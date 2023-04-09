  • Home
  • /
  • Rosamond
  • /
  • Mavericks Sports Bar & Grill - 2763 Sierra Highway
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mavericks Sports Bar & Grill 2763 Sierra Highway

review star

No reviews yet

2763 Sierra Highway

Rosamond, CA 93560

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

BEVERAGES

COLD

SOFT DRINK

$2.99

ICED TEA

$2.99

GINGER BEER

$3.50

RED BULL

$5.00

HOT

COFFEE

$2.99

HOT TEA

$2.99

FOOD

APPS

PRETZEL & BEER CHEESE

$10.00

Our soft baked pretzel served with our home-made beer cheese. A crowd pleaser!

FRIED OYESTERS

$17.00

Crispy, salty and slightly sweet our fried oysters pair excellently with Mavericks home-made remoulade sauce.

POTATO SKINS

$12.00

Halved and hollowed but full of flavor! Crispy skins topped with shredded cheese, bacon, sour cream and scallions

FRIED ARTICHOKES

$14.00

Crispy, savory, and never enough our fried artichokes deliver! Served with lemon garlic aioli.

Zucchini Fries

$10.00

The best way to have vegetables, deep fried! Accompanied with Mavericks home-made cucumber dipping sauce.

JALAPENO POPPERS

$10.00

Crispy cream cheesed stuffed jalapenos. Perfect for the game!

FRIED PICKLE SPEARS

$11.00

A crispy, breaded Southern classic! It’s no big dill how popular they are!

JUMBO SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$16.00

The last stop before Las Vegas, this winning staple is a sure bet! Six shrimp served with a delicious salty heat cocktail sauce.

OYSTERS ON A HALF SHELL

$18.00

Briny and sweet, a perfect start to any meal! Served with cocktail sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Delicious, crunch and cheesy! Always a hit! Served with marinara sauce.

THE MAVERICKS TRIFECTA PLATTER

$19.00

Can’t decide? Mix and match up to four items! Choice of 3 Jalapeno Poppers, 3 Fried Pickle Spears, 3 Wings (Bone in or Boneless), Fried Artichokes, or 3 Mozzarella Sticks. Comes with your choice of Seasoned Fries or shoestring fries.

POUTINE FRIES

This Canadian classic features house herb au jus & cheese curds over crispy shoestring fries. Be sure to try some of our favorite add-ons!

WINGS

Deliciously crispy wings with your choice of sauce! Tossed on request.

A LA CARTE

LAODED BAKED POTATO

$7.00

BAKED POTATO

$4.00

LARGE BER MAC AND CHEESE

$7.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

CRISPY CHICKEN

$7.00

BACON

$5.00

GREEN BEANS

$5.00

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$5.00

MASHED POTATOES

$4.00

SALMON

$12.00

SHOESTRING FRIES

$4.00

SEASONED FRIES

$4.00

SEASONAL VEGTABLES

$5.00

LOBSTER TAIL

$26.00

SOUPS & SALADS

SOUP OF THE DAY

$7.00+

GARDEN SALAD

$10.00

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheese and crunchy croutons.

CAESER SALAD

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan and croutons with Mavericks home-made Caesar dressing. Try it with grilled or crispy chicken!

RUSTIC WEDGE SALAD

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles with Mavericks home-made bleu cheese dressing.

SANDWICHES

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$17.00

Thinly sliced beef, bell peppers, onions, white American cheese, and Mavericks beer cheese on a French roll.

BLT

$15.00

Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes with garlic aioli on parmesan crusted sourdough bread.

TRI-TIP FRENCH DIP

$17.00

Thinly sliced tri-tip, provolone cheese with house herb aus-jus.

FANCY CLUB

$16.00

Turkey, bacon, Swiss, romaine lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli on savory parmesan crusted sourdough bread.

BURGERS

GRILLED CHEESE BURGER

$16.00

Beef patty, Mavericks beer cheese, white American cheese and cheddar cheese on a delightful parmesan crusted sourdough bread.

CRISPY BUFFALO BURGER

$15.00

Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with bleu cheese slaw, sliced tomatoes and pickles. Nestled on a brioche bun.

MAVERICKS HOUSE BURGER

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, cheddar cheese and Mavericks home-made thousand island dressing. A classic!

BACON JAM BLEU BURGER

$16.00

Arugula, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, mayo and savory bacon jam!

FRENCH ONION BURGER

$16.00

Arugula, mushrooms, wine braised onions, mayo, white American cheese & Swiss cheese. Its good dude!

SPECIALS

FISH AND CHIPS

$16.00

PRIME RIB

$25.00Out of stock

ENTREE

THE TOMAHAWK

$125.00

A feast fit for a king. Weighing over two pounds and cut to include the bone for flavor the Tomahawk is an experience and a meal. Cooked to your desired temerature with our special blend of seasonings. Please allow at least 45 minutes of cook time for this particular cut. (Includes two soup or salad and two sides) *Friday/Saturday only (unless by special request), limited quantity

Top Sirloin

$24.00

Naturally lean and cut thick, this certified angus beef comes in at 8 ounces. Cooked to your desired temperature with our special blend of seasonings.

Ribeye

$37.00

Aged 21 days and weighing 16 ounces, its easy to see why this is our most popular item. Cooked to your desired temperature with our special blend of seasonings.

New York

$32.00

The New York cut of the short loin is always a great choice. 14 ounces and aged 21 days, this steak is cooked to your desired temperature with our special blend of seasonings.

Porter House

$37.00

Where tender and flavorful meet, our 20 ounce Porterhouse always delivers. Cooked to your desired temperature with our special blend of seasonings.

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

8OZ Atlantic Salmon grilled and seasoned with Mavericks house blend of seasoning.

Sautéed Shrimp

$20.00

8 OZ of sauteed shrimp in white wine and garlic complimented with your chouice of side.

RIBS

$35.00+

Mavericks baby back ribs, always a delicious option that delivers.

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$20.00

Weighing in at 8 ounces, seasoned just right our grilled and juicy chicken may be just what you need.

KIDS

HAMBURGER

$9.50

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

CHICKEN BURGER

$10.00

MINI CORNDOGS

$8.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Lave Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Lave Cake Topped with Whip Cream and Caramel

Berry Coulis Cheesecake

$7.00

Berry Coulis Topped Cheesecake & Whip Cream

Seasonal Cobbler

$8.00

Seasonal Cobbler Adorned with Ice Cream

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Root Beer Float

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

American steakhouse restaurant with live entertainment

Location

2763 Sierra Highway, Rosamond, CA 93560

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Iron Cactus - 8845 West Avenue E-8
orange starNo Reviews
8845 West Avenue E-8 Lancaster, CA 93536
View restaurantnext
Happy Hours Bar and Grill - Lancaster Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
741 West Lancaster Boulevard Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Sassy Bird - 706 W Lancaster Blvd #101
orange star4.1 • 763
706 W Lancaster Blvd #101 Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101
orange starNo Reviews
2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101 Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
AVPH GRASSROOTS Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
44226 10th St W Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's La Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
1649 W. Avenue K Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Rosamond
Tehachapi
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Palmdale
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Santa Clarita
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Valencia
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Newhall
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Bakersfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)
Chatsworth
review star
No reviews yet
Northridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston