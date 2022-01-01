  • Home
Maverick House Tavern 154 Maverick Street

No reviews yet

154 Maverick Street

Boston, MA 02128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Maverick House Tavern Burger
Regular Joe
"Plain Jane" Chicken

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

Freshly grilled Chicken breast, sauteed Peppers and Onions, Pico de Gallo, cheddar jack cheese stuffed into a flour tortilla, finished on the grill and served with sour cream.

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$14.00

Authentic corn tortilla cut nachos, topped with fresh house made Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, Cheddar Jack Cheese, and fresh Cilantro. Served with sour cream and house made Avocado sauce.

Tacos

Pulled Pork

$6.00

Slow cooked pulled pork, served with house mad southern style Cold Slaw. Finished with our classic Memphis style BBQ sauce.

Classic Beef

$4.50

Angus beef sauteed with classic Spanish herbs and spices. Served with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese.

Spicy Shrimp

$5.00

Cajun style shrimp served on a bed of home made citrus slaw and topped with a spicy Aoli.

Jerk Chicken

$5.00Out of stock

Slow cooked jerk chicken with southern herbs and spices. Served on a bed of mixed greens. Topped with mango salsa and a island coolie.

Black Bean and Avocado

$4.00

House made Black Bean Salsa served over chopped romaine lettuce with pico de gallo, avocado, and topped with spicy aoli.

Salads

Southwest salad

Southwest salad

$16.00

Hand chopped romaine with black beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos, grilled bbq chicken, cheddar cheese, and fried tortilla strips, served with ranch dressing.

Maverick House salad

Maverick House salad

$11.00

Mixed greens served with chopped onion, tomatoes, cucumber, bacon bits, and aged blue cheese. Topped with house made croutons.

Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$13.00

Chopped romaine, served with freshly shaved parmesean cheese, house made Caesar dressing (made with real anchovies), and croutons.

Smoked Salmon salad

Smoked Salmon salad

$15.00

Atlantic smoked salmon, served on a bed of mixed greens, with chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, diced egg white, and crumbled egg yolk sprinkled over the plate.

Side salad

$6.00

A small simple salad, mixed greens served with diced tomato, onion, and sliced cucumber. Offered with choice of dressing.

Burgers

Maverick House Tavern Burger

Maverick House Tavern Burger

$15.00

Hand formed 8oz angus burger with aged cheddar cheese, caramelized and bacon. Drizzled with our signature house burger sauce.

Early Bird

Early Bird

$18.00

Fresh hand formed 8oz angus burger with garlic aoli, fried egg, Canadian bacon, applewood bacon, Drizzled with our house mad Burger sauce.

Black N' Blue

Black N' Blue

$14.00

Hand formed 8oz angus beef cajun style burger, served with blue cheese and bacon, topped with our house made maple bourbon sauce.

Regular Joe

Regular Joe

$13.00

Hand formed 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Topped with your cheese of choice.

Black Truffle

Black Truffle

$19.00

Fresh 8oz hand formed burger, stuffed with truffle infused goat cheese, with sauteed mushrooms and onions. Topped with house made truffle mayonnaise.

Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$15.00

Hand formed 8oz burger served with candied bacon, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese, and a house made honey mustard sauce. All on a soft and warm pretzel bun.

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Crispy battered chicken tossed in buffalo sauce. Served on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion,and our house made blue cheese dressing.

"Plain Jane" Chicken

"Plain Jane" Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken sandwich with garlic aoli, bacon, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese. All on a bed on romaine, tomato, and onion between a warm Ciabatta roll.

Sloppy Joe

Sloppy Joe

$12.00

Maverick House Tavern's original recipe. Angus beef cooked with a southwest style joe sauce. Served on a brioche bun.

Pulled pork Sandwich

$15.00

House made pulled pork, served on a brioche bun with southern style house made Coleslaw

Fries

Potato Fries

$7.00

Tossed in regular salt and pepper seasoning.

Tater Tots

$9.00

Tossed in salt and pepper seasoning.

Sweet Potato fries

$9.00

Tossed in salt and pepper seasoning.

Summer Specials

Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$14.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with refreshing watermelon and cucumber. pair with New England grown blueberries and toasted walnuts, finished with goat cheese. Pairs well with our brand new house made berry vinaigrette.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Herb roasted chicken breast, mixed with a herb dressing with chopped celery and dried cranberries. Served over a bed of mixed greens on a warm ciabatta roll, with a choice of side.

Egg Salad sandwich

Egg Salad sandwich

$11.00

A traditional home style egg salad with mayonnaise, fresh herbs and fine diced onion. Served over a bed of mixed greens on toasted Texas toast, choice of side.

8oz Steak tips & Frites

8oz Steak tips & Frites

$22.00

8oz of our marinated steak tips sautéed to perfection with fresh onions and mushrooms. Covered in our house made Maple Bourbon sauce, this dish also features our traditional cut frites tossed in garlic, bitter and parsley or our other fry choices.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Maverick House Tavern" is an Homage to the original Maverick House Hotel. The opening of the Maverick House Hotel in 1835, marked the start of commercial development of East Boston. The hotel structure dominated Maverick Square and was named for Samuel Maverick, one of the original Settlers of the area now called East Boston. The Maverick House serviced travelers on the Eastern Railroad line and it was a popular place with students. The Maverick House was destroyed by fire twice and rebuilt. The hotel was rebuilt a third time in 1857 by Noah Sturtevant and was ranked as one of the largest and finest hotels of the time. It was a popular summer resort and a favorite resting spot for those who traveled on the Cunard steamship lines. The hotel was demolished in 1927. In its spot today, rests the East Boston Neighborhood Community Heath Center. Maverick House Tavern hopes to fulfill your needs for food, beverages and a warm welcome to East Boston.

Location

154 Maverick Street, Boston, MA 02128

Directions

