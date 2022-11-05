Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers

Maverick Jack's

5,417 Reviews

$$

1190 California Drive

Burlingame, CA 94010

Order Again

Popular Items

Texacali

Specials

Gobble Gobble

$17.50

Diestel Ranch Turkey patty topped with cheddar cheese, apple cranberry chutney and house made stuffing, mayo and romaine lettuce on an onion bun.

"The Sweetest" Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Crispy sweet potato fries dusted with a brown sugar & cinnamon seasoning served with our Tiger Ranch.

Main

All natural 1/3lb seasoned Niman Ranch beef served medium well served with fries or house salad
Maverick's Classic

$14.50

Sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onion, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce served on an American bun! Add cheese: American, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Blue Cheese

Maverick's Cheeseburger

$14.50

Sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onion, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce served on an American bun! Add cheese: American, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Blue Cheese

Impossible Burger

$17.50

The Impossible® Patty made entirely from plants, sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onion, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce served on an American bun! Add cheese: American, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Blue Cheese

Bacon Ultimatum

$17.50

Cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, tomato, iceberg lettuce, maple bacon mayo on an American Bun

Blue Ribbon

$17.00

Blue cheese, crispy onion strings, mixed greens, tomatoes, kosher dill pickles, roasted garlic aioli on an American Bun

Beermeister

$17.00

Jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, deep-fried pickles, iceberg lettuce, Sierra Nevada Pale Ale mustard on an American Bun

Outlaw

$17.50

Pepper jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, crispy onion strings, jalapeños, red onion, BBQ sauce & Chipotle mayo on an American Bun

Runaway Freight

$17.00

Cheddar cheese, bourbon glazed mushrooms, crispy onion strings, Mavericks Burger Sauce.

Monterey Express

$17.50

Monterey Jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, roasted garlic aioli on an American Bun

Teriyaki Chicken

$17.00

Teriyaki glazed filet topped with jack cheese, sautéed onions, iceberg lettuce, Mavericks burger sauce on an American bun

Soprano Chicken

$17.00

Garlic & herb seasoned chicken filet, fresh mozzarella, mixed greens, tomatoes, basil pesto mayo served on a parmesan dusted wheat bun

Southwest Veggie Burger

$14.50

House made black bean veggie patty, topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, red onion, mixed greens, tortilla strips, chipotle mayo served on a wheat bun

Jacked Up Crispy Chicken

$17.00

Buttermilk chicken filet seasoned & deep-fried til' crispy, bread & butter pickles,iceberg lettuce, roasted garlic aioli on an American bun

Napa Valley Turkey

$17.00

Turkey patty topped with jack cheese, cabernet/balsamic onions, sautéed mushrooms, mixed greens. tomatoes, Mavericks Burger sauce served on a wheat bun

Chicken Strips

$15.00

Four tender chicken strips fried up to perfection & served with Ranch on the side.

Meal Salads

Texacali

$16.50

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken filet, black beans roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips, and home made salsa served with house made Chipotle Vinaigrette dressing.

San Fransokyo

$16.50

Mix of romaine and slaw, with a teriyaki glazed chicken filet, crispy wontons & rice noodles, avocado, pickled ginger, green onions, and sesame seeds with an Asian-style dressing

Chicken Caesar Supreme

$16.50

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken filet, cherry tomatoes, avocado, fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons

Jack's Cobb

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken filet, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, avocado served with Ranch dressing

Apps

Maverick's Fries

$5.00

Maverick's crisp french fries!

Parmesan Garlic Fries

$6.50

French fries tossed in Gilroy garlic-parsley butter, finished with fresh grated parmesan cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Sweet potato fries dusted in our unique seasoning and served with house made Tiger Ranch dressing

Maverick's Tots

$6.50

Mavericks tots deep fried until perfectly crisp

Onion Rings

$7.50

Beer battered onion rings salted and served with ranch dressing on the side

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Beer battered deep fried pickles served with ranch dressing on the side

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato & red onions

Sub Caesar

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, fresh grated parmesan & house made croutons

Garlic Fries

$6.50

French fries tossed in Gilroy garlic-parsley butter, finished with fresh grated parmesan cheese

Drinks

Coke

$3.75
Diet Coke

$3.75
Sprite

$3.75
Rootbeer

$3.75
Dr. Pepper

$3.75
Lemonade

$3.75
Iced Tea

$3.75
Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Fanta

$3.75
Shirley Temple

$4.25
Roy Rogers

$4.25
Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.25

Peach Iced Tea

$4.25

Shakes

Pumpkin Shake

$9.00
Chocolate Shake

$8.00
Vanilla Shake

$8.00
Black & White Shake

$8.00
Coffee Shake

$8.00
Mint Chocolate Chip Shake

$8.00
Strawberry Shake

$8.00
Blonde Bombshell Shake

$9.00

Cookies & Cream

$9.00

Mint & Cookies

$9.00

Neapolitan

$9.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$9.00

Mocha Chip

$9.00

MEALS

Sliders NO Cheese

$9.00

All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage. Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.

Sliders With Cheese

$9.00

All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage. Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage. Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.

Hot Dog

$9.00

All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage. Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage. Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.

Sundaes

Maverick's Classic Sundae

$8.00
Hot Fudge Volcano

$9.00
Candy Bar Crunch Sundae

$9.00

Vanilla soft serve topped with Hershey's® hot fudge, caramel sauce and crunchy peanuts!

Peanut Butter Twist

$9.00

Floats

Coke Float

$7.50
Rootbeer Float

$7.50
Strawberry Float

$7.50
Cherry Pop Float

$7.50

Freezes

Orange Freeze

$7.50
Pineapple Freeze

$7.50
Rootbeer Freeze

$7.50
Coke Freeze

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Maverick Jack's is a lively restaurant in the heart of Burlingame, CA. We use the best ingredients and provide real hospitality in a great atmosphere.

Website

Location

1190 California Drive, Burlingame, CA 94010

Directions

