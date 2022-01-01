Restaurant header imageView gallery
Maverick Texas Brasserie 710 S St Mary's St

review star

No reviews yet

710 S St Mary's St

San Antonio, TX 78205

Popular Items

Schnitzel
Burger
Brussel Sprouts

Starters

Gougères

$12.00

Tuna Tartare

$22.00

Calamari & Octopus

$21.00

Pâté du Jour

$18.00

Beef Tartare

$21.00

Gnocchi

$17.00

Fries

$10.00

Tarte Flambeé

$14.00

Mussel Couscous

$16.00

Plats du Jour

PDJ - Dinner

$29.00Out of stock

Monday - Chicek Chasseur * Tuesday - Pot-au-Feu * Wednesday - Coq au Vin * Thusday - Beef Bourguignon * Friday - Porchetta * Sautrday - Pork confit * Sunday - Duck Confit

BO Steak

BO Fish

BO Pork

Whole Striped Bass

$40.00

Short Rib Gnocchi

$20.00

Soups & Salads

Soup

Out of stock

Arugula

Mixed Greens

Endive Salad

French Onion Bowl

$12.00

French Onion Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Entree

Snapper Almondine

$23.00

Onglet

$33.00

Burger

$18.00

Croque Madame

$19.00

Striped Bass Filet

$30.00

Cornish Hen

$24.00

Half Duck

$39.00

Pork Chop

$23.00+

Salmon

$28.00

Schnitzel

$24.00

Steak Frites

$39.00

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Cauliflower

$10.00

Chili Mac

$10.00

Fries

$10.00

Mushrooms

$10.00

green beans and shishito peppers

$10.00

Dessert

Apple Tarte Tatin

$10.00

Chocolate Tart

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Maverick awakens and rewards all of its guests’ senses with friendly hospitality. It’s both an everyday neighborhood hangout and a food-lover’s destination for special occasions. Where regulars will want to linger all day eating from small or large plates as they make memories over the open fire. It is a generous and friendly gathering place for locals and travelers alike. The food and drink menus are broad yet refined in the simplest way that will have something for everyone. As a Texas brasserie, Maverick features a menu that is classically prepared and uses Texas ingredients when possible — most of the fare is cooked over a live wood fire.

710 S St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78205

