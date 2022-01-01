- Home
- Maurizio's Pizzeria & Italian
Pizza
Maurizio's Pizzeria & Italian
553 Reviews
$$
4215 E Black Horse Pike
Unit #300
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Appetizer Sampler
$12.99
Fried Calamari
$11.99
Baked Clams Oreganata
$9.99
Zuppa De Mussels
$10.99
Chicken Fingers (3) W/Fries
$8.99
Fried Mushrooms (8)
$6.99
Jalapeno Poppers (6)
$7.99
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.99
Small French Fries
$4.99
Large French Fries
$5.99
Mozzarella Caprese(salad)
$10.99+
Portobello Mushroom
$9.99Out of stock
Rice Ball(arangini)
$6.99
Garlic Bread
$5.99
Garlic Knots (6)
$4.75
Garlic Knot (1)
$0.95
Eggplant Rollantini (3 Pc App)
$10.99
Wings
Salads
Gourmet Salads
Rolls
Cheese Roll
$7.99+
Chicken Parmigiana Roll
$7.99+
Broccoli Saute & Mozzarella Roll
$7.99+
Eggplant Parmigiana Roll
$7.99+
Meatball Parmigiana Roll
$7.99+
Sausage, Pepper & Onion Roll
$7.99+
Traditional Stromboli
$7.99+
Spinach Saute & Mozzarella Roll
$7.99+
Pepperoni Roll
$7.99+
Panzarotti
$7.99+
Steak Stromboli Roll
$9.99+
Buffalo Chicken Roll
$7.99+
Calzones
Hot Subs
Meatball & Peppers Sub
$10.99
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
$10.99
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
$10.99
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
$10.99
Sausage Parmigiana Sub
$10.99
STEAK SUB (NO CHEESE)
$9.99
California Cheesesteak. L.T.O.MAYO
$11.99
Pizza Cstk Sub
$11.99
Cheesesteak Sub Plain
$9.99
Cheesesteak W/ Toppings
$11.99
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
$12.99
California Grilled Chicken Sub(LTO,MAYO)
$11.99
CHICKENNNNN Cheesesteak W/ Toppings
$11.99
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
$11.99
Maurizo cheesesteak (G.Pepper, FO, Mushroom)
$12.99
Sausage & Peppers Sub
$10.99
Veal Parmigiana Sub
$13.99
Veggie Sub
$11.99
Shrimp Parmigiana Sub
$13.99
Maurizo Cstk (G. Pepper,FO,Mushroom)
$11.95
Chicken Cutlet Sub
$11.99
Eggs& GreenPepper
$10.99
Cold Subs
Ham, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella & Sun-Dried Tomatoes
$11.99
Capicola, Provolone & Roasted Peppers
$10.99
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted Pepper
$12.99
Turkey, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers & Pesto Sub
$11.99
(Italian Sub)Ham, Salami, Capicola & Provolone
$11.99
Ham & Cheese Sub
$10.99
Tuna Salad Sub
$10.99
Turkey & Cheese Sub
$11.99
Salami & Cheese Sub
$10.99
Ham & Cheese Sub
$10.99
Gourmet Subs
Cuban Chicken ( Gourmet Sub )
$13.99Out of stock
Hot Italian (Gourmet Sub)
$13.99Out of stock
Reuben ( Gourmet Sub )
$13.99Out of stock
The Brooklyn ( Gourmet Sub )
$13.99Out of stock
Al Fresco (Gourmet Sub)
$13.99
Chicken Classic ( Gourmet Sub )
$13.99Out of stock
The Tuscany ( Gourmet Sub )
$13.99Out of stock
The Manhattan(gourmet Sub)
$13.99Out of stock
Wraps & Burgers
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes (Wrap)
$10.99
Grilled Chicken BLT(wrap)
$10.99
Grilled Chicken W/ Spinach(wrap)
$10.99
GrilledChicken Caesar(wrap)
$10.99
