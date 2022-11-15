Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Maverick's

576 Reviews

$

1746 Lexington Ave N

Roseville, MN 55113

Popular Items

French Fries
Roast Beef Sandwich
Onion Rings

NEW Specials

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$1.99

Vanilla Ice Cream & Rootbeer

Family 4 Roast Beef Pack

$39.99

4 Roast beef sandwiches, 1 order of fries, 1 order of coleslaw, 1 order of beans and 1 order mashed potatoes & gravy.

Caribbean Jerk Brisket

Caribbean Jerk Brisket

$11.99+

Slow roasted brisket tossed in our house made Caribbean Jerk sauce topped with fried green onions.

Maverick's Cuban Sandwich

Maverick's Cuban Sandwich

$10.99+

Our famous pulled pork, Italian Capicola, swiss cheese and pickles. Served on French baguette.

Corned Beef Reuben

Corned Beef Reuben

$11.99+

Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing & 4oz's of our house made Corned Beef.

The Classic

The Classic

$9.49

Quarter pound of fresh beef, green peppers, fried onions, and smothered in provolone cheese, piled high on a Amoroso hearth-baked roll.

The Real Deal

The Real Deal

$9.49

Quarter pound of our fresh beef, grilled onions, house made cheddar cheese sauce.

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$9.49

Quarter pound of our fresh beef, mushrooms and swiss cheese.

The Big Nasty

The Big Nasty

$12.49

Quarter pound of our fresh beef, stacked with provolone, swiss, peppers, onions, mushrooms and drenched in our house made cheese sauce.

Sandwiches

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.49+

Our famous roast beef sliced thin and piled high, served on a white bun.

French Dip

French Dip

$10.49+

Our famous roast beef, sliced thin and piled high on a french roll. Topped with provolone cheese. Served with Au Jus

Beef & Cheddar Sandwich

Beef & Cheddar Sandwich

$10.49+

Our famous roast beef, sliced thin and piled high on a pretzel roll. Topped with our housemade cheddar cheese sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.49+

Our slow roasted pulled pork, pulled high on a white bun.

Carolina Pork Sandwich

Carolina Pork Sandwich

$10.98+

Our slow roasted pulled pork, tossed in housemade Carolina Gold BBQ sauce. Topped with coleslaw and crispy onion strings. Served on a pretzel roll.

Maverick's Cuban Sandwich

Maverick's Cuban Sandwich

$10.99+

Our famous pulled pork, Italian Capicola, swiss cheese and pickles. Served on French baguette.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$11.49+

Our slow roasted & pulled brisket, piled high on a toasted white roll

Whiskey Brisket

Whiskey Brisket

$12.99+

Our slow roasted beef brisket, tossed in Sweet Whiskey Habanero BBQ sauce. Topped with crispy onion strings and served on a french roll.

Caribbean Jerk Brisket

Caribbean Jerk Brisket

$11.99+

Slow roasted brisket tossed in our house made Caribbean Jerk sauce topped with fried green onions.

Corned Beef Reuben

Corned Beef Reuben

$11.99+

Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing & 4oz's of our house made Corned Beef.

Turkey

Turkey

$10.70+

Slow roasted turkey piled high on a white bun.

Turkey Bacon Avocado

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$10.99+

Slow roasted turkey topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado and mayo. Served on whole grain wheat bread.

Open Face Roast Beef

Open Face Roast Beef

$14.49+

Our famous roast beef, thinly sliced. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy and a white bun.

Open Face Pork

Open Face Pork

$13.49+

Our slow roasted pulled pork, served with mashed potatoes and homemade gravy.

Open Face Brisket

Open Face Brisket

$14.99+

Our slow roasted beef brisket, pulled and served with mashed potatoes and a white bun.

Open Face Turkey

Open Face Turkey

$14.49+

Our slow roasted turkey. Served with mashed potatoes, homemade turkey gravy and a white bun.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Breaded and fried, crispy chicken breast. Served with lettuce & tomato on a toasted white bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Breaded and fried, crispy chicken breast, tossed in our house made buffalo sauce and served with lettuce tomato and our famous ranch dressing.

BLT

BLT

$9.49

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo served on whole grain wheat bread.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$9.49

Whole Grain Wheat, stacked with lettuce, tomato, avocado and cucumber. Topped with a garlic herb cheese spread.

Cheesesteaks

The Classic

The Classic

$9.49

Quarter pound of fresh beef, green peppers, fried onions, and smothered in provolone cheese, piled high on a Amoroso hearth-baked roll.

The Real Deal

The Real Deal

$9.49

Quarter pound of our fresh beef, grilled onions, house made cheddar cheese sauce.

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$9.49

Quarter pound of our fresh beef, mushrooms and swiss cheese.

The Big Nasty

The Big Nasty

$12.49

Quarter pound of our fresh beef, stacked with provolone, swiss, peppers, onions, mushrooms and drenched in our house made cheese sauce.

Grilled Veggie

$7.99

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

Thin cut french fries.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99

Thick cut, beer battered onion rings.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$5.99

Battered & Fried White Cheese Curds

Potato Cakes

Potato Cakes

$3.99

Crispy hash brown wedges.

Chips

$2.89
BBQ Bacon Beans

BBQ Bacon Beans

$3.49

Our special recipe beans, pork, bacon, onions, garlic, herbs and spices.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Maverick's special recipe creamy coleslaw.

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$3.99

House made Macaroni & Cheese

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Our creamy mashed potatoes served with our homemade gravy.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.99
Beef Chili

Beef Chili

$3.99

House made beef chili.

Chicken Wild Rice Soup

Chicken Wild Rice Soup

$4.29

Famous, Minnesota home grown wild rice

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.49

Spring mix + your choice of dressing

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Two breaded and fried chicken tenders.

Chicken Wings / Tenders

Bone-In Wings 1lb

Bone-In Wings 1lb

$12.99
Boneless Wings 1lb

Boneless Wings 1lb

$12.99
Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.99

Four breaded and fried chicken tenders. Served with french fries.

Kids Meals

Kids Beef Sandwich

Kids Beef Sandwich

$7.99
Kids Pork Sandwich

Kids Pork Sandwich

$7.99
Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99
Kids Corn Dogs

Kids Corn Dogs

$7.99
Kids Turkey

Kids Turkey

$7.99
Kids Mac N Cheese

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.39

Plastic Bottle Soda

$2.35

Glass Bottle Coke

$2.99

Bottled water

$2.25
Slushy

Slushy

$3.49

Cool off with a frozen drink!

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.00

Shakes & Malts

Shake

$4.99

Malt

$4.99

Sauces & Toppings

Au Jus

House Made Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$1.49

Beef Gravy

$1.49

Turkey Gravy

$1.49

Caribbean Jerk

Carolina Gold

Chipotle Mayo

Honey Mustard

Horsey Sauce

Ketchup

Mavericks Sauce

Sweet N Bold

Sweet Whisky Habnero

Mustard

Mayo

Ban Pep

Giardinera

Horseradish

Jalapeno

Onion

Pickles

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.49

French Dressing

$1.49

Italian Dressing

$1.49

Ranch Dressing

$1.49

Russian Dressing

$1.49

Meat By The Pound

1 Pound Of Beef

1 Pound Of Beef

$20.00

Each pound of meat comes with 3 white buns. Addition buns available upon request.

1 Pound Of Pulled Pork

1 Pound Of Pulled Pork

$20.00

Each pound of meat comes with 3 white buns. Addition buns available upon request.

1 Pound of Brisket

1 Pound of Brisket

$23.00

Each pound of meat comes with 3 white buns. Addition buns available upon request.

1 Pound Of Turkey

$23.00

Each pound of meat comes with 3 white buns. Addition buns available upon request.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

For over 20 years Maverick's Real Roast Beef has been a dining institution. A counter-serve spot with a meat-centric menu, including roast beef, brisket & pulled pork sandwiches

Website

Location

1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville, MN 55113

Directions

Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE image
Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE image
Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE image

