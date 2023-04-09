Mavericks Sports Bar & Grill 2763 Sierra Highway

THE TOMAHAWK

$125.00

A feast fit for a king. Weighing over two pounds and cut to include the bone for flavor the Tomahawk is an experience and a meal. Cooked to your desired temerature with our special blend of seasonings. Please allow at least 45 minutes of cook time for this particular cut. (Includes two soup or salad and two sides) *Friday/Saturday only (unless by special request), limited quantity