Grilled Chicken &Veggie(wrap)
$10.99
Grilled Chicken W/SDT&PESTO(Wrap)
$10.99
Veggie (Wrap)
$10.99
Turkey W/ Roasted Peppers L,T,O,(wrap)
$10.99
Cheesesteak (Wrap)
$10.99
Cheeseburger(lett,tom,onions)
$10.99
Bacon Cheeseburger
$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap, ( L.T. Blu Chs) Breaded
$11.99
Tuna Wrap
$10.99
Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap W/ Toppings
$10.99
Grilled Chickn Wrap W/ Toppings
$10.99
Homemade Panini
Baked Pasta
Pasta Fresca
Tomato Sauce
$10.99
Garlic & Oil
$10.99
Marinara Sauce
$10.99
Meatballs
$13.99
Sausage
$13.99
Bolognese
$13.99
Filletto Di Pomodoro
$14.99
Mushroom Sauce
$11.99
Vodka Sauce
$15.99
Primavera (Marinara, Cream, Or Galic & Oil)
$14.99
Puttanesca
$14.99
Alfredo
$13.99
Carbonara
$14.99
Stuffed Rigatoni
$15.99
Cavatelli & Broccoli
$15.99
Pink Sauce
$14.99
Pollo Chicken
Vitello Veal
Pesce - Seafood
Kids Menu
Desserts
Zeppolis (3)
$2.25
Cannoli
$3.99
Mini Canoli
$1.99
Tiramisu
$7.00
Cheesecake
$4.50
Zeppoli (1)
$0.75
Cookie
$1.00
3 Cookies
$2.50
Gelato
$3.99
Carrot Cake
$7.00
Choc Pntbtr Cake
$5.95
Choc M
$7.00
Front Cake
$5.95
Coppa Yogurt& Berries
$7.95
Coppa Caffe
$7.95
Coppa Pistacchio
$7.95
Fiordidilatte& Caramello
$7.95
Coppa Spgnola
$7.95
Chocolate Sauce
$0.99
Ice Cream (Front)
$3.50
Gelato (Ice Cream 12oz)
$3.50
Showcase / Slices
Plain Slice
$2.99
One Topping(roni)slice
$3.95
2 Topping Slice
$4.75
Sic Plain
$3.95
BBQ HM(slice)
$4.95
Buffalo(slice)
$4.95
CK Cesar(slice)
$4.95
CK Parm(slice)
$4.95
CSTK(slice)
$4.95
CK Cordon Blue(slice)
$4.95
Square Grandma(slice)
$2.50
Round Grandma(slice)
$3.75
Sic Grandma(slice)
$3.99
Foccacia(slice)
$4.25
DD GMA Sausage(slice)
$5.25
Chipotle(slice)
$4.95
CK Marsala(slice)
$4.95
Eggplant(slice)
$3.95
Veggie(slice)
$4.95
Bianca(slice)
$3.99
Flat Breads(slice)
$3.99
Spinach(slice)
$3.99
Broccoli(slice)
$3.99
Margherita(slice)
$3.99
D. Dish MT Lover(slice)
$5.50
Bumbalo(slice)
$4.95
Beef Patty
$2.95
(3) Zeppoli
$2.25
(1) GKnot Or (1) Zeppoli
$0.75
(6) G Knots
$4.75
Beef Patty w cheese
$3.99
Any Roll (Showcase)
$7.99
Broccoli Roll
$7.99
Pepperoni Roll
$7.99
Calzone
$7.99
Chicken Parm Roll
$7.99
Ham & Cheese Calzone
$8.99
Eggplant Parm Roll
$7.99
Sausage, Peppers, Onion Roll
$7.99
Meatball Roll
$7.99
Traditional Stromboli
$7.99
Spinach Roll
$7.99
Rice Ball
$6.99
Sweet Buffalo
$5.00
Meat Lover
$4.99
CK Scarpariallo(slice)
$4.99
Taco(slice)
$5.50
Hawaiian(slice)
$3.99
Saus, Pepper, Onion(slice)
$3.99
CK Broccoli
$4.99
D. Dish Plain
$3.99
Fresh Mozz/ CK Brushetta
$4.99
Greek
$4.99
Shrimps ( Slice)
$5.99
Tortellini
$4.99
B-Ziti
$3.99
Juicy Pinwheel
$3.99
Chix Parm G Knot
$6.99
Chx Scampi
$4.99
Specialty Slice
$5.50
2oz dressing
$0.75
4oz dressing
$1.00
Fountain
$2.25
Bottle
$2.75
Water
$1.50
Can
$1.50
Frapuchino
$2.75
Neskuik
$2.00
Nesquik
$2.00
Red Bull
$3.99
1lls Cookies
$5.99
1.99cookies
$1.99
Pound Of Cookies
$5.99
Sides
Side meatballs
$5.99
Side sausage
$5.99
Side Fried chicken
$5.99
Side avocado
$1.99
4oz dressing ( BLUE CHEESE)
$2.00
4oz Tomato Sauce
$1.00
4oz Marinara Sauce
$2.00
4 Oz Dressing (Ranch)
$2.00
2 Oz Dressing (Ranch)
$1.00
2oz dressing (Blue Cheese)
$1.00
Ceasar4 Oz
$2.00
Jar Of Sauce
$7.99
Side Of Grill Chicken
$5.99
Side Garlic (2 Oz)
$1.50
Side Of Garlic (4oz)
$3.00
Side Of Garlic (2oz)
$1.50
Pizza Kit (Parm Cheese, Oregano, Flour, Sauce, Mozz Cheese And Dough)
$12.99
Pizza Dough
$4.99
Side Of Alfredo Sauce 12oz
$8.99
Chocolate Sauce
$0.99
20 oz
Pure Leaf
2 Liter
Pitcher
Hot Drinks
Fountain
Jarritos
Pizza
GET AIR ((((Plain))))
$9.00
GET AIR (((Pepperoni)))
$10.50
GET AIR (((Meat Lovers)))
$15.00
GET AIR (((Veggie)))
$15.00
GET AIR (((Hawaiian)))
$15.00
GET AIR (((SAUSAGE)))
$10.50
GET AIR (((SUPREME)))
$15.00
GET AIR (((BACON)))
$10.50
GET AIR (((White)))
$10.00
1 Partie $2.00 Driver Tip
2 Parties $ 4.00 Driver Tip
3 Parties $ 6.00 Driver Tip
4 Parties $ 8.00 Driver Tip
@11am
@11:20am
@11:50
@12:20pm
@12:50pm
@1:20pm
@1:50pm
@2:20 Pm
@2:50pm
@3:20pm
@3:50pm
@4:20pm
@4:50pm
@5:20pm
@5:50pm
@6:20pm
@6:50pm
@7:20pm
@7:50pm
@8:20pm
@8:50pm
Pizzas
Large Cheese Pizza
$14.99
Large 5 Topping Special
$19.95
Small Cheese Pizza
$12.99
Small 5 Topping Special
$17.95
Sicilian Cheese Pizza
$20.99
Sicilian 5 Topping Special
$25.95
Jumbo Cheese Pizza
$20.99
10" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
$12.99
Deep Dish Cheese Pizza
$18.99
Deep Dish 5 Topping Special
$25.95
Large Cheese (((No Sauce)))
Sm14" Chicken Parm
$17.99
Large Chick Parm
$22.99
LG 16"Mango Habanero & Ranch Chicken Pizza
$22.99
SM Mango Habenero And Ranch
$19.95
Squre Crust Pizza Fresh Mozz Brushetta
$22.95
Chicago Pizza
$23.99
Gourmet Pizza
Tre ColorePizza
$15.99+
Pizza Siciliana
$15.99+
Al Pomodoro Pizza
$17.99+
Chicken Rollatini
$17.99+
Chicken & Broccoli Pizza
$18.99+
Eggplant Rollatini Pizza
$17.99+
Pizza Bianca
$15.99+
Pizza alla Strega
$18.99+
Cheese Steak Pizza
$17.99+
Veggie Pizza
$18.99+
Meat Lover Pizza
$18.99+
Baked Ziti Pizza
$16.99+
Lasagna Pizza
$18.99+
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Pizza
$18.99+
Spinach Bianca Pizza(gormet)
$17.99+
Broccoli Bianca Pizza(gormet)
$17.99+
Hawaiian Pizza
$18.99+
Greek Pizza
$19.99+
Mexican Delight Pizza
$19.99+
Grandma Pizza
$16.99+
Margarita Pizza
$18.99+
Tortellini & Spinach Alfredo Pizza
$20.99+
Shrimp Scampi Pizza
$20.99+
Chicken Classic Pizza
$19.99+
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$17.99+
Chicken Caesar Pizza
$19.99+
Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza
$19.99+
Chicken Chipotle Pizza
$17.99+
Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken Pizza
$17.99+
Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
$19.99+
Chicken Marsala
$18.99+
Chicken Pesto
$18.99+
Chicken Scarpariello
$18.99+
Chicken Parm
Stromboli Rolls
Calzones & Panzarotti
Appetizers
Baked Clams Oreganata
$41.00+
Fried Calamari
$38.00+
Mozzarella Caprese
$47.00+
Zuppa Di Mussels
$34.00+
Buffalo Wings
$31.00+
Chicken Fingers
$31.00+
Jalopeno Poppers
$31.00+
Mozzarella Sticks
$31.00+
Shrimp Cocktail
$60.00+
French Fries
$16.95+
Eggplant Rollatini
$49.95+
Garlick Knots
$12.95+
Garlick Bread
$10.95+
Rice Ball
$35.95+
Salads
Baked Pasta
Tomato sauce
$32.00+
Garlic and Oil
$32.00+
Marinara Sauce
$32.00+
Meatballs
$36.00+
Sausage
$36.00+
Cheese Ravioli with Tomato sauce
$35.00+
Bolognese (Meat Sauce)
$36.00+
Filetto Di Pomodoro
$36.00+
Mushroom Sauce
$36.00+
Cavatelli & Broccoli
$38.00+
Clam sauce (white or red)
$38.00+
Vodka Sauce (No meat)
$42.00+
Primavera ( Garden Vegetables sauteed with your choice of light marinara sauce or garlic and oil
$38.00+
Puttanesca (Fresh plum tomatoes, garlic, capers and calamati olives
$36.00+
Alfredo
$38.00+
Carbonara (Fresh ham, onions, eggs, butter, grated chees and heavy cream
$38.00+
Specialty Entrees
Chicken Entrees
Chicken Parm
$42.00+
Chicken Francese (Egg battered sauteed wth lemon and butter sauce
$43.00+
Chicken Marsal (Sauteed in marsala wine sauce with mushroom and onions
$43.00+
Chicken Maurizio (sauteed with shallots, roasted peppers, asparagus, Pecorino Romano cheese and fresh basil
$53.00+
Chicken picatta (sauteed with lemon, capers, garlic and white wine)
$43.00+
Chicken Rollatini (Lightly breaded chicken rolled with prosciuto and mozzarella sauteed in a marsala wine sauce with mushroom and onions
$54.00+
Chicken and broccoli (sauteed with broccoli, garlic and extra virgin olive oil)
$43.00+
Chicken scarpariello ( boneless chicken breast sauteed with hot or sweet cherry peppers, garlic and white wine sauce)
$43.00+
Chicken Cacciatore (Boneless chicken breast sauteed w/mushroom, onions and touch of Marinara sauce)
$43.00+
Veal Entrees
Veal Cutlet Milanese (Breaded veal served with sliced lemon)
$52.00+
Veal Parm
$52.00+
Veal Parm Siciliana (Veal parm with eggplant)
$54.00+
Veal Francese (Egg battered veal scaloppini with lemon, butter and white wine sauce)
$54.00+
Veal Rollatini (Lightly breaded veal scaloppini w/ prosciutto and mozzarella sauteed in marsala wine sauce)
$54.00+
Veal Michael (Breaded veal topped with basil, chopped tomatoes and red onion topped with balasamic vninaigrette)
$49.00+
Veal Pizzaiola ( veal sauteed in marinara sauce, garlic and mushrooms)
$54.00+
Veal saltinbocca Alla Romana (Sauteed in butter, white wine and a touch of beef stock topped with imported prosciutto sliced egg over a bed of spinach
$59.00+
Seafood Entrees
Mussels Alla Diane in Bianco ( Mussels sauteed in lemon, butter and white wine
$40.00+
Mussels Marinara ( Sauteed in our homemade marinara sauce)
$40.00+
Clams Posollipo ( Fresh Vongoli sauteed in Marinara sauce)
$48.00+
Shrimp Marinara or Fra Diavolo (Served in our Marinara sauce mils or hot)
$43.00+
Shrimp Scampi (Sauteed in lemon, white wine and butter sauce)
$58.00+
Shrimp Parm
$62.00+
Shrimp Oreganata (topped with our bread crumbs and drizzeld with fresh garlic, lemon and butter sauce)
$62.00+
Fried Shrimp (Served with lemon wedges and tarter sauce)
$55.00+
Calamari Marinara or Fra Diavolo (Fresh calamari sauteed in our Homeade Marinara sauce served mils or hot)
$45.00+
Piato Pescatore ( Shrimps, clams, mussels and calamari sauteed in out homemade marinara sauce. served mils or hot)
$72.00+
Attributes and Amenities
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4215 E Black Horse Pike, Unit #300, Mays Landing, NJ 08330
Gallery
