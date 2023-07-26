FOOD

Appetizers

Baskets

$5.99

Crab Dip

$12.99

served with toasted bread wedges.

Oysters

$12.00

4ct on half shell raw or Rockefeller

SEAFOOD SPECIAL

$18.99

Crab, lobster, and Shrimp over hush puppies, fries, or tots.

Nachos

$7.50

nacho with cheese plain or seafood

Sandwiches

Po Boy

$16.50

served with a side

Scallop Roll

$18.00

served with choice of side

Crab Roll

$18.50

served with choice of side

Lobster roll

$19.50

Served with choice of side.

Entrees

fish and chips

$18.50

3 pieces served with 2 sides

Beer Battered shrimp

$18.50

served with 2 sides

Oysters 12ct

$27.99

Lobster Tail

$24.99

served with 2 sides

seafood bake

$25.50

served with 2 sides

Crab Cakes

$23.99

2 crab patties with 2 sides

Tacos

$12.50

2 tacos with choice of protein, served with 2 sides

soups/salads

soup/salad combo

$12.50

house salad

$8.00

caeser

$8.00

Greek

$8.00

New England Clam chowder

$7.00

Lobster Bisque

$8.00

Daily Specials

lobster and bisque

$22.99

lobster and chowder

$22.99

crab and bisque

$22.99

crab and chowder

$22.99

Drinks

n/a beverage

bottle sodas

$2.50