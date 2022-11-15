Barbeque
Sandwiches
Maverick's
576 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
For over 20 years Maverick's Real Roast Beef has been a dining institution. A counter-serve spot with a meat-centric menu, including roast beef, brisket & pulled pork sandwiches
Location
1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville, MN 55113
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Afro Deli & Grill - Stadium Village
No Reviews
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Roseville
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurant