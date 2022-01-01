Maurizio's Pizzeria & Italian imageView gallery
Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$12.99

Fried Calamari

$11.99

Baked Clams Oreganata

$9.99

Zuppa De Mussels

$10.99

Chicken Fingers (3) W/Fries

$8.99

Fried Mushrooms (8)

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Small French Fries

$4.99

Large French Fries

$5.99

Mozzarella Caprese(salad)

$10.99+

Portobello Mushroom

$9.99Out of stock

Rice Ball(arangini)

$6.99

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Garlic Knots (6)

$4.75

Garlic Knot (1)

$0.95

Eggplant Rollantini (3 Pc App)

$10.99

Wings

6 Piece Wings

$8.99

10 Piece Wings

$11.99

15 Piece Wings

$15.99

20 Piece Wings

$18.99

30 Piece Wings

$24.99

6 Pieces Bonelss Wings

$8.99

10 Pieces Boneless Wings

$11.99

15 Pieces Boneless Wings

$15.99

20 Pieces Boneless Wings

$18.99

30 Pieces Boneless Wings

$24.99

Soups

Pasta E Fagioli

$4.99+

Chicken Tortellini

$4.99+

Italian Wedding

$4.99+

Chicken Noodle

$4.99+

Vegetables

Broccoli Sautee

$8.99

Spinach Sautee

$8.99

Broccoli Rabe Sautee

$9.99

Mixed Veggies

$9.99

Salads

Antipasto

$10.99+

Chef Salad

$10.99+

Caesar Salad

$7.99

House Salad

$7.99

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Tomato and Red Onion Salad

$9.99

Side Ceaser Salad

$5.99

Mozz Caprese2

$12.99

Gourmet Salads

Greek Salad

$12.99

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$14.99

Mango Caprese Salad

$12.99

Euro Salmon Salad

$14.99

Spinach Salad

$12.99

BBQ Salad

$12.99

California Avocado Salad

$12.99

Caribbean Taco Salad

$12.99

Al Fresco Chicken & Penne Salad

$12.99

Asian Chicken Salad

$12.99

Cheesesteak Salad

$14.99

Rolls

Cheese Roll

$7.99+

Chicken Parmigiana Roll

$7.99+

Broccoli Saute & Mozzarella Roll

$7.99+

Eggplant Parmigiana Roll

$7.99+

Meatball Parmigiana Roll

$7.99+

Sausage, Pepper & Onion Roll

$7.99+

Traditional Stromboli

$7.99+

Spinach Saute & Mozzarella Roll

$7.99+

Pepperoni Roll

$7.99+

Panzarotti

$7.99+

Steak Stromboli Roll

$9.99+

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$7.99+

Calzones

Small Calzone

$7.99

Large Calzone

$15.99

Sm Panzarotti(fried)

$7.99

LG Panzarotti(fried)

$15.99

SM Baked Panzarotti

$7.99

LG Baked Panzarotti

$15.99

Hot Subs

Meatball & Peppers Sub

$10.99

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$10.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.99

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.99

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$10.99

STEAK SUB (NO CHEESE)

$9.99

California Cheesesteak. L.T.O.MAYO

$11.99

Pizza Cstk Sub

$11.99

Cheesesteak Sub Plain

$9.99

Cheesesteak W/ Toppings

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

California Grilled Chicken Sub(LTO,MAYO)

$11.99

CHICKENNNNN Cheesesteak W/ Toppings

$11.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$11.99

Maurizo cheesesteak (G.Pepper, FO, Mushroom)

$12.99

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$10.99

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$13.99

Veggie Sub

$11.99

Shrimp Parmigiana Sub

$13.99

Maurizo Cstk (G. Pepper,FO,Mushroom)

$11.95

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$11.99

Eggs& GreenPepper

$10.99

Cold Subs

Ham, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella & Sun-Dried Tomatoes

$11.99

Capicola, Provolone & Roasted Peppers

$10.99

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted Pepper

$12.99

Turkey, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers & Pesto Sub

$11.99

(Italian Sub)Ham, Salami, Capicola & Provolone

$11.99

Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Tuna Salad Sub

$10.99

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$11.99

Salami & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Gourmet Subs

Cuban Chicken ( Gourmet Sub )

$13.99Out of stock

Hot Italian (Gourmet Sub)

$13.99Out of stock

Reuben ( Gourmet Sub )

$13.99Out of stock

The Brooklyn ( Gourmet Sub )

$13.99Out of stock

Al Fresco (Gourmet Sub)

$13.99

Chicken Classic ( Gourmet Sub )

$13.99Out of stock

The Tuscany ( Gourmet Sub )

$13.99Out of stock

The Manhattan(gourmet Sub)

$13.99Out of stock

Wraps & Burgers

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes (Wrap)

$10.99

Grilled Chicken BLT(wrap)

$10.99

Grilled Chicken W/ Spinach(wrap)

$10.99

GrilledChicken Caesar(wrap)

$10.99

Grilled Chicken &Veggie(wrap)

$10.99

Grilled Chicken W/SDT&PESTO(Wrap)

$10.99

Veggie (Wrap)

$10.99

Turkey W/ Roasted Peppers L,T,O,(wrap)

$10.99

Cheesesteak (Wrap)

$10.99

Cheeseburger(lett,tom,onions)

$10.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap, ( L.T. Blu Chs) Breaded

$11.99

Tuna Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap W/ Toppings

$10.99

Grilled Chickn Wrap W/ Toppings

$10.99

Homemade Panini

Captain Maurizio Panini

$11.99

Chicken Soprano Panini

$11.99

The Godfather Panini

$11.99

Italiano Panini

$12.99

Caprese Panini

$10.99

Lady Diane Panini

$12.99

Antonio Panini

$11.99

New Yorker Panini

$11.99

First Mate Panini

$12.99

The Empire Panini

$11.99

Veggie Panini

$11.99

Baked Pasta

Manicotti

$13.99

Stuffed Shells

$13.99

Baked Ziti

$13.99

Baked Ziti Sicilian W/ Eggplan

$15.99

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$13.99

Homemade Lasagna

$15.99

Pasta Fresca

Tomato Sauce

$10.99

Garlic & Oil

$10.99

Marinara Sauce

$10.99

Meatballs

$13.99

Sausage

$13.99

Bolognese

$13.99

Filletto Di Pomodoro

$14.99

Mushroom Sauce

$11.99

Vodka Sauce

$15.99

Primavera (Marinara, Cream, Or Galic & Oil)

$14.99

Puttanesca

$14.99

Alfredo

$13.99

Carbonara

$14.99

Stuffed Rigatoni

$15.99

Cavatelli & Broccoli

$15.99

Pink Sauce

$14.99

Entrees

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.50

Eggplant Rollatine

$17.50

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$19.99

Pollo Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.99

Chicken Parmigiana Siciliana

$20.99

Chicken Franceise

$19.99

Chicken Marsala

$19.99

Chicken Piccata

$19.99

Chicken Rollatine

$20.99

Chicken Milanese

$17.99

Chicken Scarpariello

$19.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$19.99

Vitello Veal

Veal Cutlet Milanese

$20.99

Veal Parmigiana

$20.99

Veal Parmigiana Siciliana

$21.99

Veal Scaloppini Francaise

$21.99

Veal Marsala

$21.99

Veal Michael

$20.99

Veal Scaloppini Pizzaiola

$21.99

Pesce - Seafood

Mussels Alla Diane En Bianco

$17.99

Mussels Marinara

$17.99

Shrimp Marinara Or Fra Diavolo

$20.99

Shrimp Scampi

$20.99

Shrimp Francaise

$20.99

Shrimp Parmigiana

$20.99

Shrimp Oreganata

$20.99

Fried Shrimp

$19.99

Calamari Marinara Or Fra Diavolo

$21.99

Piato Pescatore

$23.99

Clam Sauce

$17.99

Kids Menu

Penne Pasta W/ Tomato Sauce(kids)

$6.99

Spagetti Pasta Tomato Sauce (Kids)

$6.99

Pasta W/ Butter(kids)

$5.99

Chicken Fingers (3pc Kids)

$5.99

Cheese Ravioli(kids)

$7.99

Grilled Cheese W/Fries

$7.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kid Baked Ziti

$8.99

Desserts

Zeppolis (3)

$2.25

Cannoli

$3.99

Mini Canoli

$1.99

Tiramisu

$7.00

Cheesecake

$4.50

Zeppoli (1)

$0.75

Cookie

$1.00

3 Cookies

$2.50

Gelato

$3.99

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Choc Pntbtr Cake

$5.95

Choc M

$7.00

Front Cake

$5.95

Coppa Yogurt& Berries

$7.95

Coppa Caffe

$7.95

Coppa Pistacchio

$7.95

Fiordidilatte& Caramello

$7.95

Coppa Spgnola

$7.95

Chocolate Sauce

$0.99

Ice Cream (Front)

$3.50

Gelato (Ice Cream 12oz)

$3.50

Showcase / Slices

Plain Slice

$2.99

One Topping(roni)slice

$3.95

2 Topping Slice

$4.75

Sic Plain

$3.95

BBQ HM(slice)

$4.95

Buffalo(slice)

$4.95

CK Cesar(slice)

$4.95

CK Parm(slice)

$4.95

CSTK(slice)

$4.95

CK Cordon Blue(slice)

$4.95

Square Grandma(slice)

$2.50

Round Grandma(slice)

$3.75

Sic Grandma(slice)

$3.99

Foccacia(slice)

$4.25

DD GMA Sausage(slice)

$5.25

Chipotle(slice)

$4.95

CK Marsala(slice)

$4.95

Eggplant(slice)

$3.95

Veggie(slice)

$4.95

Bianca(slice)

$3.99

Flat Breads(slice)

$3.99

Spinach(slice)

$3.99

Broccoli(slice)

$3.99

Margherita(slice)

$3.99

D. Dish MT Lover(slice)

$5.50

Bumbalo(slice)

$4.95

Beef Patty

$2.95

(3) Zeppoli

$2.25

(1) GKnot Or (1) Zeppoli

$0.75

(6) G Knots

$4.75

Beef Patty w cheese

$3.99

Any Roll (Showcase)

$7.99

Broccoli Roll

$7.99

Pepperoni Roll

$7.99

Calzone

$7.99

Chicken Parm Roll

$7.99

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$8.99

Eggplant Parm Roll

$7.99

Sausage, Peppers, Onion Roll

$7.99

Meatball Roll

$7.99

Traditional Stromboli

$7.99

Spinach Roll

$7.99

Rice Ball

$6.99

Sweet Buffalo

$5.00

Meat Lover

$4.99

CK Scarpariallo(slice)

$4.99

Taco(slice)

$5.50

Hawaiian(slice)

$3.99

Saus, Pepper, Onion(slice)

$3.99

CK Broccoli

$4.99

D. Dish Plain

$3.99

Fresh Mozz/ CK Brushetta

$4.99

Greek

$4.99

Shrimps ( Slice)

$5.99

Tortellini

$4.99

B-Ziti

$3.99

Juicy Pinwheel

$3.99

Chix Parm G Knot

$6.99

Chx Scampi

$4.99

Specialty Slice

$5.50

2oz dressing

$0.75

4oz dressing

$1.00

Fountain

$2.25

Bottle

$2.75

Water

$1.50

Can

$1.50

Frapuchino

$2.75

Neskuik

$2.00

Nesquik

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.99

1lls Cookies

$5.99

1.99cookies

$1.99

Pound Of Cookies

$5.99

Sides

Side meatballs

$5.99

Side sausage

$5.99

Side Fried chicken

$5.99

Side avocado

$1.99

4oz dressing ( BLUE CHEESE)

$2.00

4oz Tomato Sauce

$1.00

4oz Marinara Sauce

$2.00

4 Oz Dressing (Ranch)

$2.00

2 Oz Dressing (Ranch)

$1.00

2oz dressing (Blue Cheese)

$1.00

Ceasar4 Oz

$2.00

Jar Of Sauce

$7.99

Side Of Grill Chicken

$5.99

Side Garlic (2 Oz)

$1.50

Side Of Garlic (4oz)

$3.00

Side Of Garlic (2oz)

$1.50

Pizza Kit (Parm Cheese, Oregano, Flour, Sauce, Mozz Cheese And Dough)

$12.99

Pizza Dough

$4.99

Side Of Alfredo Sauce 12oz

$8.99

Chocolate Sauce

$0.99

Boars Head

#1

$11.99

#2

$11.99

#3

$11.99

#4

$11.99

#5

$11.99

#6

$11.99

#7

$11.99

#8

$11.99

Lunch Specials

#1 Lunch Chichen Parm W/ Pasta

$9.99

#2 Lunch Cheese Steak L T Sub W/FF

$9.99

#3 Cheeseburger LT W/FF

$9.99

#4 Lunch Empire Panini W/ Ff

$9.99

#5 Luch Penne Vodka

$9.99

#6 Buffalo Ck Wrapw/FF

$9.99

Employee Drink

$1.50

#

Lunch Zize

$9.99

20 oz

((#20 Oz Pepspi))

$2.75

((#20 Oz Diet Pepsi))

$2.75

((#20 Oz Gingerale

$2.75

((#20oz Root Beer))

$2.75

((#20oz Brisk))

$2.75

((#20oz Sierra Mist))

$2.75

((#20oz Orange Soda))

$2.75

((#20oz Pink Lemonade))

$2.75

((#20oz Cherry Pepsi))

$2.75

((#20oz Mountain Dew))

$2.75

((20oz Piña Soda))

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.99

Pure Leaf

##Sweet Tea

$2.50

##Extra Sweet Tea

$2.50

##Lemon Tea

$2.50

##Raspberry

$2.50

##Peach

$2.50

##Mango

$2.50

##Honey Green

$2.50

##Cherry

$2.50

##Iced Tea & Lemonade

$2.50

Jarrito

$2.50

Jarrito

$2.50

Jarrito

$2.50

Juice

##Apple Juice

$2.50

##Orange Juice

$2.50

##Cranberry Juice

$2.50

##Strawberry Kiwi

$2.50

Can

Gingerale(can)

$1.50

Brisk(can)

$1.50

Pepsi(can)

$1.50

Diet Pepsi(can)

$1.50

Root Beer(can)

$1.50

2 Liter

##Pepsi 2LT

$3.50

##Gingerale 2LT

$3.50

##Diet Pepsi 2LT

$3.50

##Root Beer 2LT

$3.50

##Brisk 2LT

$3.50

##Orange Soda 2LT

$3.50

##Sierra Mist 2LT

$3.50

Water

Bottle

$1.50

Pellegrino

$3.95

Pitcher

Soda

$5.95

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Fountain

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Brisk

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Unsweet

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Water

Jarritos

Jarritos

Pizza

GET AIR ((((Plain))))

$9.00

GET AIR (((Pepperoni)))

$10.50

GET AIR (((Meat Lovers)))

$15.00

GET AIR (((Veggie)))

$15.00

GET AIR (((Hawaiian)))

$15.00

GET AIR (((SAUSAGE)))

$10.50

GET AIR (((SUPREME)))

$15.00

GET AIR (((BACON)))

$10.50

GET AIR (((White)))

$10.00

1 Partie $2.00 Driver Tip

2 Parties $ 4.00 Driver Tip

3 Parties $ 6.00 Driver Tip

4 Parties $ 8.00 Driver Tip

@11am

@11:20am

@11:50

@12:20pm

@12:50pm

@1:20pm

@1:50pm

@2:20 Pm

@2:50pm

@3:20pm

@3:50pm

@4:20pm

@4:50pm

@5:20pm

@5:50pm

@6:20pm

@6:50pm

@7:20pm

@7:50pm

@8:20pm

@8:50pm

Shop Rite Coupons

2 Lg Pizza & 10 Wings

$31.95

2 Lg Pies 1 Topp Each

$27.99

Specials

2 Lg, 20 wings, 2 Lit

$44.95

2 Lg, Plain

$27.99

50 Wings

$39.95

100 Wings

$79.95

4 Lg Plain 1 Toppeach

$59.95

ENTREES

Family Chick Parm

$49.95

Family Eggplant Parm

$39.95

Family Chick Marsala

$49.95

Family Chick Franc

$49.95

BAKED PASTAS

Family Baked Ziti

$35.99

Family Pasta w/ MB

$35.99

Family Pasta w/Sausage

$35.99

Family Stuff Shells

$39.95

Family Manicotti

$39.95

Family Lasagna

$39.99

Pizzas

Large Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Large 5 Topping Special

$19.95

Small Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Small 5 Topping Special

$17.95

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$20.99

Sicilian 5 Topping Special

$25.95

Jumbo Cheese Pizza

$20.99

10" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Deep Dish Cheese Pizza

$18.99

Deep Dish 5 Topping Special

$25.95

Large Cheese (((No Sauce)))

Sm14" Chicken Parm

$17.99

Large Chick Parm

$22.99

LG 16"Mango Habanero & Ranch Chicken Pizza

$22.99

SM Mango Habenero And Ranch

$19.95

Squre Crust Pizza Fresh Mozz Brushetta

$22.95

Chicago Pizza

$23.99

Gourmet Pizza

Tre ColorePizza

$15.99+

Pizza Siciliana

$15.99+

Al Pomodoro Pizza

$17.99+

Chicken Rollatini

$17.99+

Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

$18.99+

Eggplant Rollatini Pizza

$17.99+

Pizza Bianca

$15.99+

Pizza alla Strega

$18.99+

Cheese Steak Pizza

$17.99+

Veggie Pizza

$18.99+

Meat Lover Pizza

$18.99+

Baked Ziti Pizza

$16.99+

Lasagna Pizza

$18.99+

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Pizza

$18.99+

Spinach Bianca Pizza(gormet)

$17.99+

Broccoli Bianca Pizza(gormet)

$17.99+

Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99+

Greek Pizza

$19.99+

Mexican Delight Pizza

$19.99+

Grandma Pizza

$16.99+

Margarita Pizza

$18.99+

Tortellini & Spinach Alfredo Pizza

$20.99+

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$20.99+

Chicken Classic Pizza

$19.99+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99+

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$19.99+

Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza

$19.99+

Chicken Chipotle Pizza

$17.99+

Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99+

Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$19.99+

Chicken Marsala

$18.99+

Chicken Pesto

$18.99+

Chicken Scarpariello

$18.99+

Chicken Parm

Stromboli Rolls

Chicken Parmigiana Roll

$7.99+

Eggplant Parmigiana Roll

$7.99+

Meatball Parmigiana Roll

$7.99+

Sausage, Peppers & Onion Roll

$7.99+

Traditional Stromboli Roll

$7.99+

Broccoli & Mozzarella Roll

$7.99+

Spinach saute & Mozzarella Roll

$7.99+

Pepperoni & Mozzarella Roll

$7.99+

Steak & Mozzarella Roll

$9.99+

Calzones & Panzarotti

Cheese Calzone

$7.99+

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$8.99+

Fried Panzarotti

$7.99+

Baked Panzarotti

$7.99+

Appetizers

Baked Clams Oreganata

$41.00+

Fried Calamari

$38.00+

Mozzarella Caprese

$47.00+

Zuppa Di Mussels

$34.00+

Buffalo Wings

$31.00+

Chicken Fingers

$31.00+

Jalopeno Poppers

$31.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$31.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$60.00+

French Fries

$16.95+

Eggplant Rollatini

$49.95+

Garlick Knots

$12.95+

Garlick Bread

$10.95+

Rice Ball

$35.95+

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$38.00+

Chef Salad

$41.00+

Tomato & Red Onion Salad

$24.00+

House Salad

$26.00+

Caesar Salad

$29.00+

Spinach Salad

$45.00+

Greek Salad

$40.00+

Mango Caprese Salad

$45.00+

Vegetables

Broccoli saute

$32.00+

Spinach sautée

$32.00+

Baked Pasta

Tomato sauce

$32.00+

Garlic and Oil

$32.00+

Marinara Sauce

$32.00+

Meatballs

$36.00+

Sausage

$36.00+

Cheese Ravioli with Tomato sauce

$35.00+

Bolognese (Meat Sauce)

$36.00+

Filetto Di Pomodoro

$36.00+

Mushroom Sauce

$36.00+

Cavatelli & Broccoli

$38.00+

Clam sauce (white or red)

$38.00+

Vodka Sauce (No meat)

$42.00+

Primavera ( Garden Vegetables sauteed with your choice of light marinara sauce or garlic and oil

$38.00+

Puttanesca (Fresh plum tomatoes, garlic, capers and calamati olives

$36.00+

Alfredo

$38.00+

Carbonara (Fresh ham, onions, eggs, butter, grated chees and heavy cream

$38.00+

Pasta Fresca

Baked ziti

$36.00+

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$38.00+

Homemade Lasagna

$48.00+

Specialty Entrees

Eggplant Parm

$36.00+

Eggplant Rollatini

$38.00+

Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

$38.00+

Sausage pepper and onions

$38.00+

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Parm

$42.00+

Chicken Francese (Egg battered sauteed wth lemon and butter sauce

$43.00+

Chicken Marsal (Sauteed in marsala wine sauce with mushroom and onions

$43.00+

Chicken Maurizio (sauteed with shallots, roasted peppers, asparagus, Pecorino Romano cheese and fresh basil

$53.00+

Chicken picatta (sauteed with lemon, capers, garlic and white wine)

$43.00+

Chicken Rollatini (Lightly breaded chicken rolled with prosciuto and mozzarella sauteed in a marsala wine sauce with mushroom and onions

$54.00+

Chicken and broccoli (sauteed with broccoli, garlic and extra virgin olive oil)

$43.00+

Chicken scarpariello ( boneless chicken breast sauteed with hot or sweet cherry peppers, garlic and white wine sauce)

$43.00+

Chicken Cacciatore (Boneless chicken breast sauteed w/mushroom, onions and touch of Marinara sauce)

$43.00+

Veal Entrees

Veal Cutlet Milanese (Breaded veal served with sliced lemon)

$52.00+

Veal Parm

$52.00+

Veal Parm Siciliana (Veal parm with eggplant)

$54.00+

Veal Francese (Egg battered veal scaloppini with lemon, butter and white wine sauce)

$54.00+

Veal Rollatini (Lightly breaded veal scaloppini w/ prosciutto and mozzarella sauteed in marsala wine sauce)

$54.00+

Veal Michael (Breaded veal topped with basil, chopped tomatoes and red onion topped with balasamic vninaigrette)

$49.00+

Veal Pizzaiola ( veal sauteed in marinara sauce, garlic and mushrooms)

$54.00+

Veal saltinbocca Alla Romana (Sauteed in butter, white wine and a touch of beef stock topped with imported prosciutto sliced egg over a bed of spinach

$59.00+

Seafood Entrees

Mussels Alla Diane in Bianco ( Mussels sauteed in lemon, butter and white wine

$40.00+

Mussels Marinara ( Sauteed in our homemade marinara sauce)

$40.00+

Clams Posollipo ( Fresh Vongoli sauteed in Marinara sauce)

$48.00+

Shrimp Marinara or Fra Diavolo (Served in our Marinara sauce mils or hot)

$43.00+

Shrimp Scampi (Sauteed in lemon, white wine and butter sauce)

$58.00+

Shrimp Parm

$62.00+

Shrimp Oreganata (topped with our bread crumbs and drizzeld with fresh garlic, lemon and butter sauce)

$62.00+

Fried Shrimp (Served with lemon wedges and tarter sauce)

$55.00+

Calamari Marinara or Fra Diavolo (Fresh calamari sauteed in our Homeade Marinara sauce served mils or hot)

$45.00+

Piato Pescatore ( Shrimps, clams, mussels and calamari sauteed in out homemade marinara sauce. served mils or hot)

$72.00+

Sub Tray

Any 5 hot or cold subs of choice served on circular tray cut in quarters

$65.99

Wrap Tray

Any 10 wraps of choice served in a circular tray cut in half

$69.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
