Pisco Peruvian Brandy
Passionfruit Sour
Fresh-squeezed lime, egg white, Maura’s Passionfruit Blend, Pisco
Chicha Morada Sour
Maura’s Peruvian Purple Corn Blend, fresh- squeezed lime, egg white, Pisco White
Tea Time
High West Bourbon, iced tea, Italicus Lemon Liqueur, fresh-squeezed lemon juice
Pearuvian
La Poire Grey Goose, Elderflower Liqueur, grapefruit juice with a splash of lime juice
Bourbon Berry Smash
Muddled blackberries, Larceny Bourbon, fresh-squeezed lime juice
Smoke Show
Montelobos Mezcal Tequila, Orange Liqueur, grapefruit juice, fresh-squeezed lemon & lime
Espresso Martini
Lavazza espresso, coffee-flavored vodka, Amarula cream liqueur, Crème de Cacao
Smokey Harvest Marg
Sangrias & Margaritas
Margarita Peru
Fresh-squeezed lemon & lime, Pisco Peruvian Brandy, Orange Liqueur
Spicy Margarita Peru
Peruvian Rocoto Pepper with fresh-squeezed lemon & lime, Pisco, Orange Liqueur
Passionfruit Margarita
Maura’s Passionfruit blend, fresh-squeezed lemon & lime, Pisco & Orange Liqueur
Coconut Margarita
Rum Haven Coconut Rum, Orange Liqueur, fresh-squeezed lemon & lime, toasted coconut flakes
Jalapeño Margarita
Muddled jalapeño, fresh-squeezed lemon & lime, Pisco Peruvian Brandy, Orange Liqueur
White Sangria
Pinot Grigio, Pisco, Peach Schnapps, stirred with fresh fruit
Rosé Sangria
Rosé wine, Pisco, Peach Schnapps, Chicha Morada, stirred with fresh fruit and a splash of pineapple juice
Red Sangria
Chicha Morada, Pisco, Orange Liqueur & Chilean Cabernet stirred with fresh fruit
White Wine
BAE
Riesling, New York
BAE - BTL
Riesling, New York
Caposaldo
Pinot Grigio, Italy
Caposaldo - BTL
Pinot Grigio, Italy
Cartllidge & Browne
Chardonnay, California
Cartllidge & Browne - BTL
Chardonnay, California
Raiz
Sauvignon Blanc, Chile
Raiz BTL
Sauvignon Blanc, Chile
Villa Maria
Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
Villa Maria BTL
Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
Red Wine
Choroy
Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile
Choroy - BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile
Lapostolle
Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile
Lapostolle - BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile
Balcon dfe los Andes
Malbec, Argentina
Balcon dfe los Andes - BTL
Malbec, Argentina
Tabernero
Malbec Merlot Blend, Peru
Tabernero - BTL
Malbec Merlot Blend, Peru
Bouchard Aine & Fils
Pinot Noir, France
Bouchard Aine & Fils - BTL
Pinot Noir, France
Soujourn - BTL
Pinot Noir, California
Sparkling & Rosé
Bottled Cerveza
Cans
Drafts
SPECIALS
81 S Broadway, Nyack, NY 10960
Photos coming soon